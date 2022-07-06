Whose entries pleased judges in 2022 WI State Fair dairy products contest?

Competition at the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest is top notch considering the embarrassment of riches created by the state's craftsman who produce some of the best dairy products in the world.

Judges had their work cut out for them as they assessed over 300 entries submitted for the 2022 contest last month at the Wisconsin State Fair Park. The contest featured over 40 classes for cheese, sour cream, butter, yogurt, and milk.

In addition to topping their classes in the 40 divisions, the winners will be considered for the titles of 2022 Grand Master Cheesemaker, Grand Champion Butter, Grand Champion Yogurt, Grand Champion Sour Cream and Grand Champion Milk. The winners of those honors will be announced at the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on Thurs., Aug. 11 at The Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction is a fundraiser for the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board. Auction proceeds fund scholarships for students pursuing dairy-related degrees and support the board’s interactive educational display – Dairy Lane – located in the Lower Dairy Barn at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The top entry in each class are:

Mild Cheddar – Kevin Walski, AMPI-Blair, Blair; Mild Cheddar; Aged Cheddar – Henning’s Cheese for The Artisan Cheese Exchange, The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Ltd., Sheboygan, Deer Creek The Imperial Buck; Colby/Monterey Jack – Henning’s Cheese for The Artisan Cheese Exchange, The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Ltd., Deer Creek The Robin.

Swiss Styles – Team Deppeler, Chalet Cheese Co-op, Monroe, 22# Wheel Swiss; Brick, Muenster – Tylan Saglam, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Buholzer Brothers Brick; Mozzarella – Pat Doell, Agropur, Appleton, low moisture mozzarella cheese, whole milk

String Cheese – Kevin Entringer, Baker Cheese Factory Inc., Saint Cloud, low moisture part skim string cheese; Blue Veined Cheese – Carr Valley for The Artisan Cheese Exchange, The Artisan Cheese Exchange, LTD., Sheboygan, Deer Creek The Indigo Bunting; Feta – Charles Henn, Agropur, Weyauwega, Feta cheese.

Flavored Pepper Cheese – Team Shullsburg – Jerry Soddy & Donovan Taylor, Shullsburg Creamery, Shullsburg, Salsa Cheddar; Flavored Soft Cheese – Crave Brothers Team, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC, Waterloo, Chocolate Mascarpone; Flavored Semi-Soft Cheese – Lake Country Dairy, Lake Country Dairy Schuman Cheese, Turtle Lake, Garden Tomato Hand Rubbed Fontal

Smoked Cheese – Roger Krohn, Agropur, Appleton, smoked provolone; Flavored Hard Cheese – Team Shullsburg – Jerry Soddy & Donovan Taylor, Shullsburg Creamery, Shullsburg, Maple Bacon Cheddar; Smear Ripened Cheese – Emmi Roth – Monroe, Emmi Roth, Fitchburg, Roth Grand Cru Original Wheel.

Cold Pack Cheese, Cheese Food – Team Pine River, Pine River Prepack, Newton, Toasted Onion Cold Pack Cheese Spread; Pasteurized Process Cheese, Cheese Food, Cheese Spread – AMPI’s Dinner Bell Creamery, Associated Milk Producers Inc., Portage, American & Swiss Monterey Jack Cheese with red bell peppers & jalapeno peppers; Reduced Fat or Lite Cheese – Anthony Dew, Cedar Grove Cheese, Plain, Reduced Fat Farmers.

Open Class: Soft and Spreadable Cheese – Lake Country Dairy, Lake Country Dairy Schuman Cheese, Turtle Lake, Cello Mascarpone; Havarti – Decatur Cheesemakers, Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, Havarti; Flavored Havarti – Luke Buholzer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Buholzer Brothers Dill Havarti

Open Class: Semi-Soft Cheese – Roger Krohn, Agropur, Appleton, provolone cheese; Open Class: Hard Cheese – Aaron Quick, Sartori Company, Plymouth, Asiago; Flavored Goat Milk Cheese – Robert Garves, Mosaic Meadows, Kaukauna, LaClare Chipotle Honey Goat Cheese.

Natural Goat Milk Cheese – Robert Garves, Mosaic Meadows, Kaukauna, LaClare Creamery Original Goat Cheese; Latin American Cheese – Team Browntown, V&V Supremo Foods – Chula Vista Cheese Company, Northbrook, Chihuahua Cheese; Sheep & Mixed Milk Cheese – Robert Wills, Cedar Grove Cheese, Plain, Donatello.

Gouda & Edam – Ron Bechtolt, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Buholzer Brothers Gouda; Unflavored Cheese Curds – Decatur Cheesemakers, Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, White Curd; Flavored Cheese Curds – Decatur Cheesemakers, Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, Tomato Bacon Basil White Curd.

Salted Butter – Cropp Cooperative/Organic Valley, La Farge; Unsalted Butter – Cropp Cooperative/Organic Valley, LaFarge; Flavored High Protein Yogurt – Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Vanilla Yogurt. Unflavored High Protein Yogurt – Klondike Cheese, Monroe, Odyssey Traditional Yogurt.

Open Class: Flavored Yogurt – Yodelay Yogurt, Madison, Yodelay Rhubarb Swiss Yogurt; Open Class: Unflavored Yogurt – Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Whole Fat Yogurt; Drinkable Cultured Products – Weber’s Farm Store, Marshfield, Strawberry Low Fat Kefir.

Open Class: Flavored Sour Cream – Westby Coop Creamery, Westby, Sour cream based French Onion Dip; Open Class: Unflavored Sour Cream – Westby Coop Creamery, Westby, Sour Cream; Low Fat Sour Cream – Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Odyssey Reduced Fat, Greek Tzatziki; 2% Fluid Milk: White – Weber’s Farm Store, Marshfield, Reduced Fat Milk.