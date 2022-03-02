Auction Calendar: March 4, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

Loyal, WI

9:00 AM – Large machinery auction. Many excellent pieces of machinery already consigned. Call 715-773-2240 to have machinery included in nationwide advertising. Tractors and crawlers, skid steers, hay equipment, grain handling, tillage equipment, attachments, building materials, miscellaneous tools and more. Sale location W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. See contacts from March 3 auction.

Cadott, WI

Online Auction, River Valley Custom Concrete. Flat work tools, skid steers, trucks and enclosed trailers. Over 400 items, sold separately, the highest bid wins. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Open house Fri., March 4, 10 AM to 3 PM. Located at 27828 100th Avenue, Cadott, WI. Online bidding ends March 7. Call 715-265-4656.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Elgin WI

9:00 AM – In-person and online bidding at 10 AM. Farm retirement auction. 2011 JD 7830, 2005 JD 8320, Unverferth HT 25, Farm Fans CF/SA 320, Woods Brush Bull BB840X, Mayarath bale elevator, and more. Consigned by Bruce Krog, (630) 485-1452. Ron & Pat Hartmann, owners: 847-464-5317 or 847-502-2552. Located at 8N316 Dittman Rd., Elgin, IL.

Fall River, WI

10:00 AM – Benck Farms retirement auction. W1250 County Z, Fall River, WI. Call Carl with questions at (920) 948-3127 or Donnie at (920) 948-6290. Online bidding is available. Full equipment list, pictures and online bidding available at wilkinsonautions.com. Auction arranged by Wilkinson Auction & Realty Co.

MONDAY, MARCH 7

Beardsley, MN

Opens Mon., March 7, closes Tues., March 15 at 10:00AM. 27222 Hwy 7, Beardsley, MN. Having rented their land, Hendricks are retiring from farming. Steffes Group is proud to work and sell their line of mostly John Deere equipment that is in excellent condition and is mostly shedded. Major pieces have been serviced at the John Deere Shop and will not disappoint. Preview available by appointment, Loadout: Wed., March 16 and Thurs. March 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kenny and Julie Hendricks Retirement Auction, 320-305-2530. Scott Gillespie at Steffes Group, 2440 Hwy 22, Litchfield, MN, 320-760-3066, SteffesGroup.com.

Online Only

Online only auctions ending Mar. 7. 2022 March ag and heavy equipment at multiple locations. Includes tractors and farm equipment, quad axle and trailers, heavy items, hay, and more. Add your machinery, equipment, trailers and ore to already consigned items. Prairie Farm: Barry at 715- 418-1200. Mondovi: Jim at 715-563-3423. Auction ends March 21.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY, MARCH 8-11

New Paris, IN

On-Site Bidding Only. Polk Auction Company.8:30 AM starts each day. New Paris Tractor Parts. Complete Liquidation/Absolute Auction. 4 days of bidding, everything goes. Located at New Paris Tractor Parts, 19828 Hwy 6, New Paris, IN. Tuesday: 15+ trailer loads of choice small parts, new reproduction, JD NOS and used parts. Wednesday: 1000 + pallets of used tractor parts including wheels, wide fronts, weights, sheet metal, fenders and more. Thursday: offers 50+ shelves of tractor parts, then will sell over 700 parts tractors, and on Friday: event will start with selling 600 parts tractors, then shop equipment, tools, loaders, forklifts, Kubota RTV, 3-yard pickup trucks pallet, shelving, containers, and office equipment. All items must be removed by April 9, no exceptions. All parking will be at Polk Auction Company, located on the northwest corner of the intersection of US 6 & State Rd 15. www.polkauction.com.

TUESDAY, MARCH 8

**Online

11:00 AM – Equity Livestock Stratford: Complete milking cow and springing heifer dispersal of Englewood M&E L.L.C. 100 head will sell. All A.I. bred and sired, 82 will be first or second lactation. Updated test records on sale day. Parlor/free-stall herd dispersal. Market phone (715) 687-4101, www.equitycoop.com. Logan Edenfield/Perry Wolff, Manager (608) 477-0154; Wade Schoneck, Dairy Sale/Field Rep. (715) 562-0211; Dennis Kroening, Dairy sale/Field Rep (608) 434-4032, Asst. Manager 715-966-4850

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

Weyauwega, WI

Online, Big Iron Auctions, James E Busse Jr. LLC. 2015 Versa bagger MHD1214 Mobile King. Call 1(800)937-3558 | www.bigiron.com.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy cattle auction, partial herd dispersal. 25 Holstein dairy cows, 23 registered and grade Ayrshire dairy cows, 14 fresh dairy cows, 12 mostly fresh young fancy dairy cows, 4 springing Holstein heifers. Pending: 350 Holstein parlor/freestall cows selling Thurs. March 10 at 11 AM. Watch online for updates. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC, N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for a full list for all auctions.

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

**Prairie Du Sac, WI

10:00 AM – 2022 Sauk Prairie area consignment auction; Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni & Honey Creek Snowmobile Club; located at the Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni Park 15th Street Prairie Du Sac, WI; Online ends Thurs., Mar. 10. Starting at 10:00 AM; Preview: Wed., Mar. 9, 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM; Pick-up: Fri., Mar. 11, 8:00 AM-4:00 PM; Featuring tractors, farm machinery; construction equip; feed; chain saws; lawn equipment; ATV’s; bounce houses; vehicles; and more. Catalog & online bidding @www.gavinbros.com For more info call Brad Anderson 608-445-6057 banderson@mcfarlanemfg.com Greg Sprecher 608-393-2504.

**Loyal, WI

Special dairy and feeder sale. Hay sale 10 AM, dairy cows at 11 AM. 115 Holstein parlor and freestall cows, 8 fancy registered parlor freestall cows, bred beef cows including 31 springing calving cows. Located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. www.Oberholtzerauctions.com Auctioneer: Mark Oberholtzer, John Oberholtzer (715) 216-1897; Mark Oberholtzer (715) 773-2240; John Ivan Oberholtzer (715)219-2781.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

**Ixonia, WI

10:30 AM – Joe & Karen Mallow 262-719-0631, W1289 Rockvale Rd. Ixonia, WI; See our website for pictures: www.stadeauction.com. Bill Stade 920-674-5500, Mike Stade 920-699-4580, Pete Stade 920-674-3236 Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction.

**Kenyon, MN

9:00 AM – Live and online area farmers and contractors Spring auction. Matt Maring Auction. Maring Auction Lot, Hwy 56 North, Kenyon, MN. www.maringauction.com. Features clean John Deere and other tractors; round balers, haying and livestock equipment, augers and gravity wagons; case excavator, wheel loader, tree spade, skid attach; planters, sprayers, tillage and support equipment; semi and trailers, grain truck and more. Call today to consign your equipment 507-789-5421; 800-801-4502. Matt Maring, Kevin Maring and Adam Engen Auctioneers.

**Bonduel, WI

10:00 AM – Combined Government Municipal Auction, W5066 County BE, Bonduel, WI Vehicles, vans, pick-ups, trucks, equipment & misc. Explorers, Tahoe’s, Malibu’s, Charger, Taurus, Vans, Utility Trailer, Ranger, Moped, Wheelchair vans, and more. Some must be towed. www.auctionassociatesinc.com or call 920-748-3002.

TUESDAY, MARCH 15

Menasha, WI

11:00 AM – Jonathan Dietzen, selling a complete dairy herd dispersal with 175 head of ID Holstein cattle, 2000 gal. cooler and partial equipment line – including Meyer Ind. 8720 Super Spreader, Penda 4020 portable TMR mixer, 2 Meyers 3618 combo forage boxes, one-owner 6060 ag bagger and more. Miller N. Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995. Mike Stade and Jason Miller WI auctioneers.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

**Pardeeville, WI

Neesam Trucking Inc., Retirement. Big Iron Auctions, unreserved, lien free, no buyer fees. www.bigiron.com. Steven Neesam 608-697-1859, Cal Dalton, sales rep 608-444-1571. 2021 Timpte T/A hopper bottom grain trailer, 2020 Timpte T/A hopper bottom grain trailer, 2021 Timpte T/A hopper bottom grain trailer, and more. Sell your equipment on BigIron.com Call 800-937-3558.

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

**Afton, MN

1:00 PM Closing – Timed online only farm retirement auction Bidding opens Mon., Mar. 7 at 8 AM, begins closing Mar. 17 at 1 PM. For all details and bidding go to www.maringauction.com. Viewing Dates are Sat. and Sun., Mar. 12 and 13 from 9 am to 5 p.m. Payment and pickup Mar.18, 9 AM-5 PM.. Randy & Julie Nelson, Sellers, Phone: 651-436-2479 Matt Maring Auction Co. 105 Stagecoach Trail, Afton MN.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Clinton, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted; Clinton FFA Alumni Consignment Auction. To consign call: Loren Bobolz at (608) 449-4031, Bill Kutz (608) 207-0151, Gary Sommers (608) 289-0831. Sat. March 19 at 9AM at 125 Industrial Dr.,Clinton, WI. Location: west edge of Clinton on County X to Industrial Drive. Reg. WI Auctioneers: Dean George 608-751-5703, Kale George 608-882-6123. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, 11211 N. Union Road, Evansville, WI 53536 (608) 882-6123.

Baldwin, IA

8:00 AM – March Auction. 5498 Hwy 64, Baldwin, IA 52207. Will begin accepting consignments on Feb. 1. Construction equipment, skid steers, attachments, hay & forage equipment, planting & tillage, trucks, trailers, lawn, garden and more. Visit website at www.powersauction.com for details. March 12 is last day to consign, auction on March 19.

**Kingston, IL

11:00 AM – Farm retirement auction, 33807 Glidden Rd., Kingston, IL 1.5 of No II Rte. 72. Tractors, combine & heads, equipment, farm, and more. The following will be sold at the same date and location: Est. Of Jr. White., Owner. Log on to auctionzip.com. Tom Roach owner (815) 784-2131. Auctioneers: Gordon Stade, Monroe Center 847-514-2853 and Tim Hall, Kirkland 815-739-6210.

**Edgerton, WI

9:30 AM – Badger State Auction & Real Estate LLC – Farm Estate Auction. Karen Bruketa & Estate of Bob Bruketa, 9739 W. Cty Rd. M, Edgerton, WI. Well kept, well maintained sale with a wide variety. Tractors, skid steer, forage equipment, equipment, farm related, outdoor, and shop equipment. www.badgerstateauction.com. Bob Johnson, 608-774-9336.

TUESDAY, MARCH 22

Preston, MN

Bidding opens at 10 AM Tues. March 15, starts closing at 10 AM Tues. March 22. All equipment will be at Gehling Auction Co., 27741 Hwy 16, Preston, MN for inspection. Ad deadline Fri., Feb. 25. Consign early to take advantage of the complete advertising program. To consign a complete farm line or a single item or for more information call Gehling Auction Co at (800) 770-0347 or email denny@gehlingaution.com.

New London, WI

Fran Much. A real clean farm equipment line featuring CIH 8930, CIH 7120, Gehl 4240, FNH FP 230 &240, Kelly Rya Mdl. 2W-16 bagger, JD 5400 SP Chopper; Forage boxes, tillage, 6 tractors and more. Miller N. Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995. Mike Stade and Jason Miller WI Reg. Auctioneers. Check in at millernco.com for updated listings, online simulcast bidding and pictures/details.

Online

5th annual North American Manure Application Auction. Accepting consignments/consign now. Sell at our location or yours. Wanted: spreaders, tanks, boats, toolbars, drag hoses, hose reels, stands, engines, pumps, parts and more. Learn more at www.hansenauctiongroup.com or call Parker at (715) 642-3981 to consign.

Prairie Farm, WI

2022 March Auto and Consignment. Vehicles, recreational and lawn mowers, ardisam items and more. Currently taking consignments for multiple locations. Sell vehicles, recreational and lawn care items. Add to consigned items. Call 715-837-1015 to consign. Auction ends April 18.

**Baldwin, WI

10:00 AM – St. Croix County Farmland Auction, Phoenix Grill & Evet Center, 2095 10th Avenue, Baldwin, WI. Peoples Company presents 420.95 surveyed acres of diverse St. Croix County farmland. Sold as six separate tracts through multi-parcel auction method and offers something for everyone including tillable, pasture, and recreational land as well as a beautiful acreage site. Open houses held Mar. 6 from Noon to 3 PM and Mar. 15 from 3 to 6 PM. Listing #15982. Travis Smock, 319-361-8089; Adam Crist, 608-482-1229.

MARCH 24-26

East Moline, IL

Time to Consign. March 24-26 is the Spring Classic, tractors, vintage trucks, road art and relics. Bend Expo, 922 Mississippi Pkwy, East Moline, IL. Mecum Auctions – mecum.com, 262-275-5050. Call Paul to consign 262-275-6779, live 2-hour auction coverage on RFD-TV Sat., Mar. 26, 10:30 AM to 12:30PM CST.

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

Withee, WI

9:30 AM – Offline small items auction, 10:30 AM online machinery auction. Now accepting your full or partial line of machinery. Serval lines consigned. Tractors; payloaders and log trailer; combine; planting, tillage, and mower; manure spreaders; balers and recreational items. Nationwide buyers through equipmentfacts.com. Auctioneer is Tim Schindler. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Call the office: (715) 229-2500; Ken Stauffer: (715) 559-8232; Rocky Olsen:(715) 721-0079; Travis Parr: (715) 828-2454.

Withee, WI

9:30 AM – offline small items 10:30 AM online machinery auction. Tractors, payloaders, skid steer loaders, combine, planting & tillage, manure equipment, hay & forge equipment, mixers and feed carts, trailers, vehicles, recreational and camper, general farm and farm misc. Nationwide buyers through equipmentfacts.com. Auctioneer Tim Schindle. See contact info and location in March 25 listing above.

Cedar Grove, WI

Steve Jacoby – farm equip., beef cow, and more in this retirement auction. Watch for details. Miller N. Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995. Mike Stade, and Jason Miller WI Reg. Auctioneers. More dates & updates coming. Check in at millernco.com for updated listings, online simulcast bidding and pictures/details.

Withee, WI

9:30 AM– Offline small items auction, 10:30 AM online machinery – 2022 Spring Machinery Auction. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. now accepting consignments. The advertising deadline is Mon. Mar. 7. Several lines of machinery consigned. Includes tractors, payloaders, skid steer loaders, combine, planting and tillage, hay and forage equipment, manure equipment, grain equipment, spraying equipment, TMR mixers and feed carts, trailers, logging equipment, vehicles, recreational and camper, attachments, complete shop dispersal, general farm and misc. Nationwide buyers through equipmentfacts.com. See contact info and location in March 25 listing above.

**Offline/Online, Withee, WI

9:30 AM – offline small items, 10:30 online machinery. Several lines consigned. Tractors, payloaders, skid steer loaders, combine, planting and tillage, hay and forage equip., manure equip., grain equip., spraying equip., trailers, logging equip., vehicles, recreational vehicles and campers, attachments, complete shop dispersal, general farm and misc. Auctioneer is Tim Schindler, nationwide buyers through equipmentfacts.com. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Call the office: (715) 229-2500; Ken Stauffer: (715) 559-8232; Rocky Olsen:(715) 721-0079; Travis Parr: (715) 828-2454.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Denmark, WI

9:00 AM – Denmark Lions Consignment Auction. 6455 County BB, Denmark, WI. Accepting consignment only on March 24-25, 8AM-5PM. Looking for consignments of good, used industrial and farm equipment. For more information, contact Ralph Bochek at 920-559-0466 or Roger Welsing at 920-621-4858. Advertising deadline is March 1.

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

**Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM – Lebanon Sportsman’s Club Consignment Auction. Accepting consignments Mar.19-26 – Farm Machinery & equipment; hay, lawn & garden tools; and other farm related items: shop tools, firearms, sporting goods, boats, trees and shrubs until full. Call Jim Kulkee at (920) 253-9879. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Consign now. Large farm machinery auction at St. Anne, IL. Call today to have your equip. listed with us. Consign or sell to us directly withspecial rates for complete line of equip. Max. commission is $1500. Trucking, cleaning and other services available. Consignment deadline Fri., Mar. 25 at 5:00PM. The market is strong and our auction attendance is one of the largest. We currently have a large inventory of equip. for sale. Visit us at (815) 427-8350 Office or (815) 791-0723 Jim. Sale conducted by St. Anne Area Farmers, St. Anne, IL. www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com.

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual spring equipment auction. Now accepting consignments. Auction features quality farm tractors, hay and forage equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, excavators, fork lifts, trucks, trailers and more. 250+ items already consigned. Call John at (715) 581-1915. Wausauauctioneers.com. Auctioneer Carl Theorin, Wausau, WI.

Fond du Lac Co., WI

Farm Retirement Sneak Peak – Ford 8970 and 8670 MFWD tractors, Kinze 3600 12RN planter, Case 1815C skidsteer, and more. Miller N. Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995, Mike Stade and Jason Miller WI Reg. Auctioneers. Check in at millernco.com for updated listings, online simulcast bidding and pictures/details.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Virtual Auction – Polo, IL

8:30 AM – Hazlehurst annual Spring Consignment Live-Virtual auction. Contact by March 16 with your list for the sale bill/advertising. Consignments can be brought to the auction site between hours of 7:30AM-5PM.(gates locked) March 21 thru 25 (Sat. March 26 between 7:30AM and noon), 28 and 29. Lyle Hopkins, Polo, IL 815-441-1251 or 815-946-2660. Email: slpaspolo@gmail.com. Lenny Bryson 815-946-4120. Location – Mrs. Sherwood Shank Family Farm, 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd., Polo, IL.

Deerfield, WI

Consignments wanted. Annual Nora’s Community Auction, Nora’s Tavern, Inc. 1843 Hwys. 12 and 18 Deerfield, WI. Wanted consignments of tractors and farm equipment, lawn and garden, sporting items, recreational and tools. No vehicles, no household, no junk. Contact Don Kleven to list consignments (608) 212-3320; Jim Seamonson (608) 212 3320 or (608) 575 3325; Nora’s Tavern, Inc. (608) 764 5746. Sale managed by James Seamonson, Stoughton. Conducted by Ritger and Drendel Auction Specialists.

**Neshkoro, WI

17th Annual Berlin Spring Consignment Auction. Farm, farm related, garden, construction & motorsports. Hosted by Jeff Toll & Vada, north of Berlin on Hwy 49 to Rural St., then west one mile. Vanda (920)-295-2975 or Jeff (920) 295-2269. Email: vandalmke@yahoo.com. Sale managed and conducted by Wagners’ Auction & Action Agency Real Estate, LLC www.wagnersauctionandreaestate.com.

**Virtual Auction

Hazelhurst annual Spring Consignment, Live-Virtual Auction. Online bidding through Proxibid requires early delivery. We will only be accepting tractors, farm implements, trucks, trailers, and vehicles. Plus running riding mowers, 4x4s, 3 wheelers, golf carts. Also accepting small farm items, good tires will be accepted. No hayrack items, used lumber or household items. We have the right to refuse. 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd, Polo Loading dock and boom tractors/operators available to unload and load most anything. Consignments must be called in by Mar., 16 for sale bill advertising. Lyle Hopkins, 815-441-1251 email: slpaspolo@gmail.com, Lenny Bryson, 815-946-4120.

**Montello, WI

Live Auction – Kelm Farm, N1596 Hwy 22, Montello, WI. 160 acres offered in 4 parcels; 4-bedroom, 2-bath home; mix of tillable land, homestead and rec land; barn, shed, sugar shack, garage and other outbuildings. Previews are Mar. 6 from 1-3 PM., Mar. 16 from 4-6 PM and Mar.19 from 3-5 PM Realtor: Jason Syens (608) 697-0160. HameleAuctions.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Belvidere, IL

9:30 AM – “Clip N Save” Prairie Grange 45th annual consignment auction. To be held at the Boone County Fairgrounds, 8847 II Rt. 76, Belvidere, IL. Prairie Grange sponsor, running 4 lines. Sales manager Lyle Lee (815) 988-0249. Bring trucks and trailers, No Saturday morning entries. Food available on the grounds by grangers. No titled vehicles to be sold unless valid title in sellers' name. After the sale, all items must be removed by Wed. at 7 p.m., No scavengers. Auctioneers: John & Al Henninger, Lyle Lee, Kenny Freeman, Troy Rudy and Andrew Kitson.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

Milton, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted for annual consignment auction. Hull Farms Inc., 6337 N. County Y, Milton, WI. Includes tractors, skid loaders, machinery, landscape and construction equipment, trailers, lawn mowers, ATVs, shop tools, surplus farm and business items, livestock, livestock equipment, hay and straw. To consign call (608) 882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net. For a complete listing and photos, log onto www.georgeauction.com. Auctioneers: Dean George 608-751-5703, Kale George & Riley Kahl. George Auction Service & Real Estate, 11211 N. Union Rd., Evansville, WI (609) 882-6123.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Unknown location

Nearly 90 years of Jerseys. Complete herd dispersal with 150 Jerseys Selling. Miller N. Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995. Mike Stade and Jason Miller WI Reg. Auctioneers. Check in at millernco.com for updated listings, online simulcast bidding and pictures/details.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

**Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – Looking for quality consignments for upcoming spring farm, lawn and garden sale. Live sale at Badgerland Park, W6950 Silver Creek Rd., Watertown. Early consignments get best advertising, call 920-261-6820. Wanted lawn/garden equip; tools, firearms, atv’s, gators, vehicles, trailers, lawn and patio furniture, mowers, skid loaders/attach, sporting and rec items, etc. Not sure? Call 920-261-6820 or email info@jonesauctionservice.com. Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.