Wisconsinites usually flock to farms across the state for dairy breakfasts throughout the month of June.

But just like many other summer staples, most dairy breakfasts have been canceled due to COVID-19.

Here's a list of dairy breakfasts that are still happening (but with adjustments), have been postponed or canceled in 2020.

Happening

Pepin County Town & Country Dairy Breakfast with a Twist: Pepin County Dairy Promotion Committee will be handing out bags of food so families can make their own dairy breakfasts. The bags for four will contain sausage, pancake mix, real maple syrup, cheese, butter, yogurt, pudding, milk, chocolate milk packets, flyer with information on how to go on a virtual tour of Weiss Family Farms, a video from Eau Galle Cheese in Durand, and additional dairy resources. There will also be kids bags filled with dairy-themed activities. Bags can be picked up, free of charge, from 7:30 to 10 a.m., or until supplies last, on June 20 at Eau Galle Cheese, N6765 WI-25, Durand, and Komro Sales & Services Inc., W4666 WI-85, Durand.

Envison Greater Fond du Lac Agri-Business Council Drive-Thru Ag-Venture: Attendees can experience an audio tour of Vir-Clar Farms, courtesy of Breeze Dairy Group, other vehicle-friendly family activities, educational exhibits and food samples. The event is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 28 at Vir-Clar Farms, LLC, N5057 County Road K, Fond du Lac. The cost is $20 per car, if purchased online in advance at bit.ly/2ZfEihZ, or $30 cash per car the day of the event.

Postponed

Colby Dairy Breakfast, rescheduled date to be determined, bit.ly/colbybreakfast, JTP Farms, W1289 County Road A, Dorchester

Dane County Breakfast on the Farm, rescheduled for Aug. 1, 7 to 11:30 a.m., Hinchley’s Dairy Farm, 2844 State Road 73, Cambridge, facebook.com/breakfastonthefarm

Granton Dairy Breakfast, rescheduled date to be determined, bit.ly/grantondairy, JC Walter Farm, N5136 Pray Ave., Granton

Greenwood Dairy Breakfast on the Farm, rescheduled date to be determined, bit.ly/greenwoodbreakfast, Olson's Sunrise Dairy, N10338 Owen Ave., Greenwood

Loyal Dairy Breakfast, rescheduled date to be determined, bit.ly/loyalbreakfast, Fellenz Farms, LLC, N8224 Sandhill Ave., Loyal

Neillsville Dairy Breakfast, rescheduled date to be determined, bit.ly/neillsvillebreakfast, Echowood Holsteins N6314 Countty Road G, Neillsville

Canceled

Abbotsford Dairy Breakfast, bit.ly/abbotsfordbreakfast

Barron County Dairy Breakfast, bit.ly/barroncountybreakfast

Breakfast in the Valley in Eau Claire

Brown County Breakfast on the Farm, http://browncountydairypromotions.com/breakfast-on-the-farm

Calumet County “Sundae” on a Dairy Farm, https://bit.ly/calumetsundae

Columbia County Moo-Day Brunch

Crawford County Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/crawfordcountydairypromoters

Dairy Days at the Wade House in Greenbush, elkhartlake.com/event/dairy-days

Dodge County Dairy Brunch, facebook.com/dodgecountydairy

Dunn County Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/dunncountydairypromotion

Edgar FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/WIFFAAlumni

Grant County Dairy Breakfast, bit.ly/grantbreakfast

Iowa County Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/iowacountydairypromotion

Jackson County on the Farm Dairy Breakfast, bit.ly/jacksonbreakfast

June Dairy & Berry Breakfast in Wisconsin Rapids, bit.ly/dairyberry

Juneau County Dairy Breakfast at Elroy Fair, facebook.com/Elroyfair

Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/kenoshacodairypromo

Kewaunee County Breakfast on the Farm, facebook.com/KewauneeCountyDairyPromo

La Crosse County Dairy Breakfast, https://bit.ly/lacrossebreakfast

Lafayette County Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/lafayettecountydairypromotioncommittee

Lincoln County Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/LincolnCountyFarmBureau

Manitowoc County Breakfast on the Farm, bit.ly/manitowocbreakfast

Marathon County June Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/MarathonCountyPPA

Marinette County Breakfast on the Farm, bit.ly/marinettebreakfast

Marquette County Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/MarquetteCountyDairyBreakast

Monroe County Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/monroecountydairybreakfast

Oconto County Breakfast on the Farm, facebook.com/ocbotf

Outagamie County Breakfast on the Farm, facebook.com/Outagamiecountydairypromotion

Portage County Breakfast on the Farm, facebook.com/dairybreakfast

Racine County Breakfast on the Farm, https://bit.ly/racinebreakfast

Richland County Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/RichlandCountyDairyBreakfastWI

Ripon FFA Alumni Country Breakfast, facebook.com/RiponFFAAlumni

Rock County Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/RockCountyDairyPromotion

Sauk County Dairy Breakfast

Sawyer County Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/SawyerCountyFarmBureau

Shawano County Brunch on the Farm, bit.ly/shawnobreakfast

Sheboygan County Breakfast on the Farm, bit.ly/sheboyganbreakfast

Stratford FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/StratfordFFAAlumni

Taylor County’s Town & Country Dairy Breakfast

Vernon County June Dairy Breakfast

Walworth County Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast, bit.ly/walworthbreakfast

Washington County Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/WCbreakfastonthefarm

Watertown Agri-Business Club Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/watertownagribusiness

Waupaca County Dairy Breakfast, bit.ly/waupacabreakfast

Waushara County June Dairy Breakfast, facebook.com/WausharaCountyJuneDairyBreakfast

Winnebago County Breakfast on the Farm, facebook.com/WinnebagoCountyDBOTF

Information about the Polk County Dairy Breakfast, Trempealeau County Dairy Breakfast, Tri-County Dairy Breakfast and Pierce County Dairy Breakfast was unavailable at press time.

