Whether you’re new to hosting or simply looking for ideas to make Easter entertaining easier than ever, there are plenty of ways to save time and stress in the kitchen.

Go with what you know. Trying out new recipes is fun, but it can also add stress when they don’t turn out like you expected. Stick to tried and true dishes you can prepare and serve with confidence and save the experimenting for another time.

Take shortcuts. At the center of many Easter feasts is a ham that has been expertly cured and cooked to perfection. Even so, starting with a full-cooked ham is a shortcut that no one is likely to notice, especially if you heat it properly. For exceptional quality and a variety of flavor profile options to choose from, turn to America’s Original Butcher, Omaha Steaks. The meats are fully cooked then frozen before being delivered to your door for maximum convenience.

Work ahead

Plan your menu to incorporate items you can make ahead of time so you’re under less pressure the day of your dinner. Even handling the prep work like slicing veggies the night before can buy back precious minutes, that way when guests begin arriving, you can step out of the kitchen and enjoy the day right along with them.

Heating a frozen ham

Many frozen hams are fully cooked and can be served as soon as they’re properly thawed, which is an ideal solution for a casual brunch with mini sandwiches on the menu. However, if you’re serving an elegant holiday dinner, you’re more likely to prefer a warm centerpiece dish. A fully cooked ham is still a time-saving option; you’ll just need to allot time to heat it in the oven once it’s thawed.

Start by thawing a fully cooked ham in the refrigerator for 24-48 hours.

To keep your ham extra moist, always put the cut-side down. You might also consider placing a baking rack in the pan and adding a quarter-inch of water before placing the ham on the rack.

For a spiral-cut, bone-in ham, heat the oven to 325 F. Remove ham from film and foil. Place ham cut-side down on a raised edge baking pan lined with foil. Heat uncovered 60-75 minutes for the entire ham or 10 minutes per pound for smaller portions.

For a boneless ham, heat the oven to 350 F. Place the ham, cut-side down, on a raised edge baking pan lined with foil. Cover the ham tightly with foil and heat 35-40 minutes.

Another option for adding extra juicy flavor is a glaze, which can be as simple as dissolving three parts brown sugar into one part honey in a small saucepan. Or for a more elegant affair, consider a fruit-infused glaze to complement the savory pork.

A Host of Hams

If you always thought a ham is a ham is a ham, it’s time to think again. From the type of meat to the smoking preparation to specialized slicing that makes serving easy, there are plenty of options to consider from a supplier like Omaha Steaks when choosing the right ham.

Savory

For an elegant gathering that demands premium ingredients, an all-natural Duroc Boneless Country Ham may be the answer. These hams tend to feature more marbling for an exceptionally rich flavor and texture, making for a tender, savory and juicy main course with no basting or injection needed.

Smoky

Put a little flair in your Easter meal with a uniquely flavored ham like the Pecanwood Smoked Flank Ham, smoked with real pecan wood for 8 hours to add a rich yet mellow smoky flavor. This tender, juicy uncured whole-muscle ham earns its place of distinction on your holiday table. Complementary sides with subtle nutty notes, such as a sweet potato casserole, can enhance the menu even more.

Sweet

Each Spiral-Sliced Ham is slowly smoked with real wood up to 24 hours to infuse flavor and maximize juiciness then generously brushed with a sweet and sticky brown-sugar crust that is torch-glazed to create a flavorful, crunchy crust. It’s spiral-sliced before delivery, so once it’s thawed and heated, it’s ready for quick service to your guests.

Apricot Glaze

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 cup apricot nectar, canned

In saucepan, mix brown sugar, cornstarch and ginger. Stir in apricot nectar. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and boils.

Cranberry Orange Glaze

1 can (16 ounces) cranberry sauce

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup orange juice

1/2 teaspoon cloves, ground

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, ground

1/4 teaspoon allspice

In small saucepan over low heat, combine cranberry sauce, brown sugar, orange juice, cloves, cinnamon and allspice; simmer 5 minutes, before serving.

