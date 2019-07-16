Events calendar: July 19, 2019
NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.
July
UW-Extension Beef Grazing Workshop; 4-7 p.m., July 19, Pape Family Pastures, W5420 Leslie Road, Peshtigo. Cost $10 per person. To register, contact the Oconto County UW-Extension office by July 12 at 920-834-6845.
Learn & Play Day; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., July 20, John Deere Pavilion, 1400 River Drive in Moline, Ill. For more information, call 309-765-1000 or visit online at www.VisitJohnDeere.com.
Wine with the Alpacas; 10 - 4 p.m., July 20, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.
Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center one year celebration; July 21-28, Manitowoc. For more info visit: www.FarmWisconsin.org.
Seed to Kitchen Vegetable Variety Trial Field Day; 3:30-6 p.m., July 23, University of Wisconsin Madison, Spooner Agriculture Research Station, and UW-Extension. The research plots are located off of Orchard Lane, 1.5 miles east of Spooner on Highway 70 or 1/2 mile west of the Hwy 70/53 interchange. Free event. For more information contact Kevin Schoessow, UW-Extension Area Agriculture Development Educator at the Spooner Area UW-Extension Office at 715-635-3506.
Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, July 23-25, Walter Grain Farms, W5340 French Road, Johnson Creek. For more information visit http://www.wifarmtechnologydays.com/jefferson/
Wisconsin FFA Foundation summer golf outing; July 29: Southern Outing in Middleton at Pleasant View Golf Course. Registration is $85 per person ($340 per foursome). To register, call 608-831-5058, or add a team online at www.wisconsinffafoundation.org/events.
August
In Her Boots: Success Strategies from the Soil Sisters; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 2, Riemer Family Farm, Brodhead. Cost $25. Register at mosesorganic.org/organic-field-days or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.
Soil Sisters weekend; Aug. 2-4, Southern Wisconsin (Monroe, New Glarus, Blanchardville, Brodhead. Register at mosesorganic.org/organic-field-days or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.
Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products auction; 7 p.m., Aug. 6, Wisconsin State Fair, West Allis.
Women Caring for the Land; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 8, Fenn’s Folly, 12041 Severson Rd., Ferryville. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.
Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance field day; 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Aug. 15, UW-Platteville Pioneer Farm. Register by Aug. 12 at lafayetteagstewardship.org. Free. For more info go to lafayetteagstewardship.org
Graze River Country Pasture Walk; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Aug. 19, Midtlings' Townside Jerseys, 2891 Hwy. 12, Wilson. Lane improvements & organic dairy. RSVP to Kevin Mahalko at 715-314-0338.
Graze River Country Pasture Walk; 1 p.m., Aug. 27 Berglane Farm, Sam & Brittany Olson, 1814 3rd Ave., Chetek. Dairy transitioning to grazing. RSVP to Kevin Mahalko at 715-314-0338.
September
Wisconsin Ag Open; 10:30 a.m., Sept. 10, The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Registration is $125 and includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, box lunch, appetizers and entry into a door prize drawing. Field is limited to 144 golfers. To sign up visit www.bit.ly/2019agopen , by Aug. 10.
Cultured Dairy Products Short Course; Sept. 10-11, UW-Madison Babcock Hall, Room 205, Madison. Cost $500. For more information and to register visit https://www.cdr.wisc.edu/shortcourses/cultured_prod_19.
Graze River Country Pasture Walk; 1 p.m. Sept. 14, Dale and Sherri Goss, N1799 Sawdust Rd., Bruce. Farm transition to grazing, grass-fed beef, grazing chickens and building partnerships. RSVP to Kevin Mahalko at 715-314-0338.
Midwest Mechanical Weed Control Field Day; Sept. 18, Gwenyn Hill Organic Farm, Waukesha. Register at mosesorganic.org/organic-field-days or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.
Women Caring for the Land; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 19, Green Leaf Fireman’s Park, 1588 Fair Rd., Green Leaf. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.
Alpaca Days; Sept. 21-22 and 28-29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Free open house event.
October
Wine with the Alpacas; 1-4 p.m., Oct. 5, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.
