Auction Calendar: October 22, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

Auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22

Withee, WI

9:30 AM – Fall Machinery Auction – N13438 State Hwy 73 – Now accepting your farm machinery – call with your complete line or partial machinery dispersal – www.premierlivestockandauctions.com – sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction LLC.

Sun Prairie, WI

10:00 AM – Ann Henne & Estate of David Henne Auction. Pedal tractors, toy tractors, antique toys and more. Sale to be held at 117 West Lane St. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, Fond du Lac.

Waterford, WI

11:00 AM – Twin Silo Farms, LLC Jim & Pam Schmidt 6124 N.W. Hwy. 83 Waterford, WI Located 4 mi. N. of Waterford or 4 mi. S. of Mukwonago on N.W. Hwy. 83 Try to be with us at this dispersal, your attendance will be appreciated by the Schmidt family. Terms: Cash or check, no buyers fee. www.stadeauction.com Sale conducted by the Bill Stade Auction Co.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23

**Watertown, WI

3:00 PM – 84+/- acres of hunting land located on Cross Country Rd., near Rhinelander. Beginning Sun. Oct. 24. Bidding starts on Oct. 24 at 3PM CST and ends Mon. Nov. 8 at 4PM CST. Directions: 4 miles north of Rhinelander on Hwy 17 to Cross Country Rd, then east 2 miles. Keep following Cross Country Rd an additional 1-½ miles to the property. Watch for signs on the day of Open House. Open House: There will be an open house Sun. Oct. 24 from 1-3 PM with a member of Nolan Sales present to answer questions about the property, or property can be viewed by appointment. A Nolan Sales Online Only Auction at https://www.proxibid.com/nolansales Terms: High bidder shall sign an Offer to Purchase and related documents and put down 10% of the final sale price by 4PM Wed., Nov. 10, 2021. Offer will be written as a cash offer not subject to financing, and the transaction will be closed by a title company to guarantee clear title. Closing to be held within sixty (60) days of auction ending. Property is being sold “As Is - Where Is” with no warranties of any kind either expressed or implied. No buyer's premium wire transfer, bank check, or personal check will be accepted for down payment. Upon receipt of accepted offer to purchase and earnest money, a successful bidder will be granted hunting rights for the 2021 season. Sale clerked by Nolan Auction, Inc. Regular auction terms - cash or personal check. Everything sold as is, where is. No Warranties. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC PO Box 486, Marion, WI. (715) 754-5221 or 1-800-472-0290 Tim Nolan & Gerald “Sonny” Nolan, Reg. WI Auctioneers, Lic. #165 & #142 Visit our website at www.nolansales.com.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24

**Online Only

10:00 AM – Rudy & Rosemary Schmied Estate. Collectibles & household, tractors & crawlers, farm equipment, lawn & garden, farm collectibles & misc., truck & motorcycle. Terms: Cash or check, no buyers fee. www.stadeauction.com Sale conducted by the Bill Stade Auction Co.

Lena, WI

10:00 AM – Auction: 500 Toys at Yoap’s Auction Gallery. Featuring Eugene Barth Estate. Pedal tractors, 1/8 Scale, 1/16 Scale, 1/32 Scale, 1/64 Scale. Catalog is online at www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale conducted Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 25

Online Only

David R. Novotny – Machinist Equipment. Viewing Monday 10/25 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM at 1506 Whenona Dr, Madison. Sale Ends October 27, 2021. Please visit www.Ritgerdrendel.com for online auction and photos. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, Fond du Lac.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26

Online Only

Scott & Teresa Brickl, Online Only Auction, bidding ends Tues. Oct. 26 at 10 AM, Location: E18650 Staley School Rd. Hillsboro WI. (West of Hillsboro ¼ mile on Hwy 80 to County Q; then South on County Q 4 miles to Staley School Rd; Farm is located on the corner of County Q & Staley School Rd.) Note: Scott & Teresa are selling their farm with Gavin Bros Real Estate and are discontinuing farming. Questions call Scott @ (608) 415-3707. Partial list, online bidding and pictures @ www.gavinbros.com Preview: Monday, Oct. 25 11 AM to 1 PM Pickup: Wed., Oct. 27 9 AM to 2 PM, Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Real Estate.

**Sturgeon Bay, WI

11:00 AM – Estate of Jim Harju. A small farm, owner-operated farm equipment line that has been shedded and well maintained to be held at 726 Mill Rd. Visit millernco.com for pictures and full auction listing. Sale conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC Newton, WI.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 119 head of Holstein dairy cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, baby heifer and bull calves. Bulls include: R&W Holstein breeding age bull. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28

Kaukauna, WI,

12:00 PM – Cow Palace North Auction Thursday October 28, 2021, 12:00 P.M. noon, N2454 Hwy. 55, Kaukauna, WI., 3 miles north of Kaukauna, WI., 70 High Quality Holsteins selling, Few nice Registered heifers selling, Sale consists of a nice bunch of fresh 2 & 3 yr. olds, with a few nice bred back cows mostly AI sired; free stall adapted. A few lineback 2 yr. olds just fresh; plus several Red & Whitecows and a few cross-breds. The kind you will enjoy milking. Watch next week's paper for complete details, Sale conducted by: Ron Roskopf – Cow Palace North Phone: 414-5287-4402.

Wausau, WI

Wisconsin Contractors 2-Day Fall Auction – Nitke Auction Center, 990 Happy Hollow Road, Mosinee, WI 54455. Drop Off: Monday – Friday 8:00am to 4:00pm Accepting Consignments. Wanted Dozers, Loaders, excavators, backhoes, Logging, Trucks, Trailers, and Construction Related Items. Learn More at NitkeAuctions.com Bid Online or Live Onsite. NitkeAuction@HansenAuctionGroup.com Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29

**Wautoma, WI

12:00 PM – W Yoder Auction, 2-day auction. License plates, duck decoys, guns & more, Live in person, Fri., Oct. 29 12PM Start, Sat., Oct. 30 9AM start. Location and directions: N2494 Yoder La., Wautoma, WI 54982. 3 miles west of Wautoma, right off of 21. Auctioneers Note: DAY 1: Approx. 1400 license plates, tin types, ad clocks, brewery ad crates, thermometers, many porcelain signs, 8’ Sinclair Dino, postcards, collectable toys, hubcaps and more. DAY 2: Approx. 400 duck decoys most from the Buchen Family collection including Buchens, Herters, Masons and more. ON SITE TERMS: Cash, check, or credit card (4% processing fee). 10% buyer’s fee. 5.5% taxes. All sales final with no warranties. Announcements on sale day supersede this and printed material. Not responsible for accidents. For a complete list go to YoderSold.com, RWA: Wayne Yoder #1977, Sale conducted by W. Yoder Auction, LLC.

Curtiss, WI

2:00 PM – Farm to be Sold at Public Auction – Peterson Farm Curtiss, WI – Approx. 80 acres with house, dairy barn and equipment shed – selling in 2 parcels. – www.premierlivestockandauctions.com – sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction LLC.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30

**Racine, WI

10:00 AM – Business Liquidation Auction, Azarian Wrecking, 1535 High St., Racine, WI 53404, Sat. Oct. 30, 2021. 10 AM. Directions: North side, City of Racine, WI-38(Northwestern Ave.) to High St. then East 3/4 mile. Corner of N. Memorial Dr. & High St. Watch for signs. Food service available. Note: Operating the demolition business for over 50 years in SE Wisconsin the contents of the shop and yard plus lots of unique items from the demos will all be sold at Auction. Websites: bobhagemannauctionrealty.com or auctionzip.com ID 9051. Auctineer: Bob Hagemann, W.R.A. No. 509. TERMS: No buyers fee on cash or good check & 4% convenience fee on credit card payments. Sales Tax applies. All purchases are final, sold "AS IS" with no guarantees, and must be settled for on day of sale. Not responsible in case of accident or for items after sold. Notice: Please follow Covid-19 guidelines by wearing face mask and practice proper social distancing. Sale conducted by Bob Hagerman Auction & Realty Service.

**Ripon, WI

9:30 AM – The entire property consists of 199.63 acres which will be divided into parcels. Parcel A: 10 acres of hunting land w/easement. Parcel B: 17.77 acres with a dwelling, pond and 14.5 acres of tillable land. Parcel C:171.86 acres w/approx. 134 acres of tillable land with the remainder being hunting land and a 60’x100’ pole building. Parcel C may be divided into smaller parcels. Tractors, backhoe and combines: White 2-105 tractor, 2-sets hydraulic outlets, 540 & 1000 pto; White 2-85 tractor, 2-sets hyd. outlets, 540 & 1000 pto; John Deere 4430 tractor, 8618 hours on meter; John Deere 4020 tractor, 7737 hours on meter; John Deere 4030 tractor , 2-sets hyd outlets; John Deere 2510 tractor w/148 loader w/bucket; King Kutter; bale spear; forks; John Deere 210C industrial tractor w/front loader; pair 18.4 R-38 tires; Farmall H tractor; John Deere 690-B backhoe excavator w/steel tracks & 48” bucket; Case International 1680 combine; Case International 6-row narrow corn head; Case 1440 combine (does not run). Farm machiner: Case IH DCX131 Disc Bine – cutter has new parts & rubber rolls in 2021; John Deere 1219 haybine; New Holland HT154 hydraulic 14-wheel rake; John Deere 458 silage special round baler – mega wide plus; John Deere 336 kick baler; Kilbros 26’ soil finisher, RFF12; Brady 1000 chisel plow; John Deere 235 disk, now wheels on wings; John Deere 215, disk; rock rake; rock picker; Brillion Cultipacker; EZ Flow 475 grain cart; Fox Brady stalk chopper; JD grain drill w/grass seed; JD grain drill w/Cult; 3-bale racks & gears; 4-flatbed wagons w/gears; 3 pt. post hole digger; 3pt., 8’ scraper blade; Rhino 3pt. Brush Cutter; John Deere running gear – no tires; 12-pPoly tanks; fuel barrel. Hay: 60-wrapped round bales. Shop Eq.: Clarke 80E 120V arc welder; 24V battery charger; cop saw; Pittsburgh cherry picker; Ral-Air air compressor; torch set; 8” bench grinder; Mercedes Benz generator; air tank; oil cans; floor jack; 3500 watt generator; hyd jack; pipe wrenches; elec. Oregon chainsaw; post hole diggers; shop vise; 630cc Generator; horizontal band saw; deep well sockets; anvil; machine vise; hose reel; pry & breaker bars; hose clamps; misc. hardware; come-a-longs; log chains; CP air impact 3/8”; 3rd arms; jack stands; fiberglass ladder; Hi-Lift jack; ¾” drive socket set; welding table; angle iron; chain saws & more. Vehicles, trailers, 4-whellers: GMC Brigadier dump truck; Ford dump truck; Ford grain truck; GMC grain truck; F-350 flatbed truck (needs brakes); Dodge Ram 1500 2x4 truck; Ford Ranger truck; Quad axle trailer, 8’6”x26’; tri-axle trailer w/ramps 7’6”x16’ w/4’ tail; Tandem axle trailer 8’x14’; double tandem axle trailer; single axle tilt bed snowmobile trailer; 2-wheel trailer; Honda Rancher 4-wheeler, 4x4 ; Honda Foreman 4-wheeler, 4x4; Murray 18 hp twin riding lawn mower. Irrigation equip.: irrigation pipe – lots; Water Winch 45; John Deere pump; Perkins motor for pump; Berkley irrigation pump; PTO irrigation pump. Sale conducted by Wagners’ Auction & Action Agency Real Estate LLC.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

**Online Only

Highest bid wins – No Mercy excavating, snow removal equipment, excavating equipment and more. Online bidding ends Nov. 2. Open House Oct. 27 from 10AM to 2PM. 6161 County X, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729, For additional information call 715-265-4656. Also, Badgerland Aggregates and Vinton Excess Inventory Reduction. Online bidding ends Nov. 2 multiple locations. Call to schedule an appointment. For additional information call 920-383-1012. Terms: 10% Buyers Fee. Bryce Hansen, Registered WI Auctioneer #225. Bid now at HansenAuctionGroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

Sharon, WI

10:00 AM – Lyle Wundrow Real Estate Estate – 40 Acre Farm, 35 Tillable. W8550 State Line Road. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale Conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 4

**Online Only Milan, IL

9:00 AM – Truck tractors, straight trucks & trailers, and other miscellaneous vehicles. No onsite bidding for this auction. For more information visit www.usauctioneers.com. Sale Conducted by USA Auctioneers Inc.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6

**Unity, WI

Christensen’s Auction, Sat., Nov. 6, 9AM, Lunch by B.J.’s Barbecue, Located from Unity, WI: 4 miles east on CTH P to Frey Ave., then 3/4 mile South on Frey Ave. Note: This is the second auction for the Ron Olson Estate. This sale will feature all remaining farm machinery as well as a large accumulation of tools, machinery parts, and misc. inventory. Tractors & Machinery sell at approx. 12:30PM. We may be selling in 2 rings for a portion of the day. An Open House for viewing machinery will be held on Fri., Oct. 29 & Sat. Oct. 30 from 11AM to 5PM Otherwise, morning of auction only., Ron Olson Estate – Lynda Olson, Owner, 217219 North Frey Ave., Unity, WI, Terms: All purchases must be settled for on sale day, cash or check. If credit is desired, contact Christensen Sales Corp. prior to sale day. Clerk & Sales Managers (715) 223-6345 Registered Wisconsin Auction Co. #33 website: www.christensensales.com, email: info@christensensales.com, Tim Schindler, Curtiss, WI – Auctioneer (715) 223-4014 Registered Wisconsin Auctioneer #191, Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI.

Lomira, WI

Annual Fall Construction Consignment Sale! Consignments Wanted! We specialize in Construction Equipment, Trucks, Trailers, Forklifts, & More – Whatever Your Auction Needs May Be. Call or Visit Our Website at www.auctionsp.com. Consignment Form can be printed from our website. Advertising deadline for auction is Wednesday Oct. 13. Items will be accepted until 5pm on Thursday, November 4. Auction Specialists - PO Box 100, Lomira WI 53048. 920-921-2901 – Phil Majerus – WI Registered Auctioneer #676.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Online Only

72.8 acre farmland, home & outbuildings Dodge County. Offered in 2 parcels – Bid on 1 or bid on both. Online bidding ends Tues., Nov. 9. View details & register to bid at: www.JonesAuctionService.Hibid.com N1598 Yerges Rd., Reeseville, WI Terms: Online bidding only ends 11/09/2021. 8% buyers fee sale, high bid price plus buyers’ fee equals total purchase price offered. Starting bid $100,000/parcel. $20,000 Earnest money to accompany offer per parcel. Bidding requirements and Auction Terms & Conditions apply and become part of any offer. Sells As Is, no contingencies, no exceptions. Seller retains the right to accept, reject or counter any offers. Inspections encouraged prior to bidding, but seller will not accept offer w/inspection contingency. Brokers Welcome. www.JonesAuctionService.Hibid.com. Sale conducted by Jones Auction & Realty Service.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11

East Moline, IL

Fall Premier – 922 Mississippi Parkway – November 11th-13th – Time to Consign – Tractors, vintage trucks, signs and farm relics and much more! Call Paul to consign tractors, vintage trucks, sign and farm relics 262-275-6779 – www.mecum.com – sale conducted by Mecum Auctions.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Appleton, WI

12:00 PM – Large Farm Toy Auction (Consists of Two Collections) – The Grand Meridian at 2621 North Oneida Street. Viewing starts at 10:30 AM. Contact us or visit our website at www,loderbauerauction.com for a complete listing and photos. Sale conducted by Robert J. Loderbauer Auctioneer & Estate LLC, Appleton, WI.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Belmont, WI

11:00 AM – Southwest Wisconsin Dair Dispersal Retirement Auction. Online bidding available. 211± acres offered in 5 tracts. With up to approx. 1,500 acres that may be leased. Excellent turn-key dairy operation. Multiple well-maintained builders. 1550 milking Holstein cows/225 dry cows/1600 total heifers. Sand reclamation system. 30,000+/- bu. grain handling unit. 30-150 head per cow lot. Owners will entertain non-contingent offers on the dairy, cattle, feed and equipment as a total package until Fri., Oct 22. Inspection Dates: Oct 12, 11AM-2PM. Oct 2t, 11AM-2pm. Nov 16, 2-4PM. Location: The Belmont Convention Center, 103 W Mound View Ave, Belmont, WI 53510. Schrader Real Estate and Auction company, Inc. 800-451-2709. www.SchraderAuction.com.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Ostrander, MN

Online Only – Retirement Farm Auction Denny and Jeanie King. Bidding will open Nov. 22 at 10A M. Bidding will start closing on Dec. 3 at 10 AM. Inspection of the equipment will begin on Nov.15 from 9AM to 4PM. No inspections on Thanksgiving Day. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Company Preston, MN.