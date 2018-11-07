Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Cambridge, WI.

10:00 AM. HD Cycle, Truck, Tractor, Shop, Tools, Antique Toys, Household & More for Borchardt Electric, Jerry & Patti Borchardt, Located at 64 Oakland Rd. Visit www.auctionspecialistsstoughton.com. Sale by Auction Specialists, Stoughton, WI.

Mauston, WI.

10:00 AM. Day 1 of 2 Day Sale. 315 Head of Dairy Cattle Sell For Anthony Vorndran. Located at N2030 Cty Rd K. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

Bristol, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractor, Backhoe, Machinery, Grain Bins, Tools, Lawn/Garden & Household Sell for Wilfred Meier Estate. Located at 20811 98th St. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auction, Sharon,WI.

Coleman, WI.

11:00 AM. 100 Red & Whites & Linebacks, Shedded Farm Machinery, Aluminum Stock Trailer Sell for This Farm Auction Located at 11232 Ledge Lane. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Portage, WI.

9:30 AM. 1952 Willy's Jeep, Tractors, Farm & Garage Items & More for Henry Mootz. Located at N8503 Cty Hwy CX. Sale Conducted by Hamele Auction & Realty, Portage, WI.

Edgerton, WI.

10:00 AM. Vehicles, Tractor, Sawmill, Blacksmith Tools, Antique Woodworking, Tools, Antiques, Canoes & More For Kenneth Kidder Estate. Located at 527 E. Cty Rd M. Visit www.georgeauction.com. Sale by George Auction Service, Edgerton, WI. .

Beloit, WI.

10:00 AM Absolute Without Reserve Real Estate, Beef Cows, Bull, Feeder Cattle & Farm Machinery Auction for Phillip Alf Estate & Rosemarie Alf, 12641 W Carroll Rd. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions, Browntown, WI.

Janesville, WI.

Noon. 174 +/- Acres of Farmland, 4+ Acre Wooded Buildable Site for Ward & Del Cullen. 65147 E. Bingham Rd. Milton, WI. Visit www.badgerstateauction.com. Sale Conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate, LLC. Milton, WI.

Dexterville, WI.

12:00 PM. Approx. 98.82 Acres of Hunting Land Owned by Gerald E Ort, Jr. Located Hwy 80 South of Dexterville. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Hampshire, IL.

11:00 AM. 6 Red Tractors, Combine, Farm Equip., Lawn Tractor, Farm Collectibles & More for Herman & Jeanette Wesemann Estate. Located at 17N749 US Hwy 20. Visit auctionzip.com. Sale Conducted by Gordon Stade Auctioneer, Huntley, IL.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Online

Ending Nov. 12. Vehicles, Recreational, Trailers, Fish House & More for Nov. Auto & Recreational Auction. Located 1264 5th Ave., Prairie Farm, WI. Visit www.hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc., Prairie Farm, WI.

** Online

Ending Nov. 12. Tractors, Crawler, Plows, Wheel Weights, Farmall Parts, & More for This Online Auction. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

** Washington, IA.

10:00 AM. Miller Caprine Herd Dispersal. Reg. Saanens & Alpines For Central States Dairy Goat Sale. Located at Washington Co Fairgrounds. Visit csgoatsale.com. Clarence & Mary Miller, Kalona, IA.

** Randolph, WI.

11:00 AM. 200 Head Holstein & Crossbred Dairy Cows, Tractors & TMR Mixer sell for Glenn & Greg Smits. Located at W381 Cty Rd. A. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auctioneer, Sharon, WI.

** Online

Ending, Nov. 13. Stalk Chopper, Gravity Box on Gehl Gear, Cultivator Hitch. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

Online

Ending Nov. 13. Tractors, Trailers, Skid Steer, Vehicles, Recreational, Machinery & More for International Collector Tractors & Farm Machinery. Located in Viroqua, WI. Visit www.hyauctions.com. Conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc. Prairie Farm, WI.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Polo, IL.

11:00 AM. 154.51 +/- Acres Located in Ridott (S) Township in Stephenson County, IL. Farmland & Timber Only. Auction Held at The Auction Shed, 900 S. Division Ave. Visit www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com. Conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctioneer, Polo, IL

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Complete Herd Dispersal of 120 Holstein Dairy Cows. Another 100 Pending for this Dairy Cattle Auction. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI

** Richland Center, WI.

11:30 AM. 127 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle Sell. Located at Richland Cattle Center Arena. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC, Richland Center, WI.

** Fond du Lac, WI.

11:30 AM. 65 Fresh Cows & Springers Sell for this November Dairy Production Sale. Located at Great Northern Sales Arena. Visit www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Sale Conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co. Fond du Lac, WI.

Online

Ending Nov. 14. Milking Parlor Equipment Dispersal Located at W7156 Cty Rd Q, Johnson Creek, WI. Visit hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Neenah, WI.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 15

East Moline, IL.

9:00 AM. Truck Tractors, Straight Trucks & Trailers. Located at 5005 Morton Dr. Visit www.usauctioneers.com. Sale Conducted by US Auctioneers, Inc. Rock Island, IL.

** Loyal, WI.

10:30 AM. Fancy Hand-Picked Cows for this Special Dairy Sale. Located at W1461 State Hwy 98. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Owen, WI.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 16

** Elburn, IL.

9:00 AM. Excavators, Crawler Loader, Skid Steers, Equip., Trucks, Trailers, Shop Equip & More for Pat White Construction Inc. Located at 706 E North St. Visit www.espeauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Espe Auctioneering Inc, Elburn, IL.

** Marengo, IL.

9:00 AM. Mechanical Sheet Metal & Underground Water & Sewer Heavy Equip., Shop/Mechanical Tools & More for Lou Zecchin. Located at 7602 Maple St. Visit Auction Zip.com. ID 38991. Sale Conducted by Koning Auction Service, Monroe, WI.

** Stewartville, MN.

9:30 AM. Tractors, Farm Machinery, Tillage Machinery, Gravity Wagon, Semi-Tractor & More for Lawrence & Mary Schwanke. Located at 10006 60th Ave. SW. Visit www.maringauction.com. Sale Conducted by Matt Maring Auction, Kenyon, MN.

** Prescott, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Combine, Trucks, Skid Steer, Trailer, Machinery & More for Roger Fiedler Estate Located at W11483 St. Hwy 29. Visit www.hinesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Hines Auction Service, Ellsworth, WI.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Beloit, WI.

Noon. 187+/- Acres to be Sold in 2 Parcels in Newark Township, Rock County. Auction to be Held at Newark Town Hall, Visit www.badgerstateauction.com. Sale Conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate, LLC. Milton, WI.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 19

** Lovington, IL.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Combine, Trucks, Tillage Equip & More for John & Karen Stinson. Located at 2094 CR 700E. Visit bauerauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bauer Auction, Windsor, IL.

** Colo, IA.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Collector Tractors, Combine, Construction Equip., Farm Mach., Vehicles, Trailers & More for Craig McKibbin Retirement Sale. Located at 110 Collins St. Visit www.dailyauctioncompany.com. Sale by Daily Auction Co. Colo, IA.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

** Mauston, WI.

Day Two of Two Day Auction for Anthony Vorndran. Farm Machinery, Tractors, Skidsteers, Trucks, Trailer, & More. Located at N2030 Cty Rd K. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Baraboo, WI.

** Sterling, IL.

9:30 AM. Tractors, Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailer & More for Jim Hermes. Located at 4512 E Lincolnway. Visit www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Sale Conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC. Hamilton, IL.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23

** Online

Ending Nov. 23, 12:00 PM. Equip., Inventory, Misc. Metal Working Items Sell for Preston Iron Works. Located at 730 US Hwy 52 E. Visit GehlingLive.com. Sale Conducted by Gehling Auction LLC, Preston, MN.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24

** Tigerton, WI.

33.7 Acre Farm to Be Offered in 4 Parcels Sells for Goldie Moen Irrev. Trust Located at E3650 Cty Hwy C. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

** Lomira, WI.

8:00 AM Special Sheep, Goat and Feeder Cattle Auction to be held at Equity Coop Livestock. Sale conducted by Equity Cooperative Livestock, Lomira, WI.

** Online

Ending Dec. 4, 6:00 PM. Looking for Construction & Farm Equip, Lawn/Garden, ATVs for This End of the Year Consignment Auction. Located at N6045 Cry Rd E. Visit luedkeauctionsandappraisals.com. Sale Conducted by Luedke Auctions, Plymouth, WI.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 26

** Online

Ending Nov. 26. Bobcat S185 Turbo (D) Skid Loader, Berlon Material Bucket, Pallet Forks, Bobcat Sweeper. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

** Online

Ending Nov. 27, 10:00 AM. Bronze Sculptures, Wildlife Mounts, Prints, Furniture, Collections, & More for Okauchee Lake Estate. Located at W335N5495 Island View Lane, Nashotah, WI. Visit Gerlachauctions.com. Sale by Gerlach Auction, Hartland, WI.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Loyal, WI.

Next Special Feeder Cattle Sale. Early Consignments Appreciated. Located at W1461 State Hwy 98. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Loyal, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1

Rio, WI.

Wanted Consignments of Tractors, Farm Machinery, Feed, Sporting, Lawn/Garden & More for Taylor Consignment Auction. Located at N4246 Hagan Rd. Visit www.auctionspecialistsstoughton.com. Sale Conducted by Auction Specialists, Stoughton, WI.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6

Columbus, WI.

10:00 AM Construction & Farm Equipment as Well as Related Items. Located at 1189 County Rd K. Visit www.wisconsintractor.com or Call Donnie at 920-948-6290. Sale Conducted by Wisconsin Tractor, Columbus, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8

** Marshfield, WI.

1:00 PM. 99.8 Acre Farmette Being Offered in Parcels. Also Personal Property Sells for the Estate of Ron Hirsch. Located at 10577 Stadt Rd. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

