Auction Calendar: Sep. 17, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Fond du Lac, WI

11:00 AM – Woleske Construction Co. Auction. Live and online bidding at Equipment Facts & Hi Bid. Excavators, dozer & loaders, dump trucks, vehicles, shoring equipment, trailer, GPS equipment, portable generators, attachments & small equipment. Visit www.auctionsp.com for photos & more information. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists 920-921-2901.

Cuba City, WI

9:00 AM – Grant Equipment Close Out Auction. 2120 Hwy 80, Cuba City, WI 53807. Tractors, planters, trucks & construction. Online bidding available through www.equipmentfacts.com. Visit our website for a complete listing. www.powersauction.com. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

Edgerton, WI

10:00 AM – Machinist & Shop Items Auction. 106 Highway 51 North. Machinery & shop items, marine engine and much much more. See photos on website www.ritgerdrendel.com. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP, Fond du Lac, WI.

**Online Only

Online only auctions ending Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. September Ag & Heavy Equipment. Multiple locations, heavy trucks, heavy equipment, trailers, tractors and combines, farm equipment, mics. Catalog is not complete, more items coming! Bid now at www.hyauctions.com. Sale conducted by Hansen & Young Auction, Inc.

**Online Only

Hortonville, Wis. maple & oak hardwood flooring, utility, rustic, mocha, and engineered. Call Jim 715-563-3423 and bid now at www.hyauctions.com. Sale conducted by Hansen & Young Auction, Inc.

**Online Only

Online only auctions ending Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. September Ag & Heavy Equipment. Multiple locations, heavy trucks, heavy equipment, trailers, tractors and combines, farm equipment, school bus, skid loader, lawn and recreational. More items coming. Bid now at www.hyauctions.com. Sale conducted by Hansen & Young Auction, Inc.

**Online Only

Online only auctions ending Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. 2021. Northern, WI Properties. Ready for hunting season. Acres in Bayfield County, Sawyer County, Iron County, Washburn County, & Price County. Online bidding ends Oct. 8. Bid now at www.hansenauctiongroup.com. For additional info call Bryce at 715-418-1030 or the Downing office at 715-265-4656. Real estate brokering is encouraged, call 715-418-1030 for details. www.hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

**Online Only

Online only auctions ending Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. Farm Retirement Auction. Farm machinery, equipment & tools. Over 250 items. Highest bid wins. Online bidding ends Sep. 28. Bid now at www.hansenauctiongroup.com. Open House Monday, Sep. 27 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at E2906 N Ditch Hollow Rd, La Valle, WI 53941. For more info call Judd Realty at 608-524-9800 or Hansen Auction Group at 715-265-4656. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Clintonville, WI

10:00 AM – Jerry's Excavating Inc. A Nolan Sales "Absolute" Retirement Auction. E7210 County C. Construction equipment, farm equipment, special items, shop tools, guns and sporting goods and much more. visit www.nolansales.com for details and photos. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Cottage Grove, WI

10:00 AM – Farm Retirement Auction. Two sale rings, 2911 Femrite Drive. Tractors, combine & heads, semi-tractor, grain trailer, truck, hay & tillage equipment, farm machinery, telehandler, trailers, Kubota RTV, collector car, guns, & much more. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

Juda, WI

11:00 AM – Jim & Pam Drafall Auction. Dairy cattle, milking equipment, feed & bedding. 92 head of high grade dairy cows, heifers & bulls, milk equipment, bedding chopper. Please visit our website at www.bm-auctions.com. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI WRAL#166.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Marengo, IL

10:30 AM – Gary Rudsinski Estate. 21916 Anthony Rd., Marengo, IL. Tractors, farm equipment & parts, lawn & garden, tools, & misc. See our website for pictures www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auctioneers.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Online Only

Hansen Auction Group Live/Online Auction – 180+ acre farm, buildings, tillable & recreational acreage. Offered in three separate parcels. This 180+ acre farm will be split into three lots and sold to the highest bidder(s) of our live/online combination auction. Lot 1 includes the home, buildings, and 15.5+ acres. Lot 2 includes 76.5+ acres, with 59+ tillable and 4+ CREP. Lot 3 includes 88+ acres, with 20.5+ tillable and the remaining acreage being wooded/recreational and has incredible views of the Baraboo River Valley. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by. Bid on one or more of these parcels today. Online bidding ends Sep. 20. Bid now at www.hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Fond du Lac, WI

11:30 AM – Dairy Auction – September Dairy Production Sale. Fresh young cows selling. Freestall-parlor cows, stall barn cows. Superb udders, high components, low SCC. Online bidding at: www.cowbuyer.com. Check our website for complete details. Catalog and photos online prior to sale: www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc. W4226 Hwy 23, Fond du Lac, WI 54937, phone 920-923-6991.

Withee, WI

Special Feeder Cattle Auction – N13438 Hwy 73. Online bidders and buyers register at www.cattleusa.com. Expecting 700-900 head. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions LLC.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 100 head of Holstein dairy cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Goodhue Co., MN

9:30 AM – Modern 495 Animal Unit Feed Lot, 370 acres of very good cropland in Zumbrota & Minneola Twp., Goodhue Co. MN. Tractors, pickups, trailers, skidloaders, livestock machinery, livestock feed. For complete details & photos visit www.maringauction.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Wisconsin Dells, WI

1:00 PM – Adams County 262 Acre Multi-Parcel Land Auction, 1000 Chula Vista Pkwy., Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965. Previews Aug. 29. 11 AM to 1 PM, Sep. 11 11 AM to 1 PM or by appt. More info at www.hameleauctions.com. Sale conducted by Hamele Auctions.

Unity, WI

9:00 AM – Ron Olson Estate Auction. Tractors, hay & forage, planting & tillage, general farm, misc., vehicles and much more. www.christensensales.com. Items will be available for inspection on Wednesday, Sep. 22 through Friday, Sep. 24 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp. Abbotsford, WI.

**Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Farm Machinery Consignment Auction. W65659 County Y. We are accepting consignments of: farm machinery, trucks, trailers, loaders, lawn & garden tractors, mowers, small equipment, shop equipment, collectable farm equipment, etc. We will take consignments up until Friday, Sep. 24 at 4 pm. Farm Machinery and related, building materials, vehicles, trailers, recreational and much more! Consignments Forms are available by calling or on our website at www.auctionsp.com. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy Heifer Auction. N13438 Hwy 73. Selling bred and open heifers. Call with your consignments. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction LLC.

**Menominee, MI

9:00 AM – Onsite & Online Auction – Stang Sales & Service, Stang Wisconsin Corp., 3213 10th St. Real estate sold absolute to the highest bidder, no minimums or reserves. Tractors, transport trailer, service truck, fuel tank and more. Visit www.wausauauctioneers.com for more information. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers Sales Corp, Wausau, WI.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

**Hastings, MN

6:00 PM – Timed Online Only Farm Retirement Auction. Viewing address: 10570 Norwich St. S. The Olson Bros. have leaded out their cropland, therefore they will sell this exceptional line of farm machinery. ’06 CIH MX285 MFWD, duals all around, 5,506 Hrs; ’86 IHC 3688 2WD, Cab, 7,092 Hrs; IHC 666 Dsl, open station, 2,605 hrs. showing; Farmall H restored; plus more. For complete list, photos and bidding visit www.maringauction.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co. Inc. Kenyon, MN.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

Beaver Dam, WI

Consignments Wanted – Fall Consignment Auction. W9663 County S. Now accepting consignments of tractors, farm & livestock equipment, building materials, lawn & garden equip. and recreational vehicles. Visit www.colbob.com for more info. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service, INC, Columbus, WI.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7

Greenleaf, WI

John Leick Auction – JD 8320 MFWD, 2 each JD 4450’s and 4250’s, JD 1590, JD 468 and much more. Auction selling simulcast live & online. For more information, please visit www. millernco.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions & Appraisals, LLC., Newton, WI.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22

Withee, WI

9:30 AM – Fall Machinery Auction. N13438 Hwy 73. Now accepting your farm machinery. Call with your complete line or partial machinery dispersal. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction LLC.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28

**Wausau, WI

Wisconsin Contractors 2-Day Fall Auction. Nitke Auction Center, 990 Happy Hollow Road, Mosinee, WI 54455. Drop off: Monday thru Friday 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Accepting consignments. Wanted dozers, loaders, excavators, backhoes, logging, trucks, trailers, and construction related items. Learn more at www.nitkeauctions.com. Bid online or live onsite. NitkeAuction@HansenAuctionGroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11

**East Moline, IL

Fall Premier – 922 Mississippi Parkway. Nov. 11-13. Time to consign: tractors, vintage trucks, signs and farm relics and much more. Call Paul to consign tractors, vintage trucks, sign and farm relics 262-275-6779. www.mecum.com. Sale conducted by Mecum Auctions.