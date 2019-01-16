Fabulous German chocolate pie (Photo: Noelle Rulseh)

You may want to add this pie to your holiday pie selection. First, you need to make it now to test it out on your family. I won’t even admit how long the pie lasted at our house. Let’s just say that if you love chocolate, it will be gone in a flash.

I have always loved German chocolate cake, but this pie version takes the flavors to a new height. This pie might give that traditional pumpkin pie a run for its money!

Fabulous German chocolate pie

Chocolate filling:

1 (9-inch) baked pie shell

1/3 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 (4-ounce) sweet German chocolate bar, chopped

1-1/2 cups milk

1 tablespoon butter

2 egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla

In a saucepan, mix together the sugar, cornstarch, chocolate, milk and butter. Cook over medium heat until mixture is thick and bubbly, stirring constantly. Reduce heat, and cook and stir for 2 more minutes.

In a small bowl, beat the egg yolks. Pour 1 cup of the hot chocolate mixture into the egg yolks to temper them. Pour this mixture back into the saucepan and bring to a boil. Stir and cook for 2 more minutes.

Take off heat and stir in the vanilla. Pour chocolate mixture into baked pie shell, and refrigerate.

Topping:

1 egg

1/2 cup sugar

2/3 cup evaporated milk

1/4 cup butter

1-1/2 cups coconut

3/4 cup pecans

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Garnish: sweetened whipped cream

In a saucepan, combine the egg, sugar, evaporated milk and butter. Cook and stir over medium heat until thick and bubbly. Take off heat and stir in coconut, pecans and vanilla. Pour mixture on top of chocolate layer and refrigerate. Garnish with sweetened whipped cream, if desired.

