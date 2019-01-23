** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 25

Denzer, WI.

11:00 AM 386 Acre Dairy Farm located at E8210 Elm Rd, Sauk City, WI. Sale held at Honey Creek Town Hall, Denzer, WI. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

Coleman, WI.

12 noon. Herd dispersal at Yoap's Blue Ribbon Farm, dairy and beef herd. Sale conducted by YOAP & YOAP Auction & Real Estate of Coleman, WI.

Elkhorn, WI.

10:00 AM 298+/- Acres of Prime Farmland to be Sold in Three Separate Parcels to be held at Monte Carlo Room, 720 N Wisconsin St. Sale conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate, Milton, WI.

Denzer, WI.

386 Acre Dairy Farm Offered in 7 Parcels Located in Sauk County, WI. Open House Jan. 8, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Auction Location: Honey Creek Town Hall, Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros. Auctioneers, LLC, Reedsburg, WI.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 26

** Lomira, WI.

8:00 AM Special Sheep, Goat and Feeder Cattle Auction to be held at Equity Coop Livestock. Sale conducted by Equity Cooperative Livestock, Lomira, WI.

Paris, MO.

9:00 AM. Tractors, Combines, Farm Machinery, Construction Pieces, Trucks, Trailers &

More Sell. Located at the Wheeler Auctions Lot. Visit wheelerauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Wheeler Auctions & Real Estate, Paris, MO.

Wautoma, WI.

9:00 AM Antiques & Collectibles Auction Live & Online to be held at N2475 13th Gateway & State Rd 21. Sale conducted by W Yoder Auction, Wautoma, WI.

MONDAY, JANUARY 28

Online

Ending Jan. 28. Add Your Machinery, Equip., Trailers & More to this Construction Equip. Consignment Auction. Visit https://www.hansenandyoung.com/. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young Inc. Prairie Farm, WI.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 29

New Paris, IN.

8:30 AM EST Annual Late Model Ag & Construction Equipment to be held at 72435 State Road 15. Sale conducted by Polk Auction Co., New Paris, IN.

Sauk City, WI.

11:00 AM 426 Acre Farm Real Estate Auction for 7944 Kruchten Rd., Lodi, WI to be held at Dorf Haus, 8931 Cty Y, Sauk City, WI. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 30

** Online

Ending Jan. 30. '94 Volvo Tractor, JD 14' Disk, 2 Flat Rack Wagons & More. Visit

www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

** Richland Center, WI.

11:30 AM 167 Head of Dairy Cattle to be held at 24321 Hwy 58. Sale conducted by Richland Cattle Center LLC, Richland Center, WI.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 31

East Moline, IL.

10:00 AM Truck Tractors, Straight Trucks & Trailers to be held at 5005 Morton Drive.

Sale conducted by US Auctioneers Inc., Rock Island, IL.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 1

** Merrill, WI.

11:00 AM Large Equipment Auction with Internet Bidding Available via Proxibid.com for Black Granite Grain Co., 4510 County Rd F. Sale conducted by Wausau Sales Corp Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 02

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 3

** Sandwich, IL.

8:00 AM. Kitchen Cabinets, Bases, Uppers & Trims, Cement Board Siding & More. Located at 16746 Chicago Rd. Visit gavinauctionservices.com. Sale by Gavin Auction Co, Sandwich, IL.

** Online

Ending Feb. 3. Collectible Sale! Redlin, Gromme, Gedamus & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 4

** Online

Ending Feb. 4. Hand Tools, Power Tools, Vintage Tools & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 06

** Online

Ending Feb. 6. 1:00 PM. Haynes Farms Retirement. Located at 6924 Peck Rd. Eaton Rapids, MI. Visit www.SheridanAuctionService.com. Sale Conducted by Sheridan Realty & Auction Co., Mason, MI.

** Brodhead, WI

11:00 AM Tractors/Combine/Grain Cart/Tillage Equipment William Larson Farms, LLC. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, Evansville, WI.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 8

** Milwaukee, WI.

10:00 AM Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for Details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 11

** Juneau County, WI

ONLINE AUCTION beginning 2/11 8AM. 226.5 Acres of Vacant Land in Juneau County, WI. Online Auction www.gavinbros.com |Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers & Real Estate, Reedsburg, WI.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 18

** Wapello, IA.

9:00 AM Equipment held at 16365 110th St., Land held at the Charles W Briggs Civic Center at 5:00 pm. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, Hamilton, IL.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21

** De Pere, WI.

11:00 AM Multiple Line Dairy Farm Auction to be held in De Pere, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22

** Harvard, IL.

10:30 AM Tractors, Skid Steer, Dozer, Combine, Farm Machinery & More for the Gary Martin Estate, 9320 White Oaks Rd. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 02

** Prescott, WI.

Live & Online Real Estate Auction. Property located at W11483 St. Hwy. 29. Sale to be held at W10516 Hwy 10, Prescott. Go to www.hinesauctionservice.com. Sale conducted by Hines Auction Service, Ellsworth, WI.

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 5

** Fond du Lac, WI.

12:00 Noon. A Great Retirement Auction for Dennis & Kathy Krug to be held in Fond du Lac, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

** Denmark, WI.

11:00 AM Farm Equipment Retirement Auction for Double Star Farms - Dave & Julie Gerbers to be held in Denmark, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 06

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 04

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

