Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 21

Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Expecting 400-500 Head for This Special Monthly Heifer Auction. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 22

Marion, WI.

11:00 AM. Tractors, Farm Equip., Vehicles, Trailers, Guns & More Sell for Tom Tews. Located at 1110 N. Main St. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 26

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Selling Dairy Cows, Dairy Heifers, Calves, Fed/Market Cattle. 9:30 AM Selling Hay, Straw & Firewood. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI

** Richland Center, WI.

11:30 AM. 157 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. Located at Richland Cattle Center Arena. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC. Richland Center, WI.

** Online

Ending Dec. 26th. 6:00 PM. Cars, Trucks & Trailers, Skid Steer Attachments, Tractors, Farm Equip. & More Sell for this Online Auctions. Located at 2231 US Hwy 12. Visit www.smith-auctions.com. Sale Conducted by Smith Auctions, Baldwin, WI.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 27

** Loyal, WI.

10:30 AM. Holstein Cattle Selling for Kronebusch Farms, Jon-Rich Farm & Other Various Consignors. Located at W1461 State Hwy 98. Visit http://www.oberholtzerauctions.com/. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., Owen, WI.

** TIMED ONLINE

Farm Equipment Auction for Contented Acres, Decorah, IA. Closes 12-27-2018. Contact SteffesGroup.com or 319-385-2000. Sale conducted by Steffes Group, Mt. Pleasant, IA.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 28

St. Anne, IL.

8:00 AM. Large Farm Machinery Auction. Visit http://www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com/ Sale Conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, St. Anne, IL.

** Tuscola, IL.

10:00 AM Tractors, Combine, Trucks, Tillage, 24R Planter, Sprayer and More to be held 5 Miles North of Tuscola, IL on Rt. 45. Sale conducted by Bauer Auction, Windsor, IL.

** Jefferson, WI.

10:30 AM. 106 Head Holstein Dairy Cattle, Tractors, Farm Machinery & More Located at N3660 State Rd. 89. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

Online

Ending Dec. 28. Organic 100 Acre Farm with Some Wooded & Undeveloped/Marsh Land w/4BR Home & Outbuildings. Located at N2351 Hickory Rd. Watertown, WI. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

Tuscola, IL.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 29

** Lomira, WI.

8:00 AM Special Sheep, Goat and Feeder Cattle Auction to be held at Equity Coop Livestock. Sale conducted by Equity Cooperative Livestock, Lomira, WI.

Browntown, WI.

9:00 AM Construction, Tractors, Grain Handling, Planting & Tillage and Much More for the State-Line Consignment Auction, 101 E Murray St. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, South Wayne, WI.

** Loyal, WI.

9:30 AM. Tools, Shop, Bikes, Handicap Electric Scooter & More Sell at This Estate Sale. Located at W1461 State Hwy 98. Visit http://www.oberholtzerauctions.com/. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Owen, WI.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 05, 2019

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

MONDAY, JANUARY 14

** Online

Ending Jan. 14. IH 966, '89 Ford Pickup, LP Power Plant, Grain Box, 3pt. Mower, Wood Splitter & More! Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 25

** Denzer, WI.

386 Acre Dairy Farm Offered in 7 Parcels Located in Sauk County, WI. Open House Jan. 8, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Auction Location: Honey Creek Town Hall, Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros. Auctioneers, LLC, Reedsburg, WI.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 29

** Sauk City, WI.

426 Acre Dairy Farm Offered in 5 Parcels Located in Lodi, WI. Open House Jan. 10, 10:00AM to 1:00 PM. Auction Located at 8931 Cty Y. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros. Auctioneers, LLC, Reedsburg, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 02

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit https://www.auctionzip.com/, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 02

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit https://www.auctionzip.com/, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 06

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit https://www.auctionzip.com/, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 04

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit https://www.auctionzip.com/, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

