Side dishes play supporting role for Thanksgiving meal
The turkey traditionally holds court on the Thanksgiving table each year. Side dishes, however, serve as a complementary foil to the big bird. Here are a few classic side dish recipes to serve to family and friends.
Cranberry Salad
1 c. raw cranberries
1 orange peel
1 sm. can crushed pineapple
1 c. chopped celery
1 c. sugar
3 oz. pkg. cherry Jell-O
1 c. hot water
1 T. lemon juice
Grind cranberries and orange peel. Add pineapple and celery to cranberry mixture and add sugar. Let stand for one hour. Dissolve Jell-O in hot water. Add lemon juice. Chill until partly set. Add rest of ingredients and place in bowl or flat pan until firm. Serves 10.
Pineapple Cheese Salad
1 sm. can crushed pineapple
1/2 c. sugar
3 T. lemon juice
1 envelope of unflavored gelatin
1 c. grated sharp cheddar cheese
1 8 oz. carton of frozen whipped topping
Boil pineapple, sugar and lemon juice gently for about 5 minutes. Soak gelatin in 1/2 c. of cold water. Add gelatin mixture to pineapple mixture. Stir together thoroughly. Place in refrigerator until it is cool and begins to set. Fold in cooled gelatin/pineapple mixture together with the whipped topping and grated cheese. Place in mod and allow to completely set. Serves 6-8.
Glazed Apples and Sweet Potatoes
1/4 c. butter
3 T. brown sugar
3 lg. apples, cut in wedges
2 lbs. sweet potatoes, cooked and peeled
1/2 c. pecan halves
1/4 t. salt
1/8 t. nutmeg
Pepper to taste
2 T. chopped parsley
In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add sugar and cook, stirring to dissolve sugar. Add apples; cook over medium heat for 5 minutes. Gently fold in potatoes and buts. Season with salt, nutmeg, pepper and parsley. Serves 8.
Scalloped Corn
1 lg. can cream style corn
3/4 c.milk
1 c. cracker crumbs or bread crumbs
1/2 sm. onion, finely chopped
3 T. chopped green pepper
salt and pepper to taste
2 T. butter
Combine cream style corn and milk. Add cracker crumbs, onion, green pepper and seasonings. Pour into greased 1-quart casserole dish, dot with butter. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Serves 6.
