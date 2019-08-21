CLOSE

**Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

Markesan, WI

11:30 AM Rocky Meadow Dairy Farm Auction, W5002 Cty Rd X, 81 head of red & white, Jersey & Holstein Dairy Cows: 50 Red and White Holstein Cows, 15 Holstein Cows, 10 JerXHol Cows, 5 Jersery Cows, 1 red and white 2 yr. Old reg. Bull. Please visit www.stadeauction.com for more info. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Services, Sharon, WI.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

**Sandwich, IL

8:00 AM Huge Building Material & Tool auction to be held at 16746 Chicago Rd. Sale conducted by Gavin Auction Co., Sandwich, IL.

**Libertyville, IL

11:00 AM Tractors, combine, head & grain cart, planter & drill, farm equipment and consignments to be held at 30532 No. Harris Rd. Sale conducted by Gordon Stade Auction, Huntley, IL.

Sturgeon Bay, WI

9:30 AM Tractors, farm equipment, vehicles, antiques and more for Roger & Josie Bochek Estate, 4376 Rudy Rd. Sale conducted by Bochek Sales, Sturgeon Bay, WI.

**Crivitz, WI

10:00 AM Real Estate & Personal Auction for Elgin & Pat Karrels to be held at N10597 Deer Lake Road. 173 Acres of wood Land w/ Nice Home & Price Lake, tractor, tools, yard items, gas company collectibles & household collectibles. yoapandyoap.com. Sale conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

Taylor, WI

6:00 PM Capouch Livestock Registered Quarter Horses 18th Annual Production Sale to be held at W15556 State Hwy 95. Sale conducted by Northern Investment Co., Independence, WI.

Baldwin, IA

9:00 AM Highway 64 Consignment Auction, largest auction of the year. Located at 5498 Hwy 64 – Baldwin, IA. Photos & Complete Listing Visit: www.hwy64.com or www.powersauction.com. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

Tomahawk, WI

10AM, Miriam “Mim” Duellman Estate Auction, 3362 Lakewood Rd., very well maintained clean offering. Pickup w/ plow; tractors, lawn and garden, ATV, sporting goods, quality of shop tools and equipment, antique/collectibles, household goods, furniture and lawn furniture and more! www.wausauauctioneers.com . Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

Independence, IA

9:30 AM Greenley Lumber Co. Liquidation Auction 1102 5th Ave NE. After 71 years Mr. Greenley has decided to close his Lumber Yard & retire! Lunch & restrooms available. Full list & photos at auctionzip.com - ID# 33411. Sale conducted by Ivan Kurt Auction & Reality, Cascade, IA.

MONDAY, AUGUST 26

Online

Online Only, Auction in Progress and ends Aug. 26. Large line of lender semi-tractor & hopper bottom trailer w/bidding at Bid-2-Buy.com. Sale held in conjunction w/Pro Country Auction Service & Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Online

Online Bidding Only Farm Machinery auction. Bidding is Open, go to www.jonesauctionservice.com. Lots start to close 8/26/19. Preview at 1134 W Main St., Waupun, WI. Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction & Realty LLC, Watertown, WI.

Clintonville, WI

Online Only, Estate of Aaron L. Mares, 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Located at 204 Bennett St. Bidding starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. on August 29th. See more information at www.hibid.com. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27

St. Anne, IL

Large farm machinery auction, St. Anne Consignment Auction and Equipment Sales 8AM sharp, now taking consignment for out fall auction. Whether you have one piece or a whole line of equipment, we are here to help you. Visit us at stanneconsignmentauction.net/. Sale conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction and Equipment Sales, St. Anne, IL.

Online

Online Equipment Auction featuring cars, trucks & trailers, skid steer & attachments, tractors and more. Lots begin Aug. 26 and close Aug. 27. For information call 715-684-4087 or email auctioninfo@baldwin-telecom.net. Sale conducted by Smith Sales, Baldwin, WI.

**Fond du Lac, WI

Estate Auction – tractors: Oliver Row Crop 77(D), Minneapolis Moline G750 w/Loader, White 2-70, Oliver Parts. Equipment: JD 336 Kick Baler, NH 476 Haybine, Olver #18 Pull Type Combine. Antiques and more! Call for consignments today: 920-960-0685. www.AuctionsByObrien.com Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

**Middleton, WI

Acker Farms Auction 5000 Pheasant Brand Rd – Machinery and Cows. 200 Head Holstein Dairy Cows, great cows from great people! See our website for pictures: www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

**Fond du Lac, WI

7:30PM August Dairy Production Sale 60 Fresh Cows & Springers sell. Something for everyone, every budget! Visit greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc. Fond du Lac, WI.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29

Mt Hope, WI

NOON Real Estate Auction for the (Formerly) Schauff Family Dairy, located at 13667 Cty Trk K. Open House/Inspection or by personal appt: Aug. 1, 3-6pm. Sale conducted by Tim Slack Auction & Realty LLC, Lancaster, WI.

New Paris, IN

August 29 to 31 8:30am each day. 72435 State Road 15 Labor Day weekend collector tractor auction. Accepting consignments until August 28 5pm. Check our website regularly for updated listing, photos & online bidding www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Polk Auction New Paris, IN.

**Loyal, WI

10:30AM Special Dairy Cattle Sale W1461 State Hwy 98. Holstein and Jersey cows, other early consignments and special items too. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., Loyal, WI.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

**Aledo, IL

9:00 AM Large Consignment auction including tractors, combines, heads, grain carts, heavy equipment, heavy trucks & trailers and more to be held at 2007 SE 3rd St. (IL Hwy 17 East). Sale conducted by Dale L Jones & Co., Aledo, IL.

Colby, WI

9:30 AM. B.J.’s Barbecue (Located from Colby, WI: 7 miles East on CTH N to Maplenut Rd., then 3/4 mile South on Maplenut Rd. to farm.), Bohman Estate Auction, including machinery, vehicles, etc. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp, Abbotsford, WI.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

**Sandwich, IL

8:00 AM Huge Building Material & Tool auction to be held at 16746 Chicago Rd. Sale conducted by Gavin Auction Co., Sandwich, IL.

**Merrill, WI

9:00 AM Annual Fall Equipment Auction 4510 County Road L. Huge sale! Internet Bidding Available on Proxibid.com. Visit Our Website for Complete Listing & Bidding Terms www.wausauauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

**Wheaton, MN

10:00 AM Farm Retirement Auction County Road 18. Hamann Farms. Major equipment will sell at 10:30 AM. Visit SteffesGroup.com for info. Sale conducted by Steffes Group Litchfield, MN.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

**Loyal, WI

10:30 AM Special Heifer & Dairy Sale W1461 State Hwy 98. Complete herd disposal, 170 head of high grade Holstein. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., Loyal, WI.

**Eau Claire, WI

10:00 AM B.J.’s Barbecue Jim Volbrecht Estate. Tractors & skid steer, planting & tillage, forage, special items, general farm, tools & more. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp. Abbotsfort, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

**Racine, MN

9:30 AM Large consignment auction of farm equipment to be held 15 mi. S of Rochester, MN on Hwy 63. Consignments accepted sale morning until 8:30 am. See www.suessauction.com Sale conducted by Suess Auction & Implement, Racine, MN.

Polo, IL

TBA Hazelhurst Annual Fall Consignment Auction to be held at Mrs. Sherwood Shank Family Farm, 17748 W Milledgevile Rd. Sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctions, Polo, IL.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

**Clinton, MI

10:00 AM Tractors, farm equipment, antiques, coin collection and more for the Living Estate of Bernard J Russell Jr., 13393 Abel Rd. Sale conducted by Braun & Helmer, Ann Arbor, MI.

Online

ONLINE AUCTION. Creekside Cattle Selling a full line of farm machinery. See website for full list www.SheridanAuctionService.com. ONLINE BIDDING ENDS AT 1PM Load Out: Thur, September 12 (11am-1pm) 11686 N Mikus Rd, St Louis, MI. Sale conducted by Sheridan Realty & Auction Co.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

**Online

Online Aug. 21 – Sept 11, Green Bay Area Real Estate Equestrian Auction. Approx. 15.5-acre horse ranch, including log home and large stable. For more info, go to www.Oconnor/AuctionGroup.com. Sale conducted by O’Connor Sales & Realty Inc., Clintonville, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Sharon, WI

10:00 AM Real Estate Auction including farm buildings and 140+/- Acres to be held at W8066 State Line Road. Open House dates are Aug 31, Sept 4th, 7th and 8th. See www.badgerstateauction.com Sale conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate, Milton, WI.

Nekoosa, WI

10:00 AM Red Green Ort Land LLC Auction, 2526 acres of wooded land to be sold absolute, Adams Ave. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion. WI.

**Saratoga, WI

10:00 AM 2526 acres of Recreational Land/Investment property to be offered in 50 parcels - RED GREEN ORT LAND LLC. Open House 8/31. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for details and maps. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Neillsville, WI

All times each day. Central Wisconsin Horse Sale to be held September 12-15. This is the largest Horse-Drawn Machinery Sale in the Midwest to be held at the Clark Co Fairgrounds. See www.centralwihorsesales.com. Sale conducted by Central WI Horse Sales, Spencer, WI.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

**Online

Online Only. 51 Acre Farm, excellent productivity, farmland, mostly tillable, old home site, years of flowers & forage located at W2911 Friesland Rd., Cambria, WI. Property tour by request. Bidding ends 9-19-19. Go to www.hameleauctions.com. Sale conducted by Hamele Auctions, Portage, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

**Marion, WI

9:00 AM Carley Sales Fall Machinery Consignment Auction to be held at Farmers Livestock Exchange, E7019 Swamp Rd. Advertising deadline is Sept. 3rd. Sale conducted by Carley Sales Inc., Marion, WI.

