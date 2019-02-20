** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Withee, WI.

10:30 AM Special Dairy Cattle Auction to be held at 13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Sheridan, IL.

9:00 AM Farm Machinery, Combine, Tractors, Trucks & Trailers and More for Ken & Charlotte, Tyrrell, 2367 N 4275th Rd. Sale conducted by Chris Wegener Auctions, Sandwich, IL.

Sterling, IL.

10:00 AM Tractors, Skid Loader, Trucks, Trailers and More for Kevin Hohlen to be held at 21190 Hickory Hill Rd. Sale conducted by Public Auction Service, Polo, IL.

Watertown, WI.

10:30AM Combine, Heads, Cart, Tractors, Equipment, Skid Steer, Trucks, Trailers and more. Property and sale located at N1131 Co. Rd. L. Go to www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co, Sharon, WI

Soldiers Grove, WI.

9:30 AM Tractors, Crawler & Skid Loader, Vehicles, Trailers & Machinery for Ronald "Ron" Dobbs Estate & Cheryl Dobbs, 11698 Town Line Rd. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Co., Muscoda, WI.

Lodi, WI,

10:00 AM Tractors, Farm Machinery, Trailer, Household Items to be held at N524 County Hwy Y. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers. Reedsburg, WI.

Union Grove, WI.

10:00 AM 28th Annual Waterford FFA Alumni Consignment Auction to be held at Racine Co Fairgrounds, Corner of Hwy 11 & Hwy 45. Sale conducted by Waterford FFA Alumni, Waterford, WI.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 25

** Harvard, IL.

9:30 AM Tractors, Combine & Heads, Tillage, Planting, Spraying Equip and More for Stoxen Farms, 8605 Maxon Rd. Sale conducted by Gordon Stade Auctions, Huntley, IL.

Muscoda, WI.

10:00 AM Tractors, Equipment, Trailers & Misc for Robert "Bob" Page, to be held on County Road G. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Co., Muscoda, WI.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

** Fond du Lac, WI

Online Auction Ending 2/6: Gehl HL 2500 Skid Loader, Skid Loader Attachments, Buckets Plus More! Go to http://auctionsbyobrien.com/. Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC.

** Monroe, WI.

11:00 AM 291 Head of Dairy Cows & Bred Heifers Auction for Sunrise Dairy Cattle, W4365 Middle Juda Rd. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions, Browntown, WI.

** Richland Center, WI.

12:00 NOON. Registered Holstein Milking Herd Dispersal of Tom Nee, 27117 State Hwy 14. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction & Realty Co, Sharon, WI.

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM Special Feeder Cattle & Bred Beef Auction to be held at N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

Janesville, WI.

10:00 AM, M.C.I. Plumbing and Contractors, 4021 Commercial Drive, Sale conducted by George Auction Service 11211 North Union Road, Evansville, WI 53536

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27

** Fond du Lac, WI

Online Auction Ending 2/27: IH 1086 (D), Farmall 560 w/Loader (G), 460 (G) and Lots More! Go to http://auctionsbyobrien.com/. Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC.

** Richland Center, WI.

11:30 AM 117 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle to be held at 24321 Hwy 58. Sale conducted by Richland Cattle Center LLC, Richland Center, WI.

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Special Midwest Nutrition Auction to be held at N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28

** Loyal, WI.

10:30 AM Expecting 300 to 400 Head to be held at W1461 State Hwy 98. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co, Loyal, WI.

** Columbus, WI.

10:00 AM Construction Equipment, Trucks & Trailers and More to be held W1189 County Road K. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Co., Muscoda, WI.

** Reedsburg, WI,

11 AM, Dairy Items: Tractors/Skidsteer, Hay & Forage Equipment, Farm Machinery and More for Travis & Katy Hineman, E3547 County Rd K. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros. Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

** Online.

Mulitiple Viewing Locations. Starting; February 18th, 2019. Ending; February 28th, 2019. To Bid and View Complete Listing go to http://www.luedkeauctionsandappraisals.com/. Sale conducted by Luedke Auctions and Appraisals, Plymouth, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 01

** Columbus, WI.

10:00 AM Tractors & Skid Steer, Farm Equipment, Cattle Equipment and More to be held at W11273 County Highway D. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Co., Muscoda, WI.

Compton, IL.

9:30 AM 2-Day No Reserve Retirement Farm, Truck & Equipment Auction, March 1 & 2. Sale conducted by Steve Almburg Auctioneering, Malta, IL.

SATURDAY, MARCH 02

** Monticello, WI.

10:30 AM Complete Farm Machinery Auction for Jeff "Alfalfa" Malkow Estate, N5129 Rechsteiner Rd. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions, Monroe, WI.

** Prairie du Sac, WI.

9:00 AM, Tractor Attachments/Skid Steer Attachments, Lawn & Garden Tools and More for Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni & Honey Creek Snowmobile Club to be held at 15th St. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

** Watertown, WI.

10:30 A.M. Tractors & Equipment, Cattle, Shop & Misc for Don & Kathy Kleckner, N7637 D Lane. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction & Realty Co, Sharon, WI.

** Belvidere, IL.

9:00 AM Tractor, Truck, Coins, Stamps, Antiques and More Running in Two Rings to be held at Boone Co Fairgrounds. Sale conducted by Lee Auction Service, Belvidere, IL.

Prescott, WI.

Live & Online Real Estate Auction. Property located at W11483 St. Hwy. 29. Sale to be held at W10516 Hwy 10, Prescott. Go to https://www.hinesauctionservice.com/. Sale conducted by Hines Auction Service, Ellsworth, WI.

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit https://www.auctionzip.com/, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

Wooster, OH.

NOON Tractors, Choppers, Heads, Equipment, Trucks, Trailers & More for Mastead Farms Custom Harvesting Complete Dispersal o be held at 375 Fry Rd. Sale conducted by RES Auction Services, Wooster, OH.

SUNDAY, MARCH 03

**Online

Estate Clean Up. Metal Funnels, Cedar Shingles, Glassware and More. Go to http://auctionsbyobrien.com/. Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI

MONDAY, MARCH 04

** Herscher, IL.

9:00 AM Farm Equipment, Tractors, Combine-Heads, Skidsteers and More for the Herscher Area March Consignment Auction to be held at Road #13000. Sale conducted by Tom Witvoet, Herscher, IL.

TUESDAY, MARCH 05

** Fond du Lac, WI.

12:00 Noon. A Great Retirement Auction for Dennis & Kathy Krug to be held in Fond du Lac, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

** Eau Claire, WI.

10:00 A.M. No Reserve Retirement Auction of Jeff & Linda Menard, 6098 17th Ave. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC Eau Claire, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 06

** Fennimore, WI.

9:00 AM Tractors, Skidloaders & Mowers, Older Trucks & Tractors, Planters & Drills and More to be held at 12011 Hwy 61. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Co., Muscoda, WI.

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM Special Colored Breed & Certified Organic Dairy Cattle Auction to be held at N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 07

** Loyal, WI

10:30 AM Special Dairy & Heifer Sale to the held at W1461 State Hwy 98. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co, Loyal, WI.

** East Moline, IL.

10:00 AM Truck Tractors, Straight Trucks, Trailers, Sleeper Trucks and More for an Absolute Public Indoor Auction, 5005 Morton Dr. Sale conducted by US Auctioneers Inc., Rock Island, IL.

** Kaukauna, WI.

12:00 NOON.Fresh Heifers & 3 Yr Olds Auction to be held at Cow Palace North, N2454 Hwy 55. Sale conducted by Cow Palace North, Ron Roskopf, Kaukauna, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 08

** Milwaukee, WI.

10:00 AM Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit http://www.milwaukeestockyards.com/ for Details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

** Withee, WI.

8:00 AM Special 2 day Spring Horse Sale to be held at N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI

SATURDAY, MARCH 09

** Hancock, WI.

10:00 AM Tractors, Potato & Farm Equipment, Trucks and More for the H&J Williams Farm Estate, 953 3rd Ave. Sale conducted by Bunczak Real Estate & Auctions, Rosholt, WI.

** Withee, WI.

8:00 AM Special 2 day Spring Horse Sale to be held at N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auction, Withee, WI.

Now Accepting

Consignments for Annual Spring Auction. Tractors, Farm/Construction Equip., Tools, Sporting Goods & More. Located at A.A. Anderson Inc. Machinery Lot. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co. Sharon, WI.

Durand, IL,

11:00 AM Farm Equipment, Cattle & Horse Equip., Tool & Shop Equip. and More for the Laube Family Living Trust Auction, 15540 Laube Rd. Sale conducted by George Realty & Auction, Brooklyn, WI.

Brooklyn, WI.

10:00 AM Tractors, Potato & Farm Equipment and More for H&J Williams Farm Estate, 953 3rd Ave. Sale conducted by Bunczak Real Estate & Auctions, Rosholt, WI.

Manawa, WI

11:00 AM. Dairy Showplace with Parlor, 68 Head of Dairy Cattle, Machinery & Special Items for Donald & Amy Sordahl. Live online bidding at https://www.proxibid.com/. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC of Marion, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

ONLINE

Multi Location Sale Ending March 12 and 13. Farm and Ag Related Items for the Hansen Auction Group Annual Spring Farm & Equipment Auction. https://www.hansenauctiongroup.com/ Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

ONLINE

Annual Spring Farm and Equipment Auction to be held March 12 & 13. Accepting Consignments, Multiple Locations. Contact https://www.hansenauctiongroup.com/. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

** HIlbert, WI.

12:00 NOON Estate of Henry Renn & neighboring Estate of Wayne Mueller, Plus More to be held at Hwy B, Hilbert, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

** Denmark, WI

9:00 AM Denmark Lions Consignment Auction to be held at 6455 Cty BB. Sale conducted by Denmark Lions Club, Denmark, WI.

** Clinton, WI.

9:00 AM 16th Annual Clinton FFA Alumni Consignment Auction to be held at Scot Forge West Lot. Sale conducted by Clinton FFA Alumni, Clinton, WI.

MONDAY, MARCH 18

Prairie Farm, WI.

Farm Machinery, Construction Equipment, Trucks, Cars and More Consignment Sale. Consign Now, https://www.hansenandyoung.com/. Sale conducted by Hansen & Young Inc., Prairie Farm, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 21

** Platteville, WI.

11:00 AM 146 Acre Dairy Farm w/115 Acres Tillable Offered in 4 Parcels to be held at 5871 Southwest Rd. OPEN HOUSE: Monday February 25th, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

Black Creek, WI.

11:00 AM. Large Machinery Dispersal for David & Nancy Vandenheuvel. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC of Marion, WI

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

Crandon, WI.

1:00 PM. Absolute auction of Wooded Land for Ronda Nolan. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC of Marion, WI

TUESDAY, MARCH 26

St. Anne, IL.

8:00 AM Large Farm Machinery Auction, Consign Now. http://www.stanneconsignmentauction.net/. Sale conducted by St Anne Area Farmers, St Anne, IL.

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

Denmark, WI.

11:00 AM Farm Equipment Retirement Auction for Double Star Farms - Dave & Julie Gerbers to be held in Denmark, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Davenport, Iowa.

TBA Sale held March 28-30. 400 Tractors. 600 Signs & Farm Relics. The Ed Kowalski Collection, to be held at Mississippi Valley Fair Center. Sale conducted by Mecum Auctions, Walworth, WI.

** Preston, MN.

9:30 AM Tractors, Planters, Drills, Spring Tillage and More for the Dealer/Lender Spring Consignment Sale to be held at 27741 State Highway 16. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Co., Preston, MN.

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

** Merrill, WI.

Now Accepting Consignments. This Auction will feature: Quality Farm Tractors, Forage Equiptment, Forklifts, Dozers & much more. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

Fond du Lac, WI.

9:00 AM Annual Spring Farm Machinery Consignment Auction to be held at W5659 CTH Y. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

** Lebanon, WI.

9:30 AM Farm Machinery & Equip., Hay, Lawn & Garden Tools, Shop Tools, Firearms and More for the 34th Annual Lebanon Sportsman's Club Consignment Auction, Lebanon, WI. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

TUESDAY, APRIL 02

** Online

20th Annual Spring Consignment Auction Starting: March 22 and Ending April 2. Sale conducted by Luedke Auctions, Plymouth, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 06

** Polo, IL.

TBA Hazelhurst Annual Spring Consignment Auction to be held at 17748 W Milledgeville Rd. Sale conducted by Public Auction Service, Polo, IL.

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit https://www.auctionzip.com/, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

Berlin, WI.

TBA 14th Annual Berlin Spring Consignment Auction to be held at Rural St., Berlin, WI. Sale conducted by Don Wagner's Auction Service, Ripon, WI.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

** Milton, WI.

9:00 AM, Consignments Wanted, Tractors, Skid Loaders, Machinery, Landscape and Construction for the Annual Consignment Auction to be held at 6337 County Road Y, Sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate Auctions, Evansville, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

** Elkhart Lake, WI.

11:00 AM Special Retirement Auction for Carl Maeuser, Elkhart Lake, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Watertown, WI.

TBA Tractor & Farm Machinery Consignments Needed for Jones Auction Service 2nd Annual Live Consignment Sale to be held at Badgerland Park. Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

Watertown, WI.

10:00 AM 21st Annual Spring Lawn & Garden Sale/Rain or Shine Event to be held at W6904 Silver Creek Rd.http://www.jonesauctionservice.com/ Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction Service, Watertown, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 04

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit https://www.auctionzip.com/, ID 9051. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/money/2019/02/20/auction-calendar-february-22-2019/2927773002/