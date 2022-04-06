April 8, 2022: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

Norwalk, WI

10:00 AM – Live Retirement Cattle Auction. Preview & loadout by appt.. Approx. 450 head of Holstein dairy cattle to be sold. 400+ milking and dry. Averaging 85 lbs. per day with 4/1% fat and 3/2% protein and SCC of less than 125. Doug and Amanda Wallerman retirement cattle auction. Doug Wallerman 608-343-6872. SteffesGroup.com - 320 693 9371. Sale location 20600 Kelp Ave., Norwalk, WI.

Muscoda, WI

9:30 AM – Live auction with online bidding available. Wilkinson Auction & Realty – Spring Equipment Consignment Auction. Features five farm lines, farm and construction equipment and new consignments arriving daily. Farm lines include Donald Hach Estate farm line, Chris McNabb Estate construction line, Charles and Elizabeth Headings farm line, Spring Green, WI farm line, Jim Brown Estate farm line, and additional consignments. For full info, pictures and lists, visit wilkinsonauctions.com. Located at the Wilkinson Auction Yard, 528 E Nebraska St., Muscoda, WI

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Rosendale, WI

11:00 AM – Roger Orvis Estate auction, N6490 County C, Rosendale WI. Very few small items. Be on time. This is an extra clean always shedded. Viewing on Fri., April 8 from 8 AM to 5 PM. Sale Order: small tools 11:00 a.m., noon internet and live auction. No Buyer Fee for Live Auction Online bidding on Hi-Bid and Equipment Facts. Items: JD 9510 combine extra sharp engine hours 3870; JD 693 6-row narrow corn head ∙ JD 920 flex head 20ft.; IHC 5288 2-wheel drive; IHC 5288 MFD 4x4; 1988 GMC 7000 real clean. Complete list & pictures at www.auctionsp.com Joel Lemiesz Farm Manager 920-960.8459 Call for more info on Roger Orvis Estate. Upcoming auctions: Spring Construction Consignment sale May 7 Want to consign? Forms are on website www.auctionsp.com. Auction Specialists, PO Box 100, Lomira WI. 920-921-2901 www.auctionsp.com Auctioneers: Phil Majerus & Steve Wagner.

Belvidere, IL

9:30 AM – “Clip N Save” Prairie Grange 45th annual consignment auction. To be held at the Boone County Fairgrounds, 8847 II Rt. 76, Belvidere, IL. Prairie Grange sponsor, running 4 lines. Sales manager Lyle Lee (815) 988-0249. Bring trucks and trailers, No Saturday morning entries. Food available on the grounds by grangers. No titled vehicles to be sold unless valid title in sellers' name. After the sale, all items must be removed by Wed. at 7 p.m.

Beaver Dam, WI

Spring Consignment Auction. Now accepting consignments. Early consignments: Kubota BX23S; JD2950; Gehl 5640; Bobcat 753F; Harley T-8 and more. To consign call Patt at 920-210-5278. www.colbob.com for more info. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Services, Inc.

Belvidere, IL

9:30 AM – Prairie Grange 45th Annual Consignment Auction. Prairie Grange Sponsor, running 3 lines. Bring trucks and trailers, tell your friends. Auctioneers are John and Al Henninger, Lyle Lee, Kenny Freeman, and Andrew Kitson. Location: Boone County Fairgrounds, 8847 II Rt. 76, Belvidere, Illinois.

Kewaunee, WI

9:00 AM – Earl Jerabek Estate Auction. Includes farm machinery and equipment with working sawmill, 5 parcels, a total of 315 acres to be auctioned after. Sale includes tractors, tillage, hay and forage equipment, combines and heads, planting equipment and more. Located at N5557 Sawmill Ln., Kewaunee, WI. View pictures and a flyer on website www.bocheksales.com. Managed by Bochek Sales.

Fort Atkinson, WI

10:00 AM – Harley & Pat Jung Auction. Includes guns, wood splitter, fishing boats, collection of outboards, racing boats & outboards, racing trailer, machinists tools, woodworking & shop equipment, sporting equipment, parker pens and much more. Located at N731 Old 26, Fort Atkinson, WI. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Spring Consignment Sale via real time website & on-site live. Expecting 20+ tractors, skidloaders & 200+ implements! Located at W9663 County S. Visit www.colbob.com for pics, detailed list and on-line bidding. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service, Inc.

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

**Fall Creek, WI

10:00 AM – Large herd dispersal, 354 milking cows, 57 dry cows, 50 springing heifers, 142 first calf, 113 second calf, 90 top shelf Holsteins. Absolutely buy with confidence from this herd. Fancy fleckvieh bull, 30 Holstein and Angus Holstein cross, steers and heifers.15 Black and BWF steers and heifers. Over 250 feeder cattle already consigned, expecting 500 head. Sale conducted by: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Oberholtzerauctions.com Call 715-579-4009

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

Milton, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted for annual consignment auction. Hull Farms Inc., 6337 N. County Y, Milton, WI. Includes tractors, skid loaders, machinery, landscape and construction equipment, trailers, lawn mowers, ATVs, shop tools, surplus farm and business items, livestock, livestock equipment, hay and straw. To consign call (608) 882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net. For a complete listing and photos, log onto www.georgeauction.com. George Auction Service & Real Estate, 11211 N. Union Rd., Evansville, WI (609) 882-6123.

Monticello, WI – Online only

Nathan Strahm retirement auction. Includes 1996 Case IH 7250 MFWD tractor, 2011 Sunflower 6630 Saber Blade Disk, 1993 Ford New Holland 976 Versatile 4WD articulated tractor with blade, and much more! Visit Big Iron Auctions website at www.bigiron.com for details and complete listings. Call 1(800) 937-3558 to sell your equipment on Big Iron. Contact for auction: Nathan Strahm, 608-558-7112 or Kyle Benesch, sales rep, 402-910-6939.

Norwalk, WI

2:00 PM – Timed online forage and equipment auction. Closes Wed., April 13. Located at 20600 Kelp Ave., Norwalk, WI. Retirement auction. Preview by appointment, loadout Thurs. and Fri., 9 AM to 4 PM. Equipment is in good repair, and most is stored inside. Includes corn silage, ag bags, grass and hay bedding, and more. SteffesGroup.com. 320-693-9371.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

** Wonder Lake, IL

10:00 AM – Charles and Norma Rizzo Estate; 8702 Tryon Grove Rd. Wonder Lake, IL; Note: The Rizzo’s were in the produce business for 40 years. Charlie collected everything and never threw anything out. There is a lot here and we will be selling in 2 rings starting at approx. 11:30 A.M. with farm machinery. Come enjoy the day with us. See our website for pictures: www.stadeauction.com. Bill Stade 920-674-5500, Mike Stade 920-699-4580, Pete Stade 920-674-3236, Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Kenosha, WI

Kenosha County Fair Assn. Auction will be held at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds. Now accepting consignments for annual spring auction. Tractors, farm and construction equipment, lawn and garden, tools, antiques, sporting good items, and good clean items – no titled vehicles. Advertising deadline is April 1. Don Epping from 6-9 p.m. at 262-960-8033 or the Bill Stade Auction Co at 262-736-4141 from 8-4:30 PM M-F.

**Oregon, WI

10:00 AM – George Auction Service and Real Estate, LLC. Includes tractors, skid loaders, combine, machinery, truck, collector car. Also includes tillage and planting equipment, harvesting and other machinery, livestock trailer, grain truck, collector car, misc. Farm, lawn mowers and clippers, and more. Located at 1871 Sand Hill Road, Oregon, WI. Watch for George Auction signs..

**Wilmot, WI

9:30 AM – Kenosha County Fair Assn. 16th Annual Consignment Auction. 30820 111 St. Hwy. W, Wilmot, WI. Still taking consignments through April 15. The hours receiving consignments are Thurs. and Fri., 9-7 only. Tractors and farm machinery, contractor equipment, lawn, garden, boat, shop and construction, antiques, collectibles, farm toys, farm primitives, building materials. See website for a more detailed list and pictures: www.stadeauction.com.

MONDAY, APRIL 18

**Online Auction

April 2022 farm and construction equipment and more consignment sale. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com Multiple locations, over 175 items, sold separately, highest bid wins. Online bidding ends April 18. Call 715-265-4656 for more info.

**Online-Live auction/Taylor, WI

9:30 AM – John Kraemer Farms LLC, retirement auctions. Farm Machinery, trucks, trailers, boat, camper, hay, tools and more. One day live/online. Start closing at 9:30 AM. Online times start closing at 10:30 AM. Pre-bidding for sale will begin April 7. Located at W15799 County Rd. C Taylor, WI. Visit www.hansenauctiongroup.com to bid/for info.

**Online Auction

Ag and Heavy Equipment, multiple locations. Includes tractors, heavy truck and trailer, farm equipment, and more. AB AG Services inventory reduction, Dallas, WI. Includes tractors, liquid fertilizer system, planters, spreader and more. Smith Retirement Farm machinery, Cadott, WI, includes tractors, farm equipment and other misc. Pronschinske Farm Retirement, Arcadia, WI, includes a semi, hopper bottom, 4x4, cart, tractors, lifts and more.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

Luxemburg, WI

Miller N Co Auction Update: Da-Ran Dairy, LLC, Luxemburg WI. Time announced later. Dairy sold and owners retired (or at least slowing down). Great farm equipment lineup that has outstanding maintenance. Includes duals, tractors, combines, and more. Watch for upcoming ad and check in at millernco.com for detailed listing, pics, and auction info.

**Online Auction

Shop tools, equipment, misc. yard, and home. Ends April 19, N3208 S. Steine Rd., Ettrick, WI. Open house Mon., April 18 from 11 AM to 3 PM. Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com.

**Online Only

2022 April Mondovi Consignment. Includes tractors, heavy equipment, heavy trucks and trailers, farm equipment, and more.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

**Buffalo County, WI

11:00 AM – Live dairy and land auction. Includes 1260+ acres, offered in 15 tracts. Also includes house and outbuildings, tillable farmland and more. Auction located at Arcadia Country Club, 265 Golf Ln., Arcadia, WI. Land location from Arcadia: 1.9 miles west on WI-95 E, 6 miles north on County C. Dairy is located on the east side. Contact Randy Kath at Steffes Group 320-693-9371 or 701-429-8894. Auction by Steffes Group Inc. Details at steffesgroup.com.

**Neillsville, WI

Central Wisconsin Horse Sale. “Largest Horse-Drawn Machinery Sale in the Midwest” - Clark County Fairgrounds, Neillsville, WI. Wed., 8:30 AM small items, 11 AM buggies and equipment. Thurs., 8:30 AM outside lot of misc. Merchandise, new and used horse collars and harnesses, followed by standardbreds. 2 PM is craft and furniture auction. Fri., 9 AM draft horses and draft mules, Noon is saddle horse tack (until finished), and 6 PM saddle horses, ponies and mules. www.centralwihorsesales.com.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Unknown location

Nearly 90 years of Jerseys. Complete herd dispersal with 150 Jerseys Selling. Miller N. Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995. Mike Stade and Jason Miller WI Reg. Auctioneers. Check in at millernco.com for updated listings, online simulcast bidding and pictures/details.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted for Carley Sales Spring Machinery Consignment Auction. Auction held at Carley Sales, Inc. (Farmers Livestock Exchange). E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Tractors, all types of farm machinery, lawn and garden, trailers, trucks, autos, misc. Etc. Will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on the website: www.carleysales.com. Call 715-754-5292 or email rcbc@frontier.net to list. Conducted by Carley Sales, Inc. P.O. Box 493, Marion, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – Looking for quality consignments for upcoming spring farm, lawn and garden sale. Live sale at Badgerland Park, W6950 Silver Creek Rd., Watertown. Early consignments get best advertising, call 920-261-6820. Wanted lawn/garden equip; tools, firearms, atv’s, gators, vehicles, trailers, lawn and patio furniture, mowers, skid loaders/attach, sporting and rec items, etc. Email info@jonesauctionservice.com. Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

** Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – Spring Lawn and Garden Consignment Sale. Pre-bidding of choice consignments at www.jonesautionservice.hibid.com. Large selection of hi-end lawn mowers, WI-zoned nursery stock, patio furniture, firearms, hanging flower baskets, trailers, boats, vacuum system, and broadcast spreader. Accepting gently used lawn and garden consignments at the park on April 21 and 22. Located at Badgerland Park, W6950 Silver Creek Rd., Watertown, WI

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

**Brillion, WI

12:00 PM – Complete milking dispersal. Hintz Family Farm. Top AI sires, great type, near 90# avg. Low SCC watch for details. Dairy equipment selling... universal Mdl. UMC 2000 Country cooler, a very nice 2000 gal. cooler w/ Copeland Comp., Boumatic 3” Receiver Pkg. Watch for pics on the web.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

Wausau, WI

Wisconsin Contractors, 2-day spring auction. Accepting consignments now. Wanted: Tractors and farm machinery, dozers, loaders, excavators, backhoes, logging, trucks, trailers, and construction related items At Nitke Auction Center 990 Happy Hollow Rd., Mosinee, WI. Ask about Zero commission option and early rates. See more at hansenautiongroup.com

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

**Portage, WI

1:00 PM – Columbia County farm live auction. 320-acre farm, 5-bedroom farmhouse, outbuildings, enrolled in MFL. Personal property auction starts at 9:30 AM. Previews April 13, 4-6 p.m. and April 16 11-1 p.m. Call 608-742-5000 hameleauctions.com. Located at N9521 Muskrat Rd., Portage, WI.

TUESDAY, MAY 3

** Brillion, WI

Combined Farm Equipment Lines. Choppers, sickle platform, macerator, balers, blowers and more. Watch for details at www.millernco.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Fond du Lac, WI

Auction time is here. Annual Spring Consignment Sale. Auction specialists sale site: W5659 County Y, Fond du Lac, WI. Consignments wanted: we specialize in construction equipment, trucks, trailers, forklifts and more. Whatever your auction needs may be, advertising is important. Deadline is April 13. More info and consignment forms at www.auctionsp.com or call 920-921-2901. Auction Specialists, PO Box 100, Lomira, WI.

**Brillion, WI

9:00 AM – Forest Junction Late Spring Consignment Auction (live onsite with simulcast internet bidding). Includes tractors and more. Retirement farm line of Bill and Kathy Enz, Maribel, WI; Partial farm line of Mark Kolarik, Denmark, WI; retirement farm line of Chester VanDeHey, Menasha, WI. Includes a super selection of tractors to use and collect. Also includes skidsteers, lawnmowers, planting equipment, tillage equipment, hay, and other equipment. Sale arranged and conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auction. Chuck Tesch, Brillion, 920-989-4000; Perry Wilkinson, Muscoda, 608-739-4404. Additional sales force includes Jeff Polk, Springfield SD; Harold Shirk, Abbottsford, WI.