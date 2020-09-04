Homemade applesauce is easy

As August slowly gives way to September, thoughts turn to fall favorites such as pumpkin pie and anything apple. Activity at Wisconsin's 300 plus apple orchards began ramping up and soon hundreds of varieties of the crunchy fruit will be available in grocery stores, farmers markets and the orchards themselves.

While some folks prefer to eat them raw, why not cook up a batch of applesauce as a side dish. So, what apples make the best sauce? It depends on what you like. Some prefer sweeter apples like Cortlands, Fuji and Golden Delicious, while other prefer sweet with a bit of tartness which Jonamac and McInstosh apples provide. Braeburn, Liberty, Ida Red and Rome apples deliver a crisp and tart taste. Choose one or mix and match.

8 medium apples - peeled, cored and chopped

1 ½ cups water

½ cup white sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

In a saucepan, combine apples, water, sugar, and cinnamon. Cover, and cook over medium heat for 15 to 20 minutes, or until apples are soft. Allow to cool, then mash with a fork or potato masher.