FRIDAY, MARCH 22

Marshfield, WI

10:30 AM Tractors & Skidsteers, Forage Equip., General Farm, Vehicles and More for McMillan Farms Inc. - Larry Scheuer, 200955 Galvin Ave. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI.

Black Creek, WI

11:00 AM. Large Machinery Dispersal for David & Nancy Vandenheuvel. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC of Marion, WI.

Cuba City, WI

9:30 AM 350 Homebred Grade Holsteins Sell for Bumble B Dairy, 29013 Cty Rd H. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co, Inc, Fond du Lac, WI.

Black Creek, WI

11:00 AM Large Machinery Dispersal for David & Nancy Vandenheuvel to be held at N7301 Miller Rd. www.nolansales.com for details. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Ames, IA

10:00 AM Retirement Farm Auction for Snyder Farms, Steve & Sue Snyder, to be held at 51553 180th St. Sale conducted by Daily Auction Co., Colo, IA.

Pound, WI

12 Noon. Shane Giese Holstein Herd Dispersal to be held at N4697 County S. Sale conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

Columbus, WI

11:00 AM Dane Co Multi Parcel Real Estate Auction to be held at N1120 Schaefer Rd. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Service, Muscoda, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

Hayfield, MN

10:00 AM Very Clean Farm Machinery Retirement Auction located at 18148 750th St. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

Franksville, WI

10:00 AM Tools, Guns, Trucks, Household & Real Estate for the Russell L Krizan Estate, 10324 Kraut Rd. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty, Burlington, WI.

Guttenberg, IA

9:30 AM CST No-Reserve Retirement Auction includes Tractors, Combines, Farm Equipment and More for Kris Lau, 28929 Ironwood Rd. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers LLC, Hamilton, IL.

Lancaster, WI

9:30 AM Mowers, ATV’s & Trailers, Snowmobiles, Blowers and More for KN Small Engines & Rental Equipment, 3959 Hwy 81. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction & Realty Co LLC, Muscoda, WI.

Franklin Grove, IL

10:00 AM Farm Machinery, Trucks & Trailers, Wheel Loader & Life and More for Peter M Erdmann to be held at 2046 Daysville Rd. Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate, Rochelle, IL.

Crandon, WI

1:00 PM. Absolute auction of Wooded Land for Ronda Nolan. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC of Marion, WI.

Shawano, WI

11:00 AM. Big Machinery Auction for Gordon & Geri Wesener, W9778 County A. Sale conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

Wautoma, WI

9AM, Antique and Collectible Auction, N2475 13th Gateway and State Rd 21. Sale conducted by W Yoder Auction LLC, Wautoma, WI.

SUNDAY, MARCH 24

Lena, WI

10:00 AM. Over 300 Guns Auction to be held at 6234 Duame Road, Lena, WI. Sale conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

MONDAY, MARCH 25

Online

Lots Begin Closing March 25 at 6PM. Cars, Trucks, Trailers, Skid Steer Attachments, Tractors, Farm Equipment and More Located at 2231 US Hwy 12, auction info@baldwin-telecom.net. Sale conducted by Smith Auctions, Baldwin, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 26

Online

Tractors & Farm Machinery Online Auction, Open House March 21st 12-3PM at E1526 1440th Ave., Clear Lake, WI. Bid at hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM Tractors & Skid Loaders, Equipment and More for Bonnie Lee Farms, W7183 Brown Rd. Live Online Bidding Available on proxibid.com. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction, Muscoda, WI.

Online

Equipment and More for the 2019 Annual spring Farm & Equipment Sale – Multiple Locations. See hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM Large Farm Machinery Auction, Consign Now. www.stanneconsignmentauction.net. Sale conducted by St Anne Area Farmers, St Anne, IL.

Dane, WI

10AM, Equipment Auction, Tractor/Wheel loader, Semi-Truck/Tankers, Manure Handling Equipment, 6850 County Highway P, online bidding at www.gavinbros.com, Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auction, Reedsburg, WI

Stetsonville, WI

10:30 AM Machinery Auction, Tractors & Skid steer, Planting/Tillage, Etc. website: www.christensensales.com. Located at M246 Oriole Dr., Stetsonville, WI. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI.

**Online

Online Only Auctions End Tue March 26, 2019. 250+ small items, Heavy Equipment, Trucks, Trailers and More. Bid online now at www.hyauctions.com! Sale conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc., Prairie Farm, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM SPECIAL FEEDER CATTLE & BRED BEEF AUCTION. Located at N13438 STATE HWY 73. Website: www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

**Withee, WI

9:30 AM Farm Equipment, Special & Misc. Items, Lawn, Garden and More for the Central WI Produce Spring Consignment Auction to be held at N14676 Cty. Rd. O. Sale conducted by Central WI Produce Auction, Withee, WI.

Fond du Lac, WI

11:00 AM Multi Parcel Real Estate Auction for Bonnie Lee Farms LLC, LeRoy Schmitz to be held at W5990 Pioneer Rd. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Service, Muscoda, WI.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM 165 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle including 60 Head of Registered Holstein. Located at 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca) Richland Center, WI 53581. Sale conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC, Richland Center, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

**Preston, MN

9:30 AM Dealer Lender Consignment Auction to be held at Gehling Auction Co Indoor Auction Center, 27741 State Hwy 16. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Co LLC, Preston, MN.

**Cuba City, WI

11:00 AM 84 Head of High Grade Holstein Dairy Cattle for Wakendale Farms Inc., 4139 W LN. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI LLC, Browntown, WI.

**Kaukauna, WI

12:00 NOON 70 High Quality Holsteins Selling at Cow Palace North, N2454 Hwy 55. Sale conducted by Ron Roskopf, Hartford, WI.

**Denmark, WI.

11:00 AM Farm Equipment Retirement Auction for Double Star Farms - Dave & Julie Gerbers to be held in Denmark, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Davenport, IA

TBA Sale held March 28-30. 400 Tractors. 600 Signs & Farm Relics. The Ed Kowalski Collection, to be held at Mississippi Valley Fair Center. Sale conducted by Mecum Auctions, Walworth, WI.

Preston, MN

9:30 AM Tractors, Planters, Drills, Spring Tillage and More for the Dealer/Lender Spring Consignment Sale to be held at 27741 State Highway 16. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Co., Preston, MN.

Bangor, WI

11AM, Cattle and Farm Equipment Auction, 122 Registered & ID Grade Holsteins, 1 1/2 miles South & East on CTH B to Prairie Road, then 1/4 mile South on Prairie Rd. to farm, sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp, Abbotsford, WI.

**Bearsley, MN

Timed Online Auction Closes 7:00 PM. Combines, Flex Head, 2WD Tractor, Tillage Equipment, Grain Cart, Trailers. Preview/Loadout by appointment. 5291 Co Rd 3. Complete terms, lot listings and photos at SteffesGroup.com. Sale conducted by Steffes Group, Inc., Litchfield, MN.

**Online

Timed Online Auction Closes 10:00 AM. Manure Pumping & Handling Equipment. Complete terms, lot listings and photos at SteffesGroup.com. Sale conducted by Steffes Group, Inc., Litchfield, MN.

**Online

Times online auction closes at 10AM, No Reserve Multi-party online equipment auction, bid now at www.sullivanauctioneers.com, sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers LLC, Hamilton, IL

**Loyal, WI

10:30 AM, Special Dairy and Feeder Sale. COMPLETE HERD DISPERSAL and OTHER EARLY CONSIGNMENTS. Sale Location: W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., Loyal, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

Merrill, WI

Now Accepting Consignments. This Auction will feature: Quality Farm Tractors, Forage Equipment, Forklifts, Dozers & much more. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

**Hampshire, IL

10:30 AM Cattle Sale for the Best of Luck-E 50th Anniversary Sale to be held at 15N638 Walker Rd. Will be broadcast live at cowbuyer.com with real time bidding. Sale conducted by Fraley Auction Co Inc., Muncy, PA.

**Belleville, WI

11:00 AM 81 Head of High Grade Dairy Cattle, Feed and More for Dale & Marsha Ryan Auction to be held at W3159 Hwy 92. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI LLC, Browntown, WI.

**Lyndon Station, WI

Live and Online, March 29 & 30. 15th Annual Spring Auction Extravaganza to be held at N2091 Franke Rd. Bid online at www.lulichauction.com. Sale conducted by Lulich Auction LLC, Lyndon State, WI.

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM Annual Spring Farm Machinery Consignment Auction to be held at W5659 CTH Y. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

Fayette, IA

1:00 PM Marland Farms 161st Bred Gilt & Boar Sale to be held at 10236 K Ave. Sale conducted by Marland Farms, Fayette, IA.

**Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM Tractors – Farm Machinery – Truck – Lawn Tractor – Guns – Household. Located at 3628 Old Stone Road Stoughton, WI 53589. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, Evansville, WI.

**Helenville, WI

10:30 AM Farming Tractors & Equipment Tony & Jan Milbrath sale. Located at W3367 Sunshine Rd., Helenville, WI. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction, Sharon, WI.

Princeton, WI

TBA Estate of Joe Vonnie Anderson - Real Estate, High Quality Vintage Antiques, Collectibles,Tools & More to be held at 102 W Water St. Sale conducted by Don Wagner’s Auction Service, Ripon, WI.

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

**Kingston, IL

9:30 AM Two Day Auction, March 30th Farm Machinery, March 31st Antiques for the Estate of Wesley, Delphine & Lindsey Voss, 35661 Glidden Rd. Sale conducted by Gordon Stade Auctions, Huntley, IL.

Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM Farm Machinery & Equip., Hay, Lawn & Garden Tools, Shop Tools, Firearms and More for the 34th Annual Lebanon Sportsman's Club Consignment Auction, Lebanon, WI. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

MONDAY, APRIL 01

**Online

Construction Equipment Dispersal Online Auction Ending April 1st at 6:00 PM for Jon Taubel Construction, W2180 Culbertson Rd., Seymour, WI. Bid at hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

TUESDAY, APRIL 02

Rice Lake, WI.

Lots begin to close at 11 AM 4/2. Well Maintained Farming Equipment for B.J. Lapacinski & Sons, 2906 23rd St. www.wausauauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Wausau Sales Corp Auctioneers of Wausau, WI.

Online

20th Annual Spring Consignment Auction Starting: March 22 and Ending April 2. Sale conducted by Luedke Auctions, Plymouth, WI.

Online

Online only auction, Farm Equipment, Lots begin to close at 11AM, farming equipment of B.J. Lapacinski and Sons, www.wausauauctioneers.com, Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

Belmont, WI

11AM, Dairy Farm Auction, 146-acre dairy farm offered in 4 parcels, 103 W. Mound Ave, Belmont, WI, www.gavinbros.com, sale conducted by Gavin Bros, Reedsburg, WI.

**Online

Online Only Auction, Bid online now at www.hyauctions.com. Farm Equipment, Semi’s & Trailers, MISC. Ends Tues April 2, 2019. Sale conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc., Prairie Farm, WI.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 03

**Online

Closes April 3. Annual Construction & Equipment Sale, Multiple Locations, Company Wide. Browse and Bid at hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction, Downing, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 04

**Reedsville, WI

NOON Dairy Herd Dispersal to be held at Equity Livestock, Reedsville. Sale conducted by Equity Livestock, Reedsville, WI.

**Brandon, WI

TBA Quality Cattle for Himestra’s Dairyland Milking Herd Dispersal to be held in Brandon, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Platteville, WI.

10 AM, Dairy Auction, 180 Head of High-Grade Holstein Heifers, Cattle Related Equipment to be held at 5871 Southwest Rd. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros, Reedsburg, WI.

**Spencer, WI

11:00AM Farm Equipment Auction, Todd & Melissa Schultz – Owners, to be held at W2709 Mann. Rd., Spencer, WI. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI.

FRIDAY, APRIL 05

**Madison, WI

TBA 15th Annual Midwest Select Draft & Driving Horse Sale on April 3, 4 & 5 to be held at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Way. Sale conducted by the Sale Committee, Midwest Select Sale, Madison, WI.

**Browntown, WI

9 AM, State-Line Consignment Auction, Construction and misc. Farm equipment, 101 E. Murray St, online bidding: www.proxibid.com, Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Bowntown, WI

SATURDAY, APRIL 06

**Tustin, WI

9:00 AM Tractors, Machinery, Skid Steer, Round Bales of Hay, Guns and More for the John Sasse Estate, 7641 County H. Sale conducted by Bahrke Auction & Real Estate Inc., Gillett, WI.

**Madison, WI

11:00 AM UW Madison Badger Invitational featuring 40+ Holsteins and Brown Swiss to be held at the UW-Madison Stock Pavilion. Sale conducted by Tom Morris Ltd., Amery, WI.

**Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM Tractors, Farm Equip., Industrial Equip. and More for the Spring Consignment Auction to be held at W9663 CTH S. Sale conducted by Col Bob Wedel, Columbus, WI.

Polo, IL.

TBA Hazelhurst Annual Spring Consignment Auction to be held at 17748 W Milledgeville Rd. Sale conducted by Public Auction Service, Polo, IL.

Union Grove, WI

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

**Sandwich, IL

8:00 AM Huge Building Material & Tool Auction to be held at 16746 Chicago Rd. Sale conducted by Gavin Auction Co., Sandwich, IL.

Berlin, WI

TBA 14th Annual Berlin Spring Consignment Auction to be held at Rural St., Berlin, WI. Sale conducted by Don Wagner's Auction Service, Ripon, WI.

Wilmot, WI

Now accepting consignments for annual spring auction, Kenosha County Fairground, 30820 111th St. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction, Sharon, WI.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

Milton, WI

9:00 AM, Consignments Wanted, Tractors, Skid Loaders, Machinery, Landscape and Construction for the Annual Consignment Auction to be held at 6337 County Road Y. Sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate Auctions, Evansville, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

**Collins, WI

11:00 AM Several Nice Partial Line-Ups and More From Retired Farmers for the Collins Combo 2019 to be held at the Rockland Town Hall. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

Online

Real Estate Auction Ending April 12th, 223 Acres of Prime Ag & Hunting Land located 6 Miles S of Durand, WI. Sale conducted by Hines Auction Service, Ellsworth, WI.

Oconto Falls, WI

9:30 AM Farm Equipment and Feed Auction, 332 Head of Outstanding Grade Cattle to be held at 8804 Holtz Road, Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

**Neillsville, WI

Sale Dates are April 10-13. Largest Horse-Drawn Machinery Sale in the Midwest. Central Wisconsin Horse Sale to be held at Clark County Fairgrounds. Sale conducted by Central WI Horse Sales, Spencer, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

**Elkhart Lake, WI

11:00 AM Special Retirement Auction for Carl Maeuser, Elkhart Lake, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Rio, WI

TBA Consignments Wanted of Tractors, Farm Machinery, Feed and More for the Taylor Consignment Auction, Norman Jr & Bev Taylor Farm, N4246 Hagan Rd. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Stoughton, WI.

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

**Reedsville, WI

10:30 AM Machinery Consignment Sale to be held at Equity Coop, Reedsville. Sale conducted by Equity Coop, Reedsville, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

**Wausau, WI

TBA. Wisconsin Contractors 54th Annual Auction to be held April 26th & 27th at Nitke Auction Center, 990 Happy Hollow Rd. Sale conducted by Nitke Auction Center, Wausau, WI.

Watertown, WI

TBA Tractor & Farm Machinery Consignments Needed for Jones Auction Service 2nd Annual Live Consignment Sale to be held at Badgerland Park. Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

Seymour, WI

9:00 AM Seymour FFA Alumni Consignment Auction. Consignments taken 9am-5pm Thurs.-Sat. before auction date. Auction is held at the Outagamie Co. Fairgrounds. Sale conducted by Seymour FFA Alumni, Seymour, WI.

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM 21st Annual Spring Lawn & Garden Sale/Rain or Shine Event to be held at W6904 Silver Creek Rd. www.jonesauctionservice.com Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction Service, Watertown, WI.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

**Reedsville, WI.

12:00 NOON Outstanding Milking Herd of Marsh Edge Dairy, Steve & Mary Leitner to be held in Reedsville, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 04

Union Grove, WI

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

Online

CONSIGNMENTS WANTED for Annual Spring Consignment Sale Saturday, May 4th. Consignments to be advertised must be in by Wednesday, April 10th. More Info & Consignment Form @www.auctionsp.com. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

