Sausage and Three Cheese Lasagna

Holiday hosting can be a tall order in the days leading parties and family gatherings throughout the winter holiday season.

The Holiday 2019 edition of Grate-Pair-Share, the online magazine produced by Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin contains treasure trove of unique ideas and recipes filled with Wisconsin dairy products to make entertaining a breeze.

Sausage and Three Cheese Lasagna

Getting a head start on dinner means more time with friends and family. Make our Sausage and Three-Cheese Lasagna recipe the day before your party.

2 pounds bulk Italian sausage

1 medium onion, chopped

1 jar (32 ounces) prepared marinara sauce

Salt and pepper

1 container (16 ounces) Clock Shadow Creamery Ricotta cheese

3 ounces Sartori Rosemary & Olive Oil Asiago cheese, grated (1 cup)

1/2 cup minced fresh basil

1 large egg

12 oven-ready lasagna noodles

2 packages (8 ounces each) Crave Brothers Farmstead Fresh Mozzarella cheese - Ball, grated

Heat oven to 375°F. Cook sausage and onion in a large skillet over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in marinara sauce; heat through. Season with salt and pepper.

Meanwhile, combine the ricotta, asiago, basil and egg in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Spread 2 cups meat sauce into the bottom of a greased 13 x 9-inch baking dish. Layer with four noodles, 2/3 cup ricotta mixture, 2 cups meat sauce and 1 cup mozzarella. Repeat layers twice, starting with four noodles.

Cover dish with greased aluminum foil. Bake for 45 minutes. Uncover; bake for 15 minutes longer or until bubbly and cheese is lightly browned. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving. Makes 10-12 servings.

Recipe Tips: Great make-ahead recipe! This lasagna could be prepared a day ahead. Cool; cover and refrigerate it overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Bake as directed.

Snowflake Cinnamon Rolls

Tiramisu Mascarpone Cinnamon Rolls

Brunch-worthy, warm cinnamon rolls are a merry way to start New Year's Day. No one will believe this eye-catching treat comes together with only six ingredients.

1 container (8 ounces) BelGioioso Tiramisu Mascarpone cheese

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed

FROSTING:

1 container (8 ounces) BelGioioso Tiramisu Mascarpone cheese

2 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1/4 cup milk

Beat the mascarpone, brown sugar and cinnamon in a medium bowl until fluffy and spreadable.

Unfold one sheet puff pastry on a lightly floured cutting board; roll out pastry to an 11-inch square. Using a 10-inch plate as a guide, cut pastry into a 10-inch circle. Transfer to a parchment-lined 14-inch pizza pan or 17 x 12-inch baking pan.

Spread half of the mascarpone mixture to within 1/2 inch of edges. Roll out and cut another pastry sheet; place on top. Repeat steps, starting with spreading the mascarpone mixture.

Lightly press a 2-inch round cookie cutter or prep bowl into the center of pastry circle, taking care to not press deeply. Cut pastry into four quadrants, starting at the edge of cookie cutter to the edge of pastry. Cut each quadrant in half to yield eight sections. Repeat step, cutting each portion in half to yield sixteen sections in a starburst pattern. Remove cookie cutter.

Starting at the bottom edge of the pastry, twist two consecutive sections twice, rotating outward. Pinch ends; seal ends with water if necessary. Repeat with remaining sections. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat oven to 400°F.

Remove plastic wrap. Bake for 15 minutes. Cover rolls with greased aluminum foil. Bake for 30-35 minutes longer or until rolls are golden brown. Note: A 12-inch pizza pan will also work in the recipe.

Frosting: Beat the frosting ingredients in a bowl until smooth. Spread on warm rolls. Makes 16 servings.

Recipe Tips: It’s best to work with one pastry at a time, keeping the remaining pastry refrigerated until needed. If using unflavored mascarpone, add brown sugar and cinnamon per recipe directions. Adjust the sweetness and cinnamon to taste. Prepare frosting as directed.

Spicy Pull-apart Christmas Tree Bread

Spicy Pull-Apart Christmas Tree Bread

Pepper jack adds spicy heat to the savory pull-apart bread, while parmesan brightens flavors in the dipping sauce.

Red Pepper Dipping Sauce:

1 jar (12 ounces) roasted sweet red peppers, drained

2 ounces Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, grated (2/3 cup)

1/3 cup unsalted whole almonds

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

TREE BREAD:

1 tube (13.8 ounces) refrigerated pizza crust

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder, divided

6 ounces Weyauwega Star Dairy Monterey Jack with Jalapeno Pepper cheese (pepper jack)

3 tablespoons butter, melted

Minced fresh parsley

Crushed red pepper flakes

Red Pepper Dipping Sauce: Place the sauce ingredients in a food processor; cover and process until mixture is smooth. Set aside.

Tree Bread: Heat oven to 375°F. Line a 15 x 10-inch baking pan with parchment paper.

Unroll pizza crust on a lightly floured cutting board into a rectangle, 9-inches long; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder. Cut crust widthwise into four strips, each 2 ¼-inches wide. Cut strips lengthwise yielding 16 rectangles.

Cut pepper jack into 16 cubes, about 3/4-inch each. Wrap each rectangle around a pepper jack cube; seal dough around cheese. Roll dough into balls. Arrange balls in a tree shape on prepared pan.

Bake for 8 minutes. Meanwhile, combine butter and remaining garlic powder. Divide butter mixture in half; brush half of the mixture on rolls. Cover with aluminum foil; bake for 10-12 minutes longer or until golden brown. Brush rolls with remaining butter mixture. Sprinkle with parsley and red pepper flakes.

Serve rolls with reserved sauce.



Recipes and photos courtesy of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

