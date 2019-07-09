CLOSE

NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

July

Beef Pasture Walk; 10 a.m., July 13, Jim Jassek farm, located at end of Ryan Road a mile north of Couderay, WI. For more info, contact Jim at 715-945-3148, Kevin Schoessow, UW-Extension, Spooner office at 715-635-3506, or Lynn Johnson 715-268-8778 at NW Graziers.

Taylor-Price Farmers Union Potluck; 12:30 p.m., July 14, We Grow, N7975 Zimmerman Rd., Westboro. RSVP to ericzuleger@frontier.net or 715-905-0551.

Women Caring for the Land; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., July 15, EB Ranch, N13346 490th St., Ridgeland. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

Wisconsin FFA Foundation summer golf outing; July 15, Northwest Outing in Eau Claire at the Wild Ridge Golf Course. Registration is $85 per person ($340 per foursome). To register, call 608-831-5058, or add a team online at www.wisconsinffafoundation.org/events.

Women Caring for the Land; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., July 16, North Wind Organic Farm, 86760 Valley Rd, Bayfield. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

Wisconsin FFA Foundation summer golf outing; July 16, Northeast Outing in De Pere at Mid Vallee Golf Course. Registration is $85 per person ($340 per foursome). To register, call 608-831-5058, or add a team online at www.wisconsinffafoundation.org/events.

Dairy Experience Forum; July 16-18, Saint Paul RiverCentre, St. Paul, MN. Cost $99 for dairy farmers, $199 for industry, kids 12 and under free. To see the full agenda and register, visit DairyExperienceForum.com.

Shell Lake Yellow River Farmer-Led Watershed Council farm visit; 6-7:30 p.m., July 17, Sawyer Brook Farms, N4215 Tozer Lake Rd, Shell Lake WI. Contact Madeline Roberts 715-635-4444 for more information on this program.

Crop Management Field Days; 1-3 p.m., July 17. The field day will take place at two locations: A morning meeting from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. in Independence at the Scott and Rick Halama Farm, N40782 Halama Rd. An afternoon meeting at the Matt Murray farm about five miles north of Black River Falls on the East side of Highway 12. Free event.

Rural Cooperative Issues Forum; 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., July 17, Riverland Energy Cooperative, N28988 State Road 93, Arcadia. Cost $175 for members, $275 for non members if paid by check. Credit card payment is more. Visit https://tinyurl.com/y5azf7d5 for more information or call Kristin Olson at 08-258-4405.

Soil Health Field Day; July 17, Todd Schrankel and Dick Schlapper Farms at N4315 Tozer Lake Road in Shell Lake. Pre-registration required by July 12. The training is $25. Space is limited. To register contact Kevin Schoessow at kevin.schoessow@wisc.edu or 715-635-3506 or 1-800-528-1914.

Glacierland RC&D Twilight Pasture Walk; 6-8 p.m., July 18, Little Red Farms, 11902 N. Cty. Rd. KK, Whitewater, www.glacierlandrcd.org/upcoming-events.

2019 Beef Four-Part Series, Part 1; 7:30-9:30 a.m., July 18, Richard and Kay Halopka farm shop at N726 Robin Dr. Stetsonville.Questions or to RSVP for the program please call 715-743-5121 in Clark County or 715-748-3327 in Taylor County.

UW-Extension Beef Grazing Workshop; 4-7 p.m., July 19, Pape Family Pastures, W5420 Leslie Road, Peshtigo. Cost $10 per person. To register, contact the Oconto County UW-Extension office by July 12 at 920-834-6845.

Learn & Play Day; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., July 20, John Deere Pavilion, 1400 River Drive in Moline, Ill. For more information, call 309-765-1000 or visit online at www.VisitJohnDeere.com.

Wine with the Alpacas; 10 - 4 p.m., July 20, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, July 23-25, Walter Grain Farms, W5340 French Road, Johnson Creek. For more information visit http://www.wifarmtechnologydays.com/jefferson/

Wisconsin FFA Foundation summer golf outing; July 29: Southern Outing in Middleton at Pleasant View Golf Course. Registration is $85 per person ($340 per foursome). To register, call 608-831-5058, or add a team online at www.wisconsinffafoundation.org/events.

August

In Her Boots: Success Strategies from the Soil Sisters; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 2, Riemer Family Farm, Brodhead. Cost $25. Register at mosesorganic.org/organic-field-days or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.

Soil Sisters weekend; Aug. 2-4, Southern Wisconsin (Monroe, New Glarus, Blanchardville, Brodhead. Register at mosesorganic.org/organic-field-days or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.

Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products auction; 7 p.m., Aug. 6, Wisconsin State Fair, West Allis.

Women Caring for the Land; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 8, Fenn’s Folly, 12041 Severson Rd., Ferryville. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

Graze River Country Pasture Walk; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Aug. 19, Midtlings' Townside Jerseys, 2891 Hwy. 12, Wilson. Lane improvements & organic dairy. RSVP to Kevin Mahalko at 715-314-0338.

Graze River Country Pasture Walk; 1 p.m., Aug. 27 Berglane Farm, Sam & Brittany Olson, 1814 3rd Ave., Chetek. Dairy transitioning to grazing. RSVP to Kevin Mahalko at 715-314-0338.

September

Wisconsin Ag Open; 10:30 a.m., Sept. 10, The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Registration is $125 and includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, box lunch, appetizers and entry into a door prize drawing. Field is limited to 144 golfers. To sign up visit www.bit.ly/2019agopen , by Aug. 10.

Cultured Dairy Products Short Course; Sept. 10-11, UW-Madison Babcock Hall, Room 205, Madison. Cost $500. For more information and to register visit https://www.cdr.wisc.edu/shortcourses/cultured_prod_19.

Graze River Country Pasture Walk; 1 p.m. Sept. 14, Dale and Sherri Goss, N1799 Sawdust Rd., Bruce. Farm transition to grazing, grass-fed beef, grazing chickens and building partnerships. RSVP to Kevin Mahalko at 715-314-0338.

Midwest Mechanical Weed Control Field Day; Sept. 18, Gwenyn Hill Organic Farm, Waukesha. Register at mosesorganic.org/organic-field-days or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.

Women Caring for the Land; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 19, Green Leaf Fireman’s Park, 1588 Fair Rd., Green Leaf. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

Alpaca Days; Sept. 21-22 and 28-29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Free open house event.

October

Wine with the Alpacas; 1-4 p.m., Oct. 5, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

