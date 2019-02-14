32 Auctions in this week’s paper

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Coleman, WI.

12:00 NOON. Manitowoc Herd Dispersal to be held at 11232 Ledge Lane. Sale conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

Oshkosh, WI.

Sale to be held on Feb 15 at 4:00 PM & Feb 16 at 9:00 AM.100’s of Shotguns to be held at 2968 Jackson St. Sale conducted by W. Yoder Auction LLC, Wautoma, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Soldiers Grove, WI.

10:30 AM Large Farm Auction for Arlen & Cindy Latham, 48761 County Road C. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Co., Muscoda, WI.

Richland Center, WI.

11:30 AM Dairy Cattle Dispersal for Wiedenfeld Acres II LLC to be held at Richland Cattle Center, 24321 Hwy 58. Sale conducted by Richland Cattle Center LLC, Richland Center, WI.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Fond du Lac, WI

Online Auction Ending 2/18/19 Implement Parts, Weights, Wheels and More. Go to www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC.

Wapello, IA.

9:00 AM Equipment held at 16365 110th St., Land held at the Charles W Briggs Civic Center at 5:00 pm. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, Hamilton, IL.

ONLINE

Ending 2/18/19. Implement Parts, Weights, Wheels & Tires and More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

** Withee, WI

11:00 AM Feeder Cattle Auction to be held at N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

** Richland Center, WI,

11:30 A.M., 129 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle, Sale to be held at 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Sale conducted by Stade Auction, Sharon, WI.

** Withee, WI

11:00 AM Dairy Auction to be held at N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

Hillsboro, WI.

9:00 AM M&S Sales Annual Spring Consignment Auction to be held at E18075 State Hwy 33. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Co., Muscoda, WI.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21

** DePere, WI.

11:00 AM Multiple Line Dairy Farm Auction to be held in DePere, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

** Reedsville, WI.

NOON. Equity Dairy Herd Dispersal located at Hwy 10, Reedsville, Sale conducted by Equity Livestock, Reedsville, WI.

** Loyal, WI.

10:30 AM Special Dairy Sale to be held at W1461 State Hwy 98. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Loyal, WI.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22

** Withee, WI.

10:30 AM Special Dairy Cattle Auction to be held at 13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23

** Sheridan, IL.

9:00 AM Farm Machinery, Combine, Tractors, Trucks & Trailers and More for Ken & Charlotte, Tyrrell, 2367 N 4275th Rd. Sale conducted by Chris Wegener Auctions, Sandwich, IL.

** Sterling, IL.

10:00 AM Tractors, Skid Loader, Trucks, Trailers and More for Kevin Hohlen to be held at 21190 Hickory Hill Rd. Sale conducted by Public Auction Service, Polo, IL.

** Watertown, WI.

10:30AM Combine, Heads, Cart, Tractors, Equipment, Skid Steer, Trucks, Trailers and more. Property and sale located at N1131 Co. Rd. L. Go to www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co, Sharon, WI

** Soldiers Grove, WI.

9:30 AM Tractors, Crawler & Skid Loader, Vehicles, Trailers & Machinery for Ronald "Ron" Dobbs Estate & Cheryl Dobbs, 11698 Town Line Rd. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Co., Muscoda, WI.

** Lodi, WI,

10:00 AM Tractors, Farm Machinery, Trailer, Household Items to be held at N524 County Hwy Y. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers. Reedsburg, WI.

** Union Grove, WI.

10:00 AM 28th Annual Waterford FFA Alumni Consignment Auction to be held at Racine Co Fairgrounds, Corner of Hwy 11 & Hwy 45. Sale conducted by Waterford FFA Alumni, Waterford, WI.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 25

** Muscoda, WI.

10:00 AM Tractors, Equipment, Trailers & Misc for Robert "Bob" Page, to be held on County Road G. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Co., Muscoda, WI.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Fond du Lac, WI

Online Auction Ending 2/6: Gehl HL 2500 Skid Loader, Skid Loader Attachments, Buckets Plus More! Go to www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC.

** Monroe, WI.

11:00 AM 291 Head of Dairy Cows & Bred Heifers Auction for Sunrise Dairy Cattle, W4365 Middle Juda Rd. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions, Browntown, WI.

** Janesville, WI,

10:00 AM, M.C.I. Plumbing and Contractors, 4021 Commercial Drive, Sale conducted by George Auction Service 11211 North Union Road, Evansville, WI 53536

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Fond du Lac, WI

Online Auction Ending 2/27: IH 1086 (D), Farmall 560 w/Loader (G), 460 (G) and Lots More! Go to www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC.

FRIDAY, MARCH 01

** Compton, IL.

9:30 AM 2-Day No Reserve Retirement Farm, Truck & Equipment Auction, March 1 & 2. Sale conducted by Steve Almburg Auctioneering, Malta, IL.

SATURDAY, MARCH 02

Prescott, WI.

Live & Online Real Estate Auction. Property located at W11483 St. Hwy. 29. Sale to be held at W10516 Hwy 10, Prescott. Go to www.hinesauctionservice.com. Sale conducted by Hines Auction Service, Ellsworth, WI.

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

** Wooster, OH.

NOON Tractors, Choppers, Heads, Equipment, Trucks, Trailers & More for Mastead Farms Custom Harvesting Complete Dispersal o be held at 375 Fry Rd. Sale conducted by RES Auction Services, Wooster, OH.

TUESDAY, MARCH 5

** Fond du Lac, WI.

12:00 Noon. A Great Retirement Auction for Dennis & Kathy Krug to be held in Fond du Lac, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

Now Accepting

Consignments for Annual Spring Auction. Tractors, Farm/Construction Equip., Tools, Sporting Goods & More. Located at A.A. Anderson Inc. Machinery Lot. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co. Sharon, WI.

** Durand, IL,

11:00 AM Farm Equipment, Cattle & Horse Equip., Tool & Shop Equip. and More for the Laube Family Living Trust Auction, 15540 Laube Rd. Sale conducted by George Realty & Auction, Brooklyn, WI.

** Brooklyn, WI.

10:00 AM Tractors, Potato & Farm Equipment and More for H&J Williams Farm Estate, 953 3rd Ave. Sale conducted by Bunczak Real Estate & Auctions, Rosholt, WI.

** Manawa, WI

11:00 AM. Dairy Showplace with Parlor, 68 Head of Dairy Cattle, Machinery & Special Items for Donald & Amy Sordahl. Live online bidding at www.proxibid.com. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC of Marion, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

ONLINE

Multi Location Sale Ending March 12 and 13. Farm and Ag Related Items for the Hansen Auction Group Annual Spring Farm & Equipment Auction. Hansenauctiongroup.com Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

Denmark, WI

9:00 AM Denmark Lions Consignment Auction to be held at 6455 Cty BB. Sale conducted by Denmark Lions Club, Denmark, WI.

MONDAY, MARCH 18

** Prairie Farm, WI.

Farm Machinery, Construction Equipment, Trucks, Cars and More Consignment Sale. Consign Now, www.hyauctions.com. Sale conducted by Hansen & Young Inc., Prairie Farm, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

Black Creek, WI.

11:00 AM. Large Machinery Dispersal for David & Nancy Vandenheuvel. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC of Marion, WI

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

** ONLINE

Annual Spring Farm and Equipment Auction to be held March 12 & 13. Accepting Consignments, Multiple Locations. Contact hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

Crandon, WI.

1:00 PM. Absolute auction of Wooded Land for Ronda Nolan. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC of Marion, WI

TUESDAY, MARCH 26

** St. Anne, IL,

8:00 AM Large Farm Machinery Auction, Consign Now. www.stanneconsignmentauction.net. Sale conducted by St Anne Area Farmers, St Anne, IL.

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

Denmark, WI.

11:00 AM Farm Equipment Retirement Auction for Double Star Farms - Dave & Julie Gerbers to be held in Denmark, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

** Davenport, Iowa.

TBA Sale held March 28-30. 400 Tractors. 600 Signs & Farm Relics. The Ed Kowalski Collection, to be held at Mississippi Valley Fair Center. Sale conducted by Mecum Auctions, Walworth, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

** Merrill, WI.

Now Accepting Consignments. This Auction will feature: Quality Farm Tractors, Forage Equiptment, Forklifts, Dozers & much more. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

** Fond du Lac, WI.

9:00 AM Annual Spring Farm Machinery Consignment Auction to be held at W5659 CTH Y. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

** Lebanon, WI.

9:30 AM Farm Machinery & Equip., Hay, Lawn & Garden Tools, Shop Tools, Firearms and More for the 34th Annual Lebanon Sportsman's Club Consignment Auction, Lebanon, WI. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 06

** Polo, IL.

TBA Hazelhurst Annual Spring ConsignmentAuction to be held at 17748 W Milledgeville Rd. Sale conducted by Public Auction Service, Polo, IL.

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

Berlin, WI.

TBA 14th Annual Berlin Spring Consignment Auction to be held at Rural St., Berlin, WI. Sale conducted by Don Wagner's Auction Service, Ripon, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

** Watertown, WI.

TBA Tractor & Farm Machinery Consignments Needed for Jones Auction Service 2nd Annual Live Consignment Sale to be held at Badgerland Park. Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

** Watertown, WI.

10:00 AM 21st Annual Spring Lawn & Garden Sale/Rain or Shine Event to be held at W6904 Silver Creek Rd. www.jonesauctionservice.com Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction Service, Watertown, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 04

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/money/2019/02/14/auction-calendar-february-15-2019/2859665002/