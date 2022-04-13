Auction Calendar: April 15, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

**Online only

Online auction runs April 8 to April 16, 2022. Vintage farm tools, Amish furniture, nice selection of vintage items in many categories, pedal tractor items, Simplicity diesel lawn tractor (not running), Collectable Dolls. For pictures go to www.dorshorstauctions.com. To register for sale and terms go to https://dorshortauctions.hibid.com Marvin Dorshorst, Reg. Pick up Mon., April 18, 12PM to 7PM at 113 North Main St. Deerfield, WI.

Kenosha, WI

10:00 AM – George Auction Service and Real Estate, LLC. Includes tractors, skid loaders, combine, machinery, truck, collector car. Also includes tillage and planting equipment, harvesting and other machinery, livestock trailer, grain truck, collector car, misc. Farm, lawn mowers and clippers, and more. Located at 1871 Sand Hill Road, Oregon, WI. Watch for George Auction signs.

Wilmot, WI

9:30 AM – Kenosha County Fair Assn. 16th Annual Consignment Auction. 30820 111 St. Hwy. W, Wilmot, WI. Still taking consignments through April 15. The hours receiving consignments are Thurs. and Fri., 9-7 only. Tractors and farm machinery, contractor equipment, lawn, garden, boat, shop and construction, antiques, collectibles, farm toys, farm primitives, building materials. See website for a more detailed list and pictures: www.stadeauction.com.

MONDAY, APRIL 18

Online auction

April 2022 farm and construction equipment and more consignment sale. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com Multiple locations, over 175 items, sold separately, highest bid wins. Online bidding ends April 18. Call 715-265-4656 for more info.

Online/Live Taylor, WI

9:30 AM – John Kraemer Farms LLC, retirement auctions. Farm Machinery, trucks, trailers, boat, camper, hay, tools and more. One day live/online. Start closing at 9:30 AM. Online times start closing at 10:30 AM. Pre-bidding for sale will begin April 7. Located at W15799 County Rd. C Taylor, WI. Visit www.hansenauctiongroup.com to bid/for info.

Online auction

Ag and Heavy Equipment, multiple locations. Includes tractors, heavy truck and trailer, farm equipment, and more. AB AG Services inventory reduction, Dallas, WI. Includes tractors, liquid fertilizer system, planters, spreader and more. Smith Retirement Farm machinery, Cadott, WI, includes tractors, farm equipment and other misc. Pronschinske Farm Retirement, Arcadia, WI, includes a semi, hopper bottom, 4x4, cart, tractors, lifts and more.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

**Luxemburg, WI

10:45 AM – Da-Ran Dairy, LLC, Luxemburg WI. Time announced later. Dairy sold and owners retired (or at least slowing down). Great farm equipment lineup that has outstanding maintenance. Includes duals, tractors, combines, and more. Watch for upcoming ad and check in at millernco.com for detailed listing, pics, and auction info. E0183 Luxemburg Rd., Luxemburg, WI. Selling live/online simulcast with bidspotter.com and equipmentfacts.com

Online Auction

Shop tools, equipment, misc. yard, and home. Ends April 19, N3208 S. Steine Rd., Ettrick, WI. Open house Mon., April 18 from 11 AM to 3 PM. Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com.

Online Only

2022 April Mondovi Consignment. Includes tractors, heavy equipment, heavy trucks and trailers, farm equipment, and more.

**Online only

Asleson’s Hardware – CAT skid steer, concrete equipment, chainsaw & small engine parts, signs, log splitters, rototillers, 1974 VW Super Beetle. Visit www.georgeauction.com and click on this auction for catalog and bidding information.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

Buffalo County, WI

11:00 AM – Live dairy and land auction. Includes 1260+ acres, offered in 15 tracts. Also includes house and outbuildings, tillable farmland and more. Auction located at Arcadia Country Club, 265 Golf Ln., Arcadia, WI. Land location from Arcadia: 1.9 miles west on WI-95 E, 6 miles north on County C. Dairy is located on the east side. Contact Randy Kath at Steffes Group 320-693-9371 or 701-429-8894. Auction by Steffes Group Inc. Details at steffesgroup.com.

Neillsville, WI

Central Wisconsin Horse Sale. “Largest Horse-Drawn Machinery Sale in the Midwest” - Clark County Fairgrounds, Neillsville, WI. Wed., 8:30 AM small items, 11 AM buggies and equipment. Thurs., 8:30 AM outside lot of misc. Merchandise, new and used horse collars and harnesses, followed by standardbreds. 2 PM is craft and furniture auction. Fri., 9 AM draft horses and draft mules, Noon is saddle horse tack (until finished), and 6 PM saddle horses, ponies and mules. www.centralwihorsesales.com.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle auction. Complete high-quality registered dairy herd dispersal. 105 registered Holstein and Red Holstein dairy cows and Heifers. Coming from Sandhill registered Holsteins. Starting auction with Sandhill Holstein, selling all 105 head, selling same cow families. These cows sell. Sale also includes 40 registered Holsteins and springing heifers, 44 good quality dairy cows, 15 Holstein dairy cows, and 14 fresh cows. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidder and buyers register at cattleusa.com

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

**Orfordville, WI

10:00 AM – Martin Cudney, 4442 South Hwy 213, Orfordville, WI. Truck, collector car, woodworking and shop equipment, welders, shop air compressor, lawn and garden, lumber, guns, sporting goods, antiques, collectibles, household and boat. George Auction Service and Real Estate, LLC. Auctioneers: Dean George (608-751-5703) and Kale George (608-882-6123). For complete listing log onto www.georgeauction.com

**Online auction

10:00 AM – Gavin Farms online only cattle auction. E8128 Hwy 23 and 33, Reedsburg, WI. Call Matt at 6080963-8249 or Jim at 608-963-8807. 25 cows, mostly red angus just fresh to due April-May; 14 heifers also selling.

**Rock City, IL

11:00 AM – Roger, Sandy, Brett and Andrea Willing Family Auction – includes dairy cows and heifers, milking equipment, feed and bedding. 8632 E. Cedarville Rd., Rock City, IL. 97 head of Registered and quality grade dairy cows and heifers. Auctioneers are Tom Bidlingmaier, Browntown, WI (608-328-4878) and Cort Bidlingmaier, Monroe, WI (608-558-4924). www.bm-auctions.com. For auction questions, call 815-275-6137 or 815-238-4125.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 and 11:00 AM – Special dairy sale. Early consignments include 8 top end fresh 2 year olds, 9 fresh 2 and 3 year olds, 11 good tiestall cows and a pending herd dispersal of 50 Holstein tiestall cows. Dairy and hay sale every Thursday starting at 10 AM, dairy at 11 AM. Watch sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Mark Oberholtzer (715-773-2240), John Oberholtzer (715-216-1897), John Ivan Oberholtzer (715-219-2719) Office (715-255-9600). www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

**Sheboygan, WI

9:30 AM – San-Ron Holstein milking herd and select heifer dispersal. 650 head selling. Includes 350 registered Holstein, 250 sire identified Holstein, 40 bred heifers, 50 head of daughters of sale features, 100 calves on milk from cows that sell, 50 head of Red and White cows, and 3 Swiss cows. 7730 Dairyland Dr., Sheboygan. Courtney Sales, LLC (sales manager). Office 563-387-0035.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Unknown location

Nearly 90 years of Jerseys. Complete herd dispersal with 150 Jerseys Selling. Miller N. Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995. Mike Stade and Jason Miller WI Reg. Auctioneers. Check in at millernco.com for updated listings, online simulcast bidding and pictures/details.

**Sheboygan, WI

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted for Carley Sales Spring Machinery Consignment Auction. Auction held at Carley Sales, Inc. (Farmers Livestock Exchange). E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Tractors, all types of farm machinery, lawn and garden, trailers, trucks, autos, misc. Etc. Will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on the website: www.carleysales.com. Call 715-754-5292 or email rcbc@frontier.net to list. Conducted by Carley Sales, Inc. P.O. Box 493, Marion, WI.

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:00 AM – Great Northern Spring Fashions Sale. 105 head sell. Holsteins & Jerseys-30 young cows, 7 bred heifers, 40 yearlings & 29 calves. Show-age heifers of all ages for all levels of competition at all price levels. Visit catalog online at www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Questions, call 920-923-6991. Conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co, Inc.

**Brodhead, WI

10:00 AM – Richard C & Darlene H Massen Trust, 16016 West Dorner Rd., Brodhead, WI. 5 automobile, tractor, lawn tractor, tools, antiques & collectibles, coins and household. We will be selling in two sale rings, please bring a bidding partner. The pictures tell the story at www.georgeauction.com. Conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC

**Waterford, WI

10:00 AM – Tool, Sporting & Collectable Auction. 26500 Dover Line Rd, Waterford, WI. For an expansive list, pictures and complete terms visit the websites: www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com or www.auctionzip.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

**Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – Spring lawn & garden consignment auction; Live event on Sun. April 24 at 10AM Badgerland Park, W6950 Silver Creek Rd, Watertown, WI. Accepting quality consignments at the park on Thurs., April 21 or Fri., April 22 from 10:00AM to 4:00PM, Live event Sun., April 24. More consignments still arriving. Can't attend the live auction? Pre-bid on Choice Consignments at www.JonesAuctionService.Hibid.com Pre-bids amounts will be taken into the live auction. Multiple rings. Auctioneer: Stan Jones, 818 N Church Str., Watertown, WI, (920) 261-6820. Sale conducted by Jones Auction & Realty Service.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

Brillion, WI

12:00 PM – Complete milking dispersal. Hintz Family Farm. Top AI sires, great type, near 90# avg. Low SCC watch for details. Dairy equipment selling... universal Mdl. UMC 2000 Country cooler, a very nice 2000 gal. cooler w/ Copeland Comp., Boumatic 3” Receiver Pkg. Watch for pics on the web.

**Online Auction

Timed online dairy cattle auction. Opens Mon., April 18, closes at 1 PM on the 26. Location: S2281 County C, Arcadia, WI. Preview is April 21 from 9AM-2 PM. Auctioneers Note: Holstein dairy cattle auction, cows are averaging 86 lbs./day with a 3.8% fat. Closed herd with good health, breeding and management. Includes 525 Holstein milking and dry dairy cows, 215 Holstein open and breedable heifers, open heifers, calves, and Holstein and Holstein/angus cross feeder cattle. Auction by Steffes Group. Steffesgroup.com 320-693-9371.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

**Online auction

Waupun Spring Consignment Sale, online bidding April 6-27. Includes farm machinery and equipment, vehicles and trailers, and misc. Online bidding at www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com. Preview dates 9AM-noon, Sat. April 16, and 10AM –2PM Fri., April. 22. 1134 W. Main Str., Waupun, WI, at the old Pamida Building Lot.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

Wausau, WI

Wisconsin Contractors, 2-day spring auction. Accepting consignments now. Wanted: Tractors and farm machinery, dozers, loaders, excavators, backhoes, logging, trucks, trailers, and construction related items At Nitke Auction Center 990 Happy Hollow Rd., Mosinee, WI. Ask about Zero commission option and early rates. See more at hansenautiongroup.com.

**McLeod County, MN

Real Estate and Equipment Auction. Real Estate virtual online starts at 10 AM. Includes 10 taxable acres selling in one tract. Open house 4/20 from 10AM to 2 PM. Physical address: 19463 Walden Ave., Hutchinson, MN. The farm site is located west of Hutchinson. The property is one mile south on the west side of the road. 10-acre building site. 2,548 Sq ft home built in 1973. The farm site is a dairy farm with numerous outbuildings. Equipment auction at noon. Items will sell from the farm near Hutchinson, MN. It is timed online. Selling tractor, manure equipment, yard and shop items, goat milking equipment, milk tanks, and antiques. Full listing available online. Held by Kranz Dairy. Bryant Kranz, 507-251-4811. Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

Portage, WI

1:00 PM – Columbia County farm live auction. 320-acre farm, 5-bedroom farmhouse, outbuildings, enrolled in MFL. Personal property auction starts at 9:30 AM. Previews April 13, 4-6 p.m. and April 16 11-1 p.m. Call 608-742-5000 hameleauctions.com. Located at N9521 Muskrat Rd., Portage, WI.

TUESDAY, MAY 3

** Brillion, WI

Combined farm equipment lines. Choppers, sickle platform, macerator, balers, blowers and more. Watch for details at www.millernco.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Fond du Lac, WI

Auction time is here. Annual Spring Consignment Sale. Auction specialists sale site: W5659 County Y, Fond du Lac, WI. Consignments wanted: we specialize in construction equipment, trucks, trailers, forklifts and more. Whatever your auction needs may be, advertising is important. Deadline is April 13. More info and consignment forms at www.auctionsp.com or call 920-921-2901. Auction Specialists, PO Box 100, Lomira, WI.

Brillion, WI

9:00 AM – Forest Junction Late Spring Consignment Auction (live onsite with simulcast internet bidding). Includes tractors and more. Retirement farm line of Bill and Kathy Enz, Maribel, WI; Partial farm line of Mark Kolarik, Denmark, WI; retirement farm line of Chester VanDeHey, Menasha, WI. Includes a super selection of tractors to use and collect. Also includes skidsteers, lawnmowers, planting equipment, tillage equipment, hay, and other equipment. Sale arranged and conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auction. Chuck Tesch, Brillion, 920-989-4000; Perry Wilkinson, Muscoda, 608-739-4404. Additional sales force includes Jeff Polk, Springfield SD; Harold Shirk, Abbottsford, WI.

Union Grove, WI

11:00 AM - The DeLong Company, 1313 S Colony Ave, Union Grove, WI.

Consignments accepted on the day of sale between 10:00AM-11:30AM.