** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 14

Edon, OH.

9:00 AM. 2 Day Sale. Business Inventory, Parts, Farm Equip., Antique Tractors & Implements Sell for Reitzel Bros Ltd. Located at 11977 State Rt. 49. Visit tedeverett.com. Sale Conducted by Ted Everett & Kurt Everett Auctioneers, Monrovia, IN.

Menominee, MI.

10:00 AM. Real Estate, Firewood Processing, Post Equipment, Woodworking Equip., Sawmill Equip., Forklifts, Trucks, Tools & More for Scott Klitzke Forest Prod & Estate. Visit www.wausauauctioneers.com. Sale by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

Coleman, WI.

11:00 AM. 50 Top Quality Milk Cows Sell For Green Acres Dairy of Seymour & Blue Tag Parlor Cows. Also Farm Machinery from a Pulaski Estate. Located at 11232 Ledge Lane. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale By Yoap & Yoap Auction, Coleman, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 15

Aledo, IL.

9:00 AM. Tractors, Skid Loaders, Trucks, Trailers, Farm Equip., Lumber, JD Parts, Construction Equip & More Sell. Located at 2007 SE 3rd St. Visit www.soldatjones.com. Sale Conducted by Dale L. Jones & Co. Aledo, IL.

Wautoma, WI.

9:00 AM. Vehicles, Equipment, Trailers, Tools & More Sell. Located at N2475 13th Gateway. Visit wyoderauction.com. Sale Conducted by W. Yoder Auction, Wautoma, WI.

Reedsburg, WI.

9:00 AM. Tractors, Hay, Farm Machinery, Trucks, Snowmobile, Lawn/Garden, Tools, Construction & More Sell. Located at E8128 Hwy 23/33. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers - Real Estate, Reedsburg, Baraboo, WI.

Burlington, WI.

10:00 AM. Shop Tools, Equipment, Hardware and More Sell for Larry & Laura Uhen Living Estate. Located at 127 S. River Rd. Visit www.bobhagemannauctionreality.com. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service LLC, Burlington, WI.

Kaukauna, WI.

11:30 AM. 70 High Quality Holsteins Along w/ Jerseys, Linebacks, Brown Swiss & Calves Selling. Located at N2454 Hwy 55, Sale Conducted by Ron Roskopf - Cow Palace North, Kaukauna, WI.

Bloomington, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling 550+ Female Angus for Bula-Gieringer Farms. Located at Bloomington Livestock Exchange. Visit www.cotton-associates.com. Sale Conducted by Cotton Associates, Howell, MI.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 17

Herscher, IL.

Tractors, Industrial, Farm Equip., Trucks & More Sell for this Consignment Auction. Located at 13000 State Rd. 17. Visit www.auctionzip.com. Sale Conducted by Tom Witvoet Auction, Herscher, IL.

Online

Ending Dec. 17. Heavy Equip., Trucks, Trailers & Construction Equip. Sell. Located in Multiple WI Locations. Visit hansenauctiongroup.com or nitkeauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 18

** Milton, WI.

11:00 AM. Tractor, Combine, Farm Machinery & More Sell For Pierce Farms, Inc. Located at 1125 N. Parkview Dr. Visit www.georgeauction.com. Sale Conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. Evansville, WI.

** Fond du Lac, WI.

50 Head Sell at the Great Northern Holiday Sale to be held W4226 St. Rd. 23E. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co. Inc., Fond du Lac, WI.

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM Special Feeder Cattle & Bred Beef Cow Auction to be held at N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 19

** Winslow, IL.

11:30 AM Square & Round Bales of Hay & Fodder Bales to be held at 14054 N Swiss Rd. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI LLC, Browntown, WI.

** Richland Center, WI.

11:30 AM. 189 Head of Dairy Cattle Sell at This Auction. Located at the Richland Cattle Center Arena. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC. Richland Center, WI.

Preston, MN.

9:30 AM. Tractors, Sprayers, Farm Machinery, Trucks & Trailers Sell for This Year End Consignment Auction. Located at Gehling Auction Co. Indoor Auction Center. Visit gehlingauction.com. Sale Conducted by Gehling Auction Co. LLC. Preston, MN.

Prairie du Sac, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Skidsteer, Farm Machinery, Shop Items & More Sell for Markley Farms Inc. Located at E8210 Elm Rd. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers - Real Estate, Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Advance Notice of Holiday Extravaganza Dairy Cattle Auction. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

Online

Tractors, Combine and Machinery Sell at This Online Auction. Various Locations in MN. Visit BigIron.com. Sale Conducted by BigIron Auctions, St. Edward, NE.

Online

Ending Dec. 19. 1:00 PM. 80 +/- Prime Farmland Acres Located on Cortes Rd, Town of Chester. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Unified Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 20

** Dodgeville, WI.

8:00 AM. Machinery Auction for Hennessey Implement, Inc. Located at 1414 State Rd. 23. Visit www.hennesseyimplement.com. Sale Conducted by Hennessey Implement, Dodgeville & Monroe, WI.

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM Special Kid Goat & Lamb Auction to be held at N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

** Loyal, WI.

10:30 AM Special Dairy Sale to be held at W1461 State Hwy 98. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., Loyal, WI.

East Moline, IL.

10:00 AM. Truck Tractors, Straight Trucks & Trailers Sell at the Public Auction. Located at 5005 Morton Dr. Visit www.usauctioneers.com. Sale Conducted by US Auctioneers Inc. Rock Island, IL.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 21

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Expecting 400-500 Head for This Special Monthly Heifer Auction. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 22

Marion, WI.

11:00 AM. Tractors, Farm Equip., Vehicles, Trailers, Guns & More Sell for Tom Tews. Located at 1110 N. Main St. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 26

** Online Ending Dec. 26th.

6:00 PM. Cars, Trucks & Trailers, Skid Steer Attachments, Tractors, Farm Equip. & More Sell for this Online Auctions. Located at 2231 US Hwy 12. Visit www.smith-auctions.com. Sale Conducted by Smith Auctions, Baldwin, WI.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 27

** Loyal, WI.

10:30 AM 2nd Annual Holiday Select Sale to be held at W1461 State Hwy 98. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., Loyal, WI.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 28

** St. Anne, IL.

8:00 AM. Large Farm Machinery Auction. Visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com. Sale Conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, St. Anne, IL.

** Online

Ending Dec. 28. Organic 100 Acre Farm with Some Wooded & Undeveloped/Marsh Land w/4BR Home & Outbuildings. Located at N2351 Hickory Rd. Watertown, WI. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

** Tuscola, IL.

10:00 AM Tractors, Combine, Trucks, Tillage, 24R Planter, Sprayer and More to be held 5 Miles North of Tuscola, IL on Rt. 45. Sale conducted by Bauer Auction, Windsor, IL.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 29

** Lomira, WI.

8:00 AM Special Sheep, Goat and Feeder Cattle Auction to be held at Equity Coop Livestock. Sale conducted by Equity Cooperative Livestock, Lomira, WI.

** Browntown, WI.

9:00 AM Construction, Tractors, Grain Handling, Planting & Tillage and Much More for the State-Line Consignment Auction, 101 E Murray St. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, South Wayne, WI.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 05, 2019

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 02

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 02

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 06

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 04

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

