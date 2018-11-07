While the turkey is the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving meal, side dishes comprised of fruits or vegetables, help to complement the main attraction at the holiday table. (Photo: Andy Barron)

The turkey traditionally holds court on the Thanksgiving table each year. Side dishes, however, serve as a complementary foil to the big bird. Here are a few classic side dish recipes to serve to family and friends.

Cranberry Salad

1 c. raw cranberries

1 orange peel

1 sm. can crushed pineapple

1 c. chopped celery

1 c. sugar

3 oz. pkg. cherry Jell-O

1 c. hot water

1 T. lemon juice

Grind cranberries and orange peel. Add pineapple and celery to cranberry mixture and add sugar. Let stand for one hour. Dissolve Jell-O in hot water. Add lemon juice. Chill until partly set. Add rest of ingredients and place in bowl or flat pan until firm. Serves 10.

Pineapple Cheese Salad

1 sm. can crushed pineapple

1/2 c. sugar

3 T. lemon juice

1 envelope of unflavored gelatin

1 c. grated sharp cheddar cheese

1 8 oz. carton of frozen whipped topping

Boil pineapple, sugar and lemon juice gently for about 5 minutes. Soak gelatin in 1/2 c. of cold water. Add gelatin mixture to pineapple mixture. Stir together thoroughly. Place in refrigerator until it is cool and begins to set. Fold in cooled gelatin/pineapple mixture together with the whipped topping and grated cheese. Place in mod and allow to completely set. Serves 6-8.

Pecans add a nutty taste to this sweet potato casserole . (Photo: Sharon Rigsby)

Glazed Apples and Sweet Potatoes

1/4 c. butter

3 T. brown sugar

3 lg. apples, cut in wedges

2 lbs. sweet potatoes, cooked and peeled

1/2 c. pecan halves

1/4 t. salt

1/8 t. nutmeg

Pepper to taste

2 T. chopped parsley

In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add sugar and cook, stirring to dissolve sugar. Add apples; cook over medium heat for 5 minutes. Gently fold in potatoes and buts. Season with salt, nutmeg, pepper and parsley. Serves 8.

Corn side dishes are often overlooked for the Thanksgiving Day meal. (Photo: Submitted)

Scalloped Corn

1 lg. can cream style corn

3/4 c.milk

1 c. cracker crumbs or bread crumbs

1/2 sm. onion, finely chopped

3 T. chopped green pepper

salt and pepper to taste

2 T. butter

Combine cream style corn and milk. Add cracker crumbs, onion, green pepper and seasonings. Pour into greased 1-quart casserole dish, dot with butter. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Serves 6.

