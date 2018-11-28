Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Brillion, WI.

9:30 AM 2018 Forest Junction Year-End Farm Equipment Consignment Auction to be held at W2374 US Hwy 10. Sale conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auctions, Brillion, WI.

Gleason, WI.

10:30 AM. 40 Acre Farm w/Home & Out Buildings, Tractors, Combines, Machinery, Trucks, Recreational, Tools & More Sell for Mike Brock Estate. Located at W536 Cty Rd J. Visit www.wausauauctioneers.com. Conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI

Keithsburg, IL.

10:00 AM. Combine, Tractors, Farm Machinery, Wagon, Livestock Equip, Tools & More Sell for the John Sheriff Estate. Located at 250 90th St. Visit www.soldatjones.com. Sale Conducted by Dale L Jones & Co. Auctioneers, Aledo, IL.

Waukesha, WI.

10:00 AM. Vehicles, Trailers, Equip., Collectibles, Tools & More Sell for Larry Frank, Located at S38 W32084 Wern Way. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade, Sharon, WI.

Coleman, WI.

70 High Component Milk Cows, Lots of Color, Sell for Ned Buhrandt. Located at 11232 Ledge Lane. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 01

Rio, WI.

9:00 AM. Guns, Sporting Items, Tractors, Farm Equip., Trailers & More Sell for this Taylor Consignment Auction Located at N4246 Hagan Rd. Visit www.auctionspecialistsstoughton.com. Conducted by Auction Specialists Stoughton LLC, Stoughton, WI.

Polo, IL.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Dryer, Machinery, Livestock Equip. & Supplies Sell for Larry & Deborah Slager. Located at 1633 N Summerhill Rd. Sale Conducted by Public Auction Service, Polo, IL.

Sparta, WI.

10:30 AM. 114+/- Acre Farm w/Home & Out Buildings, Tractor, Truck, Machinery & More for Terence & Philomena Shore. Located at 9401 Ebony Rd. Visit www.simonsons.net. Sale Conducted by Simonson Real Estate & Auction Service, LLC, Cashton, WI.

** Brodhead, WI.

11:00 AM Hay Auction located at Happy Crap Acres, N2927 Co. OK. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI LLC, Browntown, WI.

New London, WI.

11:00 AM. 65 Acre Farm Sold in Parcels. Farm Equip, Tools/Shop, Furniture, Pickup Truck, Boat & More Sell for Merlyn Wege Estate Located at N7176 Fitzgerald Rd. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 02

Sandwich, IL.

8:00 AM. Nursery Stock, Siding, Shingles, Cabinets, Lumber, Decking, Hand & Power Tools, Windows, Doors & More. Located at 16746 Chicago Rd. Visit Gavinauctionservices.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Auction Co. Sandwich, IL.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 03

Online

Ending Dec. 3. 6:00 PM. Hereford & Black Baldy Cattle Sell for this Online Auction. Cattle Located in Johnson Creek, Ixonia & Helenville, WI. Visit hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Neenah, WI.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 04

Prairie du Sac, WI.

10:30 AM. 340 Head of High Grade Production Tested Holstein Dairy Cattle Sell for Markley Farms. Located at E8210 Elm Rd. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Expecting 150-200 Head for this Feeder Cattle Auction. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

** Fond du Lac, WI.

11:30 AM. 60 Young Fresh Cows Sell. Located at Great Northern Sales Arena. Visit www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Sale Conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc. Fond du Lac, WI.

** Online

Ending Dec. 4, 6:00 PM. Farm, Construction & Complete Heating Business Sellout. Located at N6045 Cty Rd E, Plymouth, WI. Visit luedkeauctionsandappraisals.com. Sale Conducted by Luedke Auctions & Appraisals, Plymouth, WI.

** Online

Ending Dec. 4. JD 5520, Meyer Spreader, Toyota Forklift, Woods & Ludell Snow Blowers, Travalong Trailer, Hardi Field Sprayer, Howse Mower & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

Online

Ending Dec. 4. JD 5520, Meyer M300 Spreader, Woods & Ludell Snow Blowers, Travalong 20' Trailer & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC. Fond du Lac, WI.

Online

Ending Dec. 4. 1:00 PM. Tractors, Skid Loader, Cattle Trailer, Equip. & More Sell For This WI Dairy Farm Operation. Located at N4468 St. Rd. 49, Brandon, WI. Visit jonesauctionservice.com. Conducted by Unified Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 05

** Withee, WI.

Expecting 450-500 Head for This Dairy Cattle Auction. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

** Richland Center, WI.

11:30 AM. 115 Head of Dairy Cattle & A Complete Beef Herd Sell. Located at the Richland Cattle Center Arena. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC, Richland Center, WI.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 06

Columbus, WI.

10:00 AM Construction & Farm Equipment as Well as Related Items. Located at 1189 County Rd K. Visit www.wisconsintractor.com or Call Donnie at 920-948-6290. Sale Conducted by Wisconsin Tractor, Columbus, WI.

** Montfort, WI.

10:00 AM. Cattle, Tractors, Farm Machinery, Tools & More Sell For Peter & Lori Melby. Located at 2592 Drinkwater Rd. Visit www.hennesseyimplement.com. Sale Conducted by Hennessey Auction Co. Dodgeville, WI.

** Loyal, WI.

10:30 AM. Expecting 350 Head for This Special Dairy & Heifer Sale. Located at W1461 State Hwy 98. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Owen, WI.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 07

** Kansasville, WI.

10:30 AM. Tractors, Combine, Backhoe, Skid Steers, Farm Mach., Trucks, Trailers & More Sell for Robert Down. Located at 975 224th Ave. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auctions. Sharon, WI.

Online

Ending Dec. 7, 6:00 PM. 5 Acre Farm w/Home & Outbuildings. Located at W6786 320th Ave. Ellsworth, WI. Visit www.hinesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Hines Auction Service, Ellsworth, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 08

** Oregon, IL.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Combine, Machinery, Pickup and More Sell for Charles & Marsha Hepfer. Located at 3960 E Holcomb Rd. Visit www.bearrows.com. Sale Conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co. Rochelle, IL.

** Fond du Lac, WI.

10:00 AM. Confiscated Vehicles, Trucks, Equipment & More Sell for This Public Auction. Located at the Cow Palace. Visit www.auctionassociatesinc.com. Sale Conducted by Auction Associates Inc. Ripon, WI.

** Stoughton, WI.

10:00 AM. Polled Hereford Cattle, Vehicles, Trailers, Tractor, Farm Equip., Guns, Antiques & More for Donnie & Deb Kleven. Located at 595 Bass Lake Rd. Visit www.auctionspecialistsstoughton.com. Sale by Auction Specialists, Stoughton, WI.

** Hollandale, WI.

10:30 AM Dairy Cattle, Tractors, Skidloader, Farm Equipment and Feed for Roger Stampfli, 1900 Long Valley Rd. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions, Browntown, WI.

** Coleman, WI.

11:00 AM. 100 Brown Swiss & Holsteins, Tractors & Farm Machinery Sell for Lone Oak Swiss of Weyauwega. Located at 11232 Ledge Lane. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

** Marshfield, WI.

1:00 PM. 99.8 Acre Farmette Being Offered in Parcels. Also, Personal Property Sells for the Estate of Ron Hirsch. Located at 10577 Stadt Rd. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

** Beaver Dam, WI.

Repossessions, Consignments & Creditor Sales, Tractors, Industrial, Combine, Equip. & More Located at W9663 CTH S. Visit www.colbob.com. Sale Conducted by Col Bob Wedel, Columbus, WI.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 11

** Prairie Du Sac, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Skid Steers, Farm Machinery, Dairy Related Equip., Tools, Feed & More Sell For Lundgren Farms. Located at E9461 Priaire Rd. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

** Online

Ending Dec. 11, 6:00 PM. Tractors, Recreational Vehicles, ATVs & Snowmobiles Sell for this Online Auction. Visit HansenAuctionGroup.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 12

** Withee, WI.

9:30 AM. Farm Machinery & Construction Equip. Sell for This Year End Special Machinery Auction. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions. Withee, WI.

** Online

Combines, Tractors, Trucks, Trailers, Construction Equip. & More Sell. Located in Jamestown, ND, Mineral Point, WI. & Kalvesta, KS. View www.bigiron.com. Sale Conducted by Big Iron Auctions, St. Edward, NE.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 14

** Edon, OH.

9:00 AM. 2 Day Sale. Business Inventory, Parts, Farm Equip., Antique Tractors & Implements Sell for Reitzel Bros Ltd. Located at 11977 State Rt. 49. Visit tedeverett.com. Sale Conducted by Ted Everett & Kurt Everett Auctioneers, Monrovia, IN.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 15

** Bloomington, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling 550+ Female Angus for Bula-Gieringer Farms. Located at Bloomington Livestock Exchange. Visit www.cotton-associates.com. Sale Conducted by Cotton Associates, Howell, MI.

** Kaukauna, WI.

70 High Quality Reg. & Grades, plus a Few Jerseys, Crossbred, Swiss & Reg. Calves Sell. Located at Cow Palace North. Sale Conducted by Ron Roskopf, Hartford, WI.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 17

** Online

Consignments of Construction, Trucks & Heavy Equipment Wanted. Visit HansenAuctionGroup.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 19

Preston, MN.

9:30 AM. Tractors, Combines, Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailers & all Farm Related Items Needed for This Year End Consignment Auction. Located at 27741 St. Hwy 16. Sale Conducted by Gehling Auction Co. LLC, Preston, MN.

** Online

Ending Dec. 19. 1:00 PM. 80 +/- Prime Farmland Acres Located on Cortes Rd, Town of Chester. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Unified Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 21

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Expecting 400-500 Head For This Special Monthly Heifer Auction. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 28

** St. Anne, IL.

8:00 AM. Consign Now for This Large Farm Machinery Auction. Visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com.. Sale Conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, St. Anne, IL.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 29

** Lomira, WI.

8:00 AM Special Sheep, Goat and Feeder Cattle Auction to be held at Equity Coop Livestock. Sale conducted by Equity Cooperative Livestock, Lomira, WI.

2019

SATURDAY, JANUARY 05

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 02

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 02

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 06

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 04

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

