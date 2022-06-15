These strawberry desserts are bursting with sweetness!

WFBF

June marks the start of strawberry season. Enjoy these recipes courtesy of Govin’s Farm, owned by John and Julie Govin, located east of Menomonie. For more information visit govinsfarm.com

Strawberry Cream Cheese Pie

Crust

Mix and pat in 9-inch pie pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 8-10 minutes. Double crust ingredients if using a 9x13 pan.

Glaze

1 c. strawberries

⅔ cup water

Simmer about 3 minutes

1 c. sugar

3 Tbsp. cornstarch

⅓ c. water

Blend together and add to simmered berries. Bring to a boil; boil 1 minute then cool to lukewarm.

Filling

Mix and spread onto bottom of cooled crust. Arrange 4 c. or more whole, hulled strawberries (cut if they are too big) on cream cheese then pour cooled glaze mixture over. Chill at least 2 hours.

Strawberry Pizza

Crust:

2 c. flour

1 c. butter or margarine

4 Tbsp. powdered sugar

Filling:

2 pkg. (3 oz. each) cream cheese, softened

8 oz. whipped topping

1 c. powdered sugar

4 c. .fresh strawberries, washed, hulled and halved

1 pkg. strawberry glaze, divided

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray 13x9x2 glass baking dish with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

In a medium bowl, use a fork or pastry blender to cut flour, butter and powdered sugar into coarse crumbs. Place in a prepared dish. Bake 8-10 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from oven and cool.

In large bowl, mix together cream cheese, whipped topping and powdered sugar. Spread over prepared crust and refrigerate until ready to use.

Just before serving, spread one half of the strawberry glaze over cream cheese layer. Arrange halved strawberries decoratively on top. Cover berries with remaining glaze. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Crunch

Crust:

1 c. flour

¾ c. oatmeal

1 c. brown sugar

½ c. butter, melted

1 tsp. cinnamon

2½ c. fresh or frozen rhubarb, diced

1½ c. fresh or frozen strawberries

Filling:

1 c. sugar

1 c. water

2 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9x9-inch square pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Crust: In large bowl, add flour, oatmeal, brown sugar, butter and cinnamon. Using a fork or pastry blender mix until crumbly. Press half of the mixture into a prepared pan. Layer rhubarb and strawberries over crust; set aside.

Filling: in a saucepan combine sugar, water and cornstarch. Cook and stir over medium heat until thick and clear. Add vanilla; stir until well blended. Pour over fruit mixture. Top with remaining crumbs. Bake 50-60 minutes. Cut into squares when cool, adding a scoop of ice cream.

