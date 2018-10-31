Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 02

Wausau, WI.

9:30 AM. Truck, Trailer, Forklifts, Skid Steer, Tractor Parts/Attach., Office/Shop Equip., Tools, Stock Items & More For Snow Track, LLC. Located at 5555 N. 26th Ave. Visit www.wausauauctioneers.com. Conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

Coleman, WI.

12:00 Noon. 60 Top Notch Milk Cows & Heifers Sell for Gary Hansen of Gillett, WI. Located at 11232 Ledge La. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Fond du Lac, WI.

8:30 AM. Truck Tractors, Pickups, Skidsteers, Industrial, Trailers, Equipment & More for Annual Fall Consignment Sale. Located at W5659 Cty Rd Y. Visit www.auctionsp.com. Sale Conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

Marion, WI.

9:00 AM Tack Sells. Noon Horses Sell for Tim Nolan Arena Horse Sale Fall Round-Up & Colors of the Sun Sale. Located at N11474 State Hwy 110. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales, Marion, WI.

Beloit, WI.

9:30 AM. Vehicles, Antique/Collectibles, Shop, Outdoor, & More Sell for The Service Garage, Victor & Mazie Carr. Located at 1003 4th St. Visit www.badgerstateauction.com. Sale Conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate, LLC, Milton, WI.

Van Dyne, WI.

2:00 PM. 229 Acre Farm Sold in 2 Parcels Including a 3-4 BR Home w/Out Buildings for Ron Westphal Living Trust. Located at W8880 Lincoln Rd. Visit www.RodDrendelAuctions.com. Sale Conducted by Rod Drendel Auctions, Fond du Lac, WI.

Lomira, WI.

Consignments Wanted for Annual Fall Construction Consignment Sale. Construction Equip, Trucks, Trailers, Forklifts & More. Visit www.auctionsp.com. Sale Conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 04

Sandwich, IL.

8:00 AM. Table Saw, Generator, Roofing, Doors, Windows, Lumber, Trim, Faucets, Christmas Items & More Located at 16746 Chicago Rd. Visit gavinauctionservices.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Auction Co. Sandwich, IL.

Greenville, WI.

1:30 PM. Approx. 84.76 Acres of Productive Farm Land & Building Sites Offered in 4 Parcels for Helen Reimer Estate Sale. Located on Hwy76. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 05

Online

Ending Nov. 5. Machinery/Equip., Vehicles, Skid Steers, Corn Stove, Trailers & More. Located in Prairie Farm and Mondovi, WI. Visit www.hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc. Prairie Farm, WI

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 06

Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Expecting 700-800 Head For This Special Feeder Cattle & Bred Beef Cow Auction. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

** Stratford, WI.

Noon. 270 Holstein Heifer Dispersal & Early Consignments of 60 Holstein Heifers Located at 214910 State Hwy 97. Visit www.equitycoop.com. Sale Conducted by Equity Cooperative Livestock Market, Stratford, WI.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 07

** Richland Center, WI.

11:30 AM. 141 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle Located at the Richland Cattle Center Arena. Visit www.stadeauction.com Sale Conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC, Richland Center, WI.

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. 185 Holstein Dairy Cows from 2 Herd Dispersals for this Dairy Cattle Auction. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 08

Davenport, IA.

3 Day Auction. Nov. 8-10. 500 Tractors, 800 Signs & Farm Relics. Located at the Mississippi Valley Fair Center. Visit mecum.com. Sale Conducted by Mecum Auctions, Walworth, WI.

** Antigo, WI.

10:00 AM. Pickups, Trailers, Construction Equip., Shop/Tools, Parts & More for Stibbe Excavating & Grading, Inc. Located at 617 Wausau Rd. Visit www.wausauauctioneers.com. Sale Conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

** Menomonie, WI.

10:00 2 Day Sale, 2nd Day Nov. 13. Selling 620 Hd. of Reg. & ID Grade Holstein & Hol.xJersey Cows & Bred Heifers for Squires Farm. Located at E6393 240th Ave. Visit www.christensensales.com. Sale by Christensen Sales Corp. Abbotsford, WI.

** Loyal, WI.

30 Fancy Holstein Cows and 2 Complete Herd Dispersals Pending for This Special Dairy Sale. Located at W1461 State Hwy. 98. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Owen, WI.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 09

** Cambridge, WI.

10:00 AM. HD Cycle, Truck, Tractor, Shop, Tools, Antique Toys, Household & More for Borchardt Electric, Jerry & Patti Borchardt, Located at 64 Oakland Rd. Visit www.auctionspecialistsstoughton.com. Sale by Auction Specialists, Stoughton, WI.

** Mauston, WI.

10:00 AM. Day 1 of 2 Day Sale. 315 Head of Dairy Cattle Sell for Anthony Vorndran. Located at N2030 Cty Rd K. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

** Bristol, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractor, Backhoe, Machinery, Grain Bins, Tools, Lawn/Garden & Hosehold Sell for Wilfred Meier Estate. Located at 20811 98th St. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auction, Sharon,WI.

** Coleman, WI.

11:00 AM. 100 Red & Whites & Linebacks, Shedded Farm Machinery, Aluminum Stock Trailer Sell for This Farm Auction Located at 11232 Ledge Lane. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 10

** Portage, WI.

9:30 AM. 1952 Willy's Jeep, Tractors, Farm & Garage Items & More for Henry Mootz. Located at N8503 Cty Hwy CX. Sale Conducted by Hamele Auction & Realty, Portage, WI.

** Edgerton, WI.

10:00 AM. Vehicles, Tractor, Sawmill, Blacksmith Tools, Antique Woodworking, Tools, Antiques, Canoes & More For Kenneth Kidder Estate. Located at 527 E. Cty Rd M. Visit www.georgeauction.com. Sale by George Auction Service, Edgerton, WI.

** Beloit, WI.

10:00 AM Absolute Without Reserve Real Estate, Beef Cows, Bull, Feeder Cattle & Farm Machinery Auction for Phillip Alf Estate & Rosemarie Alf, 12641 W Carroll Rd. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions, Browntown, WI.

Janesville, WI.

Noon. 174 +/- Acres of Farmland, 4+ Acre Wooded Buildable Site for Ward & Del Cullen. 65147 E. Bingham Rd. Milton, WI. Visit www.badgerstateauction.com. Sale Conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate, LLC. Milton, WI.

** Dexterville, WI.

12:00 PM. Approx. 98.82 Acres of Hunting Land Owned by Gerald E Ort, Jr. Located Hwy 80 South of Dexterville. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 11

** Hampshire, IL.

11:00 AM. 6 Red Tractors, Combine, Farm Equip., Lawn Tractor, Farm Collectibles & More for Herman & Jeanette Wesemann Estate. Located at 17N749 US Hwy 20. Visit auctionzip.com. Sale Conducted by Gordon Stade Auctioneer, Huntley, IL.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 12

** Online

Ending Nov. 12. Vehicles, Recreational, Trailers, Fish House & More for Nov. Auto & Recreational Auction. Located 1264 5th Ave., Prairie Farm, WI. Visit www.hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc., Prairie Farm, WI.

** Online

Ending Nov. 12. JD 3010 w/Loader, Farmall 560 (D) w/Loader, Farmall Super MTA, IH Crawler ('59) & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

** Online

Ending Nov. 13. Tractors, Trailers, Skid Steer, Vehicles, Recreational, Machinery & More for International Collector Tractors & Farm Machinery. Located in Viroqua, WI. Visit www.hyauctions.com. Conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc. Prairie Farrm, WI.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

** Polo, IL.

11:00 AM. 154.51 +/- Acres Located in Ridott (S) Township in Stephenson County, IL. Farmland & Timber Only. Auction Held at The Auction Shed, 900 S. Division Ave. Visit www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com. Conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctioneer, Polo, IL

** Online

Ending Nov. 14. Milking Parlor Equipment Dispersal Located at W7156 Cty Rd Q, Johnson Creek, WI. Visit hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Neenah, WI.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 15

** East Moline, IL.

9:00 AM. Truck Tractors, Straight Trucks & Trailers. Located at 5005 Morton Dr. Visit www.usauctioneers.com. Sale Conducted by US Auctioneers, Inc. Rock Island, IL.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Beloit, WI.

Noon. 187+/- Acres to be Sold in 2 Parcels in Newark Township, Rock County. Auction to be Held at Newark Town Hall, Visit www.badgerstateauction.com. Sale Conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate, LLC. Milton, WI.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 19

** Lovington, IL.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Combine, Trucks, Tillage Equip & More for John & Karen Stinson. Located at 2094 CR 700E. Visit bauerauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bauer Auction, Windsor, IL.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

** Mauston, WI.

10:30 AM. Day 2 of 2 Day Sale. Farm Machinery, Tractors, Skidsteers, Trucks & More for Anthony Vorndran. Located at N2030 Cty Rd K. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24

** Tigerton, WI.

33.7 Acre Farm to Be Offered in 4 Parcels Sells for Goldie Moen Irrev. Trust Located at E3650 Cty Hwy C. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

** Lomira, WI.

8:00 AM Special Sheep, Goat and Feeder Cattle Auction to be held at Equity Coop Livestock. Sale conducted by Equity Cooperative Livestock, Lomira, WI.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 26

** Online

Ending Nov. 26. Bobcat S185 Turbo (D) Skid Loader, Berlon Material Bucket, Pallet Forks, Bobcat Sweeper. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29

** Loyal, WI.

Next Special Feeder Cattle Sale. Early Consignments Appreciated. Located at W1461 State Hwy 98. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Loyal, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 01

** Rio, WI.

Wanted Consignments of Tractors, Farm Machinery, Feed, Sporting, Lawn/Garden & More for Taylor Consignment Auction. Located at N4246 Hagan Rd. Visit www.auctionspecialistsstoughton.com. Sale Conducted by Auction Specialists, Stoughton, WI.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 06

Columbus, WI.

10:00 AM Construction & Farm Equipment as Well as Related Items. Located at 1189 County Rd K. Visit www.wisconsintractor.com or Call Donnie at 920-948-6290. Sale Conducted by Wisconsin Tractor, Columbus, WI.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/money/2018/10/31/auction-calendar-november-2-2018/1832626002/