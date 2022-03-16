Auction Calendar: March 18, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

**Auctions appearing in this week's edition of the Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

Black Earth, WI

10:30 AM – Allayne & Trent Turk, 9594 Kahl Rd., Black Earth, WI. Includes tractors, farm machinery, grain truck cattle, related misc. Farm collectibles. See website for pictures – www.stadeauction.com. Call 608-767-3416.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Clinton, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted; Clinton FFA Alumni Consignment Auction. To consign call: Loren Bobolz at (608) 449-4031, Bill Kutz (608) 207-0151, Gary Sommers (608) 289-0831. Sat. March 19 at 9AM at 125 Industrial Dr.,Clinton, WI. Location: west edge of Clinton on County X to Industrial Drive. Reg. WI Auctioneers: Dean George 608-751-5703, Kale George 608-882-6123. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, 11211 N. Union Road, Evansville, WI (608) 882-6123.

Baldwin, IA

8:00 AM – March Auction. 5498 Hwy 64, Baldwin, IA 52207. Will begin accepting consignments on Feb. 1. Construction equipment, skid steers, attachments, hay & forage equipment, planting & tillage, trucks, trailers, lawn, garden and more. Visit website at www.powersauction.com for details. March 12 is last day to consign, auction on March 19.

Kingston, IL

11:00 AM – Farm retirement auction, 33807 Glidden Rd., Kingston, IL 1.5 of No II Rte. 72. Tractors, combine & heads, equipment, farm, and more. The following will be sold at the same date and location: Est. Of Jr. White., Owner. Log on to auctionzip.com. Tom Roach owner (815) 784-2131. Auctioneers: Gordon Stade, Monroe Center 847-514-2853 and Tim Hall, Kirkland 815-739-6210.

Edgerton, WI

9:30 AM – Badger State Auction & Real Estate LLC – Farm Estate Auction. Karen Bruketa & Estate of Bob Bruketa, 9739 W. Cty Rd. M, Edgerton, WI. Well kept, well maintained sale with a wide variety. Tractors, skid steer, forage equipment, equipment, farm related, outdoor, and shop equipment. www.badgerstateauction.com. Bob Johnson, 608-774-9336.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

**Online auction

10:00 AM – Manure Pumping & Handling Auction opens Mar. 21, closes Mar. 29. Booster pump, Houle 7300, 2016 Hydro Engineering, Haule manure pump. Complete terms, lot listings, & photos at SteffesGroup.com (320) 693-9371 Steffes Group, Inc. Litchfield, MN.

MONDAY, MARCH 21

Abbotsford, WI

11:00 AM – Live/on-line bidding with equipmentfacts.com. Machinery includes tractors, hay & forage, planting & tillage, general farm, special & misc. Items, and consigned machinery. Christensen Sales corp., Abbotsford, WI. Located from Abbotsford WI: 6 miles east on Hwy 29 to Blair Rd., then North on Blair Rd. Clerk and Sales Managers (715) 223-6345. www.christensensales.com.

**Blue River, WI

10:00 AM to 3:00 PM – Hansen Auction Group Online Auction. Trucks, trailers, construction equipment, and recreational equipment. Huge selections of UTVs, Firearms available. Highest bid wins. Open house held at 12138 Cty Rd. M, Blue River, WI. Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com.

**Stanley, WI

Spring Sale, 5% discount. Hixwood manufacturers of quality building components. Come design your building. Sale ends March 26, cash & carry. Phone 715-644-0765 N14685 Copenhaver Ave., Stanley, WI. Full line of professional tools, including Milwaukee and DeWalt tools, siding, panels, structures, fiberglass installation, etc.

TUESDAY, MARCH 22

Preston, MN

Bidding opens at 10 AM Tues. March 15, starts closing at 10 AM Tues. March 22. All equipment will be at Gehling Auction Co., 27741 Hwy 16, Preston, MN for inspection. Ad deadline Fri., Feb. 25. Consign early to take advantage of the complete advertising program. To consign a complete farm line or a single item or for more information call Gehling Auction Co at (800) 770-0347 or email denny@gehlingaution.com.

New London, WI

Fran Much. A real clean farm equipment line featuring CIH 8930, CIH 7120, Gehl 4240, FNH FP 230 &240, Kelly Rya Mdl. 2W-16 bagger, JD 5400 SP Chopper; Forage boxes, tillage, 6 tractors and more. Miller N. Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995. Mike Stade and Jason Miller WI Reg. Auctioneers. Check in at millernco.com for updated listings, online simulcast bidding and pictures/details.

Online

5th annual North American Manure Application Auction. Accepting consignments/consign now. Sell at our location or yours. Wanted: spreaders, tanks, boats, toolbars, drag hoses, hose reels, stands, engines, pumps, parts and more. Learn more at www.hansenauctiongroup.com or call Parker at (715) 642-3981 to consign.rn more at www.hansenauctiongroup.com or call Parker at (715) 642-3981 to consign.

Prairie Farm, WI

2022 March Auto and Consignment. Vehicles, recreational and lawn mowers, ardisam items and more. Currently taking consignments for multiple locations. Sell vehicles, recreational and lawn care items. Add to consigned items. Call 715-837-1015 to consign. Auction ends April 18.

Baldwin, WI

10:00 AM – St. Croix County Farmland Auction, Phoenix Grill & Evet Center, 2095 10th Avenue, Baldwin, WI. Peoples Company presents 420.95 surveyed acres of diverse St. Croix County farmland. Sold as six separate tracts through multi-parcel auction method and offers something for everyone including tillable, pasture, and recreational land as well as a beautiful acreage site. Open houses held Mar. 6 from Noon to 3 PM and Mar. 15 from 3 to 6 PM. Listing #15982. Travis Smock, 319-361-8089; Adam Crist, 608-482-1229.

Online Auction

Hansen Group March 2022 monthly consignment sale. Tractors, construction equipment, trucks, trailers and more. Multiple locations, sold separately, bidding starts at $1. Highest bid wins. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Online bidding ends March 11, open house by appointment only. See website for open house and inspection details. Cal 920-383-1012 for more info.

**Monticello, WI

11:00 AM – Donald & Susan Halvorsen farm equipment auction. Farm Machinery sold at public auction. Includes tractors, skidloader, bucket, sprayer, farm equipment, wagons, truck, trailer and barn cleaner. Live auction along with online bidding at equipmentfacts.com. www.bm-auctions.com. Located at Farmers Grove Rd., Monticello, WI. From Monticello off of Hwy 69 go west on Co.C to Co. J, north to Farmers Grove Rd. Go east appr. 2 miles south side of road across from N7525 Olstad Lane. Auction to be held in the field.

**New London, WI

11:00 AM – Farm equipment retirement auction. Selling live & online simulcast @ bidspotter.com & equipmentfacts.com Check millernco.com for nearly 100 pics along w/ more info & detailed listing. Miller N Co. Auction

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – Dairy cattle auction. Includes 121 head of cattle from one Dane County family dairy. 46 brown Swiss and brown Swiss-x-cross; 75 Holstein and R&W Holsteins. For more information call JR Huebsch at 608-585-3700. Richland Cattle Center Arena, 24321 Hwy 58, Richland Center, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Complete retirement herd dispersal. 66 Holstein dairy cows and springing Heifers, 50 Holstein dairy cows, 10 Holstein springing Heifers, 5 Holstein dairy cows and registered Holstein bulls (Noon). Information at www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale will be live on cattleUSA.com and cowbuyer.com. Auctioneers Travis Parr and Tim Schindler, Premier Livestock & Auctions, N13438 Hwy 73 Withee, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

East Moline, IL

Time to consign for Spring Classic: tractors, vintage trucks, road art and relics. Bend Expo, 922 Mississippi Pkwy, East Moline, IL. Mecum Auctions mecum.com, 262-275-5050. Call Paul to consign 262-275-6779, Live 2-hour auction coverage on RFD-TV Sat. Mar. 26, 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

**Pulaski, WI

10:00 AM to 2:00 PM – Farm Hay equipment, truck and UTV sale. Open house. Call David at 715-853-3250 to schedule an appointment. W2997 Hofa Park Rd, Pulaski, WI. Call 920-383-1012. Hansen Auction Group Online Auction.

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

Withee, WI

9:30 AM – Offline small items auction, 10:30 AM online machinery auction. Now accepting your full or partial line of machinery. Serval lines consigned. Tractors; payloaders and log trailer; combine; planting, tillage, and mower; manure spreaders; balers and recreational items. Nationwide buyers through equipmentfacts.com. Auctioneer is Tim Schindler. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Call the office: (715) 229-2500; Ken Stauffer: (715) 559-8232; Rocky Olsen:(715) 721-0079; Travis Parr: (715) 828-2454.

Withee, WI

9:30 AM – offline small items 10:30 AM online machinery auction. Tractors, payloaders, skid steer loaders, combine, planting & tillage, manure equipment, hay & forge equipment, mixers and feed carts, trailers, vehicles, recreational and camper, general farm and farm misc. Nationwide buyers through equipmentfacts.com. Auctioneer Tim Schindle. See contact info and location in March 25 listing above.

Cedar Grove, WI

Steve Jacoby – farm equip., beef cow, and more in this retirement auction. Watch for details. Miller N. Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995. Mike Stade, and Jason Miller WI Reg. Auctioneers. More dates & updates coming. Check in at millernco.com for updated listings, online simulcast bidding and pictures/details.

Withee, WI

9:30 AM– Offline small items auction, 10:30 AM online machinery – 2022 Spring Machinery Auction. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. now accepting consignments. The advertising deadline is Mon. Mar. 7. Several lines of machinery consigned. Includes tractors, payloaders, skid steer loaders, combine, planting and tillage, hay and forage equipment, manure equipment, grain equipment, spraying equipment, TMR mixers and feed carts, trailers, logging equipment, vehicles, recreational and camper, attachments, complete shop dispersal, general farm and misc. Nationwide buyers through equipmentfacts.com. See contact info and location in March 25 listing above.

Offline/Online - Withee, WI

9:30 AM – offline small items, 10:30 online machinery. Several lines consigned. Tractors, payloaders, skid steer loaders, combine, planting and tillage, hay and forage equip., manure equip., grain equip., spraying equip., trailers, logging equip., vehicles, recreational vehicles and campers, attachments, complete shop dispersal, general farm and misc. See contact info and location in March 25 listing above.

**Plainfield, WI

10:00 AM – Live onsite and online bidding available for M&M Farms Estate Auction to settle estate of Mike Robey Jr. Equipment is well maintained and cared for, ready for spring work. Includes tractors, planting, tillage and harvest equipment. Visit powersauction.com for complete listing and photos of equipment and auction items. Powers Auction Service, 110 East Murray St., Browntown, WI. Sale located at 10168 Harding Rd., Plainfield, WI. Online bidding through equipmentfacts.com. .

**Fond du Lac, WI

10:30 AM – Great Northern Sales Arena presents Stars of Twinkle-Hill Celebration Sale. Sale includes 120 registered and I.D. Brown Swiss Sell, 50 cows and 70 heifers. High production and components for easy return on investment. Numerous project and show age calves selling. John & Dee Winkleman, (920-988-8821, John); Jeannie & Mike, Gracelyn & Garrett Bishop, (920-209-0250, Jeannie); Laurie Winkleman, 920-209-0250. Catalog online at https://bit.ly/35YvvGW. Bidding also available online at www.cowbuyer.com. Must pre-register.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Denmark, WI

9:00 AM – Denmark Lions Consignment Auction. 6455 County BB, Denmark, WI. Accepting consignment only on March 24-25, 8AM-5PM. Looking for consignments of good, used industrial and farm equipment. For more information, contact Ralph Bochek at 920-559-0466 or Roger Welsing at 920-621-4858. Advertising deadline is March 1.

** Franksville, WI

10:30 AM – Mark Schattner Farm auction. Farm has been sold and there are 50 years of Marks collecting here. All must be removed by March 30, 2022. Includes tractors, skid steer, combine, hit-n-miss engines, farm equipment, produce equipment and supplies trailers, tools, parts, misc. See website for pictures – www.stadeauction.com. Located at 4532 S. 80th St., Franksville, WI.

**Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Farm Machinery Consignment Auction. Accepting consignments of farm machinery, trucks, trailers, loaders, lawn and garden tractors, mowers, small equipment, shop equipment, collectable farm equipment and more. Sale includes a combine, tillage and planting machinery, forage and harvest equipment, lawn and garden tractors and building materials. Check website for full listings – wagnersauctionandrealestate.com and www.auctionsp.com for daily updates. Specialists can be reached at 920-921-2901, or visit www.wagnersauctionandrealestate.com. Located at W5659 County Y Fond du Lac, WI.

**Janesville, WI

10:00 AM – Robert Laukant Estate. Includes Truck, shop equipment, tools, snow blower, generator, guns, ammunition, new in box items, electronics, lawn equipment, household, antiques, collectibles, die cast cars, appliances and household items, and more. Located at 2409 Elizabeth Street, Janesville, WI. Watch for signs. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC..

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM – Lebanon Sportsman’s Club Consignment Auction. Accepting consignments Mar.19-26 – Farm Machinery & equipment; hay, lawn & garden tools; and other farm related items: shop tools, firearms, sporting goods, boats, trees and shrubs until full. Call Jim Kulkee at (920) 253-9879. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

** Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM – 37th Annual Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club Consignment Auction. Largest auction in all of Lebanon. Includes tractors and skid steers, combines, farm machinery, cattle and barn equipment, misc. Farm, trailers and more. Located at N1782 Hwy. R Lebanon. Visit www.stadeauction.com or call 262-736-4141.

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

**St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – St. Anne Consignment Auction and Equipment Sales. Large Farm Machinery Auction. Includes tractors, mechanic specials, hay equipment, feed grinders/mixers, planters, grain drills, planter and drill parts, tillage equipment, mowers, corn and grain heads, auger carts and wagons, sprayers, trucks and trailers, and misc. Equipment. Consign now. Consignment deadline Fri. March 25 at 5 PM Located at 6997 E 5000 S Rd., St. Anne, IL, 60964. Call 815-427-8350. For complete listing, visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

**Westby, WI

10:00 AM – Chopping and Manure Equipment Auction. Well maintained line of equipment includes choppers and heads, mergers, silage handling equipment, and manure handling equipment. More information at wilkinsonauctions.com. Located at S508 Sunrise Rd, Westby, WI. Online Bidding is available. Call John with questions at 608-606-4076 or Wilkinson Auctions at 608-739-4404.

** Brooklyn, WI/Online only

5:00 PM – Klondike Farms & neighbors,4562 Hwy. 92, Brooklyn, WI. Includes tractors, skid loader, grain trailers, tillage equipment, hay & forage equipment, trucks, farm machinery, hay & straw, misc. farm. Viewing held Mar. 25-31st from 9 AM to 5 PM, checkout April 1 9 AM to 4 PM. Call Kevin Klahn (608) 576-6776. Loading available. George Auction Service and Real Estate, LLC, www.georgeauction.com.

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Equipment Auction. Now accepting consignments. Auction features quality farm tractors, hay and forage equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, excavators, fork lifts, trucks, trailers and more. 250+ items already consigned. Call John at (715) 581-1915. Wausauauctioneers.com.

**Campbellsport, WI

10:45 AM – Senland Farms farm equipment retirement auction, W3558 Campbell Drive, Campbellsport, WI. Call Jim at (920) 979-5088. Ford 8970 & 8670 MFWD’s, CIH 7240 Magnum, CIH 5240 Maxxum, FNH 2250, Case 1845C, JD 6410 MFWD, JD 7520, Kinze 3600, Brillion WL-02, Agco 3312, Loftness 180, JD Worksite Pro PA30, and much more.

Look for more info on millernco.com Miller N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC (920) 980-4999.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Virtual Auction – Polo, IL

8:30 AM – Hazlehurst annual Spring Consignment Live-Virtual auction. Contact by March 16 with your list for the sale bill/advertising. Consignments can be brought to the auction site between hours of 7:30AM-5PM.(gates locked) March 21 thru 25 (Sat. March 26 between 7:30AM and noon), 28 and 29. Lyle Hopkins, Polo, IL 815-441-1251 or 815-946-2660. Email: slpaspolo@gmail.com. Lenny Bryson 815-946-4120. Location – Mrs. Sherwood Shank Family Farm, 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd., Polo, IL

Deerfield, WI

Consignments wanted. Annual Nora’s Community Auction, Nora’s Tavern, Inc. 1843 Hwys. 12 and 18 Deerfield, WI. Wanted consignments of tractors and farm equipment, lawn and garden, sporting items, recreational and tools. No vehicles, no household, no junk. Contact Don Kleven to list consignments (608) 212-3320; Jim Seamonson (608) 212 3320 or (608) 575 3325; Nora’s Tavern, Inc. (608) 764 5746. Sale managed by James Seamonson, Stoughton. Conducted by Ritger and Drendel Auction Specialists.

Neshkoro, WI

17th Annual Berlin Spring Consignment Auction. Farm, farm related, garden, construction & motorsports. Hosted by Jeff Toll & Vada, north of Berlin on Hwy 49 to Rural St., then west one mile. Vanda (920)-295-2975 or Jeff (920) 295-2269. Email: vandalmke@yahoo.com. Sale managed and conducted by Wagners’ Auction & Action Agency Real Estate, LLC www.wagnersauctionandreaestate.com.

Virtual Auction

Hazelhurst annual Spring Consignment, Live-Virtual Auction. Online bidding through Proxibid requires early delivery. We will only be accepting tractors, farm implements, trucks, trailers, and vehicles. Plus running riding mowers, 4x4s, 3 wheelers, golf carts. Also accepting small farm items, good tires will be accepted. No hayrack items, used lumber or household items. 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd, Polo. Consignments must be called in by Mar., 16 for sale bill advertising. Lyle Hopkins, 815-441-1251 email: slpaspolo@gmail.com, Lenny Bryson, 815-946-4120.

Montello, WI

Live Auction – Kelm Farm, N1596 Hwy 22, Montello, WI. 160 acres offered in 4 parcels; 4-bedroom, 2-bath home; mix of tillable land, homestead and rec land; barn, shed, sugar shack, garage and other outbuildings. Previews are Mar. 6 from 1-3 PM., Mar. 16 from 4-6 PM and Mar.19 from 3-5 PM Realtor: Jason Syens (608) 697-0160. HameleAuctions.com.

TUESDAY, APRIL 5

**Sheboygan County, WI

Noon-3:00 P.M. – Sheboygan County, WI Dairy & Farmland Auction. Opens Monday, Mar. 28, closes Tues., April 5 at 1 PM. 252+acres offered in five tracts. Modern dairy facility and house, single family home, and farmland. Land located: from Sheboygan, WI 1.8 miles northwest on WI-42N/WI-42 Trunk/Calumet Dr., toward North Ave, 1 mile north on 40th St. 11 miles north on Dairyland Dr., Land is on the west side of the road. Steffesgroup.com, 320-693-9371 Litchfield, MN. For a detailed buyer’s prospectus with complete terms and conditions, contact Randy Kath at Steffes Group, 701-429-8894.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

Watertown, WI

8th Annual Waupun Farm & Equipment Online Sale. Call Jake Vande Zande (920) 219-0650. Accepting consignments of farm machinery and equipment, tractors, shop tools, ATVs, UTVs, trucks outdoor sporting items, vehicles and more. Online bidding April 6-17. Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.920-261-6820.

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

New Paris, IN

8:30 AM – Annual Spring Collector Auction,8:30 AM start all 3 days. 72435 Hwy 15, New Paris, IN. Polk Auction Company, www.polkauction.com. Day 1- Tractor parts, toys, signs, memorabilia, collectibles, literatures and primitives; Day 2 – Hundreds of non-running tractors and running tractors, equipment, implements, pallets of parts and more; Day 3 – Hit and miss motors and 150+ highly desirable tractors. Consign now (877)915-4440. Accepting consignments through April 6. Bid online at polkauction.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Belvidere, IL

9:30 AM – “Clip N Save” Prairie Grange 45th annual consignment auction. To be held at the Boone County Fairgrounds, 8847 II Rt. 76, Belvidere, IL. Prairie Grange sponsor, running 4 lines. Sales manager Lyle Lee (815) 988-0249. Bring trucks and trailers, No Saturday morning entries. Food available on the grounds by grangers. No titled vehicles to be sold unless valid title in sellers' name. After the sale, all items must be removed by Wed. at 7 p.m.

Beaver Dam, WI

Spring Consignment Auction. Now accepting consignments. Early consignments: Kubota BX23S; JD2950; Gehl 5640; Bobcat 753F; Harley T-8 and more. To consign call Patt at 920-210-5278. www.colbob.com for more info. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Services, Inc.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

Milton, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted for annual consignment auction. Hull Farms Inc., 6337 N. County Y, Milton, WI. Includes tractors, skid loaders, machinery, landscape and construction equipment, trailers, lawn mowers, ATVs, shop tools, surplus farm and business items, livestock, livestock equipment, hay and straw. To consign call (608) 882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net. For a complete listing and photos, log onto www.georgeauction.com. George Auction Service & Real Estate, 11211 N. Union Rd., Evansville, WI (609) 882-6123.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Kenosha, WI

Kenosha County Fair Assn. Auction will be held at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds. Now accepting consignments for annual spring auction. Tractors, farm and construction equipment, lawn and garden, tools, antiques, sporting good items, and good clean items – no titled vehicles. Advertising deadline is April 1. Don Epping from 6-9 p.m. at 262-960-8033 or the Bill Stade Auction Co at 262-736-4141 from 8-4:30 PM M-F.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Unknown location

Nearly 90 years of Jerseys. Complete herd dispersal with 150 Jerseys Selling. Miller N. Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995. Mike Stade and Jason Miller WI Reg. Auctioneers. Check in at millernco.com for updated listings, online simulcast bidding and pictures/details.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – Looking for quality consignments for upcoming spring farm, lawn and garden sale. Live sale at Badgerland Park, W6950 Silver Creek Rd., Watertown. Early consignments get best advertising, call 920-261-6820. Wanted lawn/garden equip; tools, firearms, atv’s, gators, vehicles, trailers, lawn and patio furniture, mowers, skid loaders/attach, sporting and rec items, etc. Email info@jonesauctionservice.com. Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.