Warm meals that come together quickly are a necessity for busy families, especially on weeknights filled with homework, practices, meetings and more. Serving up comfort foods that require less time in the kitchen make for more moments spent together at the table.

Hearty and satisfying, this Chicken and Wild Rice Soup can bring everyone together for a warm, soothing meal, while Cheesy Turkey Chili Mac makes for familiar fare enjoyed by adults and kids alike. For a rich, creamy, one-dish dinner solution, Pasta and Chicken in Garlic Cream Sauce requires less than 45 minutes of kitchen duty, making it an ideal weeknight family-favorite.

These dairy-fueled recipes from Milk Means More of Michigan can be part of a healthy diet that includes fruits, vegetables, grains, fat-free or low-fat dairy and a variety of protein foods.

Find more weeknight meal solutions at milkmeansmore.org. Recipes below courtesy of Milk Means More

Pasta and Chicken in Garlic Cream Sauce (Photo: Courtesy Family Features)

Pasta and Chicken in Garlic Cream Sauce

4 slices bacon, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch-wide pieces

3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 3/4-inch pieces

10 ounces (about 4 cups) farfalle (bow tie) pasta

2 1/2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 1/2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3 cups baby spinach leaves

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes, for garnish

Place removable pan inside programmable pressure cooker (Instapot type appliance). Using saute function, cook bacon, uncovered, until crisp. Use slotted spoon to remove bacon from pan. Drain bacon on paper towels. Leave 1 tablespoon drippings in pan; discard remaining.

Add chicken to bacon drippings in pan in two batches. Using saute function, stir-fry chicken 2-3 minutes, or until cooked through. Use slotted spoon to remove chicken from pan. Repeat until all chicken is cooked. Press cancel.

Stir pasta, broth, garlic, Italian seasoning and pepper into drippings in pan. Secure lid and set pressure release to sealing function. Select high pressure setting and cook 5 minutes. Press cancel.

Allow pressure to release naturally 5 minutes. Move pressure release to venting function to release any remaining steam. Remove lid.

Stir cream into pasta mixture. Using saute function, cook and stir, uncovered, until boiling. Boil, uncovered, about 4 minutes, or until sauce generously coats pasta, stirring frequently. Press cancel. Stir in chicken and Parmesan cheese.

Place spinach and bacon in large bowl. Pour pasta mixture over top. Toss until combined. Ladle into serving bowls. Top each serving with tomatoes. Serves 8

Cheesy Turkey Chili Mac (Photo: Courtesy Family Features)

Cheesy Turkey Chili Mac

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 pound lean ground turkey

1 cup chopped onion

1 can (15 1/2 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (15 ounces) no-salt- added tomato sauce

1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with green chili peppers

1 2/3 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

8 ounces (about 1 3/4 cups) elbow macaroni

1/2 cup 2 percent or whole milk

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded Mexican blend cheese

3/4 cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt or sour cream

Place oil in removable pan of programmable pressure cooker (Instapot type appliance). Place pan in pressure cooker. Using saute function, heat oil until hot. Add turkey and onion. Cook, uncovered, about 5 minutes, or until turkey is no longer pink, stirring to break up. Press cancel.

Stir in beans, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, broth, chili powder, garlic salt and pepper. Stir in macaroni. Secure lid and set pressure release to sealing function. Select high pressure setting and cook 5 minutes.

Allow pressure to release naturally 2 minutes. Move pressure release to venting function to release any remaining steam. Remove lid.

Stir macaroni mixture. Whisk together milk and flour. Stir into macaroni mixture. Using saute function, cook and stir, uncovered, 1-2 minutes, or until boiling. Press cancel.

Stir cheese into macaroni mixture until melted. Ladle into serving bowls. Spoon dollops of yogurt or sour cream on top. Serves 8.

Chicken and Wild Rice Soup (Photo: Courtesy Family Features)

Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

1 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1/2 cup sliced celery

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons butter or clarified butter

4 cups chicken broth

4 ounces (about 2/3 cup) wild rice, rinsed and drained

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

12 ounces skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cut into 3/4-inch pieces

1 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 cup whipping cream

In Dutch oven, cook carrots, onion, celery and garlic in hot butter about 2 minutes, or until tender, stirring occasionally.

Stir broth, wild rice, thyme, salt and pepper into vegetable mixture. Bring to boil. Reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 40 minutes. Stir in chicken pieces. Return to simmer, covered, 10-15 minutes, or until rice is tender and chicken is done.

In small bowl, whisk together yogurt and flour. Gradually whisk in cream. Stir into chicken mixture. Cook and stir over medium heat until boiling. Boil 1 minute. Ladle into bowls.

