Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24

Walworth, WI

1:30 PM – Equipment Auction – N1737 Brick School Rd. Walworth, WI – skid steer, tractors and farm machinery. See our website for more information: www.stadeauction.com sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction.

Coleman, WI

12:00 PM – 50 Holstein & Jersey-cross Milk Cows from Kaufman Farms of Crivitz. Also hundreds of Big Bales of Hay & Cornstalks. Auction location: 11232 Ledge Lane. For more information go to www.yoapandyoap.com Sale conducted by: Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

Paris, MO

Annual January Consignment Auction – Wheelers Auctions Lot – tractors, combines, platforms and corn heads, planters and drills, tillage tools, hay equipment, rotary cutters, constructions pieces, lawn, garden and ATVs and more! Accepting consignments: Mon. Jan 6th-Thurs. Jan 23th until noon. Loading hours: Mon. - Fri., 8:00 AM-5:00 PM, Sat. Jan. 18th and Sun. Jan. 19th, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM. www.wheelerauctions.com sale conducted by Wheeler Auction and Real Estate.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28

Online

Online Only Auction – Online Equipment Auctions – cars, trucks, trailers, skid steer attachments, tractors, farm equipment, industrial, snowmobiles and lawn and garden. For more information: Call 715-684-4087 or email: auction.info@baldwin-telecom.net sale conducted by Smith Auctions.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM - Feeder Cattle Auction – expecting over 200 head! For more information go to www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Auction location N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by: Premier Livestock & Auctions.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 136 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers this week will include: (12) A.I. sired heifers 4-6 mos. old & (20) from a Green County herd 6 months to yearling in age. Breeding age bull. Baby heifers and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Auction – 15 FANCY Holstein Springing Heifers coming from Baerwolf Dairies, 70 Holstein Dairy Cows and much more. For more information go to www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Auction location N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by: Premier Livestock & Auctions.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

East Moline, IL

10:00 AM – Absolute Public Indoor Auction – 5005 Morton Dr. East Moline, IL - Truck tractors, straight trucks and trailers, sleeper trucks, day cabs and more! Equipment list and pictures: www.usauctioneers.com sale conducted by US Auctioneers Inc, Rock Island, IL.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Janesville, WI

10:00 AM – Real Estate Auction - (40 acres of Farmland Irrigator Unit) - Rock Township – Rock County – Section 21 – Janesville, WI. To be held: Rock Township Hall 5102 S. County Road D Afton, WI – www.badgerstateauction.com for additional information. Sale conducted by Badger State Auction and Real Estate LLC. Milton, WI.

Lodi, WI

10:00 AM – Farm Equipment Auction – Klahn Farms, Tom Klahn - Located 5 mi. E. of Lodi (1/2 mi. E. of I-94) or 4 mi. W. of Arlington on Hwy. 60 to Pine Hollow Rd., then S. 1 mi. Tractors, forklift, combine, heads and carries, grain trucks, field equipment, grain handling/harvest equipment and much more. See pictures at www.stadeauction.com and internet bidding on select items available at: www.equipmentfacts.com sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction and Realty Co.

New Paris, IN

8:30 AM - ANNUAL LATE MODEL AG Construction & Equipment Auction. Thousands of pieces of Equipment such as tractors, combines, augers, etc. For Online Bidding, Listing & Photos, See Our Website www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Polk Auction Company.

THURSDAY, FEBUARY 6

Rochelle, IL

10:00 AM – Land Auction - Ogle County Farm Land.: This property will be offered in several parcels from 6.5 to 195 acres. Auction Location: 10786 E Fowler Rd., Rochelle IL 61068. Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14

**Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Mondovi, WI

1:00 PM – Commercial Angus Bull Sale. Call Jay Wodill 920-621-0068 or Jaden Valko 715-944-6122 for more information. Auction Location: W325 Albany J. Sale conducted by Rooney Angus Ranch, Chippewa Falls, WI.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Kenyon, MN

9:30 AM - LARGE NO-RESERVE FARM ESTATE AUCTION - 95% of All the Machinery was bought NEW by the Herrlichs More Details, Photos, Live & Online Bidding at www.maringauction.com. Auction Location: 49310 20th Ave., Kenyon, MN 55946. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Marathon County, WI

SELLING AN EXCEPTIONAL! EXCEPTIONAL! HERD OF DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS! – 95 Dairy Cows! Tiestall, freestall adapted! Milking 85# (last summer milking 100# on 2x) scc under 100! Top sires through Select Sires over 40 years. Asking $1,750 each 105 Dairy Herd Heifers, Call for price! NOTE: Cows and Heifers can be bought as a total package or just cows/just heifers! Cows can be shown by appointment only! Call Rocky Olsen 715-721-0079 WATCH FOR MORE INFO *Cows and Heifers will sell at Premier Livestock Friday, March 6, 2020 if not sold before*

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Denmark, WI

9:00 AM – Denmark Lions Consignment Auction – 6455 Cty BB, Denmark, WI 54208 – looking for consignments of good, used industrial and farm equipment. Accepting consignment only March 26 & 27 8AM-5PM. For more info: contact: Ralph – 920-559-0466 or Roger: 920-621-4858. Advertising deadline: March 27th.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

Polo, IL

Hazelhurst Annual Spring Consignment – Polo, IL - call by March 16th with your list for the sale bill/advertising - info – Lyle Hopkins: 815-946-2660 – email: slpaspolo@gmail.com sale conducted by Public Auction Service Inc.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

