FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Elburn, IL.

9:00 AM. Excavators, Crawler Loader, Skid Steers, Equip., Trucks, Trailers, Shop Equip & More for Pat White Construction Inc. Located at 706 E North St. Visit www.espeauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Espe Auctioneering Inc, Elburn, IL.

Marengo, IL.

9:00 AM. Mechanical Sheet Metal & Underground Water & Sewer Heavy Equip., Shop/Mechanical Tools & More for Lou Zecchin. Located at 7602 Maple St. Visit Auction Zip.com. ID 38991. Sale Conducted by Koning Auction Service, Monroe, WI.

Stewartville, MN.

9:30 AM. Tractors, Farm Machinery, Tillage Machinery, Gravity Wagon, Semi-Tractor & More for Lawrence & Mary Schwanke. Located at 10006 60th Ave. SW. Visit www.maringauction.com. Sale Conducted by Matt Maring Auction, Kenyon, MN.

Prescott, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Combine, Trucks, Skid Steer, Trailer, Machinery & More for Roger Fiedler Estate Located at W11483 St. Hwy 29. Visit www.hinesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Hines Auction Service, Ellsworth, WI.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Beloit, WI.

Noon. 187+/- Acres to be Sold in 2 Parcels in Newark Township, Rock County. Auction to be Held at Newark Town Hall, Visit www.badgerstateauction.com. Sale Conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate, LLC. Milton, WI.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Lovington, IL.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Combine, Trucks, Tillage Equip & More for John & Karen Stinson. Located at 2094 CR 700E. Visit bauerauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bauer Auction, Windsor, IL.

Colo, IA.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Collector Tractors, Combine, Construction Equip., Farm Mach., Vehicles, Trailers & More for Craig McKibbin Retirement Sale. Located at 110 Collins St. Visit www.dailyauctioncompany.com. Sale by Daily Auction Co. Colo, IA.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Mauston, WI.

Day Two of Two Day Auction for Anthony Vorndran. Farm Machinery, Tractors, Skidsteers, Trucks, Trailer, & More. Located at N2030 Cty Rd K. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Baraboo, WI.

Sterling, IL.

9:30 AM. Tractors, Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailer & More for Jim Hermes. Located at 4512 E Lincoln Way. Visit www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Sale Conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC. Hamilton, IL.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 21

** Richland Center, WI.

11:30 AM. 129 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle Located at the Richland Cattle Center Arena. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC. Richland Center, WI.

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Expecting 150 Head to Sell for This Dairy Cattle Auction. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Online

Ending Nov. 23, 12:00 PM. Equip., Inventory, Misc. Metal Working Items Sell for Preston Iron Works. Located at 730 US Hwy 52 E. Visit GehlingLive.com. Sale Conducted by Gehling Auction LLC, Preston, MN.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24

** Tigerton, WI.

33.7 Acre Farm to Be Offered in 4 Parcels Sells for Goldie Moen Irrev. Trust Located at E3650 Cty Hwy C. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

** Lomira, WI.

8:00 AM Special Sheep, Goat and Feeder Cattle Auction to be held at Equity Coop Livestock. Sale conducted by Equity Cooperative Livestock, Lomira, WI.

** Dubuque, IA.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Combines, Machinery, Constuction Equip, Skid Loaders & More Sell for Roeder Implement. Located at 2550 Rockdale Rd. Visit www.powersauction.com. Sale Conducted by Powers Auction Service, South Wayne, WI.

Online

Ending Dec. 4, 6:00 PM. Looking for Construction & Farm Equip, Lawn/Garden, ATVs for This End of the Year Consignment Auction. Located at N6045 Cry Rd E. Visit luedkeauctionsandappraisals.com. Sale Conducted by Luedke Auctions, Plymouth, WI.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 26

** Online

Ending Nov. 26 & 27. 6:00 PM. Vehicles, Tractors, Farm Equip., Industrial, Recreation & More Sell for this Online Auctions. Located at 2231 US Hwy 12. Visit www.smith-auctions.com. Sale Conducted by Smith Auctions, Baldwin, WI.

** Online

Ending Nov. 26, Bobcat S185 Turbo (D), Skid Loader, Material Bucket, Pallet Forks & Sweeper. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, Fond du Lac, WI.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

** Lancaster, WI. 10:30 AM. 2 Day Sale. 450 Head of Quality Reg. Holstein Selling for Hi-View Farms. Located at 8004 Boice Creek Rd. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auction, Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Expecting 800-900 Head for This Special Feeder Cattle & Bred Beef Cow Auction. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

Online

Ending Nov. 27, 10:00 AM. Bronze Sculptures, Wildlife Mounts, Prints, Furniture, Collections, & More for Okauchee Lake Estate. Located at W335N5495 Island View Lane, Nashotah, WI. Visit Gerlachauctions.com. Sale by Gerlach Auction, Hartland, WI.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 28

** Online

Ending Nov. 28, 6:00 PM. Fall Cattle Consignment Auction. Visit Hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Neenah, WI.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29

** Kaukauna, WI.

70 High Grade Holsteins Selling. Located at N2454 Hwy 55. Cow Palace North Auction. Sale Conducted by Ron Roskopf, Hartford, WI.

** Loyal, WI.

Dairy Cattle, Feeder Cattle & Special Items for This Dairy & Feeder Sale. Located at W1461 State Hwy 98. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Owen, WI.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30

** Gleason, WI.

10:30 AM. 40 Acre Farm w/House, Barn & Outbuildings Selling for Mike Brock Estate. Located at W536 Cty Rd J. Visit www.wausauauctioneers.com. Sale Conducted by Wausau Auctioneeers, Wausau, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1

** New London, WI.

11:00 AM. 65 Acre Farm Sold in Parcels. Farm Equip, Tools/Shop, Furniture, Pickup Truck, Boat & More Sell for Merlyn Wege Estate Located at N7176 Fitzgerald Rd. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Rio, WI.

Wanted Consignments of Tractors, Farm Machinery, Feed, Sporting, Lawn/Garden & More for Taylor Consignment Auction. Located at N4246 Hagan Rd. Visit www.auctionspecialistsstoughton.com. Sale Conducted by Auction Specialists, Stoughton, WI.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6

Columbus, WI.

10:00 AM Construction & Farm Equipment as Well as Related Items. Located at 1189 County Rd K. Visit www.wisconsintractor.com or Call Donnie at 920-948-6290. Sale Conducted by Wisconsin Tractor, Columbus, WI.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7

** Online

Ending Dec. 7, 6:00 PM. 5 Acre Farm w/Home & Outbuildings. Located at W6786 320th Ave. Ellsworth, WI. Visit www.hinesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Hines Auction Service, Ellsworth, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8

** Oregon, IL.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Combine, Machinery, Pickup and More Sell for Charles & Marsha Hepfer. Located at 3960 E Holcomb Rd. Visit www.bearrows.com. Sale Conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co. Rochelle, IL.

Marshfield, WI.

1:00 PM. 99.8 Acre Farmette Being Offered in Parcels. Also, Personal Property Sells for the Estate of Ron Hirsch. Located at 10577 Stadt Rd. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 12

** Withee, WI.

9:30 AM. Accepting Farm Machinery & Construction Equipment for This Year End Special Machinery Consignment Auction. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI

