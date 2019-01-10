** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 12

Monroe, WI.

11:00 AM. Tractors & Farm Machinery Sell for Larry & Luan Ott. Located at W6576 Franklin Rd. Visit www.bm-auctions.com. Sale Conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI.

MONDAY, JANUARY 14

Online

Ending Jan. 14. '89 Ford 4x4 Pickup, Power Plant, Grain Box, Mower, Wood Splitter & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 15

Online

Ending Jan. 15. Pedal Cars, Wagons, Bikes, Reel Mowers, Farm & Automobile Vintage. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

** Fond du Lac, WI.

11:30 AM. January Dairy Production Sale to be held at Great Northern Sales Arena, W4226 St. Rd. 23E. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co Inc., Fond du Lac, WI.

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Feeder Cattle Auction to be held at N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions of Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16

** Richland Center, WI.

11:30 AM 131 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle Sale to be held at 24321 Hwy 58. Sale conducted by Richland Cattle Center LLC, Richland Center, WI.

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM Dairy Cows, Dairy Heifers, Calves, Fed/Market Cattle Auction to be held at N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock Auctions, Withee, WI.

Online

Ending Jan. 16. Chain Saws, Generators-Compressor-Pump, Buzz Saw, Shop Equip., Sporting Goods & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC. Fond du Lac, WI.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 17

** Monticello, WI.

10:30 AM 286 Head of Quality Dairy Cows & Heifers for Lone Pine Dairy Inc., N6492 Co. J. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI LLC, Browntown, WI.

** Loyal, WI.

10:30 AM Special Dairy Sale to be held at W1461 State Hwy 98. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., Loyal, WI.

Online

Ending Jan. 17. Tractor & Implement Parts, Compressor, Weights, Top Links, Hyd. Rams & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 18

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM Special Monthly Dairy Heifer Auction to be held at N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 19

** New Franken, WI.

11:00 AM Excellent Herd of Pinzguer Beef Cattle Auction for Mark & Ann Basten, 3877 Luxemburg Rd. Sale conducted by Bahrke Auction & Real Estate Inc., Gillett, WI.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 20

** Online

Ending Jan. 20. Vintage Glassware, Ruby Red, Cobalt Blue, Shirley Temple & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

MONDAY, JANUARY 21

** Online

Ending Jan. 21.'98 Ford F150 4x4, New Skid Loader Attachments, Grapples & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

** Online

Ending Jan 21st. 6:00 PM. Cars, Trucks & Trailers, Skid Steer Attachments, Tractors, Farm Equip. & More Sell for this Online Auctions. Located at 2231 US Hwy 12. Visit www.smith-auctions.com. Sale Conducted by Smith Auctions, Baldwin, WI.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 22

** Online

Ending Jan. 22. Air Tools, Power Tools, Hand Tools, Chain Saw, Hobart Welder & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 25

** Elkhorn, WI.

10:00 AM 298+/- Acres of Prime Farmland to be Sold in Three Separate Parcels to be held at Monte Carlo Room, 720 N Wisconsin St. Sale conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate, Milton, WI.

Denzer, WI.

386 Acre Dairy Farm Offered in 7 Parcels Located in Sauk County, WI. Open House Jan. 8, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Auction Location: Honey Creek Town Hall, Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros. Auctioneers, LLC, Reedsburg, WI.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 26

Lomira, WI.

8:00 AM Special Sheep, Goat and Feeder Cattle Auction to be held at Equity Coop Livestock. Sale conducted by Equity Cooperative Livestock, Lomira, WI.

MONDAY, JANUARY 28

Online

Ending Jan. 28. Add Your Machinery, Equip., Trailers & More to this Construction Equip. Consignment Auction. Visit www.hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young Inc. Prairie Farm, WI.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 29

** New Paris, IN.

8:30 AM EST Annual Late Model Ag & Construction Equipment to be held at 72435 State Road 15. Sale conducted by Polk Auction Co., New Paris, IN.

Sauk City, WI.

426 Acre Dairy Farm Offered in 5 Parcels Located in Lodi, WI. Open House Jan. 10, 10:00AM to 1:00 PM. Auction Located at 8931 Cty Y. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros. Auctioneers, LLC, Reedsburg, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 02

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 06

Online

Ending Feb. 6. 1:00 PM. Haynes Farms Retirement. Located at 6924 Peck Rd. Eaton Rapids, MI. Visit www.SheridanAuctionService.com. Sale Conducted by Sheridan Realty & Auction Co., Mason, MI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 02

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 06

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 04

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

