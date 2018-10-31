Kristen Broege (Photo: DATCP)

Broege joins Wisconsin Holstein team

The Wisconsin Holstein Association (WHA) is excited to announce Kristen Broege is the new Director of Sales and Membershi at Wisconsin Holstein Association. In her role, Broege will lead efforts in member relations and fundraising as well as selling advertisements for the Wisconsin Holstein News.

Her past experience in the association includes being an engaged Wisconsin Junior Holstein Member and serving on the Junior Activities Committee. In 2014, Broege represented the association as the Wisconsin Holstein Princess Attendant. She currently sits on the 2019 National Holstein Convention Junior Convention planning committee and will continue this with her new role.

DeBoer named Vita Plus Columbus Dairy Specialist

Louie DeBoer recently joined the Vita Plus Columbus team as a dairy specialist. Based in Columbus, Wis., DeBoer will provide nutrition and management expertise to help dairy producers reach their production goals. In addition, he will remain up-to-date on cutting-edge technologies to better serve customers now and in the future.

DeBoer grew up on a dairy farm outside of Randolph, Wis. and has spent his entire career within the dairy industry in various capacities. On his family farm, DeBoer mixed all the feed for the cows and heifers before he began working as a feed mill manager. DeBoer also has experience as a seed sales associate, and most recently worked as a feed sales coordinator and oversaw the production and delivery of all feed orders.

Charleston|Orwig Hires Ruffing

Charleston|Orwig announced the addition of Taylor Ruffing as an account executive within account services. Ruffing joins account services with two years of experience in communications and marketing. Before coming to C|O, she oversaw marketing for the World of Asphalt trade show as marketing coordinator for the Association of Equipment Manufactures. Ruffing will work to execute strategies and tactics for one of the agency’s longest standing clients, ARM & HAMMER, who have been a client for more than 17 years.

Olson takes position at Cooperative Network

Kristin Olson has joined Cooperative Network as the Membership Support and Education Coordinator. Bringing more than eight years of experience in agricultural communications, marketing and media relations, she will serve the organization as Membership Support and Education Coordinator – in charge of membership services, communication and educational programming.

Most recently, Kristin served as Media Relations Manager for World Dairy Expo, where she helped position the industry’s elite dairy cattle show and largest trade show as a must-attend event through media and marketing initiatives. Her first duties will include working to maximize communications with all sectors of Cooperative Network in order to create a better experience for members of all sizes while helping them to connect to form a sense of community and drive change.

Three appointed to FB Promotion and Education Committee

Andrea Brossard of Dodge County, Kathy Duescher of Brown County and Katie Zoromski of Marathon County have been appointed to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Promotion and Education Committee by the organization’s Board of Directors. Their terms begin at the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Annual Meeting and Young Farmer and Agriculturist Conference, November 30 – December 3, in Wisconsin Dells.



Andrea Brossard, a Dodge County Farm Bureau member, was appointed to a second term on the WFBF Promotion and Education Committee. She represents Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Rock and Sauk counties. Andrea is the third generation on her family’s 200-cow dairy farm and is responsible for calf care, monitoring herd health, managing employees and record keeping. Her family grows crops on 650 acres, which are used to feed the cows. Andrea is a past graduate of the WFBF Leadership Institute, winner of the Excellence in Agriculture award, Discussion Meet finalist and graduate of the American Farm Bureau Women’s Communication Bootcamp.

Kathy Duescher, a Brown County Farm Bureau member, was appointed to her first term on the WFBF Promotion and Education Committee. She will represent Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties. Kathy has an accounting degree from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. She spent 25 years as support staff in K-12 education before retiring in April of 2017. Kathy now co-manages a custom planting and harvest business. She is a member of the Bay Port FFA Alumni and Booster Club and the Brown County Farm Bureau Promotion and Education committee.

Katie Zoromski, a Marathon County Farm Bureau member, was appointed to her first term on the WFBF Promotion and Education Committee. She will represent Clark, Lincoln, Marathon, Portage, Price, Taylor and Wood counties. After 15 years of working as a herdsman on large dairies in Wisconsin and Texas, Katie transitioned back into schooling to pursue a marketing degree from Northcentral Technical College. She is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Bellevue University. Outside of school, Katie enjoys working on her family’s farm and helping promote agriculture through Farm Bureau. Her family plans to grow their hobby farm into an agritourism venture while supplying a variety of agricultural products to the community.

Wiedenbeck graduates from communications boot camp

Tammy Wiedenbeck was among 15 farm and ranch women leaders who graduated from the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 12th annual Women’s Communications Boot Camp. The Women’s Communications Boot Camp is an intensive three-day course featuring sessions on working with the media, public speaking, testifying and messaging.

Wiedenbeck works at Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association where she helps farmers in southwest Wisconsin and Iowa with marketing all classes of livestock, in addition to social media promotion. She is a Grant County Farm Bureau member and serves as the District 3 Representative on WFBF’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Committee. Wiedenbeck is a graduate of the WFBF Leadership Institute. She also owns beef cattle with her family and manages her own photography business.

Lightner joins Equity as office training facilitator

Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association has tapped Bob Lightner as office training facilitator at the cooperative. In his new position, he will be responsible for working with the IT department in assisting them with the ELM market rollout. He will develop and maintain office staff training material as well as audit our markets.

Lightner previously worked for Equity for seven years and has been involved with the livestock industry for the past 18 years, with the past five years being spent in the bovine and caprine genetics industry.

Landmark’s Klahn recognized for credit counseling services training

Landmark Services Cooperative (LCS) Secretary-Treasurer of the Board of Directors, Kevin Klahn, was recently recognized for his success in completing the three-year Advanced Governance Series (AGS) training through Farm Credit Counseling Services (FCC Services).

Over the course of the three-year program, Klahn joined directors from agricultural cooperatives across the nation as part of an AGS membership group. Upon completion of this series, Klahn was recognized for his achievements at the October Landmark Services Cooperative Board of Directors meeting.

WI FTD Inc. awards scholarships

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days Inc, has announced the recipients of three scholarships presented to youth who were involved as volunteers in the recent Wisconsin Farm Technology Days hosted by Wood County. Scholarship recipients were chosen on the basis of their volunteer efforts before and during the recent Wood County Show, scholastic achievements, as well as school and community activities.

Jenna Snortheim, currently a senior at Auburndale High School, will receive a $2,000 scholarship to attend University of Wisconsin – River Falls, where she intends to major in Agricultural Education. An extremely active volunteer at the recent Farm Technology Days, Jenna was very involved with the Youth Committee, starting with the planning process two years before the show and going on to work in many different areas of the Youth Campus at the show. She also worked in several other areas at the show, helping to set up the National Farm Medicine Center display, raking mulch in the exposition and food tents, as well as helping to take down fencing after the show.

Jillian Tyler, a recent graduate of Granton Area Schools will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship which she will use to attend the University of Wisconsin – River Falls where she plans to major in Agricultural Education. Jillian volunteered to work in the Wisconsin Team Ag Ed booth for two days of the show where she promoted agricultural education and answered visitor questions.

Extremely active in her high school FFA Chapter, Jillian has received numerous awards including the State Degree in 2018. She as served in several leadership capacities including local chapter president and state FFA vice president in 2018. She has also been a Quiz Bowl Team district winner, a creed speaking contest district winner, Parliamentary Procedure Team State Finalist and a Prepared Public Speaking District winner.

Martina Schulz, Arpin, who graduated from Pittsville High School this spring, will receive a $500 scholarship to attend the Southwest Technical College, Fennimore, where she plans to study Agri-business/Animal Science. Martina was very involved with the cranberry exhibit in Innovation Square. She worked all three days of the show helping to set up and tear down the exhibit. She also worked with the youth aspects of the exhibit, helping visitors to experience a slice of the cranberry industry.

Martina has been an active FFA member, being awarded the FFA Star Award- State Proficiency Award in Specialty Farming and was selected as the Wisconsin State Fair Supreme Champion Showman for wether style sheep.

GENEX employees recognized for dedication to members, co-op

Awards were recently presented to GENEX employees at the cattle genetics cooperative’s Dairy National Marketing and Sales Conference in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The Kevin Boyle Leadership award went to value-added programs manager Joe Binversie, of Shawano. He earned the award for demonstrating vision, devotion and pride for the cooperative while managing the cooperative’s array of producer-focused programs such as the Calf MathSM and Sort-GateSM programs.

A.I. training instructor manager Carlos Marin, of Freedom, Wisconsin, was named the Outstanding Sales Support Employee. He was recognized for his unwavering leadership and support to GENEX Dairy field service staff.

The Outstanding Product Development Employee award was presented to dairy data manager Sami Gangl, of Shawano, for her commitment to quality cattle genetics data analysis.

The Outstanding Sales Manager award went to Briana Schumacher, dairy area sales manager. Schumacher, who serves producers in the northwest U.S., stands out as a devoted leader not only to her local team but the entire cooperative.

FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative Awards 16 Scholarships to Students

FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative announced the recipients for its 2018 scholarships. This year marks the sixth year the cooperative has been awarding scholarships, for a grand total of 148 candidates totaling nearly $130,000.

“This scholarship program is one of many ways FarmFirst gives back to our members and their families,” says Jeff Lyon, General Manager of FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative.

This year’s scholarship recipients include: Madilyn Digman of Platteville, Wis; Nathan Harm of Spencer, Wis.; Jarett Hoffman of Brantwood, Wis.; Alexandra Kummer of Mondovi, Wis.; Megan Schuh of Seymour, Wis.; RaeJean Stowe of Athens, Wis.; Curtis Weltzien of Arcadia, Wis.; Kortney Woldt of Brillion, Wis.; and Collin Wussow of Cecil, Wis.

