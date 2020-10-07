Auction Calendar: October 9, 2020

Wisconsin State Farmer

** indicates an auction appearing in this week's newspaper.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

Withee, WI

9:00 AM – Fall Round-Up and Machinery Auction – N13438 State Hwy 73 – tractors, combine, skid loaders, truck, trailers, campers, ATVs, planting, tillage and much more! Accepting your consignments until Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 3 pm. On-site Auction with Online Bidding through equipmentfacts.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

Crawford County, WI

Absolute Auction – Excellent Hunting, Tillable Acres and Home – Approx. 300 Acres offered in 6 tracts – Albert Burney 800-434-1654.

Wautoma, WI

10:30 AM – Sidney Auck Farm Auction – N3901 20th Dr, Wautoma, WI 54982 – Farm Items: 2014 Calico cattle trailer, Tarter cattle squeeze chute, JD 3800 Chopper w/corn and hat heads, 221 round hay bales and much, much more. For a complete list, go to yodersold.com. Sale conducted by W. Yoder Auction, LLC, Wautoma, WI.

** Watertown, WI

10:30 AM – Christian Grain Farms Auction – Items are offered at live auction and select items online through equipmentfacts.com. Dave and Karen are retiring from their successful grain operation. They always took great care of their machinery and updated it frequently. See our website for pictures: stadeauction.com. Internet bidding on select items available at equipmentfacts.com. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Saron, WI.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

Online Only

3:00 PM – Large Times Online Only Estate Auction – 500+ old literature brochures, moline plow co. buckeye engine, Nichols and Shepard, Port Huron, New Huber, Russell and Co. Ford, Oldsmobile, Aultman and much more! For photos and online bidding go to maringauction.com. Sale conducted Matt Maring Auction Co. Kenyon, MN.

MONDAY, OCTOBER, 12

**Online Only

Ag and Heavy Equipment – Heavy equipment and attachments, farm equipment and more! Online auctions ending Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 – Allis Chalmers Tractors and farm machinery. Sell your farm machinery and construction equipment! Add your machinery, equipment, trailers and more to already consigned items! Bid online now at hyauctions.com! Sale conducted by Hansen & Young Auction, Prairie Farm, WI.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14

De Pere, WI

9:00 AM – Auction on the Cattle and Machinery of Ray and Shirley Vandenelzen – 1244 County Line Road, De Pere, WI 54115 – 500+/- Head of Holstein Milk Cows. Catalogs available online and day of the sale. Visit our website at nolansales.com. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 100 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking and bred back cows, springing cows and heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. Go to stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI; and Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

De Pere, WI

9:00 AM – Auction on the Cattle and Machinery of Ray and Shirley Vandenelzen – 1244 County Line Road, De Pere, WI 54115 – 630 +/- Head of Holstein Heifers, machinery and 50 calf jackets. Online bidding for machinery only will be available at proxibid.com and equipmentfacts.com starting at 9 am. Click the Proxibid or Equipmentfacts logo on our website home page for easy access. Catalogs available online and day of the sale. Visit our website at nolansales.com. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

**Gratiot, WI

11:00 AM – 55 Head of High Grade Dairy Cattle, 42 dairy cows with two just fresh, five dry and bred 7-8 mos. Nine heifers with Angus bull turned in on Mar. 1, four heifers with Angus bull turned in on June 1, all to be preg. checked. Consigned by neighbor; grain truck, wagon and conveyor. (Sale order: Wagon, Conveyor, Grain Truck, Cows, Heifers) Location: From Gratiot, WI off Hwy 78 go south to South Prairie Rd, go west to farm. From Warren, Ill. go north on Hwy 78. Auctioneers: Tom Bidlingmaier, Browntown, WI 608-328-4878 and Cory Bidlingmaier, Monroe, WI 608-558-4924. WRAL #740 and #1283. B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

** Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM – Rented farm and estate settlement, including tractors, farm equipment, building equipment, antiques and much more, 3452 Cty Hwy A, Stoughton, WI 53589. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

**Ixonia, WI

10:00 AM – Ixonia Vintage Tractor Expo Fall Auction and Plow Day – The Curt Pernat Farm – N7771 Highway F, Ixonia, WI – Plow Day Sunday, Oct. 18 at 10 am. Still accepting consignments for Saturday auction. For more information on auction consignments call Curt Pernat at 920-988-0857. For updates, join us on Facebook: Ixonia Vintage Tractor Expo. Sale conducted by Curt Pernat.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20

** Athens, WI

11:00 AM – Christensen’s Auction – 242905 Cty Hwy H, Athens, WI – Tractors and skidsteer, hay and forage, planting and tillage, general farm and much more! For more information visit christensensales.com. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21

** Stoughton, WI

10:30 AM – Re-Scheduled Auction, Living Estate of Larry Springer. Lawn tractors, yard items, equipment parts, simple cub cadet, JD and others, shop items, gas pump, antiques and collectibles. Location: 224 Kenilworth Ct, Stoughton, WI 53589. See photos on website: ritgerdrendel.com. Sale manager: James Seamonson (RWL #132), Stoughton, WI 608-575-3325. Auction conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP (RWAC #516) 920-923-7777.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

Eland, WI

12:00 PM – Kiedrowski Farms Inc. and Gerald and Bernadine Kiedrowski Real Estate – 185003 State Hwy 29 – 3 parcels plus machinery – Open House on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 12:30 to 2:30 pm. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Rice, MN

11:00 AM – Schmitt Dairy – Ralma Holsteins Complete Milking Herd and Springing Heifer Dispersal Auction – Location: 4 miles north of Rice, MN on County #21 (25th Ave NW) to farm #16699 – 117 fancy, young deep pedigreed registered Holsteins will sell in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase from this outstanding 100% homebred herd. Auctioneers: Kevin Winter, 320-760-1593; Allen Henslin, 320-979-1808. Sale conducted by Mid-American Auction Co. 320-760-2979.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24

Gillett, WI

12:00 PM – Real Estate Auction, Phillip and Jennifer Miller – 80+/- acre dairy farm being offered in parcels. Open House Sunday, Oct. 11 from 1-3 pm. Visit website for maps at nolansales.com. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

**Gillett, WI

11:00 AM – Public Auction Mr. and Mrs. Joe Zwijacz – Bahrke's Home Farm, 7592 Cty Rd V, Gillett, WI 54124. Two grain bins to be moved – call Jeff at 920-373-2928 for location to view grain bins. Equipment and small herd of beef cattle. View full ad and pictures at bahrkeauctions.com or call Jeff at 920-373-2928 or Jon at 920-373-8928. Sale conducted by Bahrke Auction.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28

**Muscoda, WI

9:00 AM – Live and Online Auction – 21698 State Hwy 60, Muscoda, WI 53573 – Parcel #1: Approx. 17 +/- acres with access off of State Hwy 60. Approx. 12,000 sq. ft. building used as sawmill building with 1,200 sq. ft. of office space w/ bathroom and lunch room. Property is served with 3ph. electric, and has a drilled well and conventional septic system. Parcel #2: Approx. 20 +/- acres with frontage on State Hwy 60. Plus wheel and skid loaders, forklifts and much more! Visit our website at wausauauctioneers.com. Internet bidding is available via proxibid.com. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

Mosinee, WI

Wisconsin Contractors 20-Day Fall Auction Oct. 30 and 31 – 990 Happy Hollow Rd, Mosinee, WI 54455. Accepting Wisconsin's biggest and best heavy equipment, truck and trailer auctions consignments – Wanted: dumps, trucks, tractors, specialized trucks, recreation, 1-tons, pickups, trailers, aerial, shop equipment, dozers, loaders, graders, skid steers, tractors, AG, crushing, trenchers, forklift, logging and cranes. For more info call 715-539-6295. Live and online auction. Easy online contract at nitkeauctions.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Mosinee, WI.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6

**Floyd County, IA

10:00 AM – 125+/- Acres (Subject to Survey) – 2 tracts. The RLJRSK Farm is located in Section 32, Niles Township, Floyd County, Iowa, 2 miles northeast of Charles City. Productive tillable farmland with CSR2s in the high 70's and 80's. For additional info, contact auction managers Jim Huff at 319-931-9292 or Travis Jones at 641-220-1286. Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, website: sullivanauctioneers.com.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

**Lomira, WI

Annual Fall Construction Consignment Sale – Consignments Wanted! We specialize in construction equipment, trucks, trailers, forklifts and more – Whatever your auction needs may be. Advertising deadline for auction is Wednesday, Oct. 21. Items will be accepted until 5 pm on Thursday, Nov. 5. Mailing address: Auction Specialists, P.O. Box 100, Lomira, WI 53048. Phone 920-921-2901. Website www.auctionsp.com. Phil Majerus – WI Registered Auctioneer #67.