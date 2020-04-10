CLOSE

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

Athens, WI

10:30 AM – Farm Machinery Auction - 236062 CTH M, Athens, WI - tractors, planting and tillage, hay and forage, general farm and much more! NOTE: Recent WI Dept. of Health updates on Mass Gatherings have included an exemption which allows farm auctions selling livestock, feed, farm machinery & parts to take place at this time. Please check the website periodically to watch for changes or updates. www.christensensales.com sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp, Abbotsford, WI

TUESDAY, APRIL 14

Marshall, WI

Online Only – Business Liquidation Auction – Ending April 14th - Landscaping, Lawn Care, Snowplowing, heavy duty landscaping trucks, pickup trucks with snow plows, Bobcat Skid Loaders, Skid Loader Attachments, Skid Loader buckets & pallet forks, flatbed & enclosed trailers, 6 SCAG zero turn mowers, stand-on zero turn lawn mower, SCAG walk behind mower, blade sharpener and much more. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC

**Online Only

12:00 PM - Live Online Auction - Fresh 1st and 2nd Lact. cows, freestall-parlor cows, awesome Red and Whites, show prospects of all ages, for all levels, promising Bred Heifers and much more! www.cowbuyer.com Photos and Videos available on all cattle selling! Check Facebook or our website: www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com sale conducted by Great Northern Land and Cattle Co, Fond du Lac, WI

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM - Feeder Cattle Auction - N13438 State Hwy 73 - expecting over 200 head! www.premierlivestockandauctions.com sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions Withee, WI

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 117 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

Neillsville, WI

Largest Horse-Drawn Machinery Sale April 15, 16 & 18 – Sale to be held at Clark County Fairgrounds - Wednesday, April 15 Small Items, Buggies & Equipment. Thursday, April 16 New & Used Horse Collars & harnesses, Light Driving Horses, all Breeds, Outside Lot of Misc. Merchandise, Craft & Furniture Auction, Draft Horses & Draft Mules. Saturday, April 18 Saddle Horse Tack; Saddle Horses, Ponies & Mules. For more information visit our website at www.centralwihorsesales.com Call Phil Miller at 715-570-7749, Central Wisconsin horse Sale, Neillsville, WI.

Plymouth, WI

Luedke Farms - 21st Annual Spring Consignment Auction – Start on April 15th and ends on April 27, 2020. Open house will be on April 24th and 25th from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Pick up dates are April 29th and 30th from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM by appointment. Accepting items for auction: Farm and Construction, lawn and garden, recreational and tools. Call 920-946-9993 or 920-893-5265 for more information. Sale conducted by Luedke Auctions and Appraisals.

Pittsville, WI

10:30 AM – Farm Machinery Auction - 5758 CTH A, Pittsville, WI - tractors, combine and grain handling, planting and tillage, hay and forage, general farm and much more! more information at www.christensensales.com email: info@christensensales.com sale conducted by Christensen Sales, Abbottsford, WI

**Online Only

Online Only Auction! Bidding closes Wednesday April 15th at 10:00 AM. Bridge crane, CNC Press Brake, Forklift. To register to bid visit our website at www.wasuaauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers & Sales Corp, Wausau, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM - Dairy Auction - COMPLETE HERD DISPERSAL: 150 Holstein Dairy Cows & Springing Heifers. Very successful century farm for 122 years! Parlor/freestall - www.premierlivestockandauctions.com sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions Withee, WI

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

Online Only

Online Only Auction starts to close April 16th, 2020 6:00 PM. 29 AC Manitowoc County Land. 29 AC Pigeon Lake Rd. Valders, WI 54245 call to view property at 608-742-5000. See Website for Additional Terms HameleAuctions.com.

Loyal, WI

10:30 AM – Special Dairy Sale - W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446 - COMPLETE HERD DISPERSAL: 30 Holstein tiestall cows. Closed herd for many many years. AI bred with focus on feet legs and udders. Currently averaging 70 lb and 250 scc. On DHIA, not pushed for production, out every day. Nice cows! HERD#2: 18 Holstein tiestall cows. 55 lbs, 180 scc. 21 Holstein tiestall cows from overstocked herd. All stages lactation from just fresh to bred 6 months. 65 lbs,124 scc. PENDING: COMPLETE DISPERSAL: 72 Holstein tiestall cows. 83 lbs, 110 scc, AI. Check our website www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM - Northeast Wisconsin Beef Producers Cooperative - 2020 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale - Please call 715-758-2125 for all consignments. www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Coop

Mishicot, WI

Estate of David & James Dose - A great line-up coming…Rare, clean, & sharp IH 3788 2+2, SN 9088; CIH 7220 MFWD-excellent! IH 784 Row Crop-impressive; IH 1660 combine; CIH MX 135 MFWD w/loader; Wood Mizer portable band saw; also coming…JD 4200 HST compact w/only 431 hrs. and much more. Watch for updates, full listings, and lots of pics at millernco.com & on Facebook. Sale Conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions and Appraisals, LLC

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

Marion, WI

POSTPONED - THIS EVENT WILL BE RESCHEDULED. Machinery Wanted - Turn your used equipment into cash – from one item to an entire line! Carley Sales, Inc., has been conducting successful Machinery Consignment Auctions for over forty years. This year there will be 3 auctions; April 18, July 18 and Sept. 26. These auctions average 1,200 items and over 1,000 registered buyers. For more information or free estimate call Ron Carley, Carley Sales, Inc., Marion, WI - Office 715-754-5292 or Cell 715-853-1207.

Online Only

9:00 AM - Stateline Consignment Auction - featuring Scott Confer and Jim Steele Farm Liquidation Lines - this auction has been previously rescheduled from April 4, 2020 to the above date and time - Consignment still being accepted until April 15th - great quality equipment by registering online to bid through www.ProxiBid.com and www.equipmentfacts.com for listings of equipment and photos, please visit: www.powersauction.com 608-439-5794 sale conducted by Powers Auction, Browntown, WI

TUESDAY, APRIL 21

Online Only

Multi-Tract Land Auction - Grant County Times Online - Closes: Tuesday, April 21st at 1:00 PM - TRACT #1 – 127 Acres M/L, Subject to final survey Located 5 miles southwest of Fennimore on Graham Road. TRACT #2 – 87.02 Taxable Acres M/L - Open House for Home on April 7, 12-1PM Located at 15082 Homer Road, Fennimore, WI. www.steffesgroup.com for bidding and more information. Sale conducted by Steffes Group Inc. Mt Pleasant, IA

**Pulaski, WI

Stitch's JE-TA Holsteins - Jeff, Tammy, and Brandon Styczynski - Complete Herd Dispersal, Partial Farm Equipment Line, & More! Watch for udder pics and many new updates coming to www.millerco.com sale conducted by Miller 'N Co Auctions and Appraisals, LLC Newton, WI

**Online Only

Ruth Elmer Trust – 4637 Rutland Dunn Townline Road, Oregon, WI - Tractors, Combine & Heads, Skid Loader, Tillage, Planting, harvesting, Semi-Tractor, Trailers, Bins, and Much More. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

Online Only

Farm Machinery Auction – Lots start ending at 10:00 AM – Now taking consignments of farm equipment. No Small Items. Drop off at Scenic Bluff Equipment, 104 River Rd. Union Center or Gavin Bros. Auction Facility, E7429 Hwy 23/33 Reedsburg. Call 608-462-8215 or 608-524-6416 to consign. www.gavinbros.com. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers.

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

Wausau, WI

Wisconsin Contractors 55th Annual Auction – Accepting Consignments NOW! Wisconsin’s “Best & Biggest” Heavy Construction, Truck, and Trailer Auction! WANTED Trucks, Trailers, Heavy Construction, Tractors, Forklifts, Logging, Farm, Attachments, and More. Drop off Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM. Phone: 715-539-6295, EMAIL: nitkeauction@hansenauctiongroup, Easy online contract at NitkeAuctions.com. Sale conducted by Nitke Auctions, a Hansen Auction Group Company.

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

**Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Spring Consignment Auction – W9663 CTH S. - area’s largest, longest running auction is now accepting consignments of tractors, farm equipment, industrial equipment and more! To consign: Call Col. Bob 920-623-5278 or Nate 920-210-5120 - For more details, items consigned & pictures, visit www.colbob.com sale conducted by Col Bob Wedel

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

**Online Only

11:00 AM – On the warehouse owned by Prairie Star Ranch, Inc. – 5430 Monroe Avenue, Plover, WI – The Buildings and Approx. 3.2 Acres of land. Bidding ends Tuesday, May 5 at 5 PM CST. Place bids at https://nolansales.hibid.com Visit our website at www.nolansales.com and click on “HiBid” icon on left. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

**Hilbert, WI

10:30 AM - New date for 3-Neighboring Hilbert Area Farmers Retirement Auction - Quality, variety, and spring ready equipment. Check it out at millernco.com - Bidding online with Bidspotter.com sale conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions and Appraisals, LLC Newton, WI

FRIDAY, MAY 1

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM - Rescheduled date for Machinery Auction - N13438 STATE HWY 73 - Due to continued regulations on mass gatherings, we have rescheduled our Machinery Auction. At time of advertising we plan on having the sale ON SITE & ONLINE. However, should the restrictions still be in effect at sale date, we will conduct the auction online only! We will have phone bidding available & accept absentee bids as well! We encourage people to look at machinery prior to sale date! Tractors, planting and tillage, trailers, skid steers, forage/hay, manure equipment and much more! Register to bid & view auction items at equipmentfacts.com - sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions Withee, WI

Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM – Northeast Wisconsin Beef Producers Cooperative – 2020 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale – Please call 715-758-2125 for all consignments. www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Coop.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

Fond Du Lac, WI

POSTPONED! Saturday • May 2, 2020 - Annual Spring Consignment Sale - Auction Specialists Sale Site W5659 County Road Y ∙ Fond du Lac WI 54937. CONSIGNMENTS WANTED: We specialize in Construction Equipment, Trucks, Trailers, Forklifts, & More – Whatever Your Auction Needs May Be Advertising is Important! Deadline for consignments to be advertised is Wednesday, April 15th. More Info & Consignment Form @ www.auctionsp.com Or Call 920-921-2901.

**Oconto, WI

12:00 PM – Vacant Land of Fendryk Farms - N Range Line Road – 175 Acres +/- of Agricultural land to be Offered in Parcels. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 9

Hayfield, MN

10:00 AM – Farm Estate Auction– 73247 150th Ave. - Complete details, photos & online bidding @ www.maringauction.com. Sale Conducted By: Matt Maring Auction Co. Hayfield, MN.

Mountain, MI

10:00 AM – Donald J Kempf Estate – 16408 Woodridge Ln. - Year Round Cottage on 9.5 Acres +/- being offered in parcels, Tractor, Forklift, & much much more. Too numerous to mention! Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

MONDAY, MAY 18

Wausau, MN

Online Auction – Wisconsin Contractors 2-Day Spring Auction May 18 & 19. Accepting Consignments. Wanted: Trucks, trailers, heavy construction, tractors, forklifts, logging, farm, attachments and more!! For more info, visit NitkeAuctions.com, email nitkeauction@hansenauctiongroup.com or call (715)539-6295.

