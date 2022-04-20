Auction Calendar: April 22, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Unknown location

Nearly 90 years of Jerseys. Complete herd dispersal with 150 Jerseys Selling. Miller N. Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995. Mike Stade and Jason Miller WI Reg. Auctioneers. Check in at millernco.com for updated listings, online simulcast bidding and pictures/details.

Sheboygan, WI

9:30 AM – San-Ron Holstein milking herd and select heifer dispersal. 650 head selling. Includes 350 registered Holstein, 250 sire identified Holstein, 40 bred heifers, 50 head of daughters of sale features, 100 calves on milk from cows that sell, 50 head of Red and White cows, and 3 Swiss cows. 7730 Dairyland Dr., Sheboygan. Courtney Sales, LLC (sales manager). Office 563-387-0035.

**Online Only

8:00 AM – Two Warren Evensen Estate Auctions. Online only, hacksauction.hibid.com. Precision Machine Shop equipment and tools, OB motors and sewing machines auction. Preview is Sat., April 23 – 9 AM to 2 PM, bidding closes Sun., May 1 at 7 PM. Featuring Warren’s deluxe metal working machine shop – Bridgeport mill, grinders, magnetic cleaners, band saw, chucks, dust collector, tool cuter and grinder, power tools, and many more quality items.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted for Carley Sales Spring Machinery Consignment Auction. Auction held at Carley Sales, Inc. (Farmers Livestock Exchange). E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Tractors, all types of farm machinery, lawn and garden, trailers, trucks, autos, misc. Etc. Will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on the website: www.carleysales.com. Call 715-754-5292 or email rcbc@frontier.net to list. Conducted by Carley Sales, Inc. P.O. Box 493, Marion, WI.

Fond du Lac, WI

11:00 AM – Great Northern Spring Fashions Sale. 105 head sell. Holsteins & Jerseys-30 young cows, 7 bred heifers, 40 yearlings & 29 calves. Show-age heifers of all ages for all levels of competition at all price levels. Visit catalog online at www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Questions, call 920-923-6991. Conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co, Inc.

Brodhead, WI

10:00 AM – Richard C & Darlene H Massen Trust, 16016 West Dorner Rd., Brodhead, WI. 5 automobile, tractor, lawn tractor, tools, antiques & collectibles, coins and household. We will be selling in two sale rings, please bring a bidding partner. The pictures tell the story at www.georgeauction.com. Conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC

Waterford, WI

10:00 AM – Tool, Sporting & Collectable Auction. 26500 Dover Line Rd, Waterford, WI. For an expansive list, pictures and complete terms visit the websites: www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com or www.auctionzip.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – Spring lawn & garden consignment auction; Live event at Badgerland Park, W6950 Silver Creek Rd, Watertown, WI. Accepting quality consignments at the park on Thurs., April 21 or Fri., April 22 from 10:00AM to 4:00PM, Live event Sun., April 24. More consignments still arriving. Can't attend the live auction? Pre-bid on Choice Consignments at www.JonesAuctionService.Hibid.com Pre-bids amounts will be taken into the live auction. Multiple rings. Auctioneer: Stan Jones, 818 N Church Str., Watertown, WI, (920) 261-6820. Sale conducted by Jones Auction & Realty Service.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

Brillion, WI

12:00 PM – Complete milking dispersal. Hintz Family Farm. Top AI sires, great type, near 90# avg. Low SCC watch for details. Dairy equipment selling... universal Mdl. UMC 2000 Country cooler, a very nice 2000 gal. cooler w/ Copeland Comp., Boumatic 3” Receiver Pkg. Watch for pics on the web.

Online Auction

Timed online dairy cattle auction. Opens Mon., April 18, closes at 1 PM on the 26. Location: S2281 County C, Arcadia, WI. Preview is April 21 from 9AM-2 PM. Auctioneers Note: Holstein dairy cattle auction, cows are averaging 86 lbs./day with a 3.8% fat. Closed herd with good health, breeding and management. Includes 525 Holstein milking and dry dairy cows, 215 Holstein open and breedable heifers, open heifers, calves, and Holstein and Holstein/angus cross feeder cattle. Auction by Steffes Group. Steffesgroup.com 320-693-9371.

**Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM – Concrete Service Company (608) 931-3575, 1325 East Academy St., Stoughton, WI. Includes trucks, skid loader attachments, trailers, flat work forms, curb rollers, screeds, compactors, shop equipment, lasers, tools and more. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. Auctioneers are Dean George (608-751-5703), Kale George (608-882-6123). For complete listing and photos, log onto www.georgeauction.com.

**Brillion, WI

Noon – Auction Update, complete milking herd dispersal. Hintz Family Farm – Dave and Kim Hintz. N6248 East River Road, Brillion, WI. Selling due to health reasons. 70 cows selling, DHI tested, AI sired. Miller N Co Auction. Watch for info at millernco.com.

** Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Large herd dispersal. Includes 240 Holsteins – 220 cows, 20 springing Holstein heifers, AI breeding, vaccinated, parlor and freestall. Selling cull cows and fat cattle. Excellent opportunity to buy good quality bred cows. Located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co. Auctioneer: Mark Oberholtzer, John Oberholtzer (715-216-1897), Mark Oberholtzer (715-773-2240), John Ivan Oberholtzer (715-219-2781) Office - (715-255-9600). www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special dairy heifer auction. Expecting 600-700 head. Five complete heifer dispersals – one all Registered! See Website for heifer consignments and daily updates. www.premierlivestockandauction.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

Online Auction

Waupun Spring Consignment Sale, online bidding April 6-27. Includes farm machinery and equipment, vehicles and trailers, and misc. Online bidding at www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com. Preview dates 9AM-noon, Sat. April 16, and 10AM –2PM Fri., April. 22. 1134 W. Main Str., Waupun, WI, at the old Pamida Building Lot.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

**Wausau, WI

Wisconsin Contractors, 2-day spring auction. Accepting consignments now. Wanted: tractors and farm machinery, dozers, loaders, excavators, backhoes, logging, trucks, trailers, and construction related items at Nitke Auction Center, 990 Happy Hollow Rd., Mosinee, WI. Ask about Zero commission option and early rates. See more at hansenautiongroup.com.

McLeod County, MN

Real Estate and Equipment Auction. Real Estate virtual online starts at 10 AM. Includes 10 taxable acres selling in one tract. Open house 4/20 from 10AM to 2 PM. Physical address: 19463 Walden Ave., Hutchinson, MN. The farm site is located west of Hutchinson. The property is one mile south on the west side of the road. 10-acre building site. 2,548 Sq ft home built in 1973. The farm site is a dairy farm with numerous outbuildings. Equipment auction at noon. Items will sell from the farm near Hutchinson, MN. It is timed online. Selling tractor, manure equipment, yard and shop items, goat milking equipment, milk tanks, and antiques. Full listing available online. Held by Kranz Dairy. Bryant Kranz, 507-251-4811. Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

**Loyal, WI

Advance notice: Special dairy and feeder sale, complete dispersal of 45 Holstein tiestall cows, 50 Holstein tiestall cows, 25 certified organic cows, and early consignments. Watch sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co. Auctioneer: Mark Oberholtzer, John Oberholtzer (715-216-1897), Mark Oberholtzer (715-773-2240), John Ivan Oberholtzer (715-219-2781) Office - (715-255-9600). www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special dairy cattle, complete dairy herd dispersal. 150 Holstein dairy cows and springing heifers. 110 milking cows, 25 springing dry cows, 15 springing heifers. Milked in parlor, housed in free stalls. Cows sell on test, avg. 70# 4.2BF 3.6P scc 185. AI sired through Genex using top registered bulls. Many cows due May-July. Regular vaccination program, and recent hoof trim. 755 are in the 1st & 2nd lactation. Coming from Norton Dairy, Kellogg, MN.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

**Portage, WI

9:30 AM – Columbia County farm equipment live auction, N9621 Muskrat Rd., Portage, WI. Live auction of personal property to begin at 9:30 AM. Live auction of real estate 1:00 PM. Hamele Auction: 1325 W. Wisconsin St. Portage, WI. 608-742-5000. Registered Wisconsin Auctioneers: Travis Hamele, 608-697-3349 and Marty Griepentrog. Thinking of selling Real Estate or having an auction? Call us for a free auction evaluation. Visit www.HameleAuctions.com.

Portage, WI

1:00 PM – Columbia County farm live auction. 320-acre farm, 5-bedroom farmhouse, outbuildings, enrolled in MFL. Personal property auction starts at 9:30 AM. Previews April 13, 4-6 p.m. and April 16 11-1 p.m. Call 608-742-5000 hameleauctions.com. Located at N9521 Muskrat Rd., Portage, WI.

**Wausau, WI

Wisconsin Contractors, 2-day spring auction. Accepting consignments now. Wanted: Tractors and farm machinery, dozers, loaders, excavators, backhoes, logging, trucks, trailers, and construction related items at Nitke Auction Center 990 Happy Hollow Rd., Mosinee, WI. Ask about Zero commission option and early rates. See more at hansenautiongroup.com.

**Jefferson, WI

10:00 AM – Items are offered at live auction and select items online through equipmentfacts.com. Includes tractors, skid steer and farm machinery, attachments, trucks, trailers, cattle related, lawn and garden, recreational, tools and more. See website for pictures: www.stadeauction.com. Stade Auction Center, N3660 Hwy. 89, Jefferson, WI. Pete (920) 674-3236 or Barn: (920) 674-6500.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

**Waterloo, WI

9:30 AM – Carolyn Jahr and Estate of Ron Jahr. 463 Sun Prairie Rd., Waterloo WI. Auction include pedal tractors, toys and guns, crossbow, sporting items and more. See photos on the website: www.ritgerdrendel.com. Sale manager James Seamonson, Stoughton, WI (608) 575-3325.

**Kansasville, WI

10:00 AM – Chico's Auction includes special equipment, shop tools, truck supply’s, trailers, lawn and garden, signs, plows and parts, and more. Location:22841 Durand Ave., Kansasville, WI. www.bobhagemannauctionrealtycom or auctionzip.com.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

**Fort Atkinson, WI

9:00 AM – Allen Creek Community Consignment Auction. Held at Klement Family Farm, N1547 Hwy 26, Fort Atkinson, WI. Large auction will sell with two to three rings, bring bidding partner. Go to auctionzip.com for weekly updates. Consignments are wanted. Concrete and construction equipment, tractors 7 farm equipment, collector tractors, trailers, skid loaders, attachments, woodworking tools, lawn mowers, trees and flowers, primitive antiques and more. To consign or drop off, call Ron Klement at (920-723-2100). George Auction Service and Real Estate, LLC, www.georgeauction.com for complete listing.

TUESDAY, MAY 3

Brillion, WI

Combined farm equipment lines. Choppers, sickle platform, macerator, balers, blowers and more. Watch for details at www.millernco.com.

**Brillion, WI

11:00 AM – Combined farm equipment lines. Location: 1991 Schmidt Rd., Brillion, WI. (online with live simulcast at 11:30). Includes chopper, sickle platform, MFWD, Discbine, Baler, macerator, tractors, hay and forage equipment, baggers, and more. Live/online simulcast at bidspotter.com and equipmentfacts.com. Watch for details at www.millernco.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 5

**Online Only

9:00 AM – Absolute Public Auction, live online only auction. 4700 69th Ave. Milan, IL. Call 800-992-2893 for more information. Includes truck tractors, straight trucks, and trailers, sleeper trucks, day cabs. Peterbilts, Kenworths, Freightliners, Internationals, Macks, Volvos. There will be no onsite bidding for this auction. Visit www.usauctioneers.com. Customers need to register absentee or online at proxibid. Cellular bidding is first come first served.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

**St. Cloud, WI

10:45 AM – Milking herd dispersal, partial farm equipment line, dairy equipment and more. Hinzeville Holsteins and Linebacks. Dave and Jacki Meinert Family. Herd avg. As high as 96 lbs test day over past 10 months. Holsteins sell with reg. Papers, a few Linebacks also sell – 70 head total. Equipment includes rare tractors, haybine, blower, dairy equipment. Visit www.millernco.com for more updates.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Fond du Lac, WI

Auction time is here. Annual Spring Consignment Sale. Auction specialists sale site: W5659 County Y, Fond du Lac, WI. Consignments wanted: we specialize in construction equipment, trucks, trailers, forklifts and more. Whatever your auction needs may be, advertising is important. Deadline is April 13. More info and consignment forms at www.auctionsp.com or call 920-921-2901. Auction Specialists, PO Box 100, Lomira, WI.

Brillion, WI

9:00 AM – Forest Junction Late Spring Consignment Auction (live onsite with simulcast internet bidding). Includes tractors and more. Retirement farm line of Bill and Kathy Enz, Maribel, WI; Partial farm line of Mark Kolarik, Denmark, WI; retirement farm line of Chester VanDeHey, Menasha, WI. Includes a super selection of tractors to use and collect. Also includes skidsteers, lawnmowers, planting equipment, tillage equipment, hay, and other equipment. Sale arranged and conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auction. Chuck Tesch, Brillion, 920-989-4000; Perry Wilkinson, Muscoda, 608-739-4404. Additional sales force includes Jeff Polk, Springfield SD; Harold Shirk, Abbottsford, WI.

Union Grove, WI

11:00 AM - The DeLong Company, 1313 S Colony Ave, Union Grove, WI.

Consignments accepted on the day of sale between 10:00AM-11:30AM.

**Beloit, IL

10:00 AM – Large live auction. Warren Evensen estate equipment, vehicle and motorcycle auction. 747 Manchester Rd., So. Beloit, IL. Warren operated a nursery for many years. Includes a 4WD tractor, loader/backhoe, farm tractor, skid loader and grapple, attachments and more.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

**Antigo, WI

5:30 PM – Ranch and Farm Auctions: Land Auction, 197.5 AC, 2 tracts in Langlade Co, WI. Auction is live and online at ranchandfarmauctions.com. Auction location: North Star Lanes, 400 Prosser PL, Antigo, WI. In cooperation with Whitetail Properties Real Estate, LLC. Luke Gliniecki, Agent (715) 393-5225.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

**Sheboygan, WI

10:00 AM – Live sale with online bidding: welders, welding tables, shop tools. Location: 3209 S. 32nd St., Sheboygan, WI. Reason: Due to relocation, KP Welding/Fabrication has decided to access equipment from working fabrication. Shop will be sold. Sale order: Live sale starts 10AM sharp with hand tools, tables, carts. 12 PM Live sale with simulcast online bidding through Proxibid on select items. May sell with two rings for a time. Watch the website auctionsbyobrien.com for complete listing, pictures and any changes. Online sales are happening now: Tractors, farm equipment, trucks, trailers, lawn & garden, shop tools plus more. Call with your consignments. John O'Brien, 920-960-0685.Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers, LLC.