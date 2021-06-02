Auction Calendar: June 4, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

Friesland, WI

11:00 AM – Harry Swaagman Estate. N8733 County EF. 13 Collector Tractors & Crawler, Trucks, Farm Equipment, and more. Visit www.Ritgerdrendel.com for photos and more information. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists.

**Online Auction

Bid now. Name your price. Highest bid wins! West River Repair. "The Tractor Doctor" Retirement Auction. Over 650 items. Equipment, shop tools, antiques, collectibles, household items and more! www.hansenauctiongroup.com. Open House Tues., June 15 from 10 AM-3 PM.- N5570 Harke Rd. Hilbert, WI 54129. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Equipment Auction, W2515 Fourth Street Rd., Fond du Lac, WI. Tractors, farm equipment, lawn and garden. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com Note: See website for more information and photos. Partial list only. Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers LLC.

Malta, IL

9:30 AM – Farm & Country Primitives Estate Auction. Located On Site At 3045 Fairview Dr., Malta, Illinois. Just 2 miles south of Malta on The Malta-Shabbona Blacktop. Watch For Almburg Auction Signs off Rt. 38 and 2nd Street, Malta. The Rumleys will sell at 12 noon, followed by the Pedal Tractor/Pedal Car Collection. Rumley Oil-Pull 50-30 tractor. Rumley-Oil Pull 30-20 tractor. Over 40 total Pedal Tractors and Pedal Cars. Very large assortment of the Nelson family’s handwoven rugs, table runners and placemats will also be available for purchase onsite! Live internet bidding thru Hi-Bid on the Rumley’s and Pedal toys only. Check our website for complete online listing with pictures, including terms, shipping/handling charges. Get registered with Hi-Bid before the auction. www.almburgauctions.com Estate of Leonard & Vivan Nelson. Almburg Auctioneering. 815-739-3703.

Chilton, WI

10:00 AM – Randall Habermann Estate Auction- Very few small items, Tractors, Farm Equipment, & much more. Conducted by Thiel & Thiel Auctions. Visit www.thielrealestateandauctions.com for catalog & details.

Sun Prairie, WI

10:00AM – Wilber Dushack Estate Auction. 6561 County VV, Sun Prairie, WI. Tractor, loader/backhoe, ultralight airplanes, semi-tractor, kit car, vehicles, trailers, motorcycles, ATV, shop equipment & tools, scrap iron, boats and misc. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

Kewaunee, WI

10:00 AM – Tractors, skidsteer loadster, farm equipment, cattle equipment, lawn & garden, tools, toys, and more. 3931 Lilac Lane, Kewaunee, WI www.bocheksales.com.

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

Marengo, IL

10:00 AM – T&H Farm - Tim & Heather Horcher, 22711 Kishwaukee Valley Rd. Marengo, IL. Tractor, equipment, greenhouses & supplies, vegetable equipment, buildings, truck, trailers. For complete listing & photos Log onto www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Feeder Cattle Auction.Tues., June 8, 2021 at 11 AM. Online bidder and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Expecting 200 head. Next special bred beef cow beef breeding bull and feeder cattle auction, Tues., June 15. Go to https://www.premierlivestockandauctions.com/ for more information. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auction, LLC.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

Maquoketa, IA

10:00 AM – Virtual Online Auction, Jackson County, IA. Real Estate Auction – Property Preview: May 26 from 10AM-noon. Featuring the Maquoketa Livestock Sales facility that is situated on over 33 acres. Tract 2 features a 2-story, 3-bedroom home and Tract 3 includes a 3-bedroom ranch-style home. Visit www.SullivanAuctioneers.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

Elkhart, IN

9:00 AM – Absolutely Auction. 61022 Hwy 19. Ring 1: small parts on trailers. Ring 2: 500+ pallets of parts. For videos of the acres of items go to YouTube and search Myers Implement. For terms, listing and photos visit: www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Myers Implement.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction. Wed., June 9, 2021 at 11 AM. Go to https://www.premierlivestockandauctions.com/ for more information. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auction, LLC.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 100 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, JUNE 10

Elkhart, IN

9:00 AM – Absolutely Auction, 61022 Hwy 19. Salvage tractors, scrap and used implements. Videos of the acres of items, go to YouTube and search Myers Implement. For terms, listing and photos visit: www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Myers Implement.

Online Only

9:00 AM – Absolute Public Auction - Live Virtual Online Only Auction. 4700 69th Ave. Milan, IL. Truck tractors, straight trucks and trailers, sleeper trucks, day cabs, Peterbilts, Kenworths, Freightliners and much more. For more information call 800-992-2893. Customers need to register absentee or online at Proxibid. Cellular bidding will be first come, first serve. The auction site will still be open for equipment inspection, so please arrange to inspect equipment before auction day. For more information visit our website www.usauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by US Auctioneers Inc., Rock Island, IL.

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy & Feeder Sale. W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Tracey Horkan, Reedsburg, WI. Complete Dispersal: 70 registered Holstein tiestall cows. Beutow Farms Inc., Cologne, MN – Herd #2: 50 Holstein Tiestall Cows. Other Early Consignments and Special items. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com and watch our sale online at www.cattleusa Sale Conducted by: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

Elkhart, IN

9:00 AM – Absolutely Auction. 61022 Hwy 19. Complete tractors, new woods equipment, new short line equip, skid steer attachments, new rims, PTO's and other new misc. items. Videos of the acres of items, go to YouTube and search Myers Implement. For terms, listing and photos visit: www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Myers Implement.

**Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI. Gary - milwsy@tds.net 800-728-5480 or 920-927-2124.

**Harvard, IL

10:30 AM – David Schuld Estate. 11623 Schuld Rd. Tractors & farm machinery, pickup truck, household & farm collectibles, tools, and more. Visit www.stadeauction.com for photos and more info. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction.

**Waldo, WI

11:00 AM – Payndale Holsteins Auction Roger & Sherry Payne. W4782 County N. Tractors, truck-trailers, farm equipment, livestock related items & misc., straw, and more. Visit www.ritgerdrendel.com for photos and more info. Sale Conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Marion, WI

10:30 AM – Hansen Family Trust. N7991 Bestul Rd., Iola. 25+/- acre property w/4 bdrm home, barn, several storage sheds, guest cabin; farm equipment; shop equipment; misc. items. Mr. Seller: Call for a free market evaluation. We buy out for cash or will conduct an auction and sell for you. Mr. Buyer: We have sold a tremendous amount of real estate by auction and private treaty. Be sure to attend for an auction bargain. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

Elkhart, IN

9:00 AM – Absolutely Auction. 61022 Hwy 19. Toys, pedal tractors, collectibles and literature. Videos of the acres of items, go to YouTube and search Myers Implement. For terms, listing and photos visit: www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Myers Implement.

Iola, WI

10:30 AM – Hansen Family Trust Estate: 25+/- acre farm in the town of Helvetia, Waupaca County consisting of 13+/- acres cleared, the balance wooded & building site. Located at N7991 Bestul Rd., Iola, WI. 3-½ miles east of Iola on Hwy 161 to Bestul Rd, then north 1-½ miles to the property. Watch for auction signs. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales, Marion, WI.

**Chana, IL

10:00 AM – Larry Bennett “J.I. Case Machinery” & Estate Auction. Large on-site auction. Featuring Larry’s J.I. Case collector tractors & farm machinery. Please visit HacksAuction.com for complete details & photos. Sale conducted by Hack Auction & Realty Service INC.

**Greenleaf, WI

10:00 AM – Large Personal Property & Real Estate Auction. 6056 Blake Rd., Greenleaf, WI. Viewing at 8:30 AM. Contact us or visit our website for a complete listing and photos. Food on premises. Please come prepared to haul. Real estate offered at noon – vehicles at 1 PM. www.loderbauerauction.com Sale Conducted professionally by: Robert J. Loderbauer Auctioneer & Estates LLC.

SUNDAY, JUNE 13

Genoa, IL

11:00 AM – Retirement Auction. Tractors, combine & heads, grain cart, augers, wagons, planter, scraper, fork lift, tillage, See tender, and farm equipment. Visit auctionzip.com for more information. Sale conducted by Freise Bros Farms.

TUESDAY, JUNE 15

**Kaukauna, WI

11:00 AM – Stumpf Dairy: Dairy herd dispersal & more. Nice AI bred Holstein dairy herd w/many Red & Whites and includes a few nice Jersey X and Linebacks. Also selling: partial farm equipment line, many dairy related items from several CSF feed carts to ATO milker units and more. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions & Appraisals LLC.

**Mineral Point, WI

11:00 AM – Luke & Barb Wedig Dairy Cattle Auction. 18481 County G. Mineral Point, WI. 90 head of high grade Holstein dairy cattle. 62 dairy cows w/20-recently fresh with 6 just fresh two weeks ago, 12 dry cows, balance bred back AI, 14 bred heifers, due July thru November (4-R&W's), 7 open heifers, ready to breed, 7 heifers, app. 8-10 mos. old (3-R&W;s). Visit www.bm-auction.com for more information. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC.

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

Elkhorn, WI

10:00 AM – The David J. Sniader Estate Auction. 20 lots of quality vintage farm equipment. Doors open at 8 AM. Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, WI. Free admission. Mecum Auctions. 262-275-5050. www.Mecum.com.

Watertown, MN

10:00 AM – Robert McCabe Estate Auction. Four very good IHC 986 & 886 tractors & MF 275, gooseneck flatbed, tillage, Seeing Machinery, farm eelated items. MF & CIH inline balers, JD 466 baler, rakes, CIH Discbine (19) bale throw racks & much more. For complete details, photos, & catalog visit Matt Maring Auctions www.MaringAuction.com.

**Menasha, WI

11:00 AM – Meyerhofer Dairy Dispersal. W4675 Hwy 10. 320 head selling: 180 cows sell, recent test day – 87 lb avg, 3.8 3.14 94 SCC from great udders & 140 quality dairy heifers from well started to springers. Check out updates & udder pictures on the web at www.millernco.com Sale Conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions & Appraisals LLC.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Machinery Auction at Premier Livestock. Fri., June 18. Onsite auction with online bidding through equipmentfacts.com. Nationwide buyers. Used farm machinery selling at record highs, tremendous demand. No onsite buyers premium. Early consignments on our website. Forage, manure equipment, tractors, skid loaders, trucks/trailers, tillage and more. Pictures on equipmentsfacts.com. See daily updated consignments on our website. Lots and lots of smaller items not selling online through equipmentfacts.com. Go to https://www.premierlivestockandauctions.com/ for more information. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auction, LLC.

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

Waterford, WI

10:00 – Consignments Wanted. Farm & industrial equipment, lawn & garden, ATVs, snowmobiles, campers, trees & nursery, building materials, livestock & barn equipment, grain trucks, semi, dump trucks, farm toys, antiques, tools and more. Visit www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com for more information. Sale conducted by Hagermann Auction Service.

Cambria, WI

9:30 AM – Farm Equipment Auction. N272 County M, Cambria, WI. Farm equipment: NH 56 hay rake; JD 1240 4 row plateless corn planter; IH 56 blower; NH 782 forage machine 540 PTO; Parker gravity box w/JD wagon; NH 782 Forage Machine 1000 PTO w/hay head; 18-foot bale conveyor; galvanized gravity box w/wagon; gravity box; Smalley elevator; JD wagons; JD 24T baler; Miller 2-row cultivator; Gehl blower; 8-foot disk harrow; Kory wagon. See the complete list on the website. List is subject to change. www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers LLC.

**Brillion, WI

10:00 AM – Estate of Charles (Charlie) Hagenow. N8352 Hacker Dr. Complete line of farm equipment, collectibles and much more. Selling...A lifelong passion of tractors & collecting items; Over 60 tractors, antique farm equipment, parts, & more. Watch for lots of pics & lists at www.millernco.com & stay tuned for more updates. Simulcast live/online bidding with www.Bidspotter & www.equipmentfacts.com Sale Conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions & Appraisals.

MONDAY, JUNE 21

Online Auction

1:00 PM – Virtual Online Auction. Linn County, Iowa. Land Auction: 89 ACRES± (subject to survey) 1 tract. Visit www.SullivanAuctioneers.com for more information. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, Hamilton, IL.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

Rio, WI

Consignments Wanted: Norm Taylor Consignment Auction, N4246 Hagan Rd., Rio WI, Sat. June 26. Welcome consignments of tractors & farm equipment, sporting & recreational items, lawn & garden, guns. No vehicles, no household. For auction consignments, contact Norm or Bev Taylor at 920-992-5597 or 608-697-2250 Auctioneer: Norm Taylor (RWA #596), Rio, WI, 920-992-5597. Sale manager: James Seamonson (RWL #132), Stoughton, WI 608-575-3325. Auction conducted by: Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP (RWAC #516) 116 N Main St., Fond du Lac, WI.