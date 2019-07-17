CLOSE

Mango Shrimp Salsa can be served with corn tortilla chips, on crostini or in romaine lettuce cups (Photo: Lucy Saunders)

There's much more to salsa than just tomato's and peppers. If you're hosting a big party and just want to celebrate with food, it's no mystery that salsa and chips is a must-have dish to offer.

Here are seven ways to make a mouthwatering homemade salsa.

1. The mango salsa

Wisconsin is in the midst of hot summer weather outside — a great time to enjoy a cool refreshing mango salsa.

Starting with your classic salsa dish and adding chopped up pieces of mango is a great way to sweeten things up.

2. Spicy pineapple

If you still want a sweeter tasting salsa but with more of a kick, try adding small pieces of pineapple with chopped up jalapeño to a base of minced or blended tomatoes, onions and cilantro.

Cinnamon Grilled Pineapple (Photo: Terri Milligan)

Ryan Dunn, shift supervisor at Moe's Southwest Grill in Pewaukee recommends something like the restaurant's pineapple salsa, especially during the summer months.

"All of our specialty salsas are very popular, including our pineapple salsa," Dunn said. "They're all served with tortilla chips but people can put them on top of their burritos or whatever they order as a topping."

3. Black bean salsa

Not into sweet salsas? Try a savory concoction instead. Mixing beans, corn, avocados onions lime juice and your choice of peppers into a bowl makes for a hearty treat for people to snack on during your gathering.

Black Bean Avocado Salsa is dressed with lime juice, olive oil and red wine vinegar. (Photo: Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

4. Spicy hot salsa

Put your taste buds to the test by using fiery hot chili peppers for your salsa. Test your spice tolerance with different types of scorching hot peppers like ghost peppers, habanero peppers, serrano peppers or poblano peppers.

Blending one or a few of them into a classic salsa is a sure fire way to clear your nasal passages.

5. Sea food twist

Sea food lovers rejoice, adding your favorite type of sea food whether it be shrimp, lobster, tuna or crab to your salsa can double as both an appetizing side dish and a seafood salad for lunch the next day.

Try serving with saltine crackers instead of tortilla chips or marinate with lime for a shrimp cocktail taste.

6. Spicy Queso salsa

The best of both worlds collide when making queso style salsa. Melt American, Monterrey jack or pepper jack cheese to stir into the salsa. Spice things up even more by chopping up some jalapeño peppers to sprinkle in or to add as a topping.

One of Kerry Hennning's favorite cheeses is his hatch pepper cheddar, made with the chiles grown in New Mexico. (Photo: Blue Moon Studio)

7. Meat lovers Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo may be great on its own, but adding your favorite type of meat can take it to the next level for your next dinner party. Mix in bacon bits, chicken or steak with chopped up tomatoes, onion, cilantro, peppers and lime juice for a unique spring time treat.

