April 1, 2022: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Equipment Auction. Now accepting consignments. Auction features quality farm tractors, hay and forage equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, excavators, fork lifts, trucks, trailers and more. 250+ items already consigned. Call John at (715) 581-1915. Wausauauctioneers.com.

Campbellsport, WI

10:45 AM – Senland Farms farm equipment retirement auction, W3558 Campbell Drive, Campbellsport, WI. Call Jim at (920) 979-5088. Ford 8970 & 8670 MFWD’s, CIH 7240 Magnum, CIH 5240 Maxxum, FNH 2250, Case 1845C, JD 6410 MFWD, JD 7520, Kinze 3600, Brillion WL-02, Agco 3312, Loftness 180, JD Worksite Pro PA30, and much more.

Look for more info on millernco.com Miller N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC (920) 980-4999.

Reedsville, WI

10:00 AM – Equity Livestock Reedsville. Machinery consignment auction includes a loader, chopper, digger, crusher, blower, cattle trailer, chopper boxes, plow, wagon with auger, trailer and more. Partial listing with items added daily, list subject to change. Accepting consignments 3/28 to 3/31 at 4 p.m. Market (920) 754-4361; Andy 1(608) 434-4019; John 1(608) 393-4371.

Juda, WI

11:00 AM – Paul & Jessica Lynaugh, dairy cattle auction plus milk quota. 83 head of high-grade dairy cows, heifers and bull ;65 dairy cows including 2 shorthorn/Hol. cross; 2 Normandy/Hol. Cross; 2 R&W Holsteins; 1 Swiss cow and balance bred heifers, good sized, bred 5-8 mos. to a Holstein bull. Holstein bull; 10 heifers exposed to 4 mos. Bred; 1 R&W bull, 20 mos. old, sired by Warrior; 1 purebred Normandy bull, app. 2 yrs. Old.; Herd note: 20 cows recently fresh, 15 dry cows mostly due April 1-20, some are close, balance in all stages of lactation. Lynaugh’s currently have 65-70 lb milk average with fresh cows giving up to 120 lbs. Prairie Farms Milk Quota to be auction, can be split. Also selling pot belly pigs. Auctioneers: Tom Bidlingmaier, Browntown, WI (608) 328-4878 and Cory Bidlingmaier, Monroe, WI (608) 558-4924. Visit www.bm-auctions.com for full details.

Campbellsport, WI

10:45 AM – Miller N Co Auction Update. Farm Equipment and more retirement auction – Senland Farms. W3358 Campbell Dr., Campbellsport, WI. Having sold their dairy herd of Holsteins private treaty, farm equipment is step two of this retirement auction with great additions. Auction held simulcast live and online with bidspotter.com online bidding starting at Noon. Includes two fine Fords and two low-hour Deere’s and a whole lot more. Call Jim at (920) 979-5088.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Albany, WI

10:00 AM – Donald and Jean Bucholtz Estate, W1343 Brooklyn Albany Road, Albany, WI 4-wheeler, 3pt. attachments, trailer, lawn mowers; mini bike, shop equip., chain saws, household, pistols, sporting goods, antiques & collectibles, prints, coins. Auctioneers: Dean George, 608-751-5703, Kale George 608-882-6123.For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com

Berlin, WI

9:00 AM – 17th annual Berlin Spring Consignment auction, live and online. Tractors, trailers, farm machinery, lawn and garden, tools and more. Hosted by Jeff Toll and Vanda Rural Street, Berlin. Vanda 920-295-2975 or Jeff 920-295-2269 or vandalemke@yahoo.com This is a partial list, much more will be added check out wagnersauctionandrealestate.com for updates & pictures. Online at wagnersauctionandrealestate.hibid.com/auctions/current. On-Line Bidding for larger items starts at 10 AM. Inspection: Thurs., Mar. 31 and Fri. April 1, 9AM-5PM. Two rings will be used. Absentee bids will be accepted. Auctioneer Col. Steve Wagner, Neshkoro, 920-896-2318. Sale conducted by Wagner's Auction & Action Agency Real Estate LLC, Ripon, 920-748-3000. www.wagnersauctionandrealestate.com, aaction@centurytel.net

Virtual Auction – Polo, IL

8:30 AM – Hazlehurst annual Spring Consignment Live-Virtual auction. Contact by March 16 with your list for the sale bill/advertising. Consignments can be brought to the auction site between hours of 7:30AM-5PM.(gates locked) March 21 thru 25 (Sat. March 26 between 7:30AM and noon), 28 and 29. Lyle Hopkins, Polo, IL 815-441-1251 or 815-946-2660. Email: slpaspolo@gmail.com. Lenny Bryson 815-946-4120. Location – Mrs. Sherwood Shank Family Farm, 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd., Polo, IL

Deerfield, WI

Consignments wanted. Annual Nora’s Community Auction, Nora’s Tavern, Inc. 1843 Hwys. 12 and 18 Deerfield, WI. Wanted consignments of tractors and farm equipment, lawn and garden, sporting items, recreational and tools. No vehicles, no household, no junk. Contact Don Kleven to list consignments (608) 212-3320; Jim Seamonson (608) 212 3320 or (608) 575 3325; Nora’s Tavern, Inc. (608) 764 5746. Sale managed by James Seamonson, Stoughton. Conducted by Ritger and Drendel Auction Specialists.

Neshkoro, WI

17th Annual Berlin Spring Consignment Auction. Farm, farm related, garden, construction & motorsports. Hosted by Jeff Toll & Vada, north of Berlin on Hwy 49 to Rural St., then west one mile. Vanda (920)-295-2975 or Jeff (920) 295-2269. Email: vandalmke@yahoo.com. Sale managed and conducted by Wagners’ Auction & Action Agency Real Estate, LLC www.wagnersauctionandreaestate.com.

Virtual Auction

Hazelhurst annual Spring Consignment, Live-Virtual Auction. Online bidding through Proxibid requires early delivery. We will only be accepting tractors, farm implements, trucks, trailers, and vehicles. Plus running riding mowers, 4x4s, 3 wheelers, golf carts. Also accepting small farm items, good tires will be accepted. No hayrack items, used lumber or household items. 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd, Polo. Consignments must be called in by Mar., 16 for sale bill advertising. Lyle Hopkins, 815-441-1251 email: slpaspolo@gmail.com, Lenny Bryson, 815-946-4120.

Montello, WI

Live Auction – Kelm Farm, N1596 Hwy 22, Montello, WI. 160 acres offered in 4 parcels; 4-bedroom, 2-bath home; mix of tillable land, homestead and rec land; barn, shed, sugar shack, garage and other outbuildings. Previews are Mar. 6 from 1-3 PM., Mar. 16 from 4-6 PM and Mar.19 from 3-5 PM Realtor: Jason Syens (608) 697-0160. HameleAuctions.com.

Coleman, WI

11:00 AM – Huge farm auction at the Coleman Auction Lot at the junction of Hwy. 141 & County B in Coleman, WI. Some excellent equipment: 9 tractors, self-propelled choppers, combine, forage, tillage & seeding, irrigation & manure equipment, trucks & trailers, UTV, lawn mower, & yard items, other machinery & farm items.

YOAP & YOAP Auction & Real Estate, (920) 604-1704, www.yoapandyoap.com

Deerfield, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Nora’s Community Consignment Auction. Located between Madison and Cambridge on Hwys. 12 and 18. This is a consignment auction; list is subject to change. Two rings selling. Includes Farm equipment, hay, special needs items, tools & misc., ammunition and more. See photos on website www.ritgerdrendel.com. Auctioneer is Don Kleven (608)212-3320. 1843 Hwy S 12&18 Deerfield, WI.

TUESDAY, APRIL 5

Sheboygan County, WI

Noon-3:00 P.M. – Sheboygan County, WI Dairy & Farmland Auction. Opens Monday, Mar. 28, closes Tues., April 5 at 1 PM. 252+acres offered in five tracts. Modern dairy facility and house, single family home, and farmland. Land located: from Sheboygan, WI 1.8 miles northwest on WI-42N/WI-42 Trunk/Calumet Dr., toward North Ave, 1 mile north on 40th St. 11 miles north on Dairyland Dr., Land is on the west side of the road. Steffesgroup.com, 320-693-9371 Litchfield, MN. For a detailed buyer’s prospectus with complete terms and conditions, contact Randy Kath at Steffes Group, 701-429-8894.

**Beloit, WI – Online only

5:00 PM – Online only George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. Lots begin closing at 5 p.m. Includes tractors, box truck, trailer, machinery, shop equipment and tools, concrete equipment, farm parts and misc., pallet racking, semi-tractor parts, brush mower, furnaces, lawn and garden, snowmobiles, collectibles, and household. Visit www.georgeauction.com for complete listing and photos. Auctioneers are Dean George (608-751-5703) and Kale George (608-882-6123). Tom Popp, 7838 West Beloit Newark Road, Beloit, WI.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

Watertown, WI

8th Annual Waupun Farm & Equipment Online Sale. Call Jake Vande Zande (920) 219-0650. Accepting consignments of farm machinery and equipment, tractors, shop tools, ATVs, UTVs, trucks outdoor sporting items, vehicles and more. Online bidding April 6-17. Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.920-261-6820.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction. Two herd dispersals and bulls. 83 Holstein dairy cows-includes Jersey and Swiss cows. 35 recently fresh, and 10 springing cows; 55 Holstein dairy cows and Heifers; 12 high quality registered Holstein Bulls, 3 high quality registered bulls. Expecting 250 head of dairy cattle. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers registered cattleusa.com

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

New Paris, IN

8:30 AM – Annual Spring Collector Auction,8:30 AM start all 3 days. 72435 Hwy 15, New Paris, IN. Polk Auction Company, www.polkauction.com. Day 1- Tractor parts, toys, signs, memorabilia, collectibles, literatures and primitives; Day 2 – Hundreds of non-running tractors and running tractors, equipment, implements, pallets of parts and more; Day 3 – Hit and miss motors and 150+ highly desirable tractors. Consign now (877)915-4440. Accepting consignments through April 6. Bid online at polkauction.com.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Special Dairy & Heifer Sale. Hay at 10, Dairy Cows at 11 AM. Complete Registered Holstein herd dispersal – 3 total. Hank and Shannon Boschma (Sky-Reach Holsteins) owners. Includes 63 tiestall cows, 25 tiestall cows, 41 tiestall cows. Other early consignments include 20 Holstein heifers, ready to breed. Sale located at W1461 Hwy 90, Loyal, WI. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Auctioneer: Mark Oberholtzer. www.oberholtzerauctions.com

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

Norwalk, WI

10:00 AM – Live Retirement Cattle Auction. Preview & loadout by appt.. Approx. 450 head of Holstein dairy cattle to be sold. 400+ milking and dry. Averaging 85 lbs. per day with 4/1% fat and 3/2% protein and SCC of less than 125. Doug and Amanda Wallerman retirement cattle auction. Doug Wallerman 608-343-6872. SteffesGroup.com - 320 693 9371. Sale location 20600 Kelp Ave., Norwalk, WI.

**Muscoda, WI

9:30 AM – Live auction with online bidding available. Wilkinson Auction & Realty – Spring Equipment Consignment Auction. Features five farm lines, farm and construction equipment and new consignments arriving daily. Farm lines include Donald Hach Estate farm line, Chris McNabb Estate construction line, Charles and Elizabeth Headings farm line, Spring Green, WI farm line, Jim Brown Estate farm line, and additional consignments. For full info, pictures and lists, visit wilkinsonauctions.com. Located at the Wilkinson Auction Yard, 528 E Nebraska St., Muscoda, WI

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

**Rosendale, WI

11:00 AM – Roger Orvis Estate auction, N6490 County C, Rosendale WI. Very few small items. Be on time. This is an extra clean always shedded. Viewing on Fri., April 8 from 8 AM to 5 PM. Sale Order: small tools 11:00 a.m., noon internet and live auction. No Buyer Fee for Live Auction Online bidding on Hi-Bid and Equipment Facts. Items: JD 9510 combine extra sharp engine hours 3870; JD 693 6-row narrow corn head ∙ JD 920 flex head 20ft.; IHC 5288 2-wheel drive; IHC 5288 MFD 4x4; 1988 GMC 7000 real clean. Complete list & pictures at www.auctionsp.com Joel Lemiesz Farm Manager 920-960.8459 Call for more info on Roger Orvis Estate. Upcoming auctions: Spring Construction Consignment sale May 7 Want to consign? Forms are on website www.auctionsp.com. Auction Specialists, PO Box 100, Lomira WI. 920-921-2901 www.auctionsp.com Auctioneers: Phil Majerus & Steve Wagner.

Belvidere, IL

9:30 AM – “Clip N Save” Prairie Grange 45th annual consignment auction. To be held at the Boone County Fairgrounds, 8847 II Rt. 76, Belvidere, IL. Prairie Grange sponsor, running 4 lines. Sales manager Lyle Lee (815) 988-0249. Bring trucks and trailers, No Saturday morning entries. Food available on the grounds by grangers. No titled vehicles to be sold unless valid title in sellers' name. After the sale, all items must be removed by Wed. at 7 p.m.

Beaver Dam, WI

Spring Consignment Auction. Now accepting consignments. Early consignments: Kubota BX23S; JD2950; Gehl 5640; Bobcat 753F; Harley T-8 and more. To consign call Patt at 920-210-5278. www.colbob.com for more info. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Services, Inc.

Belvidere, IL

9:30 AM – Prairie Grange 45th Annual Consignment Auction. Prairie Grange Sponsor, running 3 lines. Bring trucks and trailers, tell your friends. Auctioneers are John and Al Henninger, Lyle Lee, Kenny Freeman, and Andrew Kitson. Location: Boone County Fairgrounds, 8847 II Rt. 76, Belvidere, Illinois.

**Kewaunee, WI

9:00 AM – Earl Jerabek Estate Auction. Includes farm machinery and equipment with working sawmill, 5 parcels, a total of 315 acres to be auctioned after. Sale includes tractors, tillage, hay and forage equipment, combines and heads, planting equipment and more. Located at N5557 Sawmill Ln., Kewaunee, WI. View pictures and a flyer on website www.bocheksales.com. Managed by Bochek Sales.

**Fort Atkinson, WI

10:00 AM – Harley & Pat Jung Auction. Includes guns, wood splitter, fishing boats, collection of outboards, racing boats & outboards, racing trailer, machinists tools, woodworking & shop equipment, sporting equipment, parker pens and much more. Located at N731 Old 26, Fort Atkinson, WI. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

**Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Spring Consignment Sale via real time website & on-site live. Expecting 20+ tractors, skidloaders & 200+ implements! Located at W9663 County S. Visit www.colbob.com for pics, detailed list and on-line bidding. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service, Inc.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

Milton, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted for annual consignment auction. Hull Farms Inc., 6337 N. County Y, Milton, WI. Includes tractors, skid loaders, machinery, landscape and construction equipment, trailers, lawn mowers, ATVs, shop tools, surplus farm and business items, livestock, livestock equipment, hay and straw. To consign call (608) 882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net. For a complete listing and photos, log onto www.georgeauction.com. George Auction Service & Real Estate, 11211 N. Union Rd., Evansville, WI (609) 882-6123.

**Monticello, WI – Online only

Nathan Strahm retirement auction. Includes 1996 Case IH 7250 MFWD tractor, 2011 Sunflower 6630 Saber Blade Disk, 1993 Ford New Holland 976 Versatile 4WD articulated tractor with blade, and much more! Visit Big Iron Auctions website at www.bigiron.com for details and complete listings. Call 1(800) 937-3558 to sell your equipment on Big Iron. Contact for auction: Nathan Strahm, 608-558-7112 or Kyle Benesch, sales rep, 402-910-6939.

**Norwalk, WI

2:00 PM – Timed online forage and equipment auction. Closes Wed., April 13. Located at 20600 Kelp Ave., Norwalk, WI. Retirement auction. Preview by appointment, loadout Thurs. and Fri., 9 AM to 4 PM. Equipment is in good repair, and most is stored inside. Includes corn silage, ag bags, grass and hay bedding, and more. SteffesGroup.com. 320-693-9371.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Kenosha, WI

Kenosha County Fair Assn. Auction will be held at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds. Now accepting consignments for annual spring auction. Tractors, farm and construction equipment, lawn and garden, tools, antiques, sporting good items, and good clean items – no titled vehicles. Advertising deadline is April 1. Don Epping from 6-9 p.m. at 262-960-8033 or the Bill Stade Auction Co at 262-736-4141 from 8-4:30 PM M-F.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

**Luxemburg, WI

Miller N Co Auction Update: Da-Ran Dairy, LLC, Luxemburg WI. Time announced later. Dairy sold and owners retired (or at least slowing down). Great farm equipment lineup that has outstanding maintenance. Includes duals, tractors, combines, and more. Watch for upcoming ad and check in at millernco.com for detailed listing, pics, and auction info.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Unknown location

Nearly 90 years of Jerseys. Complete herd dispersal with 150 Jerseys Selling. Miller N. Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995. Mike Stade and Jason Miller WI Reg. Auctioneers. Check in at millernco.com for updated listings, online simulcast bidding and pictures/details.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

**Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments Wanted. Carley Sales Spring Machinery Consignment Auction. Lunch on the grounds. Auction held at Carley Sales, Inc. (Farmers Livestock Exchange). E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Tractors, all types of farm machinery, lawn and garden, trailers, trucks, autos, misc. will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on the website: www.carleysales.com. Call 715-754-5292 or email rcbc@frontier.net to list. Conducted by Carley Sales, Inc. P.O. Box 493, Marion, Wi.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – Looking for quality consignments for upcoming spring farm, lawn and garden sale. Live sale at Badgerland Park, W6950 Silver Creek Rd., Watertown. Early consignments get best advertising, call 920-261-6820. Wanted lawn/garden equip; tools, firearms, atv’s, gators, vehicles, trailers, lawn and patio furniture, mowers, skid loaders/attach, sporting and rec items, etc. Email info@jonesauctionservice.com. Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

Wausau, WI

Wisconsin Contractors, 2-day spring auction. Accepting consignments now. Wanted: Tractors and farm machinery, dozers, loaders, excavators, backhoes, logging, trucks, trailers, and construction related items At Nitke Auction Center 990 Happy Hollow Rd., Mosinee, WI. Ask about Zero commission option and early rates. See more at hansenautiongroup.com

SATURDAY, MAY 7

**Fond du Lac, WI

Auction time is here. Annual Spring Consignment Sale. Auction specialists sale site: W5659 County Y, Fond du Lac, WI. Consignments wanted: we specialize in construction equipment, trucks, trailers, forklifts and more. Whatever your auction needs may be, advertising is important. Deadline is April 13. More info and consignment forms at www.auctionsp.com or call 920-921-2901. Auction Specialists, PO Box 100, Lomira, WI 53048.