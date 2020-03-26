CLOSE

Wisconsin cheesemakers showed their mettle on the world state, winning more awards than any other state or country at the recent World Championship Cheese Contest. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

As we celebrate National Agriculture Week, we have a lot to be thankful for right here in Wisconsin. America's Dairyland is home to more than 126 cheese plants–more than any other state in the country–that produce more than 350 varieties, types and styles of Wisconsin cheese–nearly double that of any other state.

Our dairy state more than showed its mettle on the world state, winning more awards than any other state or country at the recent World Championship Cheese Contest. To illustrate how top notch Wisconsin cheesemakers, butter and yogurt makers are, they claimed over one-third of all the awards.

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin takes pride in showcasing our dairy industry and provides consumers with a myriad of ways they can use those dairy products for all culinary occasions. Enjoy this small sampling of recipes highlighting Wisconsin cheese on the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin website https://www.wisconsincheese.com/recipes.

Thanks to American agriculture—Food Brings Everyone to the Table!

Spicy Chicken Alfredo (Photo: © 2019 Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin)

Spicy Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

Add zip to your menu with a decadent restaurant-style chicken Alfredo that has a spicy kick. So quick to prepare, you’ll deliver it to your table faster than you can order takeout!

8 ounces uncooked fettuccine

1 tablespoon butter

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon pepper

4 1/2 ounces BelGioioso Parmesan cheese, grated (1 1/2 cups)

4 ounces Kindred Creamery Ghost Pepper Colby Jack cheese, shredded (1 cup)

2 1/2 cups cubed cooked chicken

Cook fettuccine according to package directions until al dente.

Meanwhile, melt butter in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add garlic; cook and stir for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in cream and pepper. Bring to a gentle boil over medium heat, whisking constantly. Cook and whisk for 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low; gradually whisk in parmesan and colby jack until melted. Add chicken; heat through, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat.

Drain fettuccine; place in a serving bowl. Add chicken Alfredo mixture; toss to coat.

Tip: Kindred Creamery Ghost Pepper Colby Jack features mild colby jack cheese blended with the extra hot flavor of ghost peppers. If the cheese it too spicy, swap in a mellower pepper jack or colby jack cheese instead.

Sheet-Pan Scalloped Potatoes

1 3/4 cups heavy whipping cream

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme

3 ounces Weyauwega Star Dairy Parmesan cheese, grated (1 cup)

Salt and pepper to taste

8 Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 1/8-inch slices

6 ounces Cedar Grove Mild Cheddar cheese, shredded (1 1/2 cups)

6 ounces Roth Original Grand Cru® cheese, shredded (1 1/2 cups)

Heat oven to 400°F. Bring the cream, garlic and thyme just to a boil in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring frequently. Cook and stir for 1 minute. Remove from the heat. Gradually stir in parmesan until melted. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Place half of the potatoes in a single layer, overlapping edges, on a greased 15 x 10-inch baking pan. Season with salt and pepper. Pour half of the parmesan sauce over potatoes. Sprinkle with 3/4 cup each cheddar and Grand Cru®. Repeat step with the remaining potatoes, cheese sauce and cheeses.

Bake, covered, for 20 minutes. Uncover; bake for 20-25 minutes longer or until bubbly and potatoes are tender.

Tip:Roth Reserve Grand Cru® or Roth Surchoix Grand Cru® could be substituted for the Roth Original Grand Cru® cheese.

Sausage and Three-Cheese Lasagna

Great make-ahead recipe!

2 pounds bulk Italian sausage

1 medium onion, chopped

1 jar (32 ounces) prepared marinara sauce

Salt and pepper

1 container (16 ounces) Clock Shadow Creamery Ricotta cheese

3 ounces Sartori Rosemary & Olive Oil Asiago cheese, grated (1 cup)

1/2 cup minced fresh basil

1 large egg

12 oven-ready lasagna noodles

2 packages (8 ounces each) Crave Brothers Farmstead Classics Fresh Mozzarella cheese - Ball, grated

Heat oven to 375°F. Cook sausage and onion in a large skillet over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in marinara sauce; heat through. Season with salt and pepper.

Meanwhile, combine the ricotta, asiago, basil and egg in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Spread 2 cups meat sauce into the bottom of a greased 13 x 9-inch baking dish. Layer with four noodles, 2/3 cup ricotta mixture, 2 cups meat sauce and 1 cup mozzarella. Repeat layers twice, starting with four noodles.

Cover dish with greased aluminum foil. Bake for 45 minutes. Uncover; bake for 15 minutes longer or until bubbly and cheese is lightly browned. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving.

Tips: One 12-ounce box of oven-ready lasagna noodles yields 15 noodles.

Great make-ahead recipe! This lasagna could be prepared a day ahead. Cool; cover and refrigerate it overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Bake as directed.

String Cheese Stuffed Pizza (Photo: © 2019 Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin)

String Cheese-Stuffed Crust Pizza

1 pound (16 ounces) fresh or frozen pizza dough, thawed

10 pieces Burnett Dairy® Natural Mozzarella String Cheese

1/2 cup pizza sauce

6 ounces part-skim Burnett Dairy® Mozzarella cheese, shredded (1 1/2 cups)

2 ounces Weyauwega Star Dairy Provolone cheese, shredded (1/2 cup)

1/3 cup sliced pepperoni

1/3 cup sliced ripe olives

6 ounces Crave Brothers Farmstead Classics Fresh Mozzarella cheese - Ball, sliced

Fresh basil leaves, cut into thin strips

Heat oven to 450°F. Roll out and stretch pizza dough on a lightly floured surface to a 17 x 12-inch rectangle. Transfer dough to a greased 15 x 10-inch baking pan; let excess dough hang over edges of pan.

Place string cheese around edges of pan. Fold dough over cheese; press to seal. Spread pizza sauce on dough. Sprinkle with mozzarella and provolone. Top with pepperoni, olives and fresh mozzarella.

Bake for 15-17 minutes or until crust is golden brown and cheese is bubbly. Top with basil. Cool slightly before serving.

Tip: The string cheese pieces measured about 4 1/2-inches long.

Air Fryer Cheese Curds (Photo: © 2019 Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin)

Air Fryer Cheese Curds

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 large eggs

2 cups panko bread crumbs

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

8 ounces Renard’s Original Cheese Curds

Cooking spray

Dipping Sauces: marinara sauce and ranch salad dressing

Heat air fryer to 350˚F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with waxed paper. Place flour in a medium, shallow bowl. Lightly beat eggs in separate medium, shallow bowl. Combine the bread crumbs, garlic powder and cayenne pepper in another medium, shallow bowl.

Dredge cheese curds, a few at a time, in flour. Then dip in eggs; coat with crumb mixture, shaking off any excess coating between steps. Place coated curds on prepared pan.

Lightly spritz curds with cooking spray just before placing into air fryer basket. Arrange curds in a single layer in the basket. Refrigerate remaining curds until frying.

Set timer for 5-7 minutes. Fry curds, removing basket at 3 minutes; flip curds. Cook 2-4 minutes longer or until light brown, crispy and the curds begin to melt. Repeat with remaining curds, starting with a light spritz of cooking spray.

Serve in a bowl or parchment-lined basket with dipping sauces.

Tips: Season the bread crumbs. Customize flavor of the curds with your favorite seasonings.

Select similar sized curds. Frying similar sized curds at the same time ensures that they melt and brown evenly.

Fry curds in a single layer. Limiting the number of curds in the fryer at a time to a single layer yields a crispier coating.

Monitor the cooking temperature and timing. Since air fryers vary by manufacturer, it’s best to take care while cooking curds, adjust temperature and cook time as needed based on how the curds are browning and melting.

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (Photo: Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin)

All recipes are copyrighted by Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and republished with permission.

