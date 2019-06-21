CLOSE

12 New auctions in this week’s paper

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Jefferson, WI

12:00 PM 96 Head Registered & Grade Dairy Cattle. Located 2 mi. W. of Jefferson or 8 mi. E. of Cambridge on Hwy. 18 to State Rd. 89, then S. 2 mi., or 3 ½ mi. N. of Ft. Atkinson on State Rd. 89. www.stadeauction.com Sale conducted by Bill Stade Richland Center, WI.

Kewaskum, WI

10:00 AM, Tractor, Petroleum, antiques, sporting, brewery items sale to be held at Amerahn Banquet Center, 9480 State Road 45 North, Kewaskum, WI 53040. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Associates, Fond du Lac, WI.

Loyal, WI

7:15 PM, Summer Select Special Dairy Sale, expecting 80 head registered and high-grade cattle, W1461 State Hwy 98, sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co, Spencer, WI

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Grayslake, IL

9:00 AM Municipal vehicles, Police cars, Seizure vehicles, Vans, SUV’s, Dumps, Pickups and much more for the Lake County Municipal Vehicle and Equipment auction to be held at 1060 E. Peterson Rd. Sale conducted by Obenauf Auction Service Inc., Round Lake, IL.

Marion, WI

10:00 AM Consignment Sale. Machinery and other items. Held at Nolan Sales 1110 North Main St. www.nolansales.com . Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Montello, WI

11:00 AM Great Northern Longhorn Classic II Sales, 40 head of registered Longhorn cattle sell, Dave Bilgrien Ranch, 2470 County Road B. Sale conducted by Great Northern Texas Longhorn, Black Creek, WI.

Fond Du Lac, WI

9:00 AM Cars, Vans, Pickups, Large Truck, Equipment, Tractor Trailers, Motorcycles & Mowers. Sale conducted by Auction Associates Inc.

Plainfield, WI

9:00 AM, Tractors, Farm Machinery, Antiques and Collectibles Live Auction, 1969 Chevy C20, tractors, farm equipment and tools, collectibles and much more! 504 South St. Sale conducted by W. Yoder Auction LLC, Wautoma, WI

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

Crandon, WI

10:30 AM Tractors & Mowers, Guns, Tools, Firewood, Sporting & Yard and Much More for Wally Roder, 10750 Chaney Rd. Sale conducted by Col. Rene Brass, Three Lakes, WI.

MONDAY, JUNE 24

ONLINE ONLY

Online only auction, Construction, Trucks and Heavy Equipment Auction, companywide, multiple locations, hundreds of items. Backhoes, dozers, excavators, skid steers, haul trucks and more! Bid now at www.hansenauctiongroup.com or www.nitkeauctions.com , sale conducted by Nitke Auctions and Hansen Auction Group Online Auctions.

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

ONLINE ONLY

Online only auction, Tractors, Farm Equipment and Machinery, Company Wide! Multiple locations, bid now at www.hansenauctiongroup.com or www.nitkeauctions.com sale conducted by Nitke Auctions and Hansen Auction Group Online Auctions.

ONLINE ONLY

Flannery Trucking Excess Inventory Auction, heavy trucks, trailers, constructions equipment, logging equipment and more! Open house June 20th 11AM-2PM, 607 E. Pioneer St, Crandon, WI 54520, bid now at www.hansenauctiongroup.com or www.nitkeauctions.com. Sale conducted by Nitke Auctions and Hansen Auction Group Online Auctions.

ONLINE ONLY

Excess Machinery Part and Supplies, all parts are new or new old stock. Preview: June 20th 11AM-1PM E7429 Hwy 23/33, Reedsburg, WI, pictures and online bidding at www.gavinbros.com . Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

Withee, WI

11:00 AM, Dairy Cattle Auction, complete herd dispersal, 160 high quality Holstein and Red Holstein Dairy cows, N13438 State Hwy 7. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM, Dairy Auction, 140 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle, www.stadeauction.com , 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca)., Sale conducted by Richland Cattle Center LLC, Richland Center, WI

**Coloma, WI

4:00 PM, Live Personal Property Auction of The Estate of Richard (DIck) Grassy, guns, tools and equipment, craftsman, antiques and collections etc., N1540-9th Ave. Sale conducted by W. Yoder Auction LLC, Wautoma, WI

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

**Kaukauna, WI

NOON 70 High quality Holsteins selling plus nice Registered cows, a few crossbreds & a few Red & White cows to be held at Cow Palace north, N2454 Hwy 55. Sale conducted by Ron Roskopf, Hartford, WI.

Withee, WI

9:30 AM Advance Notice Machinery Auction, accepting your full line or partial line of machinery, see website www.premierlivestockandauctions.com , located at N13438 State Hwy 7. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction, Withee, WI.

**Mishicot, WI

10:30AM, Complete Dairy Herd, Farm Equipment and more Auction, Whitetail Acres – Paula and Tony Kiel, selling dairy herd, complete farm equipment line, cattle and barn related items and more! Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions and Appraisals, LCC, Newton, WI

Bonduel, WI

12:00 PM, Cattle and Barn Equipment of Dennis and Donna Bergsbaken, outstanding group of 136 Holstein Dairy Cattle, milk house equipment, W3240 Frazer Comer Rd. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion WI

Loyal, WI

10:30 AM, Special Feeder Cattle Sale, expecting 250 head, Dairy and Hay every Thursday starting with hay followed by calves then dairy cattle located at W1461 State Hwy 98. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co, Spencer, WI

**Bonduel, WI

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

ONLINE ONLY

4:00 PM Commercial Building on 22.66 acres of Land Auction, bidding starts on June 24th at 12pm and end on Friday June 28th 4PM, Open House Saturday June 22nd 11AM-2PM, 1001 South State St. www.nolansales.com . Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

Rock Valley, IA

10:00 AM CST – 8 AM PST Herd Reduction Auction & Barn Showcase for Meadowvale Dairy featuring 3,200 head to be held at 1760300th St. Sale conducted by Overland Stock Yard, Hanford, CA.

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

**Belvidere, IL

10:00 AM JD Collector tractors, trucks, truck bodies, forklift, vegetable equipment and more for Al Noftz, 3742 Genoa Rd. Sale conducted by Gordon Stade Auctions, Huntley, IL.

TUESDAY, JULY 2

**ONLINE ONLY

Online Only Auction, Construction and Commercial Lawn Equipment, featuring CAT D5C XL Dover, 2012 Yanmar S190R Skid Steer Loader, Olympian G150G1 150KW Propane Generator etc. Bid at www.RepoCast.com. Sale conducted by Miedema Asset Management Group, Byron Center, MI.

**Stratford, WI

11:00 AM, Special Dairy Auction, complete herd dispersal, 45 Holstein dairy cows, 30 Holstein heifers, www.equitycoop.com. Sale conducted by Equity Livestock, Stratford, WI.

SATURDAY, JULY 6

Browntown, WI

9:00 AM State-Line Consignment Auction. Looking for quality consignments of farm & construction equipment, livestock, lawn & garden, etc. Located at 101 E Murray St. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

SUNDAY, JULY 7

**Sandwich, IL

8:00 AM Huge building material & tool auction to be held at 16746 Chicago Rd. Sale conducted by Gavin Auction, Sandwich, IL.

SATURDAY, JULY 13

**Stillman Valley, IL

9:00 AM Tractors, combine, pickup, trailer, SUV, heads & carts, crawler/loader, trac-hoe, skid steer, antique tractors and more for Joe & Amy Schumacher, 8546 N Meridian Rd. Sale conducted by Bearrows Auction, Rochelle, IL.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Marion, WI

9:00 AM, Carley Sales Summer Machinery Consignment Auction. Consignments accepted Friday or Saturday, July 19th or July 20th. Location: Farmers Livestock Exchange, E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Sale conducted by Carley Sales Inc., Marion, WI.

SUNDAY, JULY 21

**Jefferson, WI

21st Annual “Old World” Farm Auction, State Auction Center, N3660 State Rd. 89, We are now accepting: old tractors, crawlers, parts, gas engines, wagons, buggies, horse equipment and more. Please call 262-736-4141 or fax 262-736-4848 by July 5th. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

**Camden, MI

9:00 AM, Public Auction. Work horses, Machinery, Tools, Buggies and more for Louis & Martha Graber. Located at: 12350 Carpenter Rd. Sale conducted by Chupp Auctions & Real Estate LLC, Shipshewana, IN.

