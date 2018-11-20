Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Online

Ending Nov. 23, 12:00 PM. Equip., Inventory, Misc. Metal Working Items Sell for Preston Iron Works. Located at 730 US Hwy 52 E. Visit GehlingLive.com. Sale Conducted by Gehling Auction LLC, Preston, MN.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24

** Lomira, WI.

8:00 AM Special Sheep, Goat and Feeder Cattle Auction to be held at Equity Coop Livestock. Sale conducted by Equity Cooperative Livestock, Lomira, WI.

Tigerton, WI.

33.7 Acre Farm to Be Offered in 4 Parcels Sells for Goldie Moen Irrev. Trust Located at E3650 Cty Hwy C. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Lomira, WI.

Dubuque, IA.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Combines, Machinery, Construction Equip, Skid Loaders & More Sell for Roeder Implement. Located at 2550 Rockdale Rd. Visit www.powersauction.com. Sale Conducted by Powers Auction Service, South Wayne, WI.

Online

Ending Dec. 4, 6:00 PM. Looking for Construction & Farm Equip, Lawn/Garden, ATVs for This End of the Year Consignment Auction. Located at N6045 Cry Rd E. Visit luedkeauctionsandappraisals.com. Sale Conducted by Luedke Auctions, Plymouth, WI.

MONDAY,.NOVEMBER 26

Online

Ending Nov. 26 & 27. 6:00 PM. Vehicles, Tractors, Farm Equip., Industrial, Recreation & More Sell for this Online Auctions. Located at 2231 US Hwy 12. Visit www.smith-auctions.com. Sale Conducted by Smith Auctions, Baldwin, WI.

** Online

Ending Nov. 26, Bobcat S185 Turbo (D), Skid Loader, Material Bucket, Pallet Forks & Sweeper. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, Fond du Lac, WI.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Lancaster, WI. 10:30 AM. 2 Day Sale. 450 Head of Quality Reg. Holstein Selling for Hi-View Farms. Located at 8004 Boice Creek Rd. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auction, Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

** Thorp, WI.

11:00 AM. Complete Herd Dispersal & Consignments, Plus Hay & Straw Sell for this Dairy Sale. Located at N13653 Cty Rd. M. Visit www.equitycoop.com. Sale Conducted by Equity Livestock, Thorp, WI.

Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Expecting 800-900 Head for This Special Feeder Cattle & Bred Beef Cow Auction. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

Online

Ending Nov. 27, 10:00 AM. Bronze Sculptures, Wildlife Mounts, Prints, Furniture, Collections, & More for Okauchee Lake Estate. Located at W335N5495 Island View Lane, Nashotah, WI. Visit Gerlachauctions.com. Sale by Gerlach Auction, Hartland, WI.

** Online

Ending Nov. 27. New Harley Parts, Power Tools, Hand Tools, Lincoln Welder, Hardware & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC. Fond du Lac, WI.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 28

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Expecting 250 Head for this Dairy Cattle Auction. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

** Fond du Lac, WI.

11:30 AM. 45 Homebred Holsteins, 20 Consignments of Fresh Cows Sell. Located at the Great Northern Sales Arena. Visit www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Sale Conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc. Fond du Lac, WI.

** Richland Center, WI.

11:30 AM. Over 300 Head of Cattle Selling. Located at the Richland Cattle Center Arena. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC. Richland Center, WI.

Online

Ending Nov. 28, 6:00 PM. Fall Cattle Consignment Auction. Visit Hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Neenah, WI.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29

** Loyal, WI.

Dairy Cattle, Feeder Cattle & Special Items for This Dairy & Feeder Sale. Located at W1461 State Hwy 98. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Owen, WI.

** Reedsville, WI.

11:00 A.M. Farm Equipment, Dairy Related Equipment and More to be held at 5316 Oakwood Rd. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

** Kaukauna, WI.

12:00 Noon. 70 High Grade Holsteins Selling. Located at Cow Palace North, N2454 Hwy. 55. Sale Conducted by Ron Roskopf, Cow Palace North, Hartford, WI.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30

** Brillion, WI.

9:30 AM 2018 Forest Junction Year-End Farm Equipment Consignment Auction to be held at W2374 US Hwy 10. Sale conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auctions, Brillion, WI.

** Gleason, WI.

10:30 AM. 40 Acre Farm w/Home & Out Buildings, Tractors, Combines, Machinery, Trucks, Recreational, Tools & More Sell for Mike Brock Estate. Located at W536 Cty Rd J. Visit www.wausauauctioneers.com. Conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI

** Keithsburg, IL.

10:00 AM. Combine, Tractors, Farm Machinery, Wagon, Livestock Equip, Tools & More Sell for the John Sheriff Estate. Located at 250 90th St. Visit www.soldatjones.com. Sale Conducted by Dale L Jones & Co. Auctioneers, Aledo, IL.

** Waukesha, WI.

10:00 AM. Vehicles, Trailers, Equip., Collectibles, Tools & More Sell For Larry Frank, Located at S38 W32084 Wern Way. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade, Sharon, WI.

** Coleman, WI.

70 High Component Milk Cows, Lots of Color, Sell for Ned Buhrandt. Located at 11232 Ledge Lane. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1

** Rio, WI.

9:00 AM. Guns, Sporting Items, Tractors, Farm Equip., Trailers & More Sell for this Taylor Consignment Auction Located at N4246 Hagan Rd. Visit www.auctionspecialistsstoughton.com. Conducted by Auction Specialists Stoughton LLC, Stoughton, WI.

** Polo, IL.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Dryer, Machinery, Livestock Equip. & Supplies Sell for Larry & Deborah Slager. Located at 1633 N Summerhill Rd. Sale Conducted by Public Auction Service, Polo, IL.

** Sparta, WI.

10:30 AM. 114+/- Acre Farm w/Home & Out Buildings, Tractor, Truck, Machinery & More for Terence & Philomena Shore. Located at 9401 Ebony Rd. Visit www.simonsons.net. Sale Conducted by Simonson Real Estate & Auction Service, LLC, Cashton, WI.

** New London, WI.

11:00 AM. Farm Equip., Pickup Truck, Boat, Snow blower, Tools, Furniture, Household & More Sell for Merlyn Wege Estate. Located at N7176 Fitzgerald Rd. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

New London, WI.

11:00 AM. 65 Acre Farm Sold in Parcels. Farm Equip, Tools/Shop, Furniture, Pickup Truck, Boat & More Sell for Merlyn Wege Estate Located at N7176 Fitzgerald Rd. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

** Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 2

** Sandwich, IL.

8:00 AM. Nursery Stock, Siding, Shingles, Cabinets, Lumber, Decking, Hand & Power Tools, Windows, Doors & More. Located at 16746 Chicago Rd. Visit Gavinauctionservices.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Auction Co. Sandwich, IL.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 3

** Online

Ending Dec. 3. 6:00 PM. Hereford & Black Baldy Cattle Sell for this Online Auction. Cattle Located in Johnson Creek, Ixonia & Helenville, WI. Visit hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Neenah, WI.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 4

** Prairie du Sac, WI.

10:30 AM. 340 Head of High Grade Production Tested Holstein Dairy Cattle Sell for Markley Farms. Located at E8210 Elm Rd. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

** Online

Ending Dec. 4. JD 5520, Meyer M300 Spreader, Woods & Ludell Snow Blowers, Travalong 20' Trailer & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC. Fond du Lac, WI.

** Online

Ending Dec. 4. 1:00 PM. Tractors, Skid Loader, Cattle Trailer, Equip. & More Sell For This WI Dairy Farm Operation. Located at N4468 St. Rd. 49, Brandon, WI. Visit jonesauctionservice.com. Conducted by Unified Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 5

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Complete Herd Dispersal: 270 Holstein Dairy Cows Coming From Black Creek, WI. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6

Columbus, WI.

10:00 AM Construction & Farm Equipment as Well as Related Items. Located at 1189 County Rd K. Visit www.wisconsintractor.com or Call Donnie at 920-948-6290. Sale Conducted by Wisconsin Tractor, Columbus, WI.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7

** Online

Ending Dec. 7, 6:00 PM. 5 Acre Farm w/Home & Outbuildings. Located at W6786 320th Ave. Ellsworth, WI. Visit www.hinesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Hines Auction Service, Ellsworth, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8

** Oregon, IL.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Combine, Machinery, Pickup and More Sell for Charles & Marsha Hepfer. Located at 3960 E Holcomb Rd. Visit www.bearrows.com. Sale Conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co. Rochelle, IL.

** Coleman, WI.

11:00 AM. 100 Brown Swiss & Holsteins, Tractors & Farm Machinery Sell for Lone Oak Swiss of Weyauwega. Located at 11232 Ledge Lane. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

** Marshfield, WI.

1:00 PM. 99.8 Acre Farmette Being Offered in Parcels. Also, Personal Property Sells for the Estate of Ron Hirsch. Located at 10577 Stadt Rd. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

** Beaver Dam, WI.

Now accepting consignments of Tractors, Farm/Industrial Equip., Hay & More. Located at W9663 CTH S. Visit www.colbob.com. Sale Conducted by Col Bob Wedel, Columbus, WI.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 12

Withee, WI.

9:30 AM. Accepting Farm Machinery & Construction Equipment for This Year End Special Machinery Consignment Auction. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 19

** Preston, MN.

9:30 AM. Tractors, Combines, Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailers & all Farm Related Items Needed for This Year End Consignment Auction. Located at 27741 St. Hwy 16. Sale Conducted by Gehling Auction Co. LLC, Preston, MN.

** Online

Ending Dec. 19. 1:00 PM. 80 +/- Prime Farmland Acres Located on Cortes Rd, Town of Chester. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Unified Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 5, 2019

** Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2

** Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

** Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

** Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 4

** Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

