CLOSE

NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

September

Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival; Sept. 6-8, Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 North Jackson Ave, Jefferson.

Heritage Tractor Parade and Show; 10 a.m., Sept. 7, John Deere Pavilion, 1400 River Drive, Moline, IL. All brands and models. Tractors must be from 1970 or earlier. Heritage tractor owners interested in participating contact Kristen Veto at 309-765-1005 or by email at VetoKristenA@JohnDeere.com. Registrations accepted through Sept. 2.

Wisconsin Ag Open; 10:30 a.m., Sept. 10, The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Registration is $125 and includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, box lunch, appetizers and entry into a door prize drawing. Field is limited to 144 golfers. To sign up visit www.bit.ly/2019agopen.

Conservation in Ozaukee; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sept. 10, Melichar Broad Acres. 3990 Willow Lane, Port Washington, WI. RSVP required by Sept 5 by contacting Jim Melichar at 262-206-1731 or jpmelichar@gmail.com or Andy Holschbach at 262-284-8271 or aholschbach@co.ozaukee.wi.us.

Cultured Dairy Products Short Course; Sept. 10-11, UW-Madison Babcock Hall, Room 205, Madison. Cost $500. For more information and to register visit https://www.cdr.wisc.edu/shortcourses/cultured_prod_19.

Coulee Graziers September Pasture Walk; 11 a.m., Sept. 12, Nate and Karen Kling farm, W15503 Kelly Road Taylor. For more information contact the Jackson County Extension office (715) 284-4257 or Steve Kling, Coulee Graziers Network (715) 662-5053.

CBD Hemp Field Day; 1-5 p.m., Sept. 13, West Star Organics, 2555 West Star Road, Cottage Grove, WI 53527. Registration fee $15, Register at https://tinyurl.com/y2582kvl

Alsum Farms & Produce Tater Trot 5K; Sept. 14, Alsum Farms & Produce, Friesland. To register for the event online, visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Friesland/AlsumFarmsProduceTaterTrot5K. Or print a registration form that can be found at Alsum Farms & Produce website atwww.alsum.com and mail with payment to: Alsum Farms & Produce, Attn: Nikki Jedlowski, PO Box 188, Friesland, WI 53935. Register by Sept. 3 to guarantee a T-shirt.

Graze River Country Pasture Walk; 1 p.m. Sept. 14, Dale and Sherri Goss, N1799 Sawdust Rd., Bruce. Farm transition to grazing, grass-fed beef, grazing chickens and building partnerships. RSVP to Kevin Mahalko at 715-314-0338.

Waukesha County Farm Bureau annual meeting; 4 p.m., Sept. 15, Delafield Brewhaus, Delafield. RSVPs due by Sept. 5, to Dave Bartholomew at dbart1965@gmail.com or 262.366.2366 (call or text).

Fond du Lac County Farm Bureau annual meeting; 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Fond du Lac. For more information, call Becky Hibicki at 866.355.2029.

Midwest Mechanical Weed Control Field Day; Sept. 18, Gwenyn Hill Organic Farm, Waukesha. Register at mosesorganic.org/organic-field-days or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.

Women Caring for the Land; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 19, Green Leaf Fireman’s Park, 1588 Fair Rd., Green Leaf. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

Alpaca Days; Sept. 21-22 and 28-29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Free open house event.

National Alpaca Days; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 28-29, LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch, 6827 Hwy. 147, Two Rivers. Free open house event.

October

Wine with the Alpacas; 1-4 p.m., Oct. 5, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/life/2019/09/03/events-calendar-september-6-2019/2155554001/