Is a June Dairy Month event happening near you? Check out our list
Wisconsinites usually flock to farms across the state for dairy breakfasts throughout the month of June.
But just like many other summer staples, most dairy breakfasts have been canceled due to COVID-19.
Here's a list of dairy breakfasts that are still happening (but with adjustments), have been postponed or canceled in 2020.
Happening
Pepin County Town & Country Dairy Breakfast with a Twist: Pepin County Dairy Promotion Committee will be handing out bags of food so families can make their own dairy breakfasts. The bags for four will contain sausage, pancake mix, real maple syrup, cheese, butter, yogurt, pudding, milk, chocolate milk packets, flyer with information on how to go on a virtual tour of Weiss Family Farms, a video from Eau Galle Cheese in Durand, and additional dairy resources. There will also be kids bags filled with dairy-themed activities. Bags can be picked up, free of charge, from 7:30 to 10 a.m., or until supplies last, on June 20 at Eau Galle Cheese, N6765 WI-25, Durand, and Komro Sales & Services Inc., W4666 WI-85, Durand.
Envison Greater Fond du Lac Agri-Business Council Drive-Thru Ag-Venture: Attendees can experience an audio tour of Vir-Clar Farms, courtesy of Breeze Dairy Group, other vehicle-friendly family activities, educational exhibits and food samples. The event is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 28 at Vir-Clar Farms, LLC, N5057 County Road K, Fond du Lac. The cost is $20 per car, if purchased online in advance at bit.ly/2ZfEihZ, or $30 cash per car the day of the event.
Postponed
Colby Dairy Breakfast, rescheduled date to be determined, bit.ly/colbybreakfast, JTP Farms, W1289 County Road A, Dorchester
Dane County Breakfast on the Farm, rescheduled for Aug. 1, 7 to 11:30 a.m., Hinchley’s Dairy Farm, 2844 State Road 73, Cambridge, facebook.com/breakfastonthefarm
Granton Dairy Breakfast, rescheduled date to be determined, bit.ly/grantondairy, JC Walter Farm, N5136 Pray Ave., Granton
Greenwood Dairy Breakfast on the Farm, rescheduled date to be determined, bit.ly/greenwoodbreakfast, Olson's Sunrise Dairy, N10338 Owen Ave., Greenwood
Loyal Dairy Breakfast, rescheduled date to be determined, bit.ly/loyalbreakfast, Fellenz Farms, LLC, N8224 Sandhill Ave., Loyal
Neillsville Dairy Breakfast, rescheduled date to be determined, bit.ly/neillsvillebreakfast, Echowood Holsteins N6314 Countty Road G, Neillsville
Canceled
Abbotsford Dairy Breakfast, bit.ly/abbotsfordbreakfast
Barron County Dairy Breakfast, bit.ly/barroncountybreakfast
Breakfast in the Valley in Eau Claire
Brown County Breakfast on the Farm, http://browncountydairypromotions.com/breakfast-on-the-farm
Calumet County “Sundae” on a Dairy Farm, https://bit.ly/calumetsundae
Columbia County Moo-Day Brunch
Crawford County Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/crawfordcountydairypromoters
Dairy Days at the Wade House in Greenbush, elkhartlake.com/event/dairy-days
Dodge County Dairy Brunch, facebook.com/dodgecountydairy
Dunn County Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/dunncountydairypromotion
Edgar FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/WIFFAAlumni
Grant County Dairy Breakfast, bit.ly/grantbreakfast
Iowa County Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/iowacountydairypromotion
Jackson County on the Farm Dairy Breakfast, bit.ly/jacksonbreakfast
June Dairy & Berry Breakfast in Wisconsin Rapids, bit.ly/dairyberry
Juneau County Dairy Breakfast at Elroy Fair, facebook.com/Elroyfair
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/kenoshacodairypromo
Kewaunee County Breakfast on the Farm, facebook.com/KewauneeCountyDairyPromo
La Crosse County Dairy Breakfast, https://bit.ly/lacrossebreakfast
Lafayette County Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/lafayettecountydairypromotioncommittee
Lincoln County Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/LincolnCountyFarmBureau
Manitowoc County Breakfast on the Farm, bit.ly/manitowocbreakfast
Marathon County June Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/MarathonCountyPPA
Marinette County Breakfast on the Farm, bit.ly/marinettebreakfast
Marquette County Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/MarquetteCountyDairyBreakast
Monroe County Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/monroecountydairybreakfast
Oconto County Breakfast on the Farm, facebook.com/ocbotf
Outagamie County Breakfast on the Farm, facebook.com/Outagamiecountydairypromotion
Portage County Breakfast on the Farm, facebook.com/dairybreakfast
Racine County Breakfast on the Farm, https://bit.ly/racinebreakfast
Richland County Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/RichlandCountyDairyBreakfastWI
Ripon FFA Alumni Country Breakfast, facebook.com/RiponFFAAlumni
Rock County Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/RockCountyDairyPromotion
Sauk County Dairy Breakfast
Sawyer County Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/SawyerCountyFarmBureau
Shawano County Brunch on the Farm, bit.ly/shawnobreakfast
Sheboygan County Breakfast on the Farm, bit.ly/sheboyganbreakfast
Stratford FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/StratfordFFAAlumni
Taylor County’s Town & Country Dairy Breakfast
Vernon County June Dairy Breakfast
Walworth County Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast, bit.ly/walworthbreakfast
Washington County Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/WCbreakfastonthefarm
Watertown Agri-Business Club Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/watertownagribusiness
Waupaca County Dairy Breakfast, bit.ly/waupacabreakfast
Waushara County June Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/WausharaCountyJuneDairyBreakfast
Winnebago County Breakfast on the Farm, facebook.com/WinnebagoCountyDBOTF
Information about the Polk County Dairy Breakfast, Trempealeau County Dairy Breakfast, Tri-County Dairy Breakfast and Pierce County Dairy Breakfast was unavailable at press time.
