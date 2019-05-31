CLOSE

The Kinnard Family hosts Breakfast on the Farm on Sunday, June 16 in Casco, WI. (Photo: Kinnard Farms)

Celebrate June Dairy Month at Breakfast on the Farm on Father’s Day, June 16, at Kinnard Farms. Guests on the farm enjoy a dairy breakfast, ice cream cones and sundaes, tractor and horse-drawn wagon rides, a petting zoo, entertainment and live music, bouncy houses for kids, face-painting, balloon-animals, and a tour of the farm.

Hosts for Breakfast on the Farm will be Rod and Maureen Kinnard, Lee Kinnard and Jackie (Kinnard) and David Stewart and their employees. The farm is located at N8200 Tamarack Road, Casco, WI.

The day begins with a Polka Mass at 7 a.m. Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“We invite the public to see the farm built on the land settled by our ancestors,” said Lee Kinnard, co-owner. “Both sides of our family have strong agricultural roots going back five generations. My parents, Alvin and Milly Kinnard, started with 80 acres and 14 cows. Our parents’ goal was to build a business that would last for generations, and it has. Our family and our employees are proud to be a part of this community and hope you can join us to celebrate Kewaunee’s strong tradition of producing milk, cheese and jobs in our community.”

Tickets for Breakfast on the Farm are available at all eight Bank of Luxemburg locations, Dairyland Veterinary Service, Rio Creek Feed Mill (both Rio Creek and Luxemburg locations), Ebert Enterprises, and Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy. Tickets are also available at the event.

Prices are $7 for ages 12+, $3 for ages 4–12 and free for those under the age of three. All ticket sales are final. For more information, visit DairyPromo.com.

Through the Kinnard Family’s progressive approach and commitment to hard work, the farm has prospered and grown. Today, they farm over 11,000 crop acres and milk 8,200 cows between both of their farm locations.

See technology in action.

A state-of-the-art rotary milking parlor that milks 100 cows at a time

A temperature-controlled barn the size of six football fields

A rainfall simulator that demonstrates how healthy soils can feed the world

Sustainability of the environment, the farm and the community is a priority for the Kinnard Family.

An Education Tent will feature exhibits and experts, including:

Soil is Alive! – Nathan Nysee and Jake Geiger, Tilth Agronomy, review soil maps and explain how farmers use technology to protect water quality

The Disappearing Diaper – Learn from Dr. Jamie Patton how farmers build soil health

The Heartbeat of Dairy – Hear a cow’s heartbeat assisted by Dairyland Veterinary Service

The Calf Hut – Take a selfie with the farm’s future herd mates

The Remarkable Recyclers – Dr. Matt Waldron explains what cows eat and how they digest food and transform it into high-quality milk

For detailed directions, visit the Kewaunee County Dairy Promotion website mentioned above. For more information on Kinnard Farms, visit KinnardFarms.com.

The Kewaunee County Dairy Promotion Committee produces the family-friendly event.

