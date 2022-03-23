Auction Calendar: March 25, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

Withee, WI

9:30 AM – Offline small items auction, 10:30 AM online machinery auction. Now accepting your full or partial line of machinery. Serval lines consigned. Tractors; payloaders and log trailer; combine; planting, tillage, and mower; manure spreaders; balers and recreational items. Nationwide buyers through equipmentfacts.com. Auctioneer is Tim Schindler. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Call the office: (715) 229-2500; Ken Stauffer: (715) 559-8232; Rocky Olsen:(715) 721-0079; Travis Parr: (715) 828-2454.

Withee, WI

9:30 AM – offline small items 10:30 AM online machinery auction. Tractors, payloaders, skid steer loaders, combine, planting & tillage, manure equipment, hay & forge equipment, mixers and feed carts, trailers, vehicles, recreational and camper, general farm and farm misc. Nationwide buyers through equipmentfacts.com. Auctioneer Tim Schindle. See contact info and location in March 25 listing above.

Cedar Grove, WI

Steve Jacoby – farm equip., beef cow, and more in this retirement auction. Watch for details. Miller N. Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995. Mike Stade, and Jason Miller WI Reg. Auctioneers. More dates & updates coming. Check in at millernco.com for updated listings, online simulcast bidding and pictures/details.

Withee, WI

9:30 AM– Offline small items auction, 10:30 AM online machinery – 2022 Spring Machinery Auction. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. now accepting consignments. The advertising deadline is Mon. Mar. 7. Several lines of machinery consigned. Includes tractors, payloaders, skid steer loaders, combine, planting and tillage, hay and forage equipment, manure equipment, grain equipment, spraying equipment, TMR mixers and feed carts, trailers, logging equipment, vehicles, recreational and camper, attachments, complete shop dispersal, general farm and misc. Nationwide buyers through equipmentfacts.com. See contact info and location in March 25 listing above.

Offline/Online - Withee, WI

9:30 AM – offline small items, 10:30 online machinery. Several lines consigned. Tractors, payloaders, skid steer loaders, combine, planting and tillage, hay and forage equip., manure equip., grain equip., spraying equip., trailers, logging equip., vehicles, recreational vehicles and campers, attachments, complete shop dispersal, general farm and misc. See contact info and location in March 25 listing above.

Plainfield, WI

10:00 AM – Live onsite and online bidding available for M&M Farms Estate Auction to settle estate of Mike Robey Jr. Equipment is well maintained and cared for, ready for spring work. Includes tractors, planting, tillage and harvest equipment. Visit powersauction.com for complete listing and photos of equipment and auction items. Powers Auction Service, 110 East Murray St., Browntown, WI. Sale located at 10168 Harding Rd., Plainfield, WI. Online bidding through equipmentfacts.com. .

Fond du Lac, WI

10:30 AM – Great Northern Sales Arena presents Stars of Twinkle-Hill Celebration Sale. Sale includes 120 registered and I.D. Brown Swiss Sell, 50 cows and 70 heifers. High production and components for easy return on investment. Numerous project and show age calves selling. John & Dee Winkleman, (920-988-8821, John); Jeannie & Mike, Gracelyn & Garrett Bishop, (920-209-0250, Jeannie); Laurie Winkleman, 920-209-0250. Catalog online at https://bit.ly/35YvvGW. Bidding also available online at www.cowbuyer.com. Must pre-register.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Denmark, WI

9:00 AM – Denmark Lions Consignment Auction. 6455 County BB, Denmark, WI. Accepting consignment only on March 24-25, 8AM-5PM. Looking for consignments of good, used industrial and farm equipment. For more information, contact Ralph Bochek at 920-559-0466 or Roger Welsing at 920-621-4858. Advertising deadline is March 1.

Franksville, WI

10:30 AM – Mark Schattner Farm auction. Farm has been sold and there are 50 years of Marks collecting here. All must be removed by March 30, 2022. Includes tractors, skid steer, combine, hit-n-miss engines, farm equipment, produce equipment and supplies trailers, tools, parts, misc. See website for pictures – www.stadeauction.com. Located at 4532 S. 80th St., Franksville, WI.

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Farm Machinery Consignment Auction. Accepting consignments of farm machinery, trucks, trailers, loaders, lawn and garden tractors, mowers, small equipment, shop equipment, collectable farm equipment and more. Sale includes a combine, tillage and planting machinery, forage and harvest equipment, lawn and garden tractors and building materials. Check website for full listings – wagnersauctionandrealestate.com and www.auctionsp.com for daily updates. Specialists can be reached at 920-921-2901, or visit www.wagnersauctionandrealestate.com. Located at W5659 County Y Fond du Lac, WI..

Janesville, WI

10:00 AM – Robert Laukant Estate. Includes Truck, shop equipment, tools, snow blower, generator, guns, ammunition, new in box items, electronics, lawn equipment, household, antiques, collectibles, die cast cars, appliances and household items, and more. Located at 2409 Elizabeth Street, Janesville, WI. Watch for signs. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC..

Stanley, WI

Spring Sale, 5% discount. Hixwood manufacturers of quality building components. Come design your building. Sale ends March 26, cash & carry. Phone 715-644-0765 N14685 Copenhaver Ave., Stanley, WI. Full line of professional tools, including Milwaukee and DeWalt tools, siding, panels, structures, fiberglass installation, etc.

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM – Lebanon Sportsman’s Club Consignment Auction. Accepting consignments Mar.19-26 – Farm Machinery & equipment; hay, lawn & garden tools; and other farm related items: shop tools, firearms, sporting goods, boats, trees and shrubs until full. Call Jim Kulkee at (920) 253-9879. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM – 37th Annual Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club Consignment Auction. Largest auction in all of Lebanon. Includes tractors and skid steers, combines, farm machinery, cattle and barn equipment, misc. Farm, trailers and more. Located at N1782 Hwy. R Lebanon. Visit www.stadeauction.com or call 262-736-4141.

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Selling market cattle and calves four days a week, Mon.-Thurs. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Feeder cattle auction, Tues., Mar. 29 at 11AM. Expecting 200 head. Next special feeder cattle auction Tues., April5 at 11AM, expecting 500-700 head. Dairy cattle auction Mar. 30 at 11AM, complete retirement herd dispersal, 300+ dairy cattle expect. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for daily updates. Premier Livestock & Auctions livestock & Auctions LLC, N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI.

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – St. Anne Consignment Auction and Equipment Sales. Large Farm Machinery Auction. Includes tractors, mechanic specials, hay equipment, feed grinders/mixers, planters, grain drills, planter and drill parts, tillage equipment, mowers, corn and grain heads, auger carts and wagons, sprayers, trucks and trailers, and misc. Equipment. Consign now. Consignment deadline Fri. March 25 at 5 PM Located at 6997 E 5000 S Rd., St. Anne, IL, 60964. Call 815-427-8350. For complete listing, visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com.

**Litchfield, MN

10:00 AM – Manure pumping & handling auction. Timed online. Opens: Mon., Mar. 21, Closes Tues., Mar. 29. Booster pump, Houle 7300, 2016 Hydro Engineering, Houle manure pump and more. More information at steffesGroup.com. Sale conducted by Steffes Group, Inc. 320-693-9371.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

**Withee, WI

9:30 AM – Spring Consignment Auction. Includes farm equipment, misc. Items, and more. After 32 years in the repair business Nolts Welding and Repair (Adam & Easter Nolt) is liquidating their shop tools and equipment. Most were purchased new. Visit www.cwpauction.com and click on HI-Bid for online listing and bidding. Items arriving daily. Full list at www.cwpauction.com or call (715) 229-4838. Located at Central Wisconsin Produce Auction, N14676 County O Withee, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

Westby, WI

10:00 AM – Chopping and Manure Equipment Auction. Well maintained line of equipment includes choppers and heads, mergers, silage handling equipment, and manure handling equipment. More information at wilkinsonauctions.com. Located at S508 Sunrise Rd, Westby, WI. Online Bidding is available. Call John with questions at 608-606-4076 or Wilkinson Auctions at 608-739-4404.

**Kaukauna, WI

Noon – 70 high quality Holsteins selling, plus Swiss, Jerseys, cross-bred and Red & White. Sale consists of a nice group of heifers and cows, just fresh, mostly free stall adapted. Many fresh 2-year old's milking 70 to 90 lbs. with low SCC. 3-year old's milking 80-135 lbs. One overstocked milking parlor freestall herd consigned, 15 nice young cows milking 90-100lbs.Selling a few fresh Red & White, a few Brown Swiss heifers and a few Jerseys and cross-bred selling. Sale conducted by Ron Roskopf, Cow Palace North (414) 587-4402. Look on Cow Palace.com

Brooklyn, WI/Online only

5:00 PM – Klondike Farms & neighbors,4562 Hwy. 92, Brooklyn, WI. Includes tractors, skid loader, grain trailers, tillage equipment, hay & forage equipment, trucks, farm machinery, hay & straw, misc. farm. Viewing held Mar. 25-31st from 9 AM to 5 PM, checkout April 1 9 AM to 4 PM. Call Kevin Klahn (608) 576-6776. Loading available. George Auction Service and Real Estate, LLC, www.georgeauction.com.

**Online Auction

10:00 AM – March Farm Consignment E7429 Hwy 23 and 33 Reedsburg, WI. Pre-View: Wed. Mar. 30, 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Online auction ends Thurs., Mar 31. Pick Up: Fri. April 1 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Featuring tractors, farm machinery; manure handling equip; large tillage tools; semi livestock trailer; skidsteer attachments; construction equip; lawn equip.; ATV’s; etc. Catalog & online bidding @www.gavinbros.com.

**Online Auction

Hansen Auto Group online auction. 5 consignment auctions, thousands of items. Includes auto and farm, households and collectibles, outdoor items, industrial equipment, and hardware. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Open house Thurs.,, Mar. 31 from 9 AM to 4 PM. 1000 Rock Ledge Lane, Neenah, WI.

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special dairy sale. Hay at 10 AM, followed by dairy at 11 AM. Complete registered Holstein herd dispersal. Includes 50 Holstein cows, 8 Holstein heifer calves. Also includes 60 stanchion cows: 56 Holsteins, 3 Jerseys, 1 BWF. Sale starts 11 AM sharp, then bred heifers, open heifers and feeders followed by calves, market bulls, fat cattle and cull cows. Watch the sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Sale location: Oberholtzer Auctions, W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. 54446. (715) 255-9600 www.oberholtzerauctions.com

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Equipment Auction. Now accepting consignments. Auction features quality farm tractors, hay and forage equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, excavators, fork lifts, trucks, trailers and more. 250+ items already consigned. Call John at (715) 581-1915. Wausauauctioneers.com.

Campbellsport, WI

10:45 AM – Senland Farms farm equipment retirement auction, W3558 Campbell Drive, Campbellsport, WI. Call Jim at (920) 979-5088. Ford 8970 & 8670 MFWD’s, CIH 7240 Magnum, CIH 5240 Maxxum, FNH 2250, Case 1845C, JD 6410 MFWD, JD 7520, Kinze 3600, Brillion WL-02, Agco 3312, Loftness 180, JD Worksite Pro PA30, and much more.

Look for more info on millernco.com Miller N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC (920) 980-4999.

**Reedsville, WI

10:00 AM – Equity Livestock Reedsville. Machinery consignment auction includes a loader, chopper, digger, crusher, blower, cattle trailer, chopper boxes, plow, wagon with auger, trailer and more. Partial listing with items added daily, list subject to change. Accepting consignments 3/28 to 3/31 at 4 p.m. Market (920) 754-4361; Andy 1(608) 434-4019; John 1(608) 393-4371.

**Juda, WI

11:00 AM – Paul & Jessica Lynaugh, dairy cattle auction plus milk quota. 83 head of high-grade dairy cows, heifers and bull ;65 dairy cows including 2 shorthorn/Hol. cross; 2 Normandy/Hol. Cross; 2 R&W Holsteins; 1 Swiss cow and balance bred heifers, good sized, bred 5-8 mos. to a Holstein bull. Holstein bull; 10 heifers exposed to 4 mos. Bred; 1 R&W bull, 20 mos. old, sired by Warrior; 1 purebred Normandy bull, app. 2 yrs. Old.; Herd note: 20 cows recently fresh, 15 dry cows mostly due April 1-20, some are close, balance in all stages of lactation. Lynaugh’s currently have 65-70 lb milk average with fresh cows giving up to 120 lbs. Prairie Farms Milk Quota to be auction, can be split. Also selling pot belly pigs. Auctioneers: Tom Bidlingmaier, Browntown, WI (608) 328-4878 and Cory Bidlingmaier, Monroe, WI (608) 558-4924. Visit www.bm-auctions.com for full details.

**Campbellsport, WI

10:45 AM – Miller N Co Auction Update. Farm Equipment and more retirement auction – Senland Farms. W3358 Campbell Dr., Campbellsport, WI. Having sold their dairy herd of Holsteins private treaty, farm equipment is step two of this retirement auction with great additions. Auction held simulcast live and online with bidspotter.com online bidding starting at Noon. Includes two fine Fords and two low-hour Deere’s and a whole lot more. Call Jim at (920) 979-5088.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

**Albany, WI

10:00 AM – Donald and Jean Bucholtz Estate, W1343 Brooklyn Albany Road, Albany, WI 4-wheeler, 3pt. attachments, trailer, lawn mowers; mini bike, shop equip., chain saws, household, pistols, sporting goods, antiques & collectibles, prints, coins. Auctioneers: Dean George, 608-751-5703, Kale George 608-882-6123.For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com

**Berlin, WI

9:00 AM – 17th annual Berlin Spring Consignment auction, live and online. Tractors, trailers, farm machinery, lawn and garden, tools and more. Hosted by Jeff Toll and Vanda Rural Street, Berlin. Vanda 920-295-2975 or Jeff 920-295-2269 or vandalemke@yahoo.com This is a partial list, much more will be added check out wagnersauctionandrealestate.com for updates & pictures. Online at wagnersauctionandrealestate.hibid.com/auctions/current. On-Line Bidding for larger items starts at 10 AM. Inspection: Thurs., Mar. 31 and Fri. April 1, 9AM-5PM. Two rings will be used. Absentee bids will be accepted. Auctioneer Col. Steve Wagner, Neshkoro, 920-896-2318. Sale conducted by Wagner's Auction & Action Agency Real Estate LLC, Ripon, 920-748-3000. www.wagnersauctionandrealestate.com, aaction@centurytel.net

Virtual Auction – Polo, IL

8:30 AM – Hazlehurst annual Spring Consignment Live-Virtual auction. Contact by March 16 with your list for the sale bill/advertising. Consignments can be brought to the auction site between hours of 7:30AM-5PM.(gates locked) March 21 thru 25 (Sat. March 26 between 7:30AM and noon), 28 and 29. Lyle Hopkins, Polo, IL 815-441-1251 or 815-946-2660. Email: slpaspolo@gmail.com. Lenny Bryson 815-946-4120. Location – Mrs. Sherwood Shank Family Farm, 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd., Polo, IL

Deerfield, WI

Consignments wanted. Annual Nora’s Community Auction, Nora’s Tavern, Inc. 1843 Hwys. 12 and 18 Deerfield, WI. Wanted consignments of tractors and farm equipment, lawn and garden, sporting items, recreational and tools. No vehicles, no household, no junk. Contact Don Kleven to list consignments (608) 212-3320; Jim Seamonson (608) 212 3320 or (608) 575 3325; Nora’s Tavern, Inc. (608) 764 5746. Sale managed by James Seamonson, Stoughton. Conducted by Ritger and Drendel Auction Specialists.

Neshkoro, WI

17th Annual Berlin Spring Consignment Auction. Farm, farm related, garden, construction & motorsports. Hosted by Jeff Toll & Vada, north of Berlin on Hwy 49 to Rural St., then west one mile. Vanda (920)-295-2975 or Jeff (920) 295-2269. Email: vandalmke@yahoo.com. Sale managed and conducted by Wagners’ Auction & Action Agency Real Estate, LLC www.wagnersauctionandreaestate.com.

Virtual Auction

Hazelhurst annual Spring Consignment, Live-Virtual Auction. Online bidding through Proxibid requires early delivery. We will only be accepting tractors, farm implements, trucks, trailers, and vehicles. Plus running riding mowers, 4x4s, 3 wheelers, golf carts. Also accepting small farm items, good tires will be accepted. No hayrack items, used lumber or household items. 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd, Polo. Consignments must be called in by Mar., 16 for sale bill advertising. Lyle Hopkins, 815-441-1251 email: slpaspolo@gmail.com, Lenny Bryson, 815-946-4120.

Montello, WI

Live Auction – Kelm Farm, N1596 Hwy 22, Montello, WI. 160 acres offered in 4 parcels; 4-bedroom, 2-bath home; mix of tillable land, homestead and rec land; barn, shed, sugar shack, garage and other outbuildings. Previews are Mar. 6 from 1-3 PM., Mar. 16 from 4-6 PM and Mar.19 from 3-5 PM Realtor: Jason Syens (608) 697-0160. HameleAuctions.com.

Coleman, WI

11:00 AM – Huge farm auction at the Coleman Auction Lot at the junction of Hwy. 141 & County B in Coleman, WI. Some excellent equipment: 9 tractors, self-propelled choppers, combine, forage, tillage & seeding, irrigation & manure equipment, trucks & trailers, UTV, lawn mower, & yard items, other machinery & farm items.

YOAP & YOAP Auction & Real Estate, (920) 604-1704, www.yoapandyoap.com

**Deerfield, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Nora’s Community Consignment Auction. Located between Madison and Cambridge on Hwys. 12 and 18. This is a consignment auction; list is subject to change. Two rings selling. Includes Farm equipment, hay, special needs items, tools & misc., ammunition and more. See photos on website www.ritgerdrendel.com. Auctioneer is Don Kleven (608)212-3320. 1843 Hwy S 12&18 Deerfield, WI.

TUESDAY, APRIL 5

Sheboygan County, WI

Noon-3:00 P.M. – Sheboygan County, WI Dairy & Farmland Auction. Opens Monday, Mar. 28, closes Tues., April 5 at 1 PM. 252+acres offered in five tracts. Modern dairy facility and house, single family home, and farmland. Land located: from Sheboygan, WI 1.8 miles northwest on WI-42N/WI-42 Trunk/Calumet Dr., toward North Ave, 1 mile north on 40th St. 11 miles north on Dairyland Dr., Land is on the west side of the road. Steffesgroup.com, 320-693-9371 Litchfield, MN. For a detailed buyer’s prospectus with complete terms and conditions, contact Randy Kath at Steffes Group, 701-429-8894.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

Watertown, WI

8th Annual Waupun Farm & Equipment Online Sale. Call Jake Vande Zande (920) 219-0650. Accepting consignments of farm machinery and equipment, tractors, shop tools, ATVs, UTVs, trucks outdoor sporting items, vehicles and more. Online bidding April 6-17. Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.920-261-6820.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

New Paris, IN

8:30 AM – Annual Spring Collector Auction,8:30 AM start all 3 days. 72435 Hwy 15, New Paris, IN. Polk Auction Company, www.polkauction.com. Day 1- Tractor parts, toys, signs, memorabilia, collectibles, literatures and primitives; Day 2 – Hundreds of non-running tractors and running tractors, equipment, implements, pallets of parts and more; Day 3 – Hit and miss motors and 150+ highly desirable tractors. Consign now (877)915-4440. Accepting consignments through April 6. Bid online at polkauction.com.

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

**Norwalk, WI

10:00 AM – Live Retirement Cattle Auction. Preview & loadout by appt.. Approx. 450 head of Holstein dairy cattle to be sold. 400+ milking and dry. Averaging 85 lbs. per day with 4/1% fat and 3/2% protein and SCC of less than 125. Doug and Amanda Wallerman retirement cattle auction. Doug Wallerman 608-343-6872. SteffesGroup.com - 320 693 9371. Sale location 20600 Kelp Ave., Norwalk, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Belvidere, IL

9:30 AM – “Clip N Save” Prairie Grange 45th annual consignment auction. To be held at the Boone County Fairgrounds, 8847 II Rt. 76, Belvidere, IL. Prairie Grange sponsor, running 4 lines. Sales manager Lyle Lee (815) 988-0249. Bring trucks and trailers, No Saturday morning entries. Food available on the grounds by grangers. No titled vehicles to be sold unless valid title in sellers' name. After the sale, all items must be removed by Wed. at 7 p.m.

Beaver Dam, WI

Spring Consignment Auction. Now accepting consignments. Early consignments: Kubota BX23S; JD2950; Gehl 5640; Bobcat 753F; Harley T-8 and more. To consign call Patt at 920-210-5278. www.colbob.com for more info. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Services, Inc.

** Belvidere, IL

9:30 AM – Prairie Grange 45th Annual Consignment Auction. Prairie Grange Sponsor, running 3 lines. Bring trucks and trailers, tell your friends. Auctioneers are John and Al Henninger, Lyle Lee, Kenny Freeman, and Andrew Kitson. Location: Boone County Fairgrounds, 8847 II Rt. 76, Belvidere, Illinois.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

Milton, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted for annual consignment auction. Hull Farms Inc., 6337 N. County Y, Milton, WI. Includes tractors, skid loaders, machinery, landscape and construction equipment, trailers, lawn mowers, ATVs, shop tools, surplus farm and business items, livestock, livestock equipment, hay and straw. To consign call (608) 882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net. For a complete listing and photos, log onto www.georgeauction.com. George Auction Service & Real Estate, 11211 N. Union Rd., Evansville, WI (609) 882-6123.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Kenosha, WI

Kenosha County Fair Assn. Auction will be held at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds. Now accepting consignments for annual spring auction. Tractors, farm and construction equipment, lawn and garden, tools, antiques, sporting good items, and good clean items – no titled vehicles. Advertising deadline is April 1. Don Epping from 6-9 p.m. at 262-960-8033 or the Bill Stade Auction Co at 262-736-4141 from 8-4:30 PM M-F.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Unknown location

Nearly 90 years of Jerseys. Complete herd dispersal with 150 Jerseys Selling. Miller N. Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995. Mike Stade and Jason Miller WI Reg. Auctioneers. Check in at millernco.com for updated listings, online simulcast bidding and pictures/details.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – Looking for quality consignments for upcoming spring farm, lawn and garden sale. Live sale at Badgerland Park, W6950 Silver Creek Rd., Watertown. Early consignments get best advertising, call 920-261-6820. Wanted lawn/garden equip; tools, firearms, atv’s, gators, vehicles, trailers, lawn and patio furniture, mowers, skid loaders/attach, sporting and rec items, etc. Email info@jonesauctionservice.com. Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

APRIL 28 & 29

**Wausau, WI

Wisconsin Contractors, 2-day spring auction. Accepting consignments now. Wanted: Tractors and farm machinery, dozers, loaders, excavators, backhoes, logging, trucks, trailers, and construction related items At Nitke Auction Center 990 Happy Hollow Rd., Mosinee, WI. Ask about Zero commission option and early rates. See more at hansenautiongroup.com