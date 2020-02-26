CLOSE

Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Sun Prairie, WI

10:30 AM - MICHAEL MOY ESTATE – Michael loved farming but due to health reasons rented his cropland for the last 2 years and we are selling his remaining equipment. Tractors & combine, trucks & trailer, etc. Located at 6519 Twin Lane Rd. Sun Prairie, WI. Sale conducted by the Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

Stratford, WI

10:30 AM - Special Dairy Sale - 214910 State Hwy 97 - complete milking herd dispersal sale of 150 high production, very high-quality Holstein dairy cows. http://www.equitycoop.com/ sale conducted by Equity Livestock

**Boscobel, WI

10:00 AM - Farm Retirement Auction - Tractors and combine, truck and trailers, misc. Auction Location: 3758 County Rd. M, Boscobel WI. Sale arranged by WILKINSON AUCTION & REALTY CO., LLC, Muscoda, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29

Independence, WI

11:30 AM - No Small Items; Hay Sells First. Tractors, Machinery, Combine, Feed, Etc. Sale Time: 11:00; Proxibid Items Sell @ 11:30 Lucy’s Lunch. Located: W24437 State Rd 121, Independence, WI, 54747. Sale conducted by NORTHERN INVESTMENT CO., Mondovi, WI.

MONDAY, MARCH 2

Online Only

Online Only Auction ending March 2 – 2020 March Ag and Heavy Equipment – semi and heavy trucks, logging equipment and skidsteer, tractors, farm equipment, hay bales, buildings, vehicles and much more! Sell Your Trucks, Cars, Vans, SUVs. Add your vehicles, recreational, lawn & garden to already consigned items. CALL 715-837-1015 TO CONSIGN. Auction End Date: Mon, March 23, 2020. Advertising Deadline: Mon, March 9, 2020. Sell Your Farm Machinery & Construction Equipment! Add your machinery, equipment, trailers & more to already consigned items! PRAIRIE FARM: Call Barry 715-418-1200 or Justin 715-553-1346. MONDOVI: Call Jim 715-563-3423. Auction End Date: Mon, March 23, 2020 Advertising Deadline: Mon, March 9, 2020 sale conducted by Hansen and Young

TUESDAY, MARCH 3

Withee, WI

11:00 AM - Special Feeder Cattle & Bred Beef Cow Auction - N13438 STATE HWY 73 - Expecting 500-700 head, for updated listing and info: http://www.premierlivestockandauctions.com/ sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions

Stratford, WI

11:00 AM - Special Dairy Sale - 214910 State Hwy 97 - complete herd dispersal: 40 Holstein dairy cows. for updated listing and info: http://www.equitycoop.com/ sale conducted by Equity Livestock

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

Withee, WI

11:00 AM –Dairy Auction - N13438 STATE HWY 73 - 22 FANCY Registered and Grade Fresh Heifers, coming from Legacy Farms, Shell Lake WI, COMPLETE HERD DISPERSAL: 100 Holstein Dairy Cows, w/several Jersey & Flechveih Crosses , Coming from HD Dairy, Polk County, WI, 14 Fresh Heifers, coming from Udderful Dairy, BULLS: 2 Holstein Dairy Bulls, 18 months old , coming from Johnson Dairy Enterprise, Fancy purebred Jersey bull, coming from Hovland Holstein-for updated listing and info: http://www.premierlivestockandauctions.com/ sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions

Online Only

Excellent Large JD Equipment, Special Corvette and Harley Online Only Auction - bidding starts to end at 7:00PM on March 4th. Open House: Feb. 29th, March 1st and March 4th: 10 AM-2 PM three sharp low-houred JD tractors, 2 JD collectors' tractors, spring equipment, special Corvette convertible and Harley, track grain carts and more! For information: http://www.hagerauction.com/ sale conducted by Hager Auction Service

Fennimore, WI

9:00 AM – Large Machinery Consignment Auction – Jeff's Tractor LLC – 3 miles south of Fennimore on Hwy 61 - Expecting 400-500 pieces of Tractors and Equipment. 3 – consigned Farm lines. Selling Tractors, Combines, Skid Steers, Compact Tractors, Planters, Drills, Tillage, Hay Equipment & lots of other miscellaneous items. To view complete sale bill go to https://www.jeffstractorsandmachinery.com/ or http://jeffstractorsllc.com/. Sale conducted by Jeff’s Tractor LLC

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 170 head of Holstein & Registered Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Blue Knoll Farm is Wilton, IA will be dispersing their milking herd & breeding age to bred heifers at this auction (50 cows & 38 hfrs). See ad for details. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers including (3) Registered Brown Swiss heifers due in March, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. https://www.stadeauction.com/, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

East Moline, IL

10:00 AM – Absolutely Public Indoor Auction – 5005 Morton Dr at the Quad City Downs – truck tractors, straight trucks and trailers. Sleeper trucks, day cabs, trailers and more. Equipment list and picture: http://www.usauctioneers.com/ sale conducted by US Auctioneers Inc

Brodhead, WI

10:00 AM – Chris Bettenhausen Farms, Inc. – 362 Lyons Road – Tractors, Planter, Tillage, Hay Equipment, Gravity Boxes, Forge Chopper, Forage Boxes & more. For complete listing and photos visit https://www.georgeauction.com/. Sale Conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, 112111 North Union Road, Evansville, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Marathon County, WI

Selling an exceptional, exceptional herd of dairy cows and heifers. 95 Dairy Cows. Tiestall, freestall adapted! Milking 85# (last summer milking 100# on 2x) scc under 100! Top sires through Select Sires over 40 years. Asking $1,750 each 105 Dairy Herd Heifers, Call for price! NOTE: Cows and Heifers can be bought as a total package or just cows/just heifers! Cows can be shown by appointment only! Call Rocky Olsen 715-721-0079 Watch for more info. *Cows and Heifers will sell at Premier Livestock Friday, March 6, 2020 if not sold before*

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: https://www.auctionzip.com/ I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

Faribault, MN

10:00 AM - Outstanding No-Reserve Farm Machinery Auction - Lorne & Amy Chappuis Owners/Sellers. 17440 Gary Trail. Complete details, photos & online bidding at http://www.maringauction.com/. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Kenyon, MN.

Beloit, WI

10:00 AM – Farm Auction – Senobe Farms – 11315 W. State Road – tractors, combine and heads, planting and tillage equipment, grain bins and equipment, gran trucks and more! http://www.badgerauction.com/ sale conducted by Badger State Auction and Real Estate LLC Milton, WI

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

**Lena, WI

11:00 AM – 500 Toy Collection at Yoap’s Auction Gallery – 6234 Duame Rd. - Best Toy Auction Ever – European farm toys, antique toys and memorabilia, CAT construction and Matchbox and more! http://yoapandyoap.com/ sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction and Real Estate

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

**Online Auction SE Wisconsin Construction Equipment Auction - Multiple Locations! Nice Selection! 2010 Volvo L220F wheel loader (11785 hours); Barber Green Waybridge conveyor 2' x 45' rubber belt with 15hp electric motor; 60,000 CFM industrial bag house dust containment system; CASE 760 trencher/backhoe, 4 wheel steer Coneqtec Universal APX450 18" high flow skid steer attachment asphalt cold planer; Plus much more! Online bidding ends March 9th. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com/ For more info call Tim at (920) 723-3116 10% Buyers Fee. Bryce Hansen, registered auctioneer hansenauctiongroup.com/ sale conducted by Hasen Auction Gro

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10

**Pittsville, WI

11:00 AM - Auction - Joe and Marie Cepress - LOCATED: From Pittsville, take Hwy. 80 north 5 miles to farm on east side of road. Tractors, skid steer and attachments, hay, forage and grain equipment, tillage and planting, trucks and trailers and more! Please visit:http://www.wausauauctioneers.com/Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

**Cleveland, WI

11:00 AM – Farm Retirement Auction – Farm has been sold, selling NH T8330, FNH 8360, White 2-155, 3 NH Skidsteers and much more. Check this auction and others out at millernco.com, on Facebook, or at midwesternauction.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC Newton, WI.

**Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit http://www.milwaukeestockyards.com/ for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

Sharon, WI

17th Annual State Line Auction – Now accepting items for the annual spring sale. If you have a complete line of machinery or just a few pieces give us a call-A.A. Anderson at 815-943-5454 or Bill Stade Auction Co at 262-736-4141. No titled vehicles or trailers and no tires of any kind will be accepted. Forklift and loading dock at secure auction site. Sale conducted by the Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

**Pound, WI

11:00 AM – Mountain View Farms and Rosener Farms – 750 acres of land in parcels – late model equipment, agriculated tractors, rowcrop tractors, combines and heads, grain carts, dryers, wagons, augers, sprayers, applicators, tanks, skid steer and attachments and more! http://yoapandyoap.com/ sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction and Real Estate

**Winnebago, IL

10:00 AM – Karl Heeren Estate Farm Machinery Auction – 1966 S. Hoisington Rd - Full Line of John Deere Tractors-Combines-Heads, Tillage-Planting-Harvest Equipment, Summers Supercoulter Vertical-Tiller, Landoll 2320 Disc Ripper, JD 726 Soil Finisher, JD Discs & Plows, JD 1770 12R30 Planter, JD 856 12R30 Cultivator, Travis Seed Tender, DMI Crumblers, Brent Grain Wagon, NH L445 Skid Loader, Farm Machinery-Attachments-Gravity Wagons-Augers, Hay & Feed Equipment, Livestock, Loads of Vintage John Deere Tractor Parts, Shop Equipment & Tools, JD Mower, Several Hay Racks of Farm Related Items. Large Auction, All Sells! Call John for information: 815-543-3837 sale conducted by Hack’s Auction Service

**Lancaster, MI

9:30 AM - Absolute Auction - 6296 WI-35 - After More Than 100 Years of Exceptional Customer Service and Sales, Finney Implement, Inc - John Finney Has Decided to Retire and Has Sold His Business to Ritchie Implement Inc. Finney Implement - 10 tractors, 15 skid steers, 3 combines plus many heads or more! bid online at https://www.proxibid.com/ Website: https://www.powersauction.com/ E-mail: powersauctionsvc@gmail.com -- sale conducted by Powers Auction Service

**Kenyon, MN

9:00 AM – Low Houred Clean Farm Machinery Auction – We have a Large Amount of Exceptional Farm Machinery from Local Estates & Farm Retirements. Auction Location: Maring Auction Lot, Highway 56 north of Kenyon, mn one mile (next to Peterson Ford) Complete details, photos and online bidding at http://www.maringauction.com/ sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co

**Greenwood, WI

11:30 AM - Farm Machinery Auction - W5269 Hwy 98- Located from Greenwood, WI: 1 1/2 miles South on Hwy 73 to Hwy 98, then 1 mi. East on 98 to farm. Parking & viewing of machinery on Fairground Ave (just West of farm) - tractors, hay and forage, planting and tillage, special items and more! more information at christensensales.com/ sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

Stratford, WI

11:00 AM - Special Dairy Sale - 214910 State Hwy 97 - complete herd dispersal: 44 Holstein dairy cows. for updated listing and info: equitycoop.com/ sale conducted by Equity Livestock

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

Mauston, WI

11:00 AM – Adams County, WI - Wallendal Farms Real Estate Auction – Auction held at The Lodge at Mauston: 104 Lodge Ln. Mauston, WI 2,413 acres – 16 tracts – visit: gavinbros.com/ for a brochure and complete details. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers and Real Estate

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM - John Ganske Estate & Audrey Ganske – N9334 CTH A – Beaver Dam, WI 53916 - Tractors and combine: JD 8220 MFWD, JD 7320, JD 4440, JD 4240, JD 730D, JD 9510, JD 920F, JD 693, E-Z Trail head car. Equipment, Trucks, Collector Cars (2) 1959 Ford Fairlane 500 & more. Terms: Cash or good check. No buyer’s fee. Auctioneers: Bob Wedel RWA 608 Phone: 920-210-5278. Nate Pollnow RWA 2058 Phone: 920-210-5120. Visit colbob.com/ for complete list, photos and upcoming auctions.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

St Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Consign Now! - Large Farm Machinery Auction – St. Anne Consignment Auction and Equipment Sales – not taking consignments for our spring auction – Marvin Stege Estate already consigned – stanneconsignmentauction.net/ sale conducted by St Anne

**Plover, WI

9:00 AM – Prairie Star Ranch, Inc. - 5430 Monroe Ave. - Warehouse Buildings on 3.2 Acres +/- of Land & much much more too numerous to mention! Visit nolansales.com/for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Davenport, IA

7:00 AM - 2020 Spring Classic - Mississippi Valley Fair Center 2815 W Locust Street. Cosign now. 400 Tractors, Vintage Trucks, 2,00 Signs & Farm Relics. www.mecum.com/auctions/davenport-tractor-2020/ Sale conducted by Mecum Auctions.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Vacant Land Auction – Being sold at: Knights of Columbus Hall – 795 Fond du Lac Ave – crop land and vacant land – please visit: www.ritgerdrendel.com sale conducted by Ritger and Drendel Auction Specialists

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Denmark, WI

9:00 AM – Denmark Lions Consignment Auction – 6455 Cty BB, Denmark, WI 54208 – looking for consignments of good, used industrial and farm equipment. Accepting consignment only March 26 & 27 8 AM-5 PM. For more info: contact: Ralph – 920-559-0466 or Roger: 920-621-4858. Advertising deadline: March 27th.

**Merrill, WI

10:30 AM – Corning View Farms Inc. - W7439 Joe Snow Rd. - 267.75 Acres +/- of Tillable & rec Land, Machinery, Special Items, Milkhouse Equip. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM - 35th Annual Lebanon Sportsman's club Consignment Auction. Accepting consignments: MARCH 21-28 Farm Machinery & Equipment, Hay, Lawn & Garden Tools & Other Farm-Related Items. CALL: JIM KULKEE • (920) 253-9879 Sale Conducted By: Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, Wis.

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

Pecatonica, IL

11:00 AM - Farmland Auction - 2322 N. Conger Rd - 122.218 Surveyed Acres in two parcels. for complete sale bill, maps, tax info and terms and conditions: lennybrysonauctioneer.com sale conducted by Lenny Bryson – Auctioneer

**Valders, WI

Al-Mar-Way Custom Operators, LLC – After 25 years of area service, Jim will refit his operation to changing demands and losses of clients to retirement. This is a quality diverse line up. Check this auction and others out at millernco.com, on Facebook, or at midwesternauction.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC Newton, WI.

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Spring Consignment Auction Selling Farm Machinery & Farm Items – N13438 State Hwy 73 Withee, WI 54498. Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC., Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

Polo, IL

Hazelhurst Annual Spring Consignment – Polo, IL - call by March 16th with your list for the sale bill/advertising - info – Lyle Hopkins: 815-946-2660 – email: slpaspolo@gmail.com sale conducted by Public Auction Service Inc

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Consignment Auction – Auction Specialists Sale Site – Annual Spring Farm Machinery – already consigned 20+ JD Collector tractors. We are accepting consignments: Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailers, Loaders, Lawn & Garden Tractors, Mowers, Small Equipment, Shop Equipment, Collectable Farm Equipment, Etc. Call 920-921-2901 or visit www.auctionsp.com for more information sale conducted by Auction Specialists Lomira, WI

**Merrill, WI

11:00 AM – Van Der Geest Livestock – Co Rd Z – 90 Acres +/- of Land in Sec 28, Town of Scott, Lincoln Co. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

**Merrill, WI

11:00 AM – Van Der Geest Trust – Co Rd P – 155 Acres +/- of Land in Sec 27, Town of Pine River, Lincoln Co. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

**Deerfield, WI

Consignments Wanted! CONSIGNMENTS WANTED - ANNUAL NORA’S COMMUNITY AUCTION - NORA’S TAVERN, INC. - 1843 HWYS. 12 & 18, DEERFIELD, WI 53531 - tractors and farm equipment, lawn and garden, sporting items, recreational and tools. TO LIST YOUR CONSIGNMENTS, CONTACT: Don Kleven Jr. (RWA 179) Stoughton, WI, 608-212-3320 OR Nora’s Tavern, Inc., 608-764-5746 SALE MANAGED BY: James Seamonson (RWL #132) Stoughton, 608-575-3325; www.RitgerDrendel.com SALE CONDUCTED BY: Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

Milton WI

9:00 AM - Consignments Wanted - Annual Consignment Auction - Hull Farms Inc - 6337 North County Road Y - tractors, skid loaders, machinery, landscape and construction equipment, trailers, lawn mowers, ATV's, shop tools, surplus farm and business items of all kinds and more. To Consign: Call (608) 882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net For complete listing: www.georgeauction.com sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate LLC , Evansville, WI

**Mapletown, MN

10:00 AM - Excellent Farm Retirement Auction. Very Clean - Well Maintained – Low Hours – Low Acres. Auction Location: 57756 119th Street Mapleton, MN 56065. Complete Details, Photos & Online Bidding at www.maringauction.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

**Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Spring Consignment Auction – W9663 CTH S. - area’s largest, longest running auction is now accepting consignments of tractors, farm equipment, industrial equipment and more! To consign: Call Col. Bob 920-623-5278 or Nate 920-210-5120 - For more details, items consigned & pictures, visit www.colbob.com sale conducted by Col Bob Wedel

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

Marion, WI

Machinery Wanted - Turn your used equipment into cash – from one item to an entire line! Carley Sales, Inc., has been conducting successful Machinery Consignment Auctions for over forty years. This year there will be three auctions; April 18, July 18 and Sept. 26. These auctions average 1,200 items and over 1,000 registered buyers. For more information or free estimate call Ron Carley, Carley Sales, Inc., Marion, WI - Office 715-754-5292 or Cell 715-853-1207.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

SATURDAY, MAY 9

**Mountain, MI

10:00 AM – Donald J Kempf Estate – 16408 Woodridge Ln. - Year Round Cottage on 9.5 Acres +/- being offered in parcels, Tractor, Forklift, & much much more. Too numerous to mention! Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

