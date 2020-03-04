CLOSE

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Marathon County, WI

Selling an exceptional herd of dairy cows and heifers - 95 Dairy Cows! Tiestall, freestall adapted! Milking 85# (last summer milking 100# on 2x) scc under 100! Top sires through Select Sires over 40 years. Asking $1,750 each 105 Dairy Herd Heifers, Call for price! NOTE: Cows and Heifers can be bought as a total package or just cows/just heifers! Cows can be shown by appointment only! Call Rocky Olsen 715-721-0079.Watch for more info. *Cows and Heifers will sell at Premier Livestock Friday, March 6, 2020 if not sold before*

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

Faribault, MN

10:00 AM - Outstanding No-Reserve Farm Machinery Auction - Lorne & Amy Chappuis Owners/Sellers. 17440 Gary Trail. Complete details, photos & online bidding at www.maringauction.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Kenyon, MN.

Beloit, WI

10:00 AM – Farm Auction – Senobe Farms – 11315 W. State Road – tractors, combine and heads, planting and tillage equipment, grain bins and equipment, gran trucks and more! www.badgerauction.com sale conducted by Badger State Auction and Real Estate LLC Milton, WI.

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

Lena, WI

11:00 AM – 500 Toy Collection at Yoap’s Auction Gallery – 6234 Duame Rd. - Best Toy Auction Ever – European farm toys, antique toys and memorabilia, CAT construction and Matchbox and more! www.yoapandyoap.com sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction and Real Estate.

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

Online Auction SE Wisconsin Construction Equipment Auction - Multiple Locations! Nice Selection! 2010 Volvo L220F wheel loader (11785 hours); Barber Green Waybridge conveyor 2' x 45' rubber belt with 15hp electric motor; 60,000 CFM industrial bag house dust containment system; CASE 760 trencher/backhoe, 4 wheel steer Coneqtec Universal APX450 18" high flow skid steer attachment asphalt cold planer; plus much more! Online bidding ends March 9th. Bid now at HANSENAUCTIONGROUP.COM For more info call Tim at (920) 723-3116 10% Buyers Fee. Bryce Hansen, registered auctioneer HANSENAUCTIONGROUP.COM sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

Pittsville, WI

11:00 AM - Auction - Joe and Marie Cepress - LOCATED: From Pittsville, take Hwy. 80 north 5 miles to farm on east side of road. Tractors, skid steer and attachments, hay, forage and grain equipment, tillage and planting, trucks and trailers and more! Please visit: www.wausauauctioneers.com Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Feeder Cattle Auction Expecting over 250 Head – N13438 State Hwy 73 Withee, WI 54498. Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC., Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

**Preston, MN

9:30 AM - Dealer lender consignment. Auction held in our indoor auctin center, live online bidding available. Located at 27741 STATE HWY. 16. Sale conducted by GEHLING AUCTION COMPANY LLC.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 151 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Cassel Dairy LLC of Sauk County will be dispersing their complete milking herd (48 head). See ad for details. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Auction Compete Herd Dispersal #1: 68 Holstein Dairy Cattle (45) cows (22) heifers, and a FANCY Red & White bull. Coming from Midland Dairy, Marathon, WI. Complete Herd Dispersal #2: 16 Holstein, Red & White Holstein Dairy Cows. Coming from Trempealeau County. – N13438 State Hwy 73 Withee, WI 54498. Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC., Withee, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

**Loyal, WI

10:30 AM – Feeder Sale – 12 Holstein dairy cows 60-95 lbs, 3 fancy fresh Holstein heifers 75-90 lbs. 15 red and black beef cows. 7 Holstein steers 600 lbs. 11 Holstein steers 350-500 lbs. Expecting 125 Feeders, 350 Total. Sale Location: W1461 State Hwy 98. See website for more information www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

Cleveland, WI

11:00 AM – Farm Retirement Auction – Farm has been sold, selling NH T8330, FNH 8360, White 2-155, 3 NH Skidsteers and much more. Check this auction and others out at millernco.com, on Facebook, or at midwesternauction.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC Newton, WI.

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

**Columbus, WI

10:00 AM - MADISON AREA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT AUCTION! - Full List, Pictures, and Online Bidding at WilkinsonAuctions.com For Inspections or Showings, Call Donnie at (920) 948-6290. SALE ARRANGED BY: WILKINSON AUCTION & REALTY CO., LLC, Muscoda, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

Sharon, WI

17th Annual State Line Auction – Now accepting items for the annual spring sale. If you have a complete line of machinery or just a few pieces give us a call-A.A. Anderson at 815-943-5454 or Bill Stade Auction Co at 262-736-4141. No titled vehicles or trailers and no tires of any kind will be accepted. Forklift and loading dock at secure auction site. Sale conducted by the Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

**Long Grove, IL

10:00 AM – Bernie & Sherryl Weidner Auction - 6351 II, Rt. 83 - Tractors, Combine & Heads & Etc., Trailers, Planter & Drill, Hay Equip. & Etc., Grain Wagons, Tillage, Augers, Farm Machinery & Etc., Motorcycle & much much more. Inspection Friday March 13. For Pictures and Updates go to Auctionzip.com. Phone Bids Call Gordie 8 AM to 9:30 AM Sale Day 847-514-2853. Sale Conducted By: Gordon Stade Auctioneer, Huntley, IL.

Pound, WI

11:00 AM – Mountain View Farms and Rosener Farms – 750 acres of land in parcels – late model equipment, agriculated tractors, rowcrop tractors, combines and heads, grain carts, dryers, wagons, augers, sprayers, applicators, tanks, skid steer and attachments and more! www.yoapandyoap.com sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction and Real Estate.

Winnebago, IL

10:00 AM – Karl Heeren Estate Farm Machinery Auction – 1966 S. Hoisington Rd - Full Line of John Deere Tractors-Combines-Heads, Tillage-Planting-Harvest Equipment, Summers Supercoulter Vertical-Tiller, Landoll 2320 Disc Ripper, JD 726 Soil Finisher, JD Discs & Plows, JD 1770 12R30 Planter, JD 856 12R30 Cultivator, Travis Seed Tender, DMI Crumblers, Brent Grain Wagon, NH L445 Skid Loader, Farm Machinery-Attachments-Gravity Wagons-Augers, Hay & Feed Equipment, Livestock, Loads of Vintage John Deere Tractor Parts, Shop Equipment & Tools, JD Mower, Several Hay Racks of Farm Related Items. Large Auction, All Sells! Call John for information: 815-543-3837 sale conducted by Hack’s Auction Service.

Lancaster, MI

9:30 AM - Absolute Auction - 6296 WI-35 - After More Than 100 Years of Exceptional Customer Service and Sales, Finney Implement, Inc - John Finney Has Decided to Retire and Has Sold His Business to Ritchie Implement Inc. Finney Implement - 10 tractors, 15 skid steers, 3 combines plus many heads or more! bid online at proxibid.com Website: www.powersauction.com E-mail: powersauctionsvc@gmail.com -- sale conducted by Powers Auction Service.

Kenyon, MN

9:00 AM – Low Houred Clean Farm Machinery Auction – We have a Large Amount of Exceptional Farm Machinery from Local Estates & Farm Retirements. Auction Location: Maring Auction Lot, Highway 56 north of Kenyon, one mile (next to Peterson Ford) Complete details, photos and online bidding at www.maringauction.com sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co.

Greenwood, WI

11:30 AM - Farm Machinery Auction - W5269 Hwy 98- Located from Greenwood, WI: 1 1/2 miles South on Hwy 73 to Hwy 98, then 1 mi. East on 98 to farm. Parking & viewing of machinery on Fairground Ave (just West of farm) - tractors, hay and forage, planting and tillage, special items and more! more information at christensensales.com/ sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp.

**Harvard, IL

10:00 AM - 17th Annual Stateline Auction - 20508 Oak Grove Rd. Harvard, IL - tractors, skid steer and farm machinery, service truck, misc. farm and livestock equipment, lawn and garden plus more! Terms: Cash or check, No Buyers Fee. www.stadeauction.com sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction.

**Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM - ANOTHER AUCTION ASSOCIATES, INC. PUBLIC AUCTION COMBINED GOVERNMENT ADMINISTRATION, CONFISCATED VEHICLES, TRUCKS, EQUIPMENT & OTHERS - All vehicles must be removed by Monday, March 16th at 5:00 pm or They Will Be Towed Away At The Owners Expense. List subject to change. Information may be viewed at www.auctionassociatesinc.com - Sale conducted by Auction Associates Inc.

MONDAY, MARCH 16

**Online Only

3rd Annual Manure and Equipment Online Auction - multiple locations. starting March 5th and ending at 6:00PM March 16th - We have a wide variety of Manure Handling Equipment and More. From locations in Wisconsin, Illinois and New York. Go to Luedke Auctions and Appraisals To bid and view complete listing go to www.luedkeauctionsandappraisals.com and Click on the ”Red” Button . Sale conducted by Luedke Auctions and Appraisals.

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

Stratford, WI

11:00 AM - Special Dairy Sale - 214910 State Hwy 97 - complete herd dispersal: 44 Holstein dairy cows. for updated listing and info: www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Livestock.

**Independence, WI

9:00 AM – Farm Equipment Auction - Located: (N34087 Bisek Rd, Independence, WI, 54747) One mile South of Independence on Hwy Q, then South on Bisek Rd to sale site. Watch for NIC auction arrows. Color Photos At: www.NorthernInvestment.com NOTE: The Giemza Estate auction will offer an Excellent Line of late model tractors, skidsteers, and machinery. Albert was a premier farmer for his time. FARMING was Albert’s passion & he WAS a life-long farmer! This will be a GREAT auction from start to finish and Definitely One To Attend! Complete Listing along with updated information & photos, can be viewed at www.NorthernInvestment.Com - bid online or during live auction: www.proxibid.com/northerninvestment - sale conducted by Northern Investment.

**Loyal, WI

10:30 AM - Farm Machinery Auction - N6890 Cardinal Ave. Located from Loyal, WI: 4 mi. South on CTH K to Heintown Rd., then 1 1/2 mi. West on Heintown Rd. to farm - tractors, hay and forage, planting and tillage and much more! Additional information: www.christensensales.com sale conducted by Christen Sales Corp. Abbotsford, WI.

**Evansville, WI

11:00 AM - 189 head of High Grade Holstein Cattle - 3618 North Coon Island Rd. - Dairy Herd: 67 Cows (2 Jersey Holstein Cross); 30 Heifers Short Bred to Springing; 10 Heifers Breeding Age; 8 Heifers 8 Months Old; 15 Heifers 6 Months Old; 7 Heifers Weaned; 10 Calves on Milk. Holstein Steers: 13 Steers 300-500#; 14 Steers 700-900#; 15 Steers 1000-1300#. for complete listing and photos log onto: www.georgeauction.com sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate LLC. Evansville, WI.

**De Pere, WI

11:00 AM - Vanderlinden Custom Farm Auction Selling…Farm Equipment, 730 Calf Huts, Terra Gator 1803, 3 Skidsteers, and More! Check online site for updates and additions, along with pics and additional details. Sale conducted by Miller N' Co Auctions and Appraisals LLC. Newton, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Feeder Cattle & Bred Beef Cow Auction Expecting 600-700 Head – N13438 State Hwy 73 Withee, WI 54498. Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC., Withee, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

Mauston, WI

11:00 AM – Adams County, WI - Wallendal Farms Real Estate Auction – Auction held at The Lodge at Mauston: 104 Lodge Ln. Mauston, WI 2,413 acres – 16 tracts – visit: www.gavinbros.com for a brochure and complete details. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers and Real Estate.

**Adams County, WI

11:00 AM - Wallendal Farms Complete Liquidation Real Estate Auction - 3,400 ACRES – 22 TRACTS 2,472 Acres Irrigated Cropland – 738 Acres Organic. OPEN HOUSE: TUESDAY MARCH 3RD – 10:00 AM TO 1:00 PM. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers and Real Estate.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

** Stoughton, WI

11:00 AM – Moe & Sons Auction – Auction held at 1680 Williams Drive, Stoughton WI 53589. Tractors and farm equipment, 200 toy tractors-equipment trucks and more!. See photos on website: www.ritgerdrendel.com. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM - John Ganske Estate & Audrey Ganske – N9334 CTH A – Beaver Dam, WI 53916 - Tractors and combine: JD 8220 MFWD, JD 7320, JD 4440, JD 4240, JD 730D, JD 9510, JD 920F, JD 693, E-Z Trail head car. Equipment, Trucks, Collector Cars (2) 1959 Ford Fairlane 500 & more. Terms: Cash or good check. No buyer’s fee. Auctioneers: Bob Wedel RWA 608 Phone: 920-210-5278. Nate Pollnow RWA 2058 Phone: 920-210-5120. Visit www.colbob.com for complete list, photos and upcoming auctions.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

St Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Consign Now! - Large Farm Machinery Auction – St. Anne Consignment Auction and Equipment Sales – not taking consignments for our spring auction – Marvin Stege Estate already consigned – stanneconsignmentauction.net/ sale conducted by St Anne.

Plover, WI

9:00 AM – Prairie Star Ranch, Inc. - 5430 Monroe Ave. - Warehouse Buildings on 3.2 Acres +/- of Land & much much more too numerous to mention! Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

**Chilton, WI

11:00 AM - A Special Man and His Special Lineup… Estate of Robert Hoerth--Hoerthland Custom Services, LLC - most equipment sold simulcast live/online @ bidspotter.com Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC Newton, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Davenport, IA

7:00 AM - 2020 Spring Classic - Mississippi Valley Fair Center 2815 W Locust Street. Cosign now. 400 Tractors, Vintage Trucks, 2,00 Signs & Farm Relics. www.mecum.com/auctions/davenport-tractor-2020/ Sale conducted by Mecum Auctions.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Vacant Land Auction – Being sold at: Knights of Columbus Hall – 795 Fond du Lac Ave – crop land and vacant land – please visit: www.ritgerdrendel.com sale conducted by Ritger and Drendel Auction Specialists.

**Greenleaf, WI

11:00 AM - KEM Dairy, Dairy Dispersal, Milking Equipment, & More - Milking herd.. 85 cows. Visit the web for pics & details—watch for updates on this nice herd dispersal. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC Newton, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

**Lonsdale, MN

9:30 AM – No Reserve JD Retirement Auction – 9920 100th St W. - The Cihaks have farmed for 35 years and have leased out their cropland. Therefore, they will have their retirement auction. 90% Of All Machinery Bought New By Cihaks - Excellent Maintenance Program – Bid & Buy With Confidence – www.maringauction.com sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Denmark, WI

9:00 AM – Denmark Lions Consignment Auction – 6455 Cty BB, Denmark, WI 54208 – looking for consignments of good, used industrial and farm equipment. Accepting consignment only March 26 & 27 8 AM-5 PM. For more info: contact: Ralph – 920-559-0466 or Roger: 920-621-4858. Advertising deadline: March 10.

Merrill, WI

10:30 AM – Corning View Farms Inc. - W7439 Joe Snow Rd. - 267.75 Acres +/- of Tillable & rec Land, Machinery, Special Items, Milkhouse Equip. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM - 35th Annual LEBANON SPORTSMAN’S CLUB CONSIGNMENT AUCTION. ACCEPTING CONSIGNMENTS: MARCH 21-28 Farm Machinery & Equipment, Hay, Lawn & Garden Tools & Other Farm-Related Items. CALL: JIM KULKEE • (920) 253-9879 Sale Conducted By: Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, Wis.

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

Pecatonica, IL

11:00 AM - Farmland Auction - 2322 N. Conger Rd - 122.218 Surveyed Acres in two parcels. for complete sale bill, maps, tax info and terms and conditions: www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com sale conducted by Lenny Bryson – Auctioneer.

Valders, WI

Al-Mar-Way Custom Operators, LLC – After 25 years of area service, Jim will refit his operation to changing demands and losses of clients to retirement. This is a quality diverse line up. Check this auction and others out at millernco.com, on Facebook, or at midwesternauction.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC Newton, WI.

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Spring Consignment Auction Selling Farm Machinery & Farm Items – N13438 State Hwy 73 Withee, WI 54498. Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC., Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

Polo, IL

Hazelhurst Annual Spring Consignment – Polo, IL - call by March 16th with your list for the sale bill/advertising - info – Lyle Hopkins: 815-946-2660 – email: slpaspolo@gmail.com sale conducted by Public Auction Service Inc.

**Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Consignment Auction – Auction Specialists Sale Site – Annual Spring Farm Machinery – already consigned 20+ JD Collector tractors. We are accepting consignments: Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailers, Loaders, Lawn & Garden Tractors, Mowers, Small Equipment, Shop Equipment, Collectable Farm Equipment, Etc. Call 920-921-2901 or visit auctionzip.com/ for more information sale conducted by Auction Specialists Lomira, WI.

Merrill, WI

11:00 AM – Van Der Geest Livestock – Co Rd Z – 90 Acres +/- of Land in Sec 28, Town of Scott, Lincoln Co. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

Merrill, WI

11:00 AM – Van Der Geest Trust – Co Rd P – 155 Acres +/- of Land in Sec 27, Town of Pine River, Lincoln Co. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

Deerfield, WI

Consignments Wanted! CONSIGNMENTS WANTED - ANNUAL NORA’S COMMUNITY AUCTION - NORA’S TAVERN, INC. - 1843 HWYS. 12 & 18, DEERFIELD, WI 53531 - tractors and farm equipment, lawn and garden, sporting items, recreational and tools. TO LIST YOUR CONSIGNMENTS, CONTACT: Don Kleven Jr. (RWA 179) Stoughton, WI, 608-212-3320 OR Nora’s Tavern, Inc., 608-764-5746 SALE MANAGED BY: James Seamonson (RWL #132) Stoughton, 608-575-3325; www.RitgerDrendel.com SALE CONDUCTED BY: Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

Milton WI

9:00 AM - Consignments Wanted - Annual Consignment Auction - Hull Farms Inc - 6337 North County Road Y - tractors, skid loaders, machinery, landscape and construction equipment, trailers, lawn mowers, ATV's, shop tools, surplus farm and business items of all kinds and more. To Consign: Call (608) 882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net For complete listing: www.georgeauction.com sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate LLC , Evansville, WI.

Mapletown, MN

10:00 AM - Excellent Farm Retirement Auction. Very Clean - Well Maintained – Low Hours – Low Acres. Auction Location: 57756 119th Street Mapleton, MN 56065. Complete Details, Photos & Online Bidding at www.maringauction.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

THURSDAY, APRIL 9

**Monroe Center, IL

11:00 AM – Farmland Auction - Sale to be held at: Double “OO” Saloon 5555 N Clark St Monroe Center, IL 61052 - 30 Acres +/- ONE PARCELS: Section 35 of Cherry Valley Township in Winnebago, IL OPEN TENANCY 2020 For complete listing of sale bill, maps, tax info, and terms & conditions, etc. visit www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctioneer.

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Spring Consignment Auction – W9663 CTH S. - area’s largest, longest running auction is now accepting consignments of tractors, farm equipment, industrial equipment and more! To consign: Call Col. Bob 920-623-5278 or Nate 920-210-5120 - For more details, items consigned & pictures, visit www.colbob.com sale conducted by Col Bob Wedel.

SUNDAY, APRIL 12

**Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM - Northeast Wisconsin Beef Producers Cooperative - 2020 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale - Please call 715-758-2125 for all consignments. www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Coop.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

Marion, WI

Machinery Wanted - Turn your used equipment into cash – from one item to an entire line! Carley Sales, Inc., has been conducting successful Machinery Consignment Auctions for over forty years. This year there will be 3 auctions; April 18, July 18 and Sept. 26. These auctions average 1,200 items and over 1,000 registered buyers. For more information or free estimate call Ron Carley, Carley Sales, Inc., Marion, WI - Office 715-754-5292 or Cell 715-853-1207.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

**Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM - Northeast Wisconsin Beef Producers Cooperative - 2020 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale - Please call 715-758-2125 for all consignments. www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Coop.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

SATURDAY, MAY 9

Mountain, MI

10:00 AM – Donald J Kempf Estate – 16408 Woodridge Ln. - Year Round Cottage on 9.5 Acres +/- being offered in parcels, Tractor, Forklift, & much much more. Too numerous to mention! Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

