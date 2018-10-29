Professional Dairy Producers Foundation. (Photo: Submitted)

Grant dollars from Professional Dairy Producers Foundations (PDPF) are available to non-profit organizations with new, unique ideas that build producer professionalism and maintain public trust in what happens on dairy farms. PDPF awards grants to organizations that share the Foundation's passion and vision for education in dairy communities.

You or someone you know may be working toward the same goals as the Foundation.

Since 2010, the Foundation has awarded about $250,000 in grants that support education programs that grow the next generation of the dairy community and contribute to a proactive and prepared dairy community.

Programs funded by the Foundation include youth leadership programs, farmer led-watershed initiatives, mentor programs, communications training, animal wellbeing programing, financial literacy, agricultural career days, safety and agricultural literacy education and peer groups.

Organizations with a tax status of 501(c)(3) or (5) may apply for grants of up to $5,000.

Additional grant criteria can be found at www.dairyfoundation.org. Grant applications are due Dec. 1, 2018.

Help spread the word to members and associates about grant availability. Information is available at www.dairyfoundation.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dairyfoundation.

Inquiries about the foundation can also be sent to dreinhart@dairyfoundation.org.

