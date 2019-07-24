CLOSE

NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

July

Wisconsin FFA Foundation summer golf outing; July 29: Southern Outing in Middleton at Pleasant View Golf Course. Registration is $85 per person ($340 per foursome). To register, call 608-831-5058, or add a team online at www.wisconsinffafoundation.org/events.

August

In Her Boots: Success Strategies from the Soil Sisters; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 2, Riemer Family Farm, Brodhead. Cost $25. Register at mosesorganic.org/organic-field-days or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.

Soil Sisters weekend; Aug. 2-4, Southern Wisconsin (Monroe, New Glarus, Blanchardville, Brodhead. Register at mosesorganic.org/organic-field-days or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.

Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products auction; 7 p.m., Aug. 6, Wisconsin State Fair, West Allis.

Easter Seals Farm Program Neighbor to Neighbor meeting; 10:30 a.m., Aug. 7, Scott Farm, 15125 County Hwy F Darlington, WI. For more info contact contact Ami Cooper, Easter Seals Rural Rehabilitation Specialist, at 608-225-1867 or email acooper@eastersealswisconsin.com.

Women Caring for the Land; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 8, Fenn’s Folly, 12041 Severson Rd., Ferryville. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance field day; 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Aug. 15, UW-Platteville Pioneer Farm. Register by Aug. 12 at lafayetteagstewardship.org. Free. For more info go to lafayetteagstewardship.org

Graze River Country Pasture Walk; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Aug. 19, Midtlings' Townside Jerseys, 2891 Hwy. 12, Wilson. Lane improvements & organic dairy. RSVP to Kevin Mahalko at 715-314-0338.

Graze River Country Pasture Walk; 1 p.m., Aug. 27 Berglane Farm, Sam & Brittany Olson, 1814 3rd Ave., Chetek. Dairy transitioning to grazing. RSVP to Kevin Mahalko at 715-314-0338.

September

Certificate in Dairy Processing training program; Sept. 4-Nov. 27, Babcock Hall in Madison. For more information or to register: https://www.cdr.wisc.edu/shortcourses/cdp_9_19.

Wisconsin Ag Open; 10:30 a.m., Sept. 10, The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Registration is $125 and includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, box lunch, appetizers and entry into a door prize drawing. Field is limited to 144 golfers. To sign up visit www.bit.ly/2019agopen , by Aug. 10.

Cultured Dairy Products Short Course; Sept. 10-11, UW-Madison Babcock Hall, Room 205, Madison. Cost $500. For more information and to register visit https://www.cdr.wisc.edu/shortcourses/cultured_prod_19.

Graze River Country Pasture Walk; 1 p.m. Sept. 14, Dale and Sherri Goss, N1799 Sawdust Rd., Bruce. Farm transition to grazing, grass-fed beef, grazing chickens and building partnerships. RSVP to Kevin Mahalko at 715-314-0338.

Midwest Mechanical Weed Control Field Day; Sept. 18, Gwenyn Hill Organic Farm, Waukesha. Register at mosesorganic.org/organic-field-days or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.

Women Caring for the Land; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 19, Green Leaf Fireman’s Park, 1588 Fair Rd., Green Leaf. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

Alpaca Days; Sept. 21-22 and 28-29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Free open house event.

October

Wine with the Alpacas; 1-4 p.m., Oct. 5, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

