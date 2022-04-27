Auction Calendar: April 29, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

Portage, WI

9:30 AM – Columbia County farm equipment live auction, N9621 Muskrat Rd., Portage, WI. Live auction of personal property to begin at 9:30 AM. Live auction of real estate 1:00 PM. Hamele Auction: 1325 W. Wisconsin St. Portage, WI. 608-742-5000. Registered Wisconsin Auctioneers: Travis Hamele, 608-697-3349 and Marty Griepentrog. Thinking of selling Real Estate or having an auction? Call us for a free auction evaluation. Visit www.HameleAuctions.com.

Portage, WI

1:00 PM – Columbia County farm live auction. 320-acre farm, 5-bedroom farmhouse, outbuildings, enrolled in MFL. Personal property auction starts at 9:30 AM. Previews April 13, 4-6 p.m. and April 16 11-1 p.m. Call 608-742-5000 hameleauctions.com. Located at N9521 Muskrat Rd., Portage, WI.

Wausau, WI

Wisconsin Contractors, 2-day spring auction. Accepting consignments now. Wanted: Tractors and farm machinery, dozers, loaders, excavators, backhoes, logging, trucks, trailers, and construction related items at Nitke Auction Center 990 Happy Hollow Rd., Mosinee, WI. Ask about Zero commission option and early rates. See more at hansenautiongroup.com.

Jefferson, WI

10:00 AM – Items are offered at live auction and select items online through equipmentfacts.com. Includes tractors, skid steer and farm machinery, attachments, trucks, trailers, cattle related, lawn and garden, recreational, tools and more. See website for pictures: www.stadeauction.com. Stade Auction Center, N3660 Hwy. 89, Jefferson, WI. Pete (920) 674-3236 or Barn: (920) 674-6500.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

Waterloo, WI

9:30 AM – Carolyn Jahr and Estate of Ron Jahr. 463 Sun Prairie Rd., Waterloo WI. Auction include pedal tractors, toys and guns, crossbow, sporting items and more. See photos on the website: www.ritgerdrendel.com. Sale manager James Seamonson, Stoughton, WI (608) 575-3325.

Kansasville, WI

10:00 AM – Chico's Auction includes special equipment, shop tools, truck supply’s, trailers, lawn and garden, signs, plows and parts, and more. Location:22841 Durand Ave., Kansasville, WI. www.bobhagemannauctionrealtycom or auctionzip.com.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

Fort Atkinson, WI

9:00 AM – Allen Creek Community Consignment Auction. Held at Klement Family Farm, N1547 Hwy 26, Fort Atkinson, WI. Large auction will sell with two to three rings, bring bidding partner. Go to auctionzip.com for weekly updates. Consignments are wanted. Concrete and construction equipment, tractors 7 farm equipment, collector tractors, trailers, skid loaders, attachments, woodworking tools, lawn mowers, trees and flowers, primitive antiques and more. To consign or drop off, call Ron Klement at (920-723-2100). George Auction Service and Real Estate, LLC, www.georgeauction.com for complete listing.

TUESDAY, MAY 3

**Brillion, WI

11:00 AM – Miller 'N Co. Auction update: Combined farm equipment lines at Brillion. Location: 1991 Schmidt Rd., Brillion, WI. A combination of several area farmers that have sold farms, herds, or retired, along with a few other additions. Watch for more at www.millernco.com. Online/Live simulcast with Bidspotter.com and Equipmentfacts.com at 11:30 a.m. Milking herd dispersal, partial farm equip. line, dairy equip. & more. Fri., May 6, 2022 10:45 a.m. Hinzeville Holsteins & Linebacks: Dave & Jacki Meinert Family,-N8611 Pine Rd. St. Cloud, WI., Visit www.millernco.com for more and updates. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI, (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995 and Mike Stade, and Jason Miller.

**Online Only

5:00 PM – 2019 Massey Ferguson 4710 w/ Loader and Snow Wing, 2020 caterpillar 232D3 skid steer, skid attach snow plows, chainsaws, trailer, misc. Location: 4513 Hwy. 92, Brooklyn, WI. Lots begin closing Tues., May 3 at 5 p.m. For complete listing photos and internet bidding catalog, visit www.georgeaution.com. Clean and well kept equipment. Viewing is April 30, May 1 and 2, 8 AM to Noon. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. Dean and Kale George – auctioneers. Dean George, 608-751-5703, Kale George, 1211 North Union Rd., Evansville, WI.

**Reedsburg, WI

Quality feed auction online only. Ends at 10 a.m. Location: S4452 Grote Hill Rd. Reedsburg WI. Note: The farm and cattle have been sold. Feed test is available. All feed must be removed by May 24, 2022. Online bidding and pictures at www.gavinbros.com Sileage: All silage is stored in bunker silos. Buyer is responsible for moving feed by May 24, 2022: Corn Silage: unopened (7’x40’x73’); Corn Silage: opened (8’x50’x7’); Haylage: opened (8’x38’x36’) Wheatlage: opened (8’x30’x38’) High moisture corn: Stored in a bunker - opened (7’x23’x24’) Hay/Straw/Fodder: 165 round bales of alfalfa & grass hay, 4.6’x4.6’, net wrapped, stored inside; 20- Round bales of Straw, net wrapped, stored inside; 130 Round bale of Corn Fodder, net wrapped, stored outside.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction. Complete retirement herd dispersal. #1 – 55 Holstein dairy cows, with a few Cross cows, parlor/freestall, on a bedded pack, all bred to registered Holstein bulls, 65# 4.0BF 3.4P 185scc, full vaccination program. (15) springing cows, balance is bred for year-round freshening. Coming from Marquette County Complete retirement herd dispersal #2 – 50 Holstein Dairy Cows. Milked in tiestalls, 70# 4.1BF 3.1P 200scc, majority are recent fresh, w/many very fancy fresh 2-year-olds and nice 3-year-olds. Full vaccination program. Coming from Lincoln County Complete retirement herd dispersal #3 – 24 Holstein Dairy Cows, majority are recent fresh, cows are avg. 73# 4.4BF 3.2P 25scc, tiestall milked, outside daily, exposed to a registered Holstein bull. Coming from New Richmond WI other dairy consignment 12 Mostly fresh young fancy Holstein dairy cows (7) 2 year olds (1) Milking Shorthorn Cross, a few Jersey Cross. Tiestall milked, outside daily. This load averages are 83# 4.2BF 2.8P 32scc! Over 40 years AI breeding. This load is all fresh 30-60 days. Jim is dispersing his dairy herd at Premier Livestock as they are timed for auction. Reputation consignor sending his 6th load. Jim & Rhonda Dehnke Dairy Farm, Fall Creek, WI Springing heifers 9 fancy Holstein springing heifers, headlock, loose housing, all bred Angus. Reputation consignor. Malecha Dairy, Northfield, MN. Bulls - Red Holstein Bull, sired by Unstoppabull, proven, apprx. 1300# dam a EX94 Tyburst Red, reserve All American Red & White, 125,000# cow 2020 including bred beef cows, Cow/Calf pairs & beef breeding bulls, special feeder cattle auction, Tues. May 3, at 11 am. Complete beef herd dispersal of 90 beef cows & 200 Angus feeders, 450-750# One farm. See website for more information and consignment updates. Hay, straw and firewood auctions Wednesdays at 9:30. Hay & Straw sold by the bale. For a direct link to our website visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com

THURSDAY, MAY 5

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Special Dairy and Heifer Sale, Hay sale 10 am, dairy cows 11 am, Sale Location: W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Dairy & Hay sale every Thursday starting with hay @ 10:00 followed by dairy cows @ 11:00 sharp, then bred heifers, open heifers and feeders followed by calves, market bulls, fat cattle and cull cows. Special feeder sale 2nd & 4th Thursday. watch our sale online at www.cattleusa.com, sale conducted by: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Auctioneer: Mark Oberholtzer, John Oberholtzer 715-216-1897, Mark Oberholtzer 715-773-2240, John Ivan Oberholtzer 715-219-2781, Office 715-255-9600 www.oberholtzerauctions.com

Online only

9:00 AM – Absolute Public Auction, live online only auction. 4700 69th Ave. Milan, IL. Call 800-992-2893 for more information. Includes truck tractors, straight trucks, and trailers, sleeper trucks, day cabs. Peterbilts, Kenworths, Freightliners, Internationals, Macks, Volvos. There will be no onsite bidding for this auction. Visit www.usauctioneers.com. Customers need to register absentee or online at proxibid. Cellular bidding is first come first served.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

St. Cloud, WI

10:45 AM – Milking herd dispersal, partial farm equipment line, dairy equipment and more. Hinzeville Holsteins and Linebacks. Dave and Jacki Meinert Family. Herd avg. As high as 96 lbs test day over past 10 months. Holsteins sell with reg. Papers, a few Linebacks also sell – 70 head total. Equipment includes rare tractors, haybine, blower, dairy equipment. Visit www.millernco.com for more updates.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Fond du Lac, WI

Auction time is here. Annual Spring Consignment Sale. Auction specialists sale site: W5659 County Y, Fond du Lac, WI. Consignments wanted: we specialize in construction equipment, trucks, trailers, forklifts and more. Whatever your auction needs may be, advertising is important. Deadline is April 13. More info and consignment forms at www.auctionsp.com or call 920-921-2901. Auction Specialists, PO Box 100, Lomira, WI.

**Baraboo, WI

10:00 AM – Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club, 24th annual gas engine auction. S3347 Sand Rd., Baraboo, WI 53913. Auction includes engines – Hit ‘n’ miss and other – 5HP Sattley, 6HPs Fairbanks Morse, Maytag engines, ATV, tractors, skid loader, implements, farm collectibles and many more items expected. See photos on website: www.badgersteamandgas.com, www.ritgerdrendel.com. Auctioneer is Don Kleven, Stoughton WI (608) 212-3320. Sale manager is Anne Beard, Baraboo, WI (608) 381-0630 and James Seamonson, (608) 575-3325.

Union Grove, WI

11:00 AM – The DeLong Company, 1313 S Colony Ave, Union Grove, WI.

Consignments accepted on the day of sale between 10:00AM-11:30AM.

Beloit, IL

10:00 AM – Large live auction. Warren Evensen estate equipment, vehicle and motorcycle auction. 747 Manchester Rd., So. Beloit, IL. Warren operated a nursery for many years. Includes a 4WD tractor, loader/backhoe, farm tractor, skid loader and grapple, attachments and more.

TUESDAY, MAY 9

**Online Auction

May 2022 – Auto, farm, lawn & garden and recreational vehicles auction. Over 150 items sold separately. Highest bid wins. Online bidding ends May 9. Featured items include 1997 JCB 214 Backhoe 4x4 turbo diesel; 1-ton dually dump truck; 1991 US Navy Military humvee; 1984 Monte Carlo; boats, motorcycle parts, John Deere tractor parts, automotive equipment and much more. Open house Thursday, May 5 from 9 AM to 4 PM at 1000 Rock Ledge Lane, Neenah, WI. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

** McFarland, WI

10:00 AM – Tony & Coleen Kirch, (608)698-4092, 4370 Mahoney Rd., McFarland, WI. 23 head beef cows and calves. Note: Great Disposition Cows. (8) Angus/Hereford/Simmental crossbred cows (3rd Calf); (3) A/H/S crossbred heifers (1st Calf); (12) calves sired by Gelbvieh Bull; A/H/S crossbred bull born Mar. 29, 2021. Tractors: Case 2090 Diesel Power Shift, 3pt., 10 Front Wts., 6018hrs; IH 706 Gas, 3pt. WF, 7649hrs; IH 560 Gas, WF, Fast Hitch. Hay Equipment: NH 1495 Self-Propelled 12’ Haybine, Hydro, Ford Gas Engine, NH 1495 Head, 1481hrs; 2017 NH 488 Haybine 9’, (360 Acres); Ford/NH 570 Sm. Sq. Baler w/Thrower; Kuhn GA 4220 TH Rotary Rake; Case IH 860 11’ Rake w/Dolly Wheel; 40’ Bale Conveyor on Transport; 14’x7’ Flat Rack w/Kory Gear; 24’x8’ Flat Rack w/Gear; E-Z Trail Bale Cage w/E-Z Trail Gear; H&S Bale Cage w/E-Z Trail Gear; (2) Meyer Bale Cages w/Gears; H&S Bale Cage w/E-Z Trail Gear. Other machinery: Gehl 95 Mixer Mill; Miller Pro 2140 Manure Spreader, Gratz Chain, Hyd. Gate; J&M 250-7 Gravity Box e/E-Z Trail 872W Gear; J&M 250 Gravity Box w/J&M Gear; 250 & 200bu. Gravity Boxes w/Gears; Howse 3pt. 6’ Mower; IH Fast Hitch 5’6” Disc. Skid loader attachments: Bobcat 15C Post Hole Digger, 12” Auger; Bobcat 5 Tine Bucket. Cattle equipment: Big Valley Automatic Head Gate; (2) Ritchie Automatic Waterers; 8’x4’ Hay Feeder; Round Bale Feeder; (4) 7’ & 8’ Feed Bunks; H-W 200gal. Poly Water Tank; (3) Rubber Made 150gal. Water Tanks; (6) 8’x16” Feed Bunks; Loyal 14bu. Silage Cart; (100) Steel Posts; (5) Treated Wood Posts. Other items include gates, new lumber, hay and straw, shop equipment, lawn and garden, firewood, boat, antiques and household. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com . Auctioneers: Dean George, cell 608-751-5703, Kale George office 608-882-6123. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, 11211 North Union Road, Evansville, WI. Terms: Check or Cash. No Buyers Fee. All sales final.4% courtesy charge for purchases using credit card. All sales final. All announcements made day of sale take precedence over printed material. Not responsible for accidents or losses.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

**Online auction/Portage, WI

Big Iron Auctions – Unreserved online auction, Mark Heinze Retirement, Portage, WI. Mark Heinze, contact 608-697-1827, Carl Dalton, sales rep 608-444-1571. Includes tractor, pasteurizer, miller, forage box and more. Visit www.bigiron.com for details and complete listings. Sell equipment on bigiron.com. Call today 1-800-937-3558

THURSDAY, MAY 12

**Loganville, WI

10:00 AM – Online only auction: Homer & Edna Mae Beachy, location S6911 County D, Loganville WI. Bidding ends, Thurs., MAY 12 at 10:00AM. Pre-view: Wed., May 11, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Pickup: Fri., May 13, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Note: Homer & Edna Mae have their farm for sale with Gavin Bros. Real Estate and are relocating. Their machinery is very clean & well maintained. Complete list & catalog at www.gavinbros.com. For more info call Homer at (608) 844-3034.

**Online Auction

Hansen Auction Group – start time not specified. The bidding starts at $1. Estate auction, farm equipment, hunting, tools and more. Open house May 9 from 10 AM to 3 PM, 5096 Pumpkin Court, Larsen, WI. Online bidding ends May 12. For more information, call (920) 383-1012. Bid now at hansenautiongroup.com.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

**Onsite/Online Auction/Hatley, WI

10:00 AM – Onsite and online auction. Edwin Siekierzynski, owner. Located at 212362 Charlotte Rd., Hatley, WI. Includes Screening plant & conveyors, gen sets, welder, pumps, wheel loaders, crawler dozers, excavator & HYD. Hammer, farm tractor & implements, forklift, trucks, tag trailers, air compressor, lawn & garden, buckets, attachments and bucket teeth, shop equipment, and special & misc. Items. Visit the website at wausauauctioneers.com. Internet bidding is available via equipment facts. Wausau Auctioneers, (715) 536-1955 or (800) 432-1922.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

Antigo, WI

5:30 PM – Ranch and Farm Auctions: Land Auction, 197.5 AC, 2 tracts in Langlade Co, WI. Auction is live and online at ranchandfarmauctions.com. Auction location: North Star Lanes, 400 Prosser PL, Antigo, WI. In cooperation with Whitetail Properties Real Estate, LLC. Luke Gliniecki, Agent (715) 393-5225.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Sheboygan, WI

10:00 AM – Live sale with online bidding: welders, welding tables, shop tools. Location: 3209 S. 32nd St., Sheboygan, WI. Reason: Due to relocation, KP Welding/Fabrication has decided to access equipment from working fabrication. Shop will be sold. Sale order: Live sale starts 10AM sharp with hand tools, tables, carts. 12 PM Live sale with simulcast online bidding through Proxibid on select items. May sell with two rings for a time. Watch the website auctionsbyobrien.com for complete listing, pictures and any changes. Online sales are happening now: Tractors, farm equipment, trucks, trailers, lawn & garden, shop tools plus more. Call with your consignments. John O'Brien, 920-960-0685.Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers, LLC.

Wautoma, WI

Live & Online Auction Fri. May 20 and Sat. May 21. Cars already consigned: 4 Corvettes: ’63 split window-’07 Z06-’95-‘91, ‘31 Plymouth, ‘20 Dodge Brothers, ’06 SL500, ’03 SSR, ’06 Wrangler, ’67 Custom C10, ’07 BMW Z4, ’00 BMW Z3, ’61 Cadillac, ’38 Buick, ’79 Bronco, ’29 Ford Truck, ’80 Volkswagen Roadster, ’35 Chevy Pickup, ’76 Spirit of ’76, ’71 Crown Vic, ’67 Crown Vic, ’89 Ferrari Replica, ’91 Wrangler, ’04 XLR, ’18 Camaro, ’69 DeVille, ’90 GMT-400, ‘00 Jag XKR, ’86 Cavalier, ’03 Mustang, ’02 Sebring, ’05 CLK500. Call us to consign your car or collection. 920-787-5549. For a complete list and terms go to YoderSold.com. W. Yoder Auction, LLC

Wayne Yoder, N2494 Yoder La., Wautoma, WI, (920) 787-5549 * (920) 295-2644

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

**Online/Onsite/Prairie du Chien, WI

9:00 AM – Online and Onsite auction. Nelson Hardwood Lumber Co., Prairie du Chien, WI. Due to the unexpected passing of Kent Nelson, Steve and Brian Nelson have decided to discontinue their successful sawmill and dry kiln operations. This is one of the cleanest, well-maintained sawmill & logging equipment offerings in this area for some time. Inspection: Sawmill will be in operation Tues., May 10 through Thurs., May 12 from 8 AM to 4 PM. Equipment inspection available Mon., May 23 and Tues., May 24 from 8 AM to 4 PM. Starting at 9 AM, real estate offered includes multiple parcels – approx. 12+ acres, truck shop, complete dry kiln operation, and planer and stacking building. Equipment offered with dry kiln operation, Froedge breakdown and lumber stacker, wheel loaders, skid loader and forklifts; log skidders, dozer, log loader trucks, truck tractors, debarker, edgers, chipper and waste wood handling, and more. The auction is being conducted with Associated Auctions and Liquidation Co (800) 598-3651. Register and bid for this event at WausauAuctioneers.com. Interned bidding available via proxybid. Nelson Hardwood Lumber Co., Prairie du Chien, WI 53821. Wausau Auctioneers, (715) 536-1955 or (800) 432-1922.

Please note: Due to an oversight, an auction calendar listing for the 2022 Forest Junction Spring Consignment auction was incorrectly listed on May 7 instead of the of April 22. We apologize for any inconvenience.