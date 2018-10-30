Turkey (Photo: Getty Images)

MADISON — The Turkey Sale has been an activity of the Poultry Science Club for over 60 years, and is the club’s major fundraiser each year. Proceeds are used to fund students’ travel to the International Poultry Expo in Atlanta, GA, each year.

The sale has gone through many changes through the years. The club started purchasing live turkeys to process from the campus turkey research project. After that research was ended, the club purchased live turkeys to process from a local grower. This source could only offer limited sizes and eventually this source also ended. The club then shifted to getting pre-dressed, fresh turkeys from a source in Minnesota. They are distributed from Belleville, Wisconsin.

Details

Turkeys weigh between 11 to 26 lbs. and cost $2.50/lb., same as last year.

Those wishing to purchase turkeys should place their order by Nov. 9 by email (preferred) to uwpoultryscienceclub@gmail.com, or by phone to Ron Kean at (608) 262-8807. Those placing orders by email should receive an email reply confirming orders within a day or two.

Orders should include name, email address, home and work phone, home or department address and the desired size range for your turkey. The club will do their best to match the desired weight.

All turkeys sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. Supplies are limited.

Pick-up and payment (cash or check) will be at the Poultry Research Laboratory (1925 Observatory Drive) on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 19 and 20 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. (Alternate arrangements can be made by contacting Ron Kean at (608) 262-8807).

