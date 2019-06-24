CLOSE

Teen Cuisine is an evidence-based curriculum designed to teach youth important life skills to promote optimal health. (Photo: Rawpixel / Getty Images)

UW-Madison- FoodWIse Division of Extension is offering Teen Cuisine cooking classes from noon to 2 p.m. Monday - Thursday, June 24-27 and July 8-11. following summer school lunch at Superior Middle School, 3626 Hammond Ave., Superior, WI in the family and consumer education room. The free class meets for eight afternoon sessions including food preparation and cooking activities.

The classes teach teens the knowledge and skills required to make informed food and lifestyle choices. Educators will help them to increase their confidence to apply these skills at home, which can lead to positive eating patterns and better health.

Teen Cuisine is an evidence-based curriculum developed by Virginia Tech Extension for youth grades sixth through grade 12, designed to teach youth important life skills to promote optimal health.

Classes are taught by Extension Educators Tarah Nichols and Julie Montgomery.

For more information or to register please contact Cheryl at 715-395-1363.

